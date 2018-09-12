Ford Motor Company (F) Management Presents at Morgan Stanley's Sixth Annual Laguna Conference (Transcript)

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Morgan Stanley’s Sixth Annual Laguna Conference September 12, 2018 12:30 PM ET

Sunny Madra - Vice President, Ford X

Adam Jonas - Morgan Stanley

Adam Jonas

Are we mic'd up? We’re ready to go. Okay, everybody. So good morning, everyone. I’m Adam Jonas. I head up Morgan Stanley’s global autos and shared mobility effort based in New York. And I’m very pleased to have with us, representing Ford, Sunny Madra, who is Vice President and heads up Ford X, which I’m going to have you describe it in your own words, but I’ve kind of high level described it as like the kind of in-house, skunk works incubator lab for bringing in data and looking at adjacent business model opportunities and creating a velocity within a very, very large 200 plus thousand person company and culture to create greater awareness and value for the company and then ultimately for shareholders. So really pleased to have you here.

These are important disclosures including complex of interest and relationship disclosures.

So Sunny, I’d love to start by you telling us a bit about your background, because most, if I were to reach into a bucket at Ford Motor Company and pull someone out, they’ve been there like 30 years. You have not. So where are you from and how did you end up at Ford?

Sunny Madra

Yeah. So my background is serial entrepreneur and so I built a couple of companies and sold them, the most recent one and I ended up at Ford through the acquisition of my company, Autonomic. And the reason we ended up at Ford, it was an interesting time and it actually ties back to some learnings that we had in our previous business, Xtreme Labs, which we had sold to Pivotal, which was a spin out of EMC and VMware. As entrepreneurs, we get really good at pattern recognition and one of the things that we saw was Ford was starting to make the appropriate moves in the connected car ecosystem that for us mimicked something that we saw rewinding back to the 2010 timeframe.

And so, I'll give you a bit of history here because it's a good context for the rest of the conversation. We had done, in my previous business, Xtreme Labs, a joint venture with IAC and that was called Hatch Labs. And that was done at the dawn of the mobile phone era and it was done -- that was created primarily, IAC had just acquired one of the first iPhone apps, you guys probably remember, it was called Urbanspoon, you like shook your phone and the rollers would go and pick restaurants for you and they had just acquired that app and what they had realized was by the size and scale, that ecosystem was going to make applications unaffordable for them. And so they need to incubate those things internally. So they created this JV with us and when they did that, the value of IAC at that point was like $2.5 billion. The net result of that incubator was something called Tinder, which we all use every day. And if you look at –

Adam Jonas

In the car.

Sunny Madra

Yeah. Please don't do that. And if you look at IAC today, the combination of IAC and Match Group where Tinder ended up in is probably worth $32 billion. And so, that was a company embracing a big change happening and embracing it by doing incubation and we sort of see the same thing happening at Ford and with Jim coming out with 100% connectivity mandate, that was sort of the triggering moment for us, saying, this company really is going to play in the connected vehicle space and we think that's going to be the dawn of this next era of -- where a lot of value can get created.

Adam Jonas

You give me so much material to work with here, because we’re up on the Tinder already, we just got started. Pivotal, by the way, a nice investment.

Sunny Madra

Yeah.

Adam Jonas

[indiscernible]

Sunny Madra

For Ford, I don't track that for us, but we were there when it was 1 billion. So, it was 7x for me.

Adam Jonas

Okay. Nice one. So kind of transition that then to your mandate now, what is Ford X? What's the mission, kind of, what are you doing here?

Sunny Madra

Yeah. So, we are taking the learnings that we had, again going back to the JV that we'd created back in 2010 with IAC called Hatch and we're trying to bring that discipline into Ford for the mobility ecosystem and so there's a couple of different aspects of what we're trying to do there. One, we're looking at new opportunities, right and we're looking at those in a quick way. If you think about the mobility ecosystem, if 12 months ago someone sat here and said, hey, there is going to be $2 billion scooter company, you would have probably laughed them out of the door. Now, what do we have? We have $2 billion scooter companies, right? And so the ecosystem is moving really fast and in order to work in that ecosystem, you have to have a discipline and culture around being able to do things quickly, kill things off fast and investigate new ideas, right?

