The Boeing Company (BA) Morgan Stanley Laguna Brokers Conference (Transcript)

Dennis Muilenburg - Chairman, President and CEO

Rajeev Lalwani

We got our keynote address up next and I couldn't think of a better company and a better executive to do it in terms of Dennis Muilenburg, as Boeing overall. So Dennis thank you so much for taking the time to come out here.

We got our keynote address up next and I couldn't think of a better company and a better executive to do it in terms of Dennis Muilenburg, as Boeing overall. So Dennis thank you so much for taking the time to come out here.

Dennis Muilenburg

Thank you.

Rajeev Lalwani

It will be great if maybe we can kick-off with an update on the outlook at Boeing.

Dennis Muilenburg

You bet. Well Rajeev thank you, and I appreciate the chance to be here. Thank you all for joining in this morning. I'd like to start off with just a couple of quick comments and happy to jump in to any questions you might have.

But as we look at the overall aerospace and defense market, we continue to see a robust healthy marketplace - growing marketplace about $1 trillion market over the next 10 years. We recently updated our current market outlook our annual assessment of the future. We look out over the next 20 years, we see a world that needs about 43,000 new commercial airplanes that's up about 1700 airplanes from our last year's estimate.

We're continuing to see strong passenger growth trends around the world, passenger traffic growing about 6% to 7% a year. We have about 100 million new passenger's people who fly for the first time every year in Asia now. And we still see a world where less than 20% of the world's population has yet to take a single flight. So the opportunity for growth is tremendous.

We’re also seeing strengthening defense budgets here in the U.S. and among some of our key allies as well as our growth in the services market. So fundamental marketplace is healthy and growing and within that our business is in a strong position. Backlog of about 5800 commercial airplanes, we’re continuing to ramp up production. We've guided to 810 to 815 airplane deliveries this year and we remain very firm on that guidance. That will be a new all-time record and over the next or two, that will go north of 900 airplanes per year.

We're also seeing growth in our services business year-to-date growing 11% compared to 3.5% growth in the marketplace. So good topline growth in our businesses and we’re using that to fuel our bottom line growth and you've heard me talk before about driving our business to be a mid-teens margin business and beyond. We’re making great progress on that path and we’re continuing to drive that forward and also seeing great cash performance delivery.

We see this as a year-over-year cash growth business and we’re delivering on that commitment and our expectation is we're going to return about 100% of free cash flow to our investors in the form of dividends and our share repurchase, that's a commitment we’ve made and we’re delivering on that commitment.

And I think lastly, what we’re seeing in the marketplace is less cyclical behavior. I know historically commercial aerospace has been a rather high cycle business but the nature of that business is changing. The market is changed, global traffic is changed, I mentioned to you the population statistics, the traveling public more people with access to flight a globally connected world.

So, we’re seeing the market change, we’re also changing how we run our business in terms of production rate discipline, long-term labor agreements, how we run our development programs, growing our services business which is noncyclical. So we see a significant transformation to this being a long-term sustained growth business rather than a cyclical business. So those are few perspectives on what's going on.

Rajeev Lalwani

Yes, that’s great. Actually wanted to start at a very high level Dennis, you've been at Boeing as its CEO at least for just a couple of years. I’d love to just get some perspective on how the organization is changed in that short period of time?

Dennis Muilenburg

Yes, well it's been a real honor to take over the leadership of the company about three years ago now got great hand-off from Jim McNerney. And had the opportunity to take the reins just as we moved into our second century as a company.

So it allowed us to really reset, reframe our strategy going forward. And a few things we've really emphasized that if I think change began to transform our company for our second century. A real emphasis on what I'd like to call our one Boeing strategy and that’s integrating across commercial, defense and services.

It's about investing in our people and leveraging the synergies that are unique to our company. I think that's helping us win in the marketplace. We've also accelerated our overall framework for growth and productivity. And what we call project accelerate and that includes some of our key long-term initiatives around lean implementation, our affordability work. Things we’re doing like partnering for success with our supply-chain, as well as new areas in our second century design and manufacturing work.

Things like additive manufacturing, automation, some of the new technology which we are bringing to drive productivity and growth and you really see that driving bottom-line performance. And I think you’ve seen us significantly improve margin and cash performance as a result.

