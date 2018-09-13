Pollard Banknote And The Instant Lottery Industry Poised For Continued Growth

I argue that the growth trend in instant lottery sales is likely to continue as governments’ reliance on lottery remains high, and young player groups are increasingly targeted by lotteries.

The company has posted strong top and bottom line growth over the last decade as a result of rapid sales growth in the instant lottery industry.

Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL) is the largest supplier of instant lottery tickets in Canada and the second largest in the world.

Note: Unless noted otherwise, all $ figures are in CAD and all stock price data refer to the shares trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSE:PBL).

Introduction of the Investment Thesis

Instant lottery ticket sales have been growing steadily over the past 20 years, with sales growing at a CAGR of approximately 6% in the U.S. between 1995 and 2016. In my opinion, the instant lottery industry is overlooked by the market despite its strong past growth and future growth perspectives. Unlike other paper products, instant tickets are protected from online substitutes and have been able to offer added value to consumers through online complements. I believe the growth trend in instant tickets sales will continue as government’s reliance on lottery revenues remains high and as younger player groups become increasingly targeted by lotteries. Pollard's innovative products place the company in a privileged position to profit from this trend.

With plenty of innovations in the 'pipeline' and the iLottery industry still at the formative stage, I believe PBL shares could substantially outperform the market over the next three to five years. Using discounted cash flow valuation, I set a one-year price target of CAD$24.50, which represents an 18.5% upside potential from September 5, 2018, market close. This valuation assumes a successful renegotiation of NAFTA with no impact on revenues. A different outcome could materially impact results. Pollard's high dependence on major customers and its weak pricing power also represent notable risks for the company.

Business Overview

Description

Pollard Banknote Limited [TSE:PBL] (OTC:PBKOF) is a Canada-based company primarily involved in the design and manufacture of instant lottery tickets and other gaming products. Instant lottery tickets accounted for 86.7% of the company’s revenue in 2017. It is the largest supplier of instant lottery tickets in Canada and the second largest in the world. It serves over 60 lottery and charitable gaming organizations worldwide. Their offerings also include various related products such as interactive gaming solutions, social media expertise, lottery management services, market research, and validation expertise.

Product segments

Sales of Pollard Banknote can be divided into three segments: Instant Tickets, Charitable Gaming Products, and Diamond Game. The Instant Tickets segment is, and has been for years, the most important segment for the company. It derives its sales from instant tickets and related products and services. In 2017, it accounted for $247.6 million in sales, or 86.7% of the company’s overall revenue. Charitable Gaming Products and Diamond Game respectively accounted for $27.7 million and $10.3 million in revenue, which made up 9.7% and 3.6% of sales.

Source: Created by author, using data from PBL 2017 annual report.

Geographic segments

Pollard Banknote generates most of its revenue in the United States. In 2017, the U.S. accounted for 56% of sales. As of March 12, 2018, Pollard had supplier contracts with 27 of the 43 state lotteries that sell instant tickets in the U.S.

Canada amounted to 22% of total sales in 2017. As of March 12, 2018, Pollard had contracts with all six Canadian provincial lotteries.

International sales made up the remainder (22%) of revenue in 2017. International customers include governmental lottery agencies located in France, Switzerland, Germany, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Israel, Taiwan, and Australia, among others.

Source: Created by author, using data from PBL 2017 annual report.

Market shares

Pollard’s management believes the company’s market share in the instant ticket industry to be approximately 85% in Canada and 22% in the United States. The United States is the largest instant ticket market in the world. It represents approximately 56% of the worldwide sales. Pollard is the second largest supplier of instant tickets in the United States. The company’s worldwide market share of instant ticket sales amounts to approximately 22%.

Pollard Banknote currently has two competitors in the instant lottery industry in North America: Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS), a Nevada-based company, and International Gaming Technology (NYSE:IGT), a UK-based company. Internationally, a number of companies compete with Pollard, including Scientific Games Corporation, International Gaming Technology, and Eagle Press Group companies.