The second thing is, there's a discipline we're trying to bring to mobility efforts within Ford, right, and so what we do is, we kind of have created like a startup funding model within Ford where, think about Series C, A and B financing, where you can take an opportunity and say, without any customers, we’ll give you $250,000, right. Just to go and try something. You get some customers, we’ll give you the next chunk of money. You get multiple customers, we’ll put you in the series B. And so we're bringing that discipline, not just within Ford, but taking that -- within Ford X, but within the larger Ford, around mobility and connected vehicle ecosystem, things to really move that needle and make it move faster for us.

Adam Jonas

So how do you, and maybe you can speak to your own experience, but now that you're within Ford, the current experience, how does Ford and Ford X specifically get around the challenge of attracting and retaining talent, because that seems to be an issue. I mean, even Google talks about how tough it is for them to retain talent, they are $1 trillion company. It’s too big. They can lose people to these start-ups, how do you get around that and maybe if you weave that into how does it affect compensation structures or giving in this kind of mini seed [ph] model that you have, do the employees get a piece of the action as well?

Sunny Madra

Yeah. So, I’ll start with the first. I think, in fact, being in Silicon Valley and I've been there almost 20 years now or 18 years, what I’ve really seen is this change. I think Silicon Valley is actually at a disadvantage, right, because the concentration is there, the real estate prices are crazy and the competition is super high, right. I think what we're starting to see from people that want to work in interesting spaces, they want interesting work and I can speak to sort of our own experience within Ford, we were able to double the Autonomic staff since the acquisition, so that's post acquisition.

We've been able to grow the entire Ford X team, because people are wanting interesting work and they can't do it always in Silicon Valley. So, I think that's the first thing, first and foremost that we've seen and I think Ford is really embracing that. When it comes to compensation, I think, there's amazing things already happening within Ford and sort of the extended ecosystem of them learning to adapt to that and I think there's a future step that everyone is thinking about like, people are looking at this as an opportunity where there could be huge growth, right. You were just making a joke a second ago about market cap, right. But, if you believe in what --

Adam Jonas

Not a joke.

Sunny Madra

Okay. But if you believe in what can happen in this ecosystem, Ford is well positioned for a lot of growth here, right, even your notes on some of the pieces put huge values on what can happen here.

Adam Jonas

Big business, small equity, a lot of people. How many people kind of are assigned to your area of work?

Sunny Madra

So, under me, we have Autonomic report to me, but 115 people now. We have Ford X, which is about 20 people.

Adam Jonas

Okay. So I’m going to kind of have you talk about the Transport Mobility Cloud and then we're going to get into some of the ways that you use data and your insights and your people to attach the Ford ecosystem in new domains that can create value -- to create the next tender kind of like. So what is the transportation mobility cloud? It’s something Jim talked about a lot, but my perspective is, still seems like -- it seems like a work in progress, but I’d be very curious of your experience and definition of what that is?

Sunny Madra

Yeah. And I’ll try to tailor to the cloud and I’ll stick -- try to stay away from technology. But we always start with like, think of what AWS did for infrastructure, so Amazon web services did that for infrastructure, we're doing that for the connected vehicle ecosystem. And so in the Smart City ecosystem, what those -- those – AWS does and what the TMC does is take connected vehicle data and take connected city data and make it easy for developers to exploit. So, prior to having this kind of technology, if you're a developer and you want to interact with data coming off a vehicle or from a city, it's really, really difficult to do. And in -- what we've seen when you simplify that is you see huge growth.

And so think of Netflix or think of all these companies that are created on top of AWS, they're able to accelerate because their developers don't have to spend time working on what we call undifferentiated heavy lifting. What AWS does is not differentiated in any kind of way and the developers then can take their energy and focus up the stack. And what the TMC does is allow developers in the automotive ecosystem not to worry about how to read from a CAN bus and take those signals and process them. The TMC does that for them, so that they can take the real valuable signal, which is speed or location or whatever it happens to be and then create the value add on top of it. And so that's what we build with Autonomic with the TMC.