And then we’ve also made some structural changes that are pretty significant and we stood up our new services business. We've launched some of our key vertical capabilities to rebuild some of those capacities. And we’ve also re-strengthened some of our functional areas and all of that has been wrapped with this idea of resetting the bar for the second century.

We've always aspired to be the best in aerospace which is a high bar, but we see more and more that we’re competing with sectors for talent and influencing capital outside of aerospace. So we set a new bar for what we call global industrial champion and that has been proliferated throughout our enterprise and really raises our expectations for growth and productivity going forward.

Rajeev Lalwani

Let's talk a bit more of about some of the topical items that are out there obviously the one thing that's been any headlines and so on as supply chain disruption, where are we there, it is closer to the beginning, closer to the end just some color there as well as just the programs that you're seeing most pressure on?

Dennis Muilenburg

Yes, well I think what I'll do is kind of focus in on especially what we’re doing on commercial airplane ramp up and specifically 737 and I know that's been in the news recently. You see some pressure points in our supply chain as we've been ramping up. So I said we’re going to build 810 to 815 commercial airplanes this year and all-time record and each time we make great changes in our production system bringing our whole supply chain along is a key part of doing that.

This year we transitioned from 47 aircraft to 52 a month on our 737 line. And that's been a bit of a challenge with some of our supply chain, we've seen some of the public challenges around the Spirit delivery fuselages, CFM with delivery of engines.

And as we've been going through that rate up, we've also been transitioning our 737 line from the NG model to the new MAX model. So all of those challenges have come together in the middle of the year and we’ve had to take some particular actions to beef up our supply chain and improve some of our processes and work through some recovery actions. And we saw that in July we delivered 29 737s which was below our 52 a month production rate.

Just this week we announced that in August we delivered 48 737s. So you can see our recovery actions are taken hold in being effective, and we still expect to fully recover that line and deliver on our year-end performance guidance.

You'll probably see September deliveries will be roughly where August was maybe a little bit better in terms of our recovery, and as we get into the fourth quarter you'll see deliveries getting above the 52 a month production rate.

The great thing is we have a production machine now that's cranking out 52 a month 737s. And as we deliver those airplanes, we're now looking ahead to 57 a month and ramping up to that in 2019, and every step of the way here we're going to be bringing our supply chain along. We deployed additional resources to be embedded with our supply chain, and we're taking actions to connect our electronic systems more tightly.

So always work to do on the supply chain side, it's something that requires daily attention but I'm very confident that we've got our arms around it and we're going to continue to ramp up in a way that's going to be good for Boeing, good for our customers, and good for our supply chain.

Rajeev Lalwani

Dennis, you mentioned the transition from NG to MAX, is that creating more of the issue or is it just the fact that that rates are moving up, you mentioned 47 to 52.

Dennis Muilenburg

I think it's a unique combination of the two. We've done 20 production rate ramp ups in our commercial line since 2010. So this is a science that we know how to execute. But if you look back to last year when we stepped from 42 to 47 a month, at that point about 10% to 15% of the 737s were the new MAX model.

Next year when we transition from 52 to 57 the large majority of the airplanes will be MAX's, so not a lot of model mix. This year about 40% to 45% of the airplanes are MAX's, so we're mid-stride on the model transition, while we're doing a rate ramp up. And that adds a degree of complexity for all of our supply chain.

So, I think that's made this rate step a little more difficult than some of the others but we understand that, and again, confident we've got our arms around it, and you're seeing the outcomes of our recovery actions showing up in the deliveries. And I think the August delivery data is a good sign post.

Rajeev Lalwani

And certainly as I was surprised by that number that came out yesterday pleasantly surprised obviously but it's certainly a good number. You talked Dennis about the 737, what about the 787 there have been some headlines there around seats and the availability of that to make deliveries.

Dennis Muilenburg

Nothing unusual there. Seats have been a supply chain challenge for us for some time period and that's been quite visible. Frankly that's one of the reasons we recently launched our new seat joint venture with Adient just to create some more supply chain flexibility, and continued to drive quality and repeatability into our seats supply.