Product and service offering

Instant tickets

Source: PBL website

Instant tickets, commonly known as “scratch-off” tickets, include all lottery tickets played by removing a coating from the surface. Pollard Banknote has been in the business of manufacturing instant tickets since 1985. Nowadays, Pollard has the capacity to print around 18 billion tickets annually. The typical clients for this product are governmental lottery agencies. Tickets are usually sold for a per unit price or for a percentage of retail sales value. Over the years, the company has developed many innovating technologies to enhance the appearance and security features of its tickets, many of which are patented.

Scratch FX ® is one such technology. It adds sparkle and shine to instant lottery tickets, for an increased visual appeal and brilliance, exceeding that of holographic foil, metallic inks, and other existing technologies. Aimed at catching the consumer’s eye, this technology has resulted in 32% increased sales for lotteries that have launched tickets using it so far.

Play3D™ and SecureScan Validation™ are two other examples of innovations at Pollard Banknote. Play3D™ technology creates added value for consumers with 3D effects on lottery tickets. These eye-catchy tickets are particularly well suited to attract the 18-35 years old demographic. SecureScan Validation™ is a patent-pending keyless online validation system allowing retail clerks to easily and securely validate tickets, and players to easily check the winning or non-winning status of their tickets online.

iLotteries and Interactive online games

iLotteries and interactive online games are considered as part of the instant ticket segment for reporting purposes. It includes the patent-pending PlayOn™ VIP Lottery Program. This program is offered to Pollard’s clients as a complement to its instant ticket offering and gives ticket buyers the chance to enter into second chance draws and games online. This members-only experience is aimed at enhancing customer loyalty. Players from the 18-35 group are particularly targeted by this offering. iLotteries and interactive online games also allow lotteries to collect valuable information from users.

Source: PBL website

Social instants™

Social instants™ is a social media solution and smartphone technology offered by Pollard to its clients. By scanning a QR code located on their ticket using a smartphone, players can easily connect to the Social instants™app and share their game experiences and winnings on social media, enter second chance draws, and invite friends in multi-player games. Social instants™ is part of a joined effort from Pollard and lottery agencies to increase the popularity of instant tickets with the 18-35 years old group.

Charitable gaming products

The charitable gaming products offered by Pollard consist primarily of pull-tab tickets and bingo paper. Advanced security features and visual appeal are also crucial elements for the success of charitable gaming products. As such, Pollard can benefit from its existing expertise in the design and manufacture of lottery tickets.

Pull-tab tickets are “break-open” tickets on which the player must open a flap to discover the prize hidden underneath. They are most commonly sold to charitable organizations. Bingo paper and electronic bingo systems are also sold to bingo halls and other charitable organizations across the U.S. and Canada. Products from the charitable gaming segment are sold under the brand American Games. This segment operates separately from Pollard’s instant lottery segment.

In February 2018, the company acquired 100% of International Gamco Inc., a Nebraska-based company specializing in the design and manufacture of pull-tab tickets and pull-tab ticket dispensers for the charitable gaming market. This newly acquired company has combined with American Games to expand their product lines and complements the existing charitable gaming operations. With the acquisition of International Gamco, management believes Pollard is the second largest provider of charitable gaming products in North America.

Diamond Game

In August 2017, Pollard acquired 100% of INNOVA Gaming Group Inc., a California-based company specializing in providing automated lottery kiosks. Following the acquisition by Pollard, the company operates as a separated segment under the name Diamond Game. Its primary product is the patented LT-3 ITVM, a lottery ticket dispenser that displays the results on a video monitor. Results are displayed in an entertaining manner, much like a slot machine. It is designed for a ‘stay and play’ use, resulting in longer play sessions and higher sales volumes.

Source: Diamond Game website

As for most products sold by Pollard, these ticket dispensers are highly customizable to meet the client’s needs. They are leased to governmental lottery agencies and charitable organizations using a revenue share model. Hence, the process of placing additional machines is long and costly but generates strong cash flows over time. Diamond Game’s business combines particularly well with Pollard Banknote’s existing instant scratch-off and pull-tab tickets offering. It also gives lotteries the opportunity to sale additional lottery tickets in non-traditional locations such as bars and restaurants. In addition, Diamond Game offers gaming cabinets and games to casinos in the form of slot machines.

