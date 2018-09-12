At $850 Billion, Can Microsoft Still Grow Like It Used To?

I expect Microsoft to continue to experience moderate growth as it continues its current growth track, with its multiple holding steady or only slightly declining.

Microsoft's valuation multiple is a bit high for its industry and history and is a risk, though the company's potential trajectory in cloud may sustain and justify it to a degree.

The difference is now that Azure has reached critical mass to begin having larger enterprise-wide effects on Microsoft's financials, as recent earnings showed while still retaining its massive growth rates.

The company's mix seen the past 1-2 years is continuing, as explosive growth in Azure cloud computing is supported by steady growth in Microsoft's varied core businesses.

Microsoft has seen continued price growth this year amid strong earnings and revenue expansion above the broader NASDAQ and many major rivals.

Microsoft (MSFT) is having quite a good few months. YTD, the company's stock is up over 30.15% in comparison to the NASDAQ's 17.38% growth, while, in the past 3 months, it is up 10.17% compared to the NASDAQ's 4.73%. As shown below, compared to many other software and hardware technology behemoths, the company has seen accelerated and strong growth this year even at its now-gigantic $853 billion market capitalization size.

MSFT data by YCharts

Though much of public attention over Microsoft's expansion trajectory in earnings has been focused on its high-margin and high-growth cloud segment, Microsoft has been able to build sustainable value appreciation due to the consistent and steady revenue and growth in its varied core business segments.

Even as it now is at a slightly rich 28.56 price-to-earnings ratio, or 52.39 ratio unadjusted for the tax bill hit earlier this year, the continued expansion and guidance for the company's wide mix of business lines likely means we can expect continued moderate earnings growth posted and thus value appreciation over the upcoming few months to year.

A Tech Behemoth Showing Steady Growth

As Microsoft's recent Q2 2018 earnings demonstrated, the company is still seeing at the moment the same kind of movements that it has been seeing over the past 1-2 years. Essentially, steady growth in key segments such as Office, gaming, LinkedIn, and enterprise and consumer software, combined with accelerated growth in Azure cloud computing.

The difference is that now Azure has seemingly reached critical mass levels where it is beginning to have a larger enterprise-wide effect on Microsoft's earnings while still seemingly retaining extraordinarily high growth rates and metrics.

The company's earnings, revenue, and EPS have all seen consistent growth even at the company's now massive-levels. The company appears to be adapting effectively to the still hyper-competitive and rapidly changing technology environment in ways that some of its competitor software and hardware companies are struggling with, thereby capturing growth still even at its now massive size.

(Source: NASDAQ)

In terms of valuation, undoubtedly at a P/E of 28 the company is relatively high for typically quite grounded software and hardware companies. After all, IBM's (NYSE:IBM) P/E is 11.96, HP's (NYSE:HPQ) is 15.23, Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) is 11.44, and Oracle's (NYSE:ORCL) is 19.07.

The big risk for Microsoft is if this expanded valuation multiple is sustainable when it is so far above its peers and higher to a moderate degree compared to Microsoft's historical average. After all, Microsoft shrinking back to a P/E of 15 to 20 would be a massive reduction in stock price to around $58 a share to $77 a share.

I believe, at the moment, there is sufficient reason to expect Microsoft to hold or only see a small decline in its valuation multiple. The reasons for this is because of the near-triple-digit year-on-year growth the high-margin Azure cloud computing segment is posting even now at its relatively critical mass levels, whereby it is giving the company both entrenched market penetration in the still-growing cloud business and providing a high-margin source of seemingly consistent earnings growth.

This 'spark' of extra growth, combined with the seeming steadiness of Microsoft's core businesses and the moderate growth from those segments, is enough to make the company seemingly a mix of both stable and expansionary.

While I would very much doubt Microsoft could push beyond its current valuation multiple given current metrics and trends, it is partially justified at the moment as it seems Microsoft has found cloud computing success where its rivals have had difficulty doing so and thus facing lower P/E multiples.

MSFT data by YCharts

Conclusion

In the age of now not one but two trillion-dollar companies, it seems Microsoft is slowly pushing its way now to within throwing distance of that uncertain metric as well.

The company is undoubtedly posting the earnings and revenue numbers to justify its current valuation and such a trajectory at the moment, as not only is it gaining ground continually in cloud, but its core and varied business segments in software, Internet services, and hardware are all showing consistency and expansion as well.

I expect Microsoft to continue along a moderate growth track, with a steady or only slightly declining valuation multiple.