So we've seen few normal supply chain pressures in 787 but we're delivering those airplanes, we're very firm on our year-end guidance on 787s and very confident we'll deliver both our production lines in Everett and in Charleston are running well, and 787s are performing exceptionally well for our customers.

So, you see how it's winning in the marketplace and we're continuing to gain orders for the 787, you see the value it's producing for our customers and is one of the biggest cash levers we have going forward both in terms of rate will be taken the 787 line from 12 a month currently to 14 a month next year.

We're also seeing tremendous productivity gains in 787. Those two dimensions create a tremendous cash lever for the future. One of the big reasons we expect to see continuing year-over-year cash growth.

Rajeev Lalwani

Maybe taking a step back on to the supply chain dynamics, we talked about seats, you mentioned Spirit and CFM in particular on the 737, what about elsewhere right again coming back to some of the media headlines, APUs, PSUs and so on, I mean, how's that part looking? I think we all - when we saw it today, would Spirit understand that there are pressures there what that we have elsewhere?

Dennis Muilenburg

Yes. Well, I think it's a general theme that we see right there. There are known supply chain pressures but these are not unusual, these are things that we've always seen. The good news is aerospace is a growth business, right. And these are challenges as we ramp up but challenges we know how to handle and things that we pay attention to on a daily basis.

So, you know mentioned areas like APUs and PSUs and various components, those are normal things, we have thousands of suppliers in our supply chain. We have a team that's deployed, they spend all of their time looking at supply chain health, what do we need to do to buttress it, in some cases creating new sources of supply, in some cases bringing resources to bear putting them into our supplier plants to help them be successful.

So, I don't see anything here that's out of the ordinary, what I do see is general supply chain pressure as we raise up rates and to me that's a great problem to have, right. That's a sign of a growing industry and we're going to invest to make sure that our supply chain is healthy.

Rajeev Lalwani

And we were out in the Seattle area last week, you got lots of questions about the financial implications of a lot of these headwinds and then you guys reiterated your targets. Can you just talk maybe a little bit about how you're able to do that and just continue to reiterate your numbers?

Dennis Muilenburg

Yes. Well, the key is we're continuing to take those actions to drive underlying productivity in our performance machine. And we are relentless on our lean initiatives, the work we're doing on partnering for success, our working capital initiatives all focused on driving bottom line performance. We know that that's our fuel for the future.

And so while we see some of these pressure points in our supply chain, it's being more than offset by the work we're doing on our productivity initiatives. Some of the partnering for success efforts we've done with our supply chain have produced some great results and we still expect this company to be a growing margin company mid-teen margins for our business.

I think when we announced that a couple years ago as a target there was some skepticism on whether we could achieve it. I think now there's largely an expectation that we can achieve it and we're on track to get to be a mid-teen margin business by the end of the decade but we're not going to stop there, and you could see it in our productivity machine in Seattle. We expect to go beyond that and drive year-over-year cash performance as well.

And some of this is the new technology we're putting into our production lines, implementation of automation, some of the new work we're doing on data analytics. All of that is driving productivity.

Rajeev Lalwani

Let's switch gears a bit and talk about trade dynamics, obviously something else that's been topic of late. How has it impacted Boeing if at all in terms of your deliveries, your ability to procure raw materials, your orders and what sort of impact have you seen?

Dennis Muilenburg

We haven't seen a material impact but certainly an area that we're keeping a very close eye on, it's important to us. I see that work in sort of two areas, we've seen some of the broad tariffs and trade implications on materials supplied, in particular aluminum and steel. And well, that's affected some industries in our industry, yes, primarily about aluminum.

We source about 90% of our aluminum from the U.S. So, we're not significantly exposed there and the tariffs in that area have had some impact on us but not a material impact.

The broader trade discussions where we're very much engaged in particular on the U.S.-China trade relationship, that one is exceptionally important to us. And I think the key is we've got a voice at the table, we've been engaged, we've been invited in as part of the dialogue, we've had strong discussions with both U.S. leadership and China leadership and both countries are motivated to have a healthy aerospace industry.

China needs to lift and as I mentioned earlier 43,000 new airplanes in the world over the next 20 years about 7,600 of those are in China. And there's a key link between growth in the aerospace industry in China and broader economic growth, and the population that's moving in to be the air traveling public in China is creating a demand there that's very clear.