Lottery management systems

The company also offers a lottery management system to lotteries to help them managing, warehousing, and distributing lottery tickets. This system complements the lottery ticket offering and handles all lottery products, including instant tickets, pull-tabs, and lottery supplies.

Commercial games

The company designs and manufactures a variety of printed promotional products for private-sector marketers and promotional agencies. Such products include promotional scratch-off tickets for instant prizes or savings, meal coupons for restaurants, and various customized promotional material.

SWOT analysis

Strengths

Innovative products

As a result of its ongoing investments in research and technology, Pollard Banknote has developed various innovative technologies over the years, many of which are patented. These innovations, which include the above-mentioned Scratch FX®, Play3D™, SecureScan Validation™, PlayOn™, Social instants™, and Diamond Game’s LT-3 ITVM, help Pollard maintain a competitive edge on the competition. Various investments in state-of-the-art presses and other technologies, as well as many statements by the management over the last years, indicate a willingness to continue to invest in technology to maintain this competitive edge.

Note that Pollard Banknote is the only known manufacturer of both lottery and charitable gaming products. This combination of products allows significant transfer of knowledge and expertise. Innovations can benefit both segments, resulting in synergies and lower production costs.

High client fidelity

Pollard benefits from long-lasting relations with many of its customers. It has maintained many of its customer relationships for over 25 years and many of its supplier contracts are long term, with durations ranging from 2 to 10 years. In 2017, the company has achieved a 100% client retention rate, as all of the expiring supplier contracts with lotteries were renewed.

High barriers to entry

The lottery industry has significant barriers to entry. First, producing high-quality secure instant tickets requires advanced technical processes and expertise new entrants do not have. Pollard owns an impressive range of technologies allowing them to manufacture tickets that catch the eye and command a buy impulse, while maintaining high security standards. Many of these technologies are patented, giving them a competitive edge against new entrants in the industry.

Furthermore, according to management, very few lotteries risk their credibility by taking a chance on a new supplier, and many of the requests for proposals issued by lotteries for instant tickets specify that suppliers must have a minimum of 10 years of experience in producing instant tickets. Actually, with prices around one cent per ticket, costs are simply too low for lotteries to try new suppliers.

Nonetheless, Pollard Banknote greatly benefits from a provision in NAFTA allowing companies from Canada and Mexico to export instant tickets in the United States. As a result, it is the only international company allowed to supply instant tickets to American lotteries at the moment. These high barriers to entry allow Pollard to operate in an oligopoly market and maintain high profit margins.

Industry resiliency to economic downturns

With the S&P 500 and S&P TSX reaching all-time highs recently, many investors may be worried about an eventual slowdown in the economy. Those looking to re-allocate their stock portfolio to more resilient industries might be interested in Pollard Banknote.

Indeed, various studies have shown a positive relationship between lottery ticket sales and poverty. For instance, a study conducted in Missouri indicated that lottery ticket sales are highly and positively correlated to the misery index. Another study examined lottery sales data from 39 states over 10 years and found a strong and positive relationship between sales and poverty rates. Actually, lotteries do not only sell entertainment. They also sell hope. Financial hardship therefore seems to benefit lotteries as people turn to lotteries hoping to escape hardship. Pollard’s sales data support these studies with sales increasing by 8.2% in 2008, despite the “great financial crisis”.

Furthermore, I believe that many governments would be encouraged to increase their lottery selling efforts in the event of a future economic downturn, as lottery revenues supplement taxes and are more than welcomed during a slowdown in the economy.

For these reasons, I believe lottery ticket suppliers are well positioned to outperform most industries in the event of an economic downturn. Pollard Banknote’s stock could also benefit in the near term from a re-allocation by many investors from cyclical to defensive industries as the fear of a market correction grows.