Adam Jonas

So what is truly unique then at Ford within the TMC and the ecosystem that is really truly differentiated from other OEMs.

Sunny Madra

So, I think, let me flip the question around, right. I think, it doesn't -- it's not a technology differentiation. It's the decisions that are being made and so the decision to go to 100% connectivity is what's going to create the elements that are going to feed the information into the transportation mobility cloud, so that we can open that up to developers and so developers can create an ecosystem. And so, what I’ll go back to, again, in my previous company, we saw this happen with Apple, right. We saw the ecosystem prior to Apple not focus on developers and what did Apple really do is they – they were a developer centric company and when they put the iOS out there and they put the SDK that came a year later, they focused that on developers.

And then they let the developers create the ecosystem. So, if you look at the iPhone when it first comes out, half the apps they created and half they had curated, right. So, you had like Google Maps and YouTube and stocks, right. But today Apple makes 0.002% of all the apps. The rest of the ecosystem, the Ubers, the Instagrams, everything else are developed on the platform that they've created. We strongly feel that same ecosystem is going to evolve in the connected car, connected city ecosystem, where the same way Apple made that available through their operating system and their platform, we're going to do the same thing with the TMC.

Adam Jonas

So, the decision to make 100% of Ford's production connected, is that by 2019, 2020?

Sunny Madra

I think 2020. Yeah.

Adam Jonas

That differentiates Ford from other OEMs. I mean, other OEMs are not, I mean, what is that, a one year advantage?

Sunny Madra

It's a good question in that sense. I think it's not the connectivity again, but it's getting the connectivity there and creating the ecosystem, right and we’ve started –

Adam Jonas

Okay. Connectivity may not, maybe, you’re early, but it's reasonable to assume that your competitors will –

Sunny Madra

Everyone, exactly.

Adam Jonas

It's what you're doing with them?

Sunny Madra

And exactly and making that available to an outside ecosystem.

Adam Jonas

As part of that then, over the air updates, I don’t know if that's something that's within your domain, but like because there's connectivity, there's different kinds of connectivity, you must like to say, hey, GM is putting -- put 4G in the car, that's great, but, does it just make the On Star agents voice crisper or kind of actually update the firmware and change the engine dynamics and braking and things like that. So to really enable some of the edge compute and the business model that you're focused on, how important is over -- OTA update capability.

Sunny Madra

It evolves with time, right? So, I think you need to get to a basic level, right, but really, we don't really understand where all the innovation is going to come in. OTA makes it better, because we can enable more features over time, right. That's what the powerful thing about OTA is, but where we think we are now is there's enough core data just available even without OTA, OTA is a development thing, we should do it, but there's enough core data available on vehicles and we can talk about some examples that is starting to create value for a larger ecosystem.

Adam Jonas

Let’s get into that. So what type of data from connected cars is most valuable? And we’re going to get specific --

Sunny Madra

Well, I don't think -- yeah, and I’ll give you an example. I don't think we know. It's like -- again when the iPhone first came out, we didn't know that it would be the camera to drive Instagram or it would be location that drive Ubers of the world, right. So we don't fully know and we can't guess, but we -- again we have to enable that. What I'll say is what we're starting to see with the TMC and I'll give you a very explicit example of FCS, which is our Ford Commercial Solutions business, which is a business built on top of the transportation mobility cloud, an internal business, that so think of it like an internal developer that is built on top of it, they're working very closely with the car rental companies and what they're doing is, I’ll give you an example of something we're all really guilty of. We all rent cars, right, to some extent still and –

Adam Jonas

It’s nostalgic.

Sunny Madra

Yeah. It does. And when we return them, we gas up 60 miles away, so that we -- because we know the needle won’t come down, right. That cost rental car companies like serious money. It's all actually bottom line in fact, because they can't really measure it and what we're able to do now with fuel data is basically allow a large rental car company to access that information across their fleet and determine how much actual fuel is in the tank and then appropriately charge you, right. And so we think that type of enablement of future business models will really create a really powerful ecosystem. Again, and that was hard before the TMC that the TMC makes that easy to do and we were able to do that just in a few weeks with the rental car company.