On the U.S. side, we're the biggest U.S. exporter, and if trade deficits are your concern, well, the biggest trade surplus we have in the U.S. is aerospace and by far the biggest portion of that surplus is in our business in Boeing's business.

So we export about 80% of what we build and we build 90% of it here in the U.S. So, there's a strong case to be made for a healthy aerospace industry in both countries, and there's a certain codependency that I think is well understood. And so while the trade rhetoric continues, the tariff rhetoric continues, we're going to stay engaged.

And I think it's important to note that it's a long ways from trade and tariff discussions to actual implementation. And nothing here is going to create a sudden change in profile or deliveries or orders volume. So, it's more of a long term issue that we need to work and I'm confident that our voice is being heard and we're at the table.

Rajeev Lalwani

Actually, one thing you mentioned there as far as not changing orders and deliveries; can you talk a little bit more about that in regard to what you are seeing and seems like China is sticking with all of its commitments and taking aircraft and so on, But I'd love to hear more about it?

Dennis Muilenburg

Yes, certainly China is an important part of our backlog and our delivery profile. As we said before, roughly a third of our 737s are being delivered to China. And so a key customer for us we continue to have very healthy relationships with our Chinese customers. We are very engaged with the airline customers there and are mutually growing together.

We’re building a 737 finishing center in China, that's part of that equation too. It’s really a win-win as it adds jobs and capacity in China, it’s also helping us ramp up our U.S. production manufacturing in Renton.

And if you look at to the future China is currently working on its next five-year plan which is typically the way that they developed their orders book for the future. And we have an expectation that we won't be able to compete and win and serve our Chinese customers as part of that next five-year plan. So we have to do all of that in this context of the trade discussions between the countries and so we’re going to continue to pay very close attention to it.

It’s very important to us, it's an important part of creating U.S. manufacturing jobs, and we’re going to continue to hammer on that message. But we expect that in the end we’re going to find a solution in both countries, it's good for their economies and for the aerospace industry.

Rajeev Lalwani

Sticking on global dynamics, if you look year-to-date the order flow at Boeing's has been incredibly strong 1.2 times so it’s interesting that you're seeing those sorts of orders at a time where you are seeing headlines around the U.S. dollar and emerging markets et cetera. It does seem like its having a meaningful impact but is that a fair or unfair assessment?

Dennis Muilenburg

In terms of…

Rajeev Lalwani

Just the impact associated with the stronger U.S. dollar concerns around emerging markets Turkey and places like that?

Dennis Muilenburg

Yes, we don't really see direct correlation between say currency fluctuations and the strength of our business. We do our business in dollars around the world and the way our supply chain is structured where our customers do business. Generally we don't see a strong correlation between strength of the dollar and currency fluctuations in our business prospects. So it’s something we keep a close eye on things like making sure that our customers who need funding sources have available funding.

Those markets are healthy right now. Just generally we’re in a very healthy financial condition. So we keep an eye on things like oil prices, currency fluctuation, but haven't really seen a direct correlation between the movement there and how our business is doing.

Rajeev Lalwani

Switching gears again something you mentioned in your comments about the outlook is technology. And the opportunity is there, where do see the biggest opportunity within Boeing is it in development of an aircraft, is it in manufacturing where is it, we’re getting most excited?

Dennis Muilenburg

Well I’d tell you it’s throughout the lifecycle of our airplanes but it's through development production and support, but we’re seeing tremendous new technology come to the table not only in terms of what we put into our airplanes and how we support them in the field but also how do we design and build. I think that transformation is equally important.

Some of the work we’re doing on things like added manufacturing. The manufacturing transformation is happening around us the ability to create on-demand customization in our factories.

What it’s doing to lean out our factories and improve quality, automation in our production lines. I think when you were recently in Seattle, you saw some of the automation that we’re implementing on the 777X wing line and on the 737 wing line. These are transformations that are driving additional quality and safety into our production systems to the benefit of our people and to the benefit of the bottom line.

So those are exciting development. We’re also seeing developments in our autonomous aircraft. I think our big win last week in MQ-25 in the defense business was a great signpost there. And then the amount of innovation that we’re bringing to our new product has never been greater.