Weaknesses

Dependence on major customers

In 2017, sales to Pollard’s 10 largest customers amounted to 57.4% of its revenues. Its two largest customers respectively accounted for 12% and 11.7% of sales. Although Pollard has historically been highly effective at retaining its customers and has achieved a 100% retention rate in 2017, results could materially suffer from a customer switching to a competitor.

Weak pricing power

This high dependence on a few major customers may put the company under pressure to reduce its profit margins to keep important clients. As the second largest supplier in North America, Pollard faces strong competition from Scientific Games Corporation for contracts with lotteries and has very little pricing power.

Opportunities

Instant ticket industry growth

Instant tickets have grown in popularity in the last decades. Representing only 46% of total lottery sales in the U.S. in 2001, it grew to about 62% of lottery sales in 2016. From 1995 to 2016, instant ticket sales grew at a CAGR of approximately 6% in the U.S. and 3.2% in Canada. Internationally, it grew at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2007 to 2017.

I believe this rapid growth in instant lottery will continue in the foreseeable future as the 18-35 years old group becomes increasingly targeted by lotteries. Furthermore, new technologies and instant ticket concepts have led to an increase in the average selling price of instant tickets over the last years. Higher selling prices may represent another opportunity for PBL to boost their top line growth.

Interactive gaming and iLotteries

Clarification of U.S. Federal Law in the last year now allows state lotteries to set up internet sites offering lotteries and other games. As state governments seek to increase their revenue from lotteries, several state lotteries are expected to increase their online presence. Interactive gaming and iLotteries are a major growth opportunity for the lottery industry and Pollard Banknote in a short- to medium-term future.

Governments’ reliance on lottery revenues

Lotteries provide a way for governments to increase revenue without raising taxes. In the U.S., state lotteries generated USD 80.55 billion in sales in 2016, a 9.04% increase versus 2015. These lottery revenues translated into USD 22.57 billion in profits for state lotteries in 2016. Since 2009, profits from state lotteries have increased every year, at an average annual rate of 3.59%. Given the budget crises facing many governments and the tax-increase antipathy of taxpayers, governments’ reliance on lottery revenues is likely to remain high in the foreseeable future. Efforts from lottery agencies to increase revenues from existing players and to attract new players represent an opportunity for PBL to grow its revenues.

Expansion in the U.S. and internationally

The company’s market share in the instant ticket market in the U.S. represents approximately 22% of total instant ticket sales. Significant growth opportunities therefore still remain in the U.S. In addition, many new lottery organizations are entering the international market, offering growth opportunities outside of North America.

Acquisition

Pollard Banknote has achieved two major acquisitions in the last thirteen months: INNOVA Gaming Group in August 2017, and International Gamco Inc. in February 2018. The company expects to continue to actively search for acquisition opportunities. Acquisitions could therefore be an important complement to organic growth in the upcoming years as the company tries to complement its product offering to earn new contracts with major lotteries.

At the moment, Pollard uses considerably less leverage than its two closest competitors, with a Net Debt/EBITDA ratio of 1.45, compared to 7.56 for Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) and 4.95 for International Games Technology (IGT). This lower debt level may give Pollard the flexibility to seize investment opportunities its competitors may have to pass on.

Threats

NAFTA renegotiations

As mentioned previously, Pollard Banknote currently greatly benefits from a provision in NAFTA allowing companies from Canada and Mexico to export instant tickets in the United States. As a result, it is the only international company allowed to supply instant tickets to American lotteries at the moment. With the recent threats of president Donald Trump to exclude Canada from NAFTA, Pollard could lose its ability to export in the U.S. At this time, it is impossible to estimate the impact of a possible change in NAFTA. The company maintains three manufacturing facilities in the U.S., which would allow them to sell to U.S. lotteries in the event of a change in regulation. However, a significant portion of Pollard’s sales to the U.S. must still be imported from Canada. If this provision in NAFTA somehow changes with the renegotiations, the company’s results could be materially impacted.