Adam Jonas

How do you monetize that though in that particular example? How does Ford get paid for telling a rental car company that it's more accurate fuel reading?

Sunny Madra

Yeah. So the way we've really built the system is it's like again modeling it after what we've seen in the consumer Internet is the services that we make available for developers to use are sort of all à la carte and all have a consumption base price associated with them. So in order to pull X, it costs Y. In order to pull A, it costs B. And so we create an ecosystem, just like we see elsewhere in the world, right. If you want to use compute on Amazon, it costs X. You want to use storage, it costs Y. And so that's how we’ve modeled it, we’ve built it based on that.

Adam Jonas

So the message I'm getting is, you have to start somewhere, you have to connect in order to know you can't necessarily -- and I get this from a lot of other companies, I’m not just singling out Ford. When I ask maybe peers like you and other OEMs, what's the single most exciting business modernization opportunity for an automaker that owns the data, and owns the real estate, the cubic feet et cetera. I often hear Domino’s Pizza, Starbucks and maybe some logistics apps and things like that, it's interesting and again relative to market cap could be very big. But I want to find that, that next Tinder or is it Tinder? So again, I’m not putting on something that you don’t know yet, but if you’re using your imagination, what are some, thinking of a destination, what are some applications for big markets from which rents could accrue to Ford shareholders?

Sunny Madra

Yeah. It’s a great question and look, my crystal ball is not working, so I got to be very careful here. But and – but, what I find really compelling again just going back on experience, it’s what we do as entrepreneurs, like where have we seen this movie before, where can we see pattern matching, right. We feel there's something when it comes to mobility, right, that is, you have to pay for it, right, and there is payment involved in either the use of the asset or having it take you from a place to place and we think that is what will really drive a huge business that will be created on top. So, if you think of the iPhone ecosystem, it’s the entire virtual economy, we're not going to get that with automotive. But there's a huge economy associated with repair and fueling and location and just improved experiences that we -- where we think that the dollars will come from long term.

Adam Jonas

What would you say is the most misunderstood aspect about Ford's place in auto 2.0 from your seat that you'd like to get across to the science?

Sunny Madra

Yeah. I would break it down in to the following things. One, I think there's a huge level of empowerment, right. If you actually go back to Bill Ford’s TED talk 2011, he's been talking about this stuff since then, right. He's been saying, hey, the future is going to have to change. It won't just be vehicles, right. And so I think he's been saying this for a long time. And so with that and kind of bringing Jim in, they have really empowered the group to make it happen. Secondly, if you look at our senior leadership team, the place where we have operations and engineering, we have mobility there as well, right. So we have it sort of at -- everyone is there together and it's an important thing for Ford and because of that, the empowerment that's happening for us and our teams is huge, right. We're really empowered to make decisions quickly, turn things around, explore new ideas and we have the full support of them to do that.

Adam Jonas

So, I’m going to go back a bit to some examples that Ford had talked about, but your pallets take it wherever you want, one of the big challenges I found with talking to traditional auto manufacturers about this topic is trying to get external validation, trying to get some and I’m kind of fantasizing here, but what could get Jeff Bezos standing side by side next to Jim Hackett, saying, where Bezos is like, here's why we're using Ford than the transportation mobility cloud, here’s why we’re using Ford's robot cars in Miami to do X. And here's how it helps Amazon. What's the closest thing to that, kind of external validation where you can see kind of two company logos in the same press release, talking about why they pick Ford, not GM or not Daimler to do something? And then I want to kind of move into the goal for Ford to try to set some standards from which other OEMs can join where they can really work, but external validation point seems like it's missing and that Softbank GM thing really, I mean, for a few weeks at least, seem to get some attention before China took over?

Sunny Madra

Yeah. So I’ll stay away kind of from AV, because that’s not my space. Right. But I think when we think of smart cities and smart world, I think really what we're pushing for and I’m really in the early innings here, right, that’s the other thing that -- this is -- I've only been there six months, right and so, but where I feel that that comes together and I'm really passionate about sort of that combination of tech and auto, where I feel like kind of sit in the middle right now is us enabling Amazon like, what Amazon is a wonderful business, built around efficiency, right.

