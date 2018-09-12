Sell Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc.

This is a growth company. Problem is that expenses grow right along with revenue, prompting the usual questions about future revenue and expenses: when will the former outstrip the latter?

In my view, the results are and will continue to be too unpredictable given the changes in consideration for the SRx acquisition.

Over the past twelve months, the shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC) are up a staggering 315%. In my view, investors would be wise to take the money and run at these levels. I’ll go through my reasoning by looking at both the financial history here, along with the stock itself. I’ll conclude with a quick appeal to authority. I might normally recommend investors switch to calls in order to reduce the risk present, but at the money calls are too expensive in this case in my view.

About the Company

Tabula Rasa is a healthcare technology company that is disrupting the field of medical safety. They help a growing number of healthcare organizations (last count 182 such organizations) that manage populations with complex healthcare needs. They help these organizations manage the risk of drug interactions amongst the multiplicity of formulations their patients take. As the population ages, they take more drugs, and the interactions amongst a battery of different drugs is often not well understood. The company’s cloud based technology helps solve that problem, thus reducing time under care. The fact that the population of people over the age of 65 is expected to double (to 92 million) by 2060 strongly suggests a growing need for the company’s services. In short, there’s a great deal of growth here.

The company has done some acquisitions that I consider to be material (more on them below). Specifically, on September 6, 2017, the company merged with Sinfonia HealthCare Corporation, pursuant to which they acquired the SinfoniaRX business (SRx). SRx is a provider of medication therapy management (MTM) and services Medicare, Medicaid and commercial health plans. In addition to the $35 million paid immediately for the business, Tabula Rasa issued an additional 520,821 shares, thus diluting shareholders further. In addition, the company would pay a contingent amount up to $38.1 million (50% cash, 50% common stock) based on the achievement of certain performance goals. This element of the payment for SRx leads to a great deal of variance in financial performance, as demonstrated below.

Financial History

A quick review of the financial history here reveals that Tabula Rasa is in some ways a growth company. For instance, revenue is up at a CAGR of about 29% over the past four years. The problem for this company, like most other “growth” companies, is that expenses are matching (and in some cases exceeding) growth in sales. For example, R&D, Sales and marketing and the catch all “general and administrative” expenses are up at a CAGR of 35%, 35% and 52%, respectively, over the same time period. Thus, impressive revenue growth is matched by equally impressive expense growth. Dilution also seems to be an issue, in light of the fact that shares outstanding has grown at a CAGR of 47% over the past four years.

I’ll end my review of the financial history here by using this company as an exemplar of one of my favorite “soapbox rants”: murky accounting.

In my view, financial accounting is peculiar in that many treatments that are perfectly sound and legal don’t always serve the interests of the common shareholder. At the very least, financials as published demand that we go digging in the notes. Some companies make this process easier than others.

In order to get a good understanding of the company’s net income over the past two years, Tabula Rasa demands that we pour over the notes to explain things like “acquisition related contingent consideration income.”

For example, in 2016, the company recognized $639,000 of net income for the “change in the fair value of a warrant liability due to a decrease in the company’s Series A-1 and Series B redeemable convertible preferred stock.” Did you get that? The company’s preferreds dropped in price, and so... income.

A more substantial example relates to the $6.17 million the company took as income because the consideration to be paid for the SRx dropped because that company’s operating results declined slightly. According to Tabula Rasa’s latest 10-K:

Source: 10-K, pp 61.

According to the above, relatively small changes in SRx’s forecasted results can result in “significant gains or losses on a quarterly basis through December 31, 2018.” (Source: 2017 10-K)

In sum, I question whether an investor could or should use such maneuverings as the basis of a judgement about the sustainability or predictability of future cash flows, especially when the company itself admits that the income is unpredictable. Nowhere is this unpredictability more fully demonstrated than with the $48.8 million consideration expense that the company has incurred so far in 2018. This is the most significant driver of the $50.2 million loss from operations in the first six months of this year.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

I think that if the price is right, even a somewhat troubled investment can be an excellent investment. Unfortunately, that’s not the case here. In my view, investors are being asked to pay too much for these shares, given the risks and variability of income present. I come to this conclusion in a host of ways, two of which I’ll go over in this article.

Price to Free Cash Flow

In my view, the more an investor pays for a dollar of future free cash, the lower will be their subsequent returns. This is a mathematical truism that seems to be ignored by investors who seem to care more about “the story.” If the story is not backed up with reasonable stock valuations, investors will fare poorly in my view. With that in mind, the following is a graph of the price to free cash flow for these shares:

Source: Gurufocus

The shares are currently trading at an eye watering 231 times future free cash flow. The shares are not only morbidly expensive relative to the market, but they are also pricey relative to their own history. In the relativistic game of investing, people have access to a host of investment options, which prompts the question, “why pay this much for future cash when there are so many examples of less expensive companies that have much more predictable cash flows?”

The Market’s Assumptions

I like to understand the market’s assumptions about the future growth of a given business before investing. When I try to understand what the market’s thinking, I’m looking for stocks about which the market is particularly pessimistic. In order to actually understand what the market expects about the future (and thus hopefully avoid those stocks about which the crowd is too optimistic), I turn to the work outlined by Professor Stephen Penman in “Accounting for Value.” Penman basically isolates “g” in a fairly standard finance formula in order to work out what the market must assume about long-term growth in order to make the current stock price “hold.” At the moment, the market is forecasting long-term (i.e., perpetual) growth of about 7.5% from this company. In my view, this is a wildly optimistic forecast that has no basis in historical reality.

Appeal to Authority

I’ve said repeatedly that not all investors are created (or treated) equal. Some of us have greater training and temperament for this sort of business. Fortunately, the buys and sells of talented institutional investors are (eventually) made public and I think investors would be wise to at least be aware of whether they’re on the same or opposite side of the table from these talents. As of the latest filings, Ron Baron has sold out of his stake in the company, and Joel Greenblatt has reduced his small stake by 32%.

Conclusion

In my view, there’s too much risk from variable results to warrant purchasing at these levels. The company's net income will be volatile between now and December of this year at least given the changes to the consideration offered to the SRx acquisition. Additionally, the stock is trading at a significant premium on a price to free cash basis, and is priced wildly optimistically. Finally, much more talented investors than I are paring their stakes, and I think investors would be wise to follow suit.