Strengthening of CAD

A stronger Canadian dollar versus the American dollar would likely result in lower results for Pollard Banknotes as 69.4% of its revenue was denominated in U.S. dollars in 2017. Approximately 54% of its revenue was generated in the United States, while the balance of the U.S. dollars sales came from international sales priced in U.S. dollars. Pollard naturally hedges a portion of its currency risk by sourcing its manufacturing facilities and other costs of sales in the U.S. Moreover, the company uses financial hedges including foreign currency contracts to manage currency risk. However, management has admitted that currency fluctuations could contribute to earnings volatility.

Financial performance

Pollard Banknote has achieved strong and consistent revenue growth over the last decade. Over the past five years, sales grew at a CAGR of 12%. The company has been profitable every year since 2009. A summary of some key financial performance indicators is presented below.

Pollard Banknote’s historical performance from 2013 to 2017

Source: Created by author, using data from Thomson Reuters Eikon.

Pollard Banknote has consistently posted strong returns on equity over the last years. As suggested by the Dupont analysis below, these high ROEs result from a combination of high net profit margins, high asset turnovers, and the successful use of leverage to finance capital expenditures.

Dupont analysis

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 Pretax margin 5.10% 6.40% 5.50% 6.90% 8.40% x Tax burden 0.58 0.7 0.61 0.72 0.7 x Asset turnover 1.42 1.38 1.41 1.45 1.41 x Leverage 3.96 4.4 3.77 3.41 3.97 = ROE 18.30% 25.90% 19.30% 25.70% 30.70%

Source: Created by author, using data from Thomson Reuters Eikon.

As the instant ticket industry keeps growing and lotteries seek to attract new players, I believe Pollard Banknote is positioned to continue growing its revenues in the upcoming years at a rate comparable to that achieved in the recent past, while maintaining profit margins around 5%. In my opinion, the strong ROEs achieved by the company in the last years can be expected to continue and could contribute to drive the stock price higher.

The table below presents some key ratios for Pollard Banknote relative to its two closest competitors, Scientific Games Corp. and International Game Technology.

Comparison of some key ratios

Company Net margin Net debt / EBITDA Int. cov. Current ratio Quick ratio Pollard Banknote Ltd. 5.90% 1.45 7.28 1.97 1.27 Scientific Games Corporation -8.20% 7.56 0.72 2.54 2.21 International Game Technology -9.47%* 4.95 1.48 0.83 0.75

*Excludes a large unusual impairment of assets held for use of $US 715.2 million.

Source: Created by author, using data from Thomson Reuters Eikon.

Both Scientific Games Corporation and International Game Technology have posted net losses for the last fiscal year and struggled to remain profitable in the last years. They also are both highly leveraged compared to Pollard Banknote, with a Net debt/EBITDA ratio of 7.56 for SGMS and 4.95 for IGT, versus 1.45 for PBL. It is important to note, however, that Pollard Banknote’s business differs considerably from its two closest competitors. Indeed, Pollard derives most of its revenues from instant ticket sales while SGMS and IGT, respectively, derive 20% and 13% of their revenues from it. The remainder of their sales is made up of revenues from various products for the lottery and gaming industry. Therefore, their business models differ significantly from Pollard’s.

At the moment, Pollard has the capacity to print about 18 billion tickets annually. In 2017, they sold approximately 13.3 billion instant tickets. Hence, the existing manufacturing facilities allow for significant sales growth with limited capital expenditure required.

Pollard has a credit facility providing loans of up to $105 million for its Canadian operations and US$12 million for its U.S. subsidiaries. This credit facility also includes an accordion feature which can increase the facility by $15 million.

With a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.27, the company’s working capital level appears reasonable. It is relatively stable over the years and is not expected to change significantly according to management. Pollard’s accounts receivables represent around 13% of revenue as of Q2 2018. Customers are predominantly government agencies. Therefore, most accounts receivable are of very high quality.

Overall, Pollard Banknote maintains a strong balance sheet position, which makes the company less vulnerable to an economic downturn than its two closest competitors.