What will help them be more efficient is the vehicle that we put out there can offer them not just more telemetry, but we can offer them like you talked about ability to update those vehicles, right, ability to make them better over time, can we offer them ability to make their business more efficient, right? So if we think of like the IoT ecosystem, how can we enable that through our connectivity initiatives, right? They’re going out and purchasing lots and lots of VANs to further delivery system, right, how can we make that more efficient than just a VAN with like a phone in it or simple connectivity, can we make it so that people don't have to scan packages and do those kind of things.

That will be enabled by the TMCs for us right, where we -- once we get our vehicles into this 100% connectivity, we open up that ecosystem. We’ll allow developers to create software and services that say, hey, you can take a package off the back and a scanner can read it, no one ever has to touch it or there is RFID connected to it. So I think when they see that and when that comes for them, that's what's going -- the power is really going to come. Those companies are built around efficiency.

Adam Jonas

Questions for Sunny?

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. Is the monetization of the data that you're talking about limited by the bandwidth that’s currently available and when do you expect this to become a limitation, so development of a 5G network or connected infrastructure, is that really necessary for your business to be successful?

Sunny Madra

Yeah. Great question. I think when it comes to where we are in the ecosystem today, I don't think 5G is a limitation for the types of things we're trying to create and I'll just go back to, you got to remember that first iPhone was Edge, it was 2G, when everyone else had 3G. And when they created – when they opened the ecosystem, which is 3G, right. And so, a huge ecosystem was created even on lower bandwidth and so we feel as though even where we're at with LTE, we’re at a huge starting point. So I feel comfortable. I think what, if you think about larger monetization opportunities other than vehicle data, that's where 5G becomes important, like if you want to stream data -- stream content in to the cars and things like that, but where we're now and I think we're sufficient to start in a giant ecosystem already with sort of LTE and where we're at today.

Unidentified Analyst

Sunny, just wanted to ask what are your views on data ownership. Where does that reside?

Sunny Madra

Yeah. Another great question. And it’s not my personal views, but I think from a Ford perspective, we understand and believe that data ownership and its permissioning resides with the customer, right. At the end of the day, the customer is -- it's their data, they're generating it and the permissions have to be appropriately given for anybody to consume it, right? And what we’ve seen now in the tech ecosystem is we saw something very similar, but we've seen their kind of companies be brought in front of Congress for their handling of that permissioning. And so Ford has always done, I think, a very good job of making that very clear to their customers and making those authorizations available and very clear to the customers as well and we're going to continue to do that. We think they’ve always been very sensitive to that fact and we'll continue to do that.

Unidentified Analyst

Just a clarification on TMC, so is there a desire to make that open to other OEMs over time and I ask because Ford spent all this money, trying to create Ford Sync and in an environment for developers to develop apps and so forth, it feels like you have an opportunity to really scale here, right, you invest in the backbone, you allow cars to talk to the cities, but you need to give developers the reason to say, this is why we want to use TMC, not necessarily, I have to buy a Ford in order to access TMC. And so philosophically, is there a desire to kind of take this to a next level or is it really just about trying to sell more Ford cars?

Sunny Madra

No. For us, we’ve kept Autonomic as a wholly owned subsidiary, right. We haven’t molded it into Ford, folded it into Ford for exactly that reason. It is really important for us to open that up to other OEMs and again, we think about it like AWS, right and maybe not so familiar to this crowd, so I’ll kind of go in to that example really quickly. If you think about Amazon Web Services, it hosts two competing things, right. It hosts Amazon Prime Video and Netflix at the same time and it does that because both those companies understand that by being on the same cloud, one, the folks that work on Amazon Prime Video can’t go and look at all the Netflix data and figure out all the customers and all that, but they realize that layer gives them a differentiation, so they don't have to focus on that.