You look at the new products we’re bringing to the market in terms 737 MAX, the 87 Dreamliner family, the new 777X. We’re really in a new golden age of aerospace here in terms of the innovation that we’re bringing to the marketplace.

Rajeev Lalwani

You talked a bit about automation and robotics, you’re right certainly saw that and we’re touring a facility there. When you look at something say like 737 what's been the experience with implementing some of those technologies, has it just been nice and smooth and easy and sort of layered in, you reduce costs and so on is it all tough in that?

Dennis Muilenburg

It’s challenging but we’ve developed a process where we’re derisking those technologies by pulling them to left. So I got great examples what we’re doing an 737s line on wing panel automation and a tremendous advancements, these are 5% to 10% incremental improvements in quality and cost reduction. We’re seeing things like 40% to 50% improvement in first-time quality.

And so these are big transformational steps and what we’re doing is taking some of that automation and pulling it ahead in our production system to de-risk it so now it's being applied on the MAX, it's already up and running at scale.

Same thing on the 777 line where things like our fuselage assembly center which I think you had the opportunity to see this. This is automation on how we assemble our large-scale, wide-body fuselages for about 50,000 fasteners that are now being put in by robots in line along with - in combination with our people that are working on the factory line. So think about robots and humans working together tremendous first-time quality and safety advantages.

And we use that system pull it ahead on to our current 777 line to de-risk it. So as 777X moves into the production system, we already have a mature automation system, I think that’s a key way to implement the technology and do it in a smooth way.

Rajeev Lalwani

In terms of penetration levels or maybe where we are with the opportunity within Boeing is it early stages, mid-stages. How embedded within the manufacturing of an aircraft is technology and automation and robotic?

Dennis Muilenburg

I think we’re very much in the early stages. And that's why my expectation for us being able to continue to grow the bottom line grow margin kick the year-over-year cash growth regardless of some of the external is because of this incredible capacity we have to drive first-time quality into our production systems because of the new technologies. I think we’re just beginning to see the possibilities.

I think the next big step will be as we fully digitize our systems. We’re moving what we call model-based engineering. This is digitizing our entire engineering and development system upfront including down into our supply chain and then connecting that with production system and how we service and support to create value for our customers.

That digital lifecycle think of it as a digital twin of our airplanes will unleash incredible value in the future. And I think we're just very much at the beginning of that journey and we’re certainly on the leading edge of that technology implementation and that something that’s is going to drive both top and bottom line growth going forward.

Rajeev Lalwani

Actually, it’s a good segue into what I was going to ask you next in terms of the implications for a lot of this as far as mid-teens margins. It seems like you're on your path to get there without it to some extent but does this create an opportunity to keep that going post decade?

Dennis Muilenburg

It does, it does and you’ve heard me talking for a couple of years about that expectation for where we wanted to be by the end of the decade. We're almost at the end of the decade so now we’re extending beyond and we're seeing year-over-year margin accretion via all of these productivity initiatives and all the great work our people are doing. And we expect to be able to continue to grow margins beyond that in the coming decade.

Same thing on cash performance. We see this clearly as a year-over-year cash growth business. And that you’ve seen our track record on that the last few years, we have very clear line of sight to how we’re going to accomplish that over the next few years through the end of this decade, but then going into the next decade very clear that that opportunity remains there, tied to our production rate ramp ups, we see big cash levers on the 737s rate, 787 rate is a big cash lever for us, 787 productivity is it probably the three biggest levers we have.

But then more broadly this technology implementation productivity surge if you will is really going to drive cash performance throughout the enterprise. And that we’re using that to continue to fuel our future innovation and create value for our shareholders. So, we’re in a very strong position and this is a long-term growth trend.

Rajeev Lalwani

And we talked about technology as it relates to the manufacturing side, what about technology or maybe next generation sort of products, line card things like that. I mean Boeing has had some investments there, just to think outside of the box?

Dennis Muilenburg

There are a lot of interesting developments going on and what you see is a convergence of technologies around artificial intelligence and automation. As I mentioned autonomous vehicles and then new modes of travel and connected travel between the ground systems traffic systems and the air and ultimately into space.