Industry outlook

Casinos and gaming sector

The casinos and gaming sector includes all forms of betting and gambling. Lotteries represent the largest component of this sector, with 55.4% of revenues in the U.S. in 2017. Casinos represent 24% of revenues, while the remainder is made up of other betting activities such as sports betting, online casinos, bingos, and slot machines located outside of casinos. The casino and gaming sector grew at a CAGR of -0.9% between 2013 and 2017 in the U.S. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.8% between 2017 and 2022.

Instant lottery industry

Instant tickets is the fastest growing segment of the lottery industry in North America. Instant ticket sales grew by 7.4% in 2016 in the U.S. and by 4.8% in Canada. And internationally, it grew by 24% or at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2010 and 2015. I believe this rapid growth in instant lottery sales will continue in the foreseeable future as the 18-35 years old group becomes increasingly targeted by lotteries. With opposition to draw-based games, instant tickets provide instant gratification, which makes them more popular with young players.

New technologies and instant ticket concepts have also led to an increase in the average selling price of instant tickets over the last years. In 2017, 20.4% of the $39.2 million increase in Pollard's revenue came from higher selling prices for instant tickets. Higher instant ticket sale volume accounted for 44.1% of the revenue increase, other ancillary product sales for 16.8%, and the acquisition of Diamond Game for 26.3%. The impact of the stronger CAD was a $3 million revenue decrease, which represents the remaining negative contribution (-7.7%) to the total revenue increase. Higher instant ticket selling prices have been boosting PBL's top line every year since 2013. I expect this trend to continue over the next three to five years as the instant ticket offering keeps extending well beyond the classical scratch-off ticket.

Interactive gaming and iLotteries

Interactive gaming and iLotteries are going to be critical to Pollard's future business. The company recently launched their third state jurisdiction iLottery in New Hampshire, after Michigan in 2015, and Virginia in 2016.

According to management, instant ticket sales are protected from a switch to online sales since the age and location of online players must be verified, which can take up to 24 hours. Online games actually lack the easily attainable instant gratification instant tickets can bring. For this reason, I consider interactive gaming as a complement to instant lottery rather than as a substitute. The strong growth of instant ticket retail sales in Michigan following the implementation of their iLottery website by Pollard testifies of this. Indeed, since their iLottery website have been launched in 2015, instant ticket sales rose by 11%, 12%, and 16% in Michigan in 2015, 2016, and 2017. This is higher than the U.S. average growth of 5%. Meanwhile, their iLottery operations provided an additional $US 147 million in sales in 2015, which grew at a CAGR of 160.8% between 2015 and 2017.

I believe iLotteries will represent a growing proportion of Pollard's revenues in 2019 and beyond. Management has already witnessed increased interest in iLottery sites, particularly from lottery jurisdictions in the U.S., following the clarification of U.S. Federal Law on online gambling.

Why choose PBL?

While the positive outlook for the instant lottery industry should benefit Pollard Banknote (PBL), Scientific Games Corporation and International Game Technology, I believe PBL is a better play than its two closest competitors. My argumentation is two-fold.

First, PBL is the only company primarily focused on the design and manufacture of instant tickets. It represents 86.7% of their sales, while SGMS and IGT, respectively, derive 20% and 13% of their revenues from instant tickets. Therefore, fast growth in the instant lottery industry is likely to have a greater impact on top line growth for PBL than for its two competitors. The remainder of their sales is made up of revenues from various products and services for the casinos and gaming sector. As mentioned previously, the casinos and gaming sector has been growing slowly over the last years (it even saw negative revenue growth in the U.S. from 2013 to 2017) and is expected to grow at a slower rate than the instant lottery industry in the next years.

Second, PBL exhibits a greater profitability and has a stronger balance sheet position than SGMS and IGT. Although diversification among different segments of the casinos and gaming sector should provide a form of diversification, SGMS's high debt level creates considerable cash flow volatility. With an interest coverage ratio of 0.72 and no way to materially decrease its debt level, the company may be at risk of financial hardship. While IGT's debt level is more acceptable, and the company manages to cover its interest expenses, as indicated by an interest coverage ratio of 1.48, it is still struggling to remain profitable like SGMS. For these reasons, I believe PBL is a better and safer play to get an exposure to the instant lottery industry at the moment.