Their engineers, their precious resources can focus up the stack and that's the story that one, we need to deploy out in Ford with 100% connectivity initiative and that's a story that, as we’re out there, talking to other OEMs, they're starting to see that, right. Spending that dollars, doing the exact same thing and replicating it all around the ecosystem is just everyone wasting dollars and that's why tech is really advancing. Tech is embraced, whether it's Google cloud or Amazon cloud or Microsoft cloud and they've been able to focus their dollars on customer experience and user experience and we're starting to push that message through the ecosystem, through their automotive ecosystem.

Adam Jonas

Let me kind of follow-up a little bit on that and then we’ll take this question in the middle here. Because, your senior leadership of Ford talked about for a couple of years I think about the need to kind of make this open architecture and try to recruit, if you will, I’m probably using the wrong word, other auto companies to kind of work together. How's that going so far. Like, have those discussions actually begun and has there been any formation of a coalition yet?

Sunny Madra

So, I can’t just speak for the past. So, I wasn't there for that, right. What I’ll say now is, I think, Ford, as you know this as well, many joint ventures around the world, right and is proposing many new joint ventures around the world. So I think that is a good lead in for us and that's already starting to happen, right. And so the places where we're doing that, we're talking to those folks, right.

Adam Jonas

Volkswagen for example?

Sunny Madra

That or Mahindra and other ones that we have, our Chinese ones as well, right.

Adam Jonas

And so that sort of -- so it’s a pillar in any strategic discussion you're having with –

Sunny Madra

100%, right. And it's an advantage for us, because we can bring that to the table and we can bring that to a partner and say, you don’t -- again going back, you don't have to make this investment, you can basically rely on this and you get the data separation and all that stuff. So, it's become an important pillar in our discussion.

Adam Jonas

Okay. There was a question here.

Unidentified Analyst

If I understand you correctly, the open architecture is critical to Ford's plan, right, and it's seemingly so for the others, but there's significant issues around anti-trust that show up within that confines of collusion between parties. If you look at the Netflix, AWS, Prime video thing, and perhaps it's because it's service as opposed to product, but Apple said the same thing to Qualcomm as they gave the Qualcomm plans to Intel in order to replicate the Intel, in order to get Intel to replicate the Apple – the Qualcomm technology. So I'm not sure I buy all that, right. It all sounds very good, but you've got two major issues, which is partnerships that aren't really partnerships and anti-trust that recognizes that.

Sunny Madra

I think that's a great question. I think, I mean, let me try to tease that into a couple of different places, right. So I think, one, when it comes to sort of your example of Apple or Qualcomm, Intel, you have to look back at the history of the Ford Motor Company, right and where they have been and have they done that before. So personally, being there for the short amount of time I have, one thing I know that's important to the company through and through is it's trust of its -- not only its customers, but its partners, right. And so I don't think there's a history of that kind of stuff happening. So I think, we have to rely on that to some extent that the company has certain values and morals that it sticks to.

When it comes to anti-trust, I think one of the things I've learned within Ford is our OGC is very significant in many of our decision makings and one of the first lessons that I took when I got into Ford was a sit-down with our OGC in understanding sort of the appropriate practices around anti-trust and they're very, very sensitive to it. I've even seen it in our discussions with Volkswagen and others and we take a lot of precaution and use internal folks and external folks to make sure we do that correctly and I think that ties back to that first question that we always really focus on operating in the correct way.

I think lastly, the Amazon Prime, going back to that example, that to me again still resonates because they are services, but they are products, right. Netflix is a product that someone is using, right, and Amazon and AWS does not allow their own company to go in and look at the data of that service. I mean, no one would -- and we’ve seen the growth of AWS, right, like a lot of their growth is just living in that ecosystem and I think again because they need to establish that to create the trust around that service that they have and so we operate with that same model, right.

We operate very clearly, we let people know that by using this service doesn’t mean you get access to those things and again we also continue to push that data permissioning all the way up to the end customer, not just within the companies, but to the end customers as well.