And so we’re making some targeted investments for the future there so that we have some additional growth opportunities beyond today's business. We’re going to continue to invest in innovation in our current product lines.

But these new areas are interesting and I will make and investments scenarios like urban mobility and flying taxis, if you want to call them that. We've made a number of investments through our new HorizonX innovation arm, some targeted capital investments in areas like electric propulsion systems, additive manufacturing, new material systems, enablers for these future vehicles.

And as you think about future urban congestion and ways to relieve that congestion, three dimensional highways in cities are not all that farfetched and frankly the technology is doable and we're working on prototype vehicles today and we're also working on the enabling infrastructure.

I think the key will be around things like certification, regulation, how do we ensure that it's safe, that's really the ultimate requirement is that it's absolutely safe for the traveling public. That's work that we know how to do.

So I would expect to see that revolve over the next decade, we're also working on things like high speed flight, supersonic, hypersonic aircraft, connect any two parts in the world, two cities in a couple of hours. We're working on new space vehicles.

Eventually we're going to see low earth orbit space travel as commonplace, and we'll be launching first light of our new star liner next year which will be our entry into low earth orbit space travel.

Rajeev Lalwani

Let's come back to the 737. In terms of the potential for production hikes beyond 2019, you've talked a lot about the upward pressure there. Are we getting to a point where a hike isn't in the cards for say 2020 on 737; just some thoughts there?

Dennis Muilenburg

Now, we're still very much within the decision window for 2020, so right now we're very, very focused on getting through the current 52 a month rate up. We've got some recovery actions, I mention that we have to complete successfully and we will. And get the production system into a healthy position, make sure that we're making the investments ahead as we go to 57 a month next year.

And I think some of the additional resources we brought to bear this summer, we brought about 600 additional people into our 737 line to help with the recovery actions. They're going to stay and they'll be well trained so we're ready for 57 a month next year.

Now, beyond that, the market signals are clearly capacity to continue to increase. I mentioned the numbers about traffic growth, passenger traffic growth, the need for 43,000 new airplanes over the next 20 years. All of the market signals are telling us they could support a production rate higher than 57 a month.

So we're taking a close look at that well within our decision windows and we'll make a good decision regarding 2020 at the right time here, but it's pretty clear to me that the opportunity is there. We just want to make sure that every one of these steps we're very disciplined about it.

Production rate discipline in successfully implementing production rate ramp up so that we can drive bottom line performance while we're doing it is crucial to us. So, we're going to continue with that very disciplined well tuned process. And I'll just say that the market signals are strong.

Rajeev Lalwani

Yes, absolutely. MAX 10, you introduced that last year at the Paris air show. How is that program going on?

Dennis Muilenburg

MAX 10 is going well. So we're moving through the implementation into our production system, finishing up the design certification work. So on the design and production side the work is moving along very smoothly, and in the marketplace it's winning more than 500 orders since we've announced. That airplane is doing well. It's going to bring the best value proposition in the narrow-body marketplace to the market. It's got about 5% to 10% operating seat cost advantage over our competition, it's got a 5% trip cost advantage over our competition.

So, it's winning in the marketplace and as part of the broader 737 MAX family, it's a great solution. So, we remain very confident in that product.

Rajeev Lalwani

Sticking on the programs, 777X, how is the development progressing there?

Dennis Muilenburg

Yes, it's going well. This again, and I think it's the advantage of our revised approach to how we do development programs feathering them in succession rather than doing them all concurrently so that we can learn program-to-program. And I think some of the challenges we had on the 787 development are well known. We learned some tough lessons there, those were applied to the MAX development program which is gone exceptionally well and those same lessons are now been applied to the 777X program.

It's one of the reasons we decided to bring the composite wing manufacturing in-house and bring more of the engineering in-house, that's been successful. As you saw when you were in Seattle, we just rolled out the first triple 777X, the static test article so this is the first pull up airplane that will go into structural test.

The first two flight test aircraft are in final assembly now. So, hitting the marks on our schedule we're going to go into flight test in the coming year and we're on track to deliver on schedule entry into service in 2020.

So, feeling strong about that development program, it's running very well right now. We have normal small technical issues we work as we go but we're hitting the marks on cost of schedule for the development program. So it's exciting to see.