Valuation

DCF analysis

Using a discounted cash flow valuation with the perpetuity growth method, I find an implied value of $25.52 for shares of PBL. Using the EBITDA multiple method, I find a value of $24.21 per share. By equally-weighting the values estimated with each method, I come to a share value of $24.86. Hence, I set my one-year target for PBL shares at $24.50. That represents an 18.5% upside potential from September 05, 2018, close price.

Multiple assumptions have been made to come to these estimates. I believe these assumptions to be realist given the outlook I outlined above for the instant ticket industry and Pollard Banknote Limited. The assumptions are detailed below. A detailed DCF analysis is presented in Appendix A.

Note that I assumed successful a renegotiation of NAFTA with no impact on revenues. A different outcome could materially impact Pollard's top and bottom line and, therefore, share valuation.

Revenue

Pollard’s sales for the first half of 2018 were up 23.5% compared to 2017 as a result of the successful integration of the company’s two recent acquisitions and a 5% growth rate in underlying instant ticket volumes. It should be noted, however, that 2017 Q2 results were positively impacted by a significant amount of products in transit to international customers at the end of the first quarter in 2017. Revenue growth for the first half of 2018 is therefore likely biased downward by these “in transit products” in 2017. Hence, I believe the 23.5% growth in sales achieved in the first half of 2018 is a reasonable growth rate to assume for the second half of 2018. For 2019 and 2020, I assumed an annual revenue growth of 12%, which is approximately equal to the CAGR achieved from 2012 to 2017. For 2021, 2022, and 2023, I assumed annual sale growth rates of 8%, 8%, and 6%, as the industry growth slows progressively to reach a perpetual growth rate of 2.5% starting in 2024.

Costs

In 2017, Pollard’s cost of revenue represented approximately 77% of sales. This figure has been stable in Q1 2018 and Q2 2018, and management has not provided any guidance indicating an expected change in the company’s gross margin. Therefore, I assumed the cost of revenue to be 77% of sales. Operating expenses have been set to 12.5% of sales, which is in line with operating expenses for Q2 2018, and slightly higher than the average operating expenses for the last five years.

Taxes

Pollard’s management expects an effective tax rate of 27% going forward. However, the company's effective tax rate has historically been frequently higher than 27%. Hence, based on effective tax rates reported by the company in recent years, I assumed a 30% effective tax rate.

Capital expenditure

Historically, the company’s capital expenditures have been limited to the purchase of new printing presses and other equipment. Pollard’s management expects capital expenditures for 2018 to be similar to those incurred in 2017. Therefore, I assumed capital expenditures equal to 4.6% of revenues, which is the average figure for the last five years. I did not consider potential acquisitions as capital expenditures, as the effect of future acquisitions on sales has not been considered.

Amortization & Depreciation, Changes in Net Working Capital and Other Non-Cash Adjustments

Amortization & Depreciation, Changes in Net Working Capital and Other Non-Cash Adjustments have been estimated as a percentage of revenue based on historical figures for the last five years. Amortization & Depreciation is assumed to be 4.5% of revenue, Changes in Net Working Capital are assumed to be 2.35%, and Other Non-Cash Adjustments are assumed to be 3%.

Weighted Average Cost of Capital

I determined a WACC of 7.59% for PBL by weighting the cost of equity and the after-tax cost of debt. The cost of equity was calculated using the CAPM equation with a risk-free rate of 2%, which is the 5-year Canadian Treasury benchmark yield, and an expected market return of 8.5% based on the historical returns of the S&P TSX and the S&P 500. I used a beta of 1.00 as the risk of PBL is comparable to that of the market. This resulted in a cost of equity of 8.5%. The cost of debt was computed by weighting the interest rates bearing on each of the company’s long-term debts by the relative value of those debts as of June 30, 2018. Since the company’s long-term debt is composed at more than 99% of a credit facility bearing interest between 3.5% and 4.1%, I used the high end of this interest rate bracket, 4.1%, as the pre-tax cost of debt. After deducting the assumed 30% effective tax rate, the after-tax cost of debt is 2.87%.