Adam Jonas

Sorry, let’s continue here. So we understand that Ford is in a -- in many cases, a leading position relative to other OEMs and working with cities and smart cities and things that go beyond four wheeled vehicles, of course. I think Pittsburgh, London and Miami are three of a number of cities that tend to get a bit of attention where Ford kind of has a lot of momentum with the MTAs and the mayors, et cetera in applying smart transport solutions. Can you tell us where your work kind of intersects with city, city planning, traffic smart cities and –

Sunny Madra

Yeah. It's super interesting and I think when I first again joined after the acquisition, I understood Ford's relationship with cities, but I didn't fully appreciate and I think [indiscernible] it was really highlighted where there was some vision there, right. So, one, Ford, not only those cities with most of them has really long standing relationships, some upwards of fifty plus years of selling vehicles into these cities, right, because those cities use them for their own internal services, whether it's police or they are just city type operations. So there's a – there are legacy channels that have existed for a long time and that's important.

And so I’ll jump right now to what’s happened very near and dear to here in Santa Monica and the RFP process around the scooters, right. And so, I don't know if everyone's tracked that here, but the scooter businesses have kind of really grown rapidly in the last 12 to 18 months and what happened in Santa Monica was, we saw the city take a step back after the Rogue deployment and we’ve seen other cities do this as well as San Francisco did it. And the cities basically come back with pilots and rules and regulations and so the cities are in this new world of mobility where connectivity will play, these will play -- other forms of mobility will play are taking a much more active stance and so relationships with the cities are going to be vital for success in mobility.

And I think where Ford has that, again, we take a step back, look at our police business, look at the other businesses, we have relationships across the board and I’m just starting to scratch the surface there. I didn't know about any of this and but seeing that is a real advantage for us, because we've been doing it for a long time and I see that with our teams now, like, we go into universities or cities and they want our city solutions team to help define what a scooter pilot could look like or what – the work we're doing in Miami, what a AV pilot could look like. And so I think that is a really important effort that we have out there.

Adam Jonas

So Sunny, let's get specific here, what do those scooter pilots look like, because we talk to some investors that are like scooters really, like, do you have many of those you’d have to sell to get the revenue and equal to one car and there's a lot of eye rolling, but then I talk to people that are plugged in with cities and like the interaction with infrastructure is much easier, the payback periods for these things can be phenomenal, and by the way, it'd be traffic, you can -- if you're just trying to deliver a piece on Uber eats, oh my gosh, scooter kicks the crap out of a car, so demystify it, is it a serious business, is the scooter stuff like no joke?

Sunny Madra

Yeah. The way I’ll describe it is like, if you look at most distributions in life to kind of follow the bell curve, but if you actually look at like transportation and mobility, it follows if like inverse exponential curve, right, where most of rides are like sub three kilometers and that's where the stuff makes sense. Like, you’re a New York guy, right, how does it get delivered there. But how does it get delivered there, it get delivered on bikes, right. And so, I think what the scooters have really highlighted is that the sub three mile market and this goes again back to Bill's talk, right, is that more cars are not the solution, right. And if we're going to address these problems, like, for me, it was an eye opening experience like I was in San Francisco a couple of months ago before they took them away and I was up at Twitter, up on Market Street and you get on the ferry building, and on an Uber X, it was say $7 or $8, and -- but it would have taken 15 or 20 minutes, right, because of the traffic. It took me three minutes on a scooter to get there.

Adam Jonas

And when talking about scooters, we're talking like Piaggio kind of electric?

Sunny Madra

No. Not those. [indiscernible] But I’ll give you an example of the penetration of that ecosystem, right? It took Uber three years to get to 1 million rides, right. It took Lime six months, right, in the same. So, this is something that you just can't ignore, like, if you're looking at mobility, and you want to understand it, that ecosystem is growing faster than anyone has seen.

Adam Jonas

And Uber is making to try to stay ahead of that wave? So, sorry, you gave me this number, two month payback?

Sunny Madra

That's what they see, yeah.

Adam Jonas

Are you running pilots that validate?

Sunny Madra

We’re going through that process, right. So that’s what Ford X is trying to do to understand to see if that validates. Yeah.

Adam Jonas

More questions for Sunny with time we have left.

Unidentified Analyst

How important is 5G connectivity to everything you’re doing with mobility and autonomy?