Rajeev Lalwani

Are there particular risk item that you and Greg are paying close attention to and saying, "Hey, look we've got to make sure we get this sort of nip in the bud and taken care of to make sure that the program moves forward as planned"?

Dennis Muilenburg

Yes, I think the key is maturing the production system and then successfully getting through flight test, right. So over the next year those will be our two big focus areas. On the production system side, it's some of the automation de-risking that we've done. We have major automation in fuselage assembly and in the wing assembly, and in particular the composite wing, it's a fourth-generation composite wing but it is the biggest composite wing ever made in the world, and heavy amount of automation.

So, maturing that system will be a key focus for us and then successfully flight testing the airplane. All the data we've seen so far in our wind tunnel testing, our lab testing has been right on our performance numbers. But until we get through flight testing the pull-up, that's a risk really to stay focused on.

And then going through the transition bridge from the current 777 to the triple 777X and making sure that is feathered in neatly with our supply chain. Again, on track but it's something we'll be paying close attention to.

Rajeev Lalwani

Last question for you on the 777. The orders of skyline there, how are you feeling about that and are we at a place where maybe in the next 12 months or so we'll start to see that replacement demand start to kick in?

Dennis Muilenburg

Yes, you will. And one thing I've been very, very pleased with the work our team has done on building the production bridge. If you recall a couple years ago one of the big risk areas we're talking about was how do we finish building the bridge from the current 777 to the 777X?

We've made a tremendous amount of progress on that, we still have some work to do on filling the bridge particularly out for 2020 slots but you've seen the recent progress we've made on 777 orders. And again, 26 new orders year-to-date on 777-300ERs, and we also have a recent letter-of-intent from Volga for another 29 777 freighter.

So, I think the returning strength of the cargo market in particular has really helped us with 777 freighters in filling out that bridge. So, we still have a bit of work to do there. We're going to be mindful of that. Now, as we look to 777X, we've got a backlog of about 340 airplanes. And we anticipate that early in the next decade there will be a significant replacement wave of wide-bodies just as older planes age out.

Both our 787 family and the new 777X perfectly times for that replacement wave. And that's a very significant opportunity for us. And I think you'll start to see that in the orders over the next one to two years. But when it when it comes to 777X, I think it's worth a little historical perspective with where we're at today on the program with 340 orders in backlog at a similar point in time on the original 777 program, we had about 70 to 80 orders in backlog.

So, relatively speaking for a wide-body order book, 777X is in a very healthy position and they're still that wide-body replacement wave ahead of us.

Rajeev Lalwani

Let's move on and talk a bit about the services side. You had asked a handful capabilities, can you talk about how you landed on those capabilities? What some of the suppliers have said in response to your announcing this?

Dennis Muilenburg

I think you are in particular talking about some of the vertical capabilities that we've announced?

Rajeev Lalwani

Exactly, yes.

Dennis Muilenburg

So when I take a look at services, our growth opportunity there is probably the biggest growth opportunity for any of our businesses just in terms of market headroom. And on organic investments around growing our parts and parts distribution business, mods and upgrades, training, digital solutions, we're seeing those growth investments paying off across the board.

We've also announced several vertical areas which really key to our future in terms of designing our airplanes, protecting intellectual property, creating value for the future, and creating life cycle value for customers.

So, each of these vertical areas we've announced has to go through that double screen. It has to produce value for our customers and it has to create life cycle services opportunity. Targeted areas include avionics and this is not all avionics in selected areas, I think of it as the brains of our airplanes for future digital solutions, targeted areas in actuation with some of our manufacturing stand up in Sheffield and Portland, things like interiors where we've announced a joint venture with Adient, things like APUs with our new joint venture with Safran.

So, those are targeted areas and I think we're going to create great value for our customers, drive out costs, in some cases create new supply chain alternatives, and all of them create lifecycle value which will grow our services business

Rajeev Lalwani

You have some pretty good numbers in terms of revenue growth at BGS, I think 10% plus or so year-to-date, is that sustainable?

Dennis Muilenburg

Yes, it's - we're up to a good start, right. So that business has been in place since about a year, little over a year now. And you're right, year-to-date we've grown at 11%, and this is in a market that's growing at 3.5%.