Projected terminal EV/EBITDA multiple

For the EV/EBITDA multiple method, I assumed a terminal EV/EBITDA multiple to estimate the terminal enterprise value in five years. I used a terminal EV/EBITDA multiple of 10. The table below presents the current EV/EBITDA multiples for 8 publicly-traded companies offering products and services to the lottery and gambling industry. While PBL is the only one to focus primarily on instant tickets manufacturing, I believe all these companies are affected in similar ways by the underlying economic, demographic, social, and political environment.

EV/EBITDA multiples in the lottery and gambling industry

Company EV/EBITDA Pollard Banknote Ltd. 11.88 Scientific Games Corp. 9.72 International Game Technology 8.14 Jumbo Interactive Ltd. 17.15 Stars Group Inc. 14.15 Great Canadian Gaming Corp. 9.71 Gamehost Inc. 10.62 PlayAGS Inc. 15.86 Mean 12.15 Median 11.25

Source: Created by author, using data from Thomson Reuters Eikon.

Based on this sample of companies, a terminal EV/EBITDA multiple of 10 appears realist. It reflects the rapid growth of the instant lottery industry to this day and the opportunities for continued growth. Pollard’s willingness and ability to innovate, its strong top and bottom line growth over the past years, and its low debt level compared to its competitors place the company in a privileged position to seize opportunities for continued growth in the future. As such, a terminal EV/EBITDA multiple higher than the current EV/EBITDA multiples of Scientific Games Corp. and International Game Technology, both highly leveraged and unprofitable in 2017, seems justified. Still, I used an EV/EBITDA multiple inferior to the company’s current multiple to reflect a progressive slowdown to a lower long-term growth rate in the instant ticket industry over the next decade.

Sensitivity analysis

Note that my valuation of the stock is highly dependent upon the inputs used in the DCF analysis. Using different assumptions with respect to key inputs such as sales growth rates, perpetuity growth rate, WACC, and terminal EV/EBITDA multiple may result in materially different valuations. To assess the sensitivity of my valuation to the chosen perpetuity growth rate, terminal EV/EBITDA multiple, and WACC, I've conducted a sensitivity analysis using different incremental values for these inputs. The results of my sensitivity analysis are presented at the bottom right of Appendix A and show the stock upside potential under each set of inputs considered. I find that the stock remains undervalued under most scenarios considered. For instance, with a more conservative perpetuity growth rate of 2% and a WACC of 8.09%, the stock still appears slightly undervalued. However, the scenarios considered in this sensitivity analysis are not exhaustive and more extreme input values are possible.

Recommendation

With a price of $20.68 as of September 5, 2018, market close, I believe the stock is currently undervalued and offers a great buy opportunity. I set a one-year target of CAD$24.50 (~USD $18.85 based on USD/CAD of 1.30) based on my DCF valuation using the perpetuity growth and the EV/EBITDA multiple methods.

I believe the growth trend in instant lottery sales will continue as government’s reliance on lottery remains high and as younger player groups become increasingly targeted by lotteries. Pollard’s innovative products place the company in a privileged position to profit from this trend.

In my opinion, the instant lottery industry is overlooked by the market despite its strong past growth and future growth perspectives. Unlike other paper products, instant tickets are protected from online substitutes and have been able to offer added value to consumers through online complements. With plenty of innovations in the 'pipeline' and the iLottery industry still at the formative stage, I believe PBL shares could substantially outperform the market over the next three to five years. At the moment, the biggest risks for the company come from its high dependence on major customers, its weak pricing power, and NAFTA renegotiations.

Investors looking for an opportunity to buy a growth stock at a reasonable price in a non-cyclical and resilient industry should consider the addition of PBL shares to their portfolio.

Appendix

Appendix A: Discounted cash flow analysis

Source: Created by author, using data from Thomson Reuters Eikon and the assumptions outlined above.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSE:PBL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.