Sunny Madra

Yeah. I won’t speak to autonomy because it’s not my core area of focus. I’m not an expert in it. So I’d rather stay away from that. But again, I think it's similar to the question earlier. I think, we've seen an ecosystem grow in the mobile space of 3G, 4G, LTE and we think there's a lot of legs in letting that grow today for now. And so, it's not a limitation. I think, it's an enabler to new services once 5G gets here, we can offer more services and I'll go back to what I said a few minutes ago, which is when iPhone first came out, it was an Edge device, right. We all remember it and it still allowed you to get app and ecosystem going in. So we think there is enough capabilities in sort of the current cellular technologies to create a huge ecosystem, when 5G comes, we just accelerate that whole thing.

Adam Jonas

Anyone want to ask a question that wasn't asked? Sorry, I had to do that.

Unidentified Analyst

Regarding your opportunities to monetize data through connectivity, do you see any challenges, given your dealer model, the fact that you, for most customers that have Ford, they have to go through a dealer. Do you think having that middleman kind of presents the sort of structural barriers to fully monetize those opportunities?

Sunny Madra

Awesome question. I actually think our dealer network is probably one of our secret weapons, right. I just got these stats here, there were 10,000 dealers worldwide. They have 400,000 customer facing employees, right. I think if you're going to be a real winner in the mobility ecosystem, you're going to find a way to monetize data, which and I know it's going to happen today, you're going to have to use those folks, right. I don't think it's -- and people don’t actually think about this, but one of Apple's big secrets is the Apple Store, right.

It gives them a place for people to go and take lessons, to learn about their phone and do all those things and I don't know the exact stats, but like something like half of Apple's employee base is in the Apple Store. And so no one really looks at that and thinks about what a secret weapon that is for them and think about why they maintain so high percentage of the profits. And I think we need to look at it the exact same way and leverage our dealer ecosystem. And so I'm spending more and more time with sort of our folks on the dealer side to understand how we can make them part of this process, because I think like, just like the Apple Store was, they will be really critical for us in the mobility.

Adam Jonas

Well, I mean, to develop that point more, we're talking about moving people on objects on public roads and there is an obvious safety element there. So to be able to maintain that make a fleet important and then things that are not as obvious to people outside of the auto business, hygiene, okay, smell matters. So I’m not sure if you, I don’t recommend you smell your iPhone, but if you're in a car and if you talk to anyone in the used car business, smell is a deal breaker. I don’t care how beautiful the car looks, how perfect it is, how many miles run. If you go in and it smells like a frat party, it's going to affect the value and the experience. So if Apple is going to put their beautiful Apple symbol on a car with some of -- and working with Ford and TMC or whatever and it's not maintained properly, it can reflect badly on that brand. There was another question towards the back there.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah. [indiscernible] are you working with any other sort of non-traditional, non-autos OEMs, technologies and what do you think about the risk that some of those asset metrics are completely different OEMs come into the space.

Sunny Madra

Yeah. I think when – again, I'll just use the scooter example there for a second is that we've seen – and that’s why Ford X is important. We're seeing the ecosystem just move so quickly, right. And I think, there is significant investment in that space right, and we're looking at that. I think it's -- we understand that mobility is going to change significantly and I go back to -- Bill said this in 2011 and starting to play out and we just have to stay on top of it. Now, what we need to also do is be wary of regulation and safety and autonomy and how that all plays into all those things, but all these areas, whether it's flying the vehicles, whether it's delivery robot, these are all things that are going to be part of the mobility ecosystem. You can't ignore that, right, light electric vehicles, these are things that we have to look at. And I think coming back to your question earlier, I don't like, the – Bill talked about at the time, Jim continues to talk about it and having their support to look at those areas is really, really huge. That’s why for me, it's really important to have him -- Jim as a leader and Bill as our Executive Chairman because they believe in this stuff, right, and they really, really do this and they just didn't get on it right now, they've been talking about it for a long time.

Adam Jonas

All right. That's all the time we have, Sunny. Thank you very, very much for enlightening us on this topic.

Sunny Madra

Yes. Thank you.