So, we are doing well, our strategy is working. We do expect to sustain organic growth that's above the market, that's clearly the plan we put in place. We think we have the capacity to do that and we're making the right investments. So I would expect to see sustained growth in that business that exceeds the rate of growth of the marketplace.

We're going to augment that organic investment with targeted acquisitions. You saw recently our announcement around KLX, it's a big step for us, creates a lot of synergy in our parts distribution business, creates a one-stop shop for our customers and we're hopeful that we're going to finish that deal and reach full closure coming up here in the fourth quarter. And I think you've seen publicly that KLXs performance continues to look very good. So, the combination of Boeing and KLX will further accelerate our services growth.

Rajeev Lalwani

Switching gears maybe the last topic or two to get there pretty quickly here given the time, the NMA, what makes that program most compelling to you?

Dennis Muilenburg

Well, there's a opportunity there to provide a value proposition for our customers in between our current narrow-body and wide-body fleets. We do think the market is there, our assessment has shown it's about 4,000 to 5,000 aircraft, create customer discussions there on what will create value.

Key for us is whether we can close the business case and make it economically viable. That's the work that we're doing right now. We're making good progress on that, encouraging progress. But we'll make the decision at the right time. We're protecting a 2025 entry into service state for our customers. So, we're doing risk reduction work in parallel to protect the schedule.

And I expect this is a launch decision that we'll get to next year and that will put us in good position if we decide to proceed with the program. And if we do, the R&D profile will be on the backside of the 777X. So, it fits very nicely with our overall financial plan.

Rajeev Lalwani

And how does services and including services come into play in helping you close that business case?

Dennis Muilenburg

It's a big part of how we're looking at that future airplane. Not only are we looking at the net present value of the airplane itself in our traditional business case analysis but also with the investments we're making in services and verticals, how does that create lifecycle value that can be factored into the business case.

And it's a different way of looking at a future system. So, again, we're going to continue to do our work. We'll be very disciplined, we'll make a good business based decision and one that creates value for customers.

Rajeev Lalwani

Switching over to the defense side, what are you most excited about in that business?

Dennis Muilenburg

Well, I tell you, last week's win on MQ-25 is a big strategic win. I think a good sign post for us. It shows the convergence again of some of the work we've been doing on productivity and cost and affordability of our products combined with new technology, autonomous solutions, in this case a autonomous refueler that will support our navy customer off the carrier decks. That's a big win for us.

Upcoming we're in the middle of the T-X competition right now. Again, we've put a good solid bid on the table, we're hopeful there and we expect to see the results here in the next coming weeks and hopefully we'll have a chance to deliver that for our customers as well.

And I'm also looking forward to getting a tanker into the hands of our customers, and while it's been a challenging development program hopefully as you all saw last week we received our supplemental type certificate which is a big step in terms of completing three years of flight testing, getting a certified airplane, and now we are marching head to first delivery.

And also this past week we received a lot for production contract from our air force customer for another 18 tankers which I think is a good message of confidence in the airplane and this is going to be a - ultimately a production line that's producing 100s of aircraft that's going to have a multi-decade a franchise caliber to it. So, we're looking forward to getting tanker out into the fleet as well.

Rajeev Lalwani

Maybe a last question for you and we'll wrap up. You've talked about mid-teens targets as an organization overall within defense and in particular also how do you get there, I mean, a number like that would actually put you maybe well above some of your biggest peers.

Dennis Muilenburg

Well, I think you've seen some good solid progress on that front over the last couple of years. We picked up that businesses and have added a couple points in margin over the last two years. I think you're also seeing the fact that it's a combined domestic and international mix.

So, on domestic defense business there are some constraints, regulatory constraints on profit margins that to a degree control the top side. But we saw room to grow domestically. The international defense business is another area that creates additional margin opportunities and then we also have commercial segments within that business, think about things like commercial space, commercial satellites, which give us additional margin opportunities.

So, just as we are in all of our businesses, we're going to drive bottom line performance. And our defense business is equally engaged along with our commercial and services.

Rajeev Lalwani

Dennis, let's wrap it up there. Thank you so much for taking time.

Dennis Muilenburg

You're welcome. Thank you. I appreciate it.

