Target: Will The Good Times Roll?

Target (TGT) is one of several old-school retailers making the transition to a more nimble online company. Increasing online sales tend to come with declining margins and rising sales costs and technology costs. The compression in operating income margins caused by these events can be difficult to stomach. In its most recent quarter, Target may have changed the narrative. The question remains, "Can Target do it twice?"

Target's Digital Sales Are Exploding

Revenue for the quarter ended August 4, 2018, of $17.8 billion was up 7% Y/Y. The high-single digit growth was impressive, given the Target's scale and concentration of sales from brick and mortar stores. Over the past several quarters, the company has been measured on its ability to transition to more digital sales. In the most recent quarter, digital sales grew by 40% as customers continued to respond to Target's increased fulfillment options and plethora of merchandising categories.

Target's digital sales growth outstripped that of smaller retailers which were once considered more nimble. Digital sales are still not that large a percentage of the company's total revenue and still has an opportunity to expand. Total sales from digital were 6% during the quarter, up from 4% in the year earlier period. Comparable sales growth was 6.5% - the strongest comp sales performance in over a decade.

Target outperformed on just about every key metric this quarter. The major difference this quarter was that comparable store sales from brick and mortar stores rebounded. Brick and mortar stores contributed over 75% of comparable store sales, while the contribution was minuscule in the year earlier period. The number of transactions increased 5%, while average transaction size was up 0.3%. This implies increased pricing power - something brick and mortar stores have not enjoyed for years amid the onslaught from Amazon (AMZN).

A popular trend among retailers like Bed Bath & Beyond (BBY) and Walmart (WMT) is to allow customers to buy items online and pick them up at physical locations. I originally assumed the phenomenon would encourage customers to comparison shop within the online stores vis-a-vis the physical stores and potentially hurt margins. Target acquired same day delivery platform Shipt in the fourth quarter of 2017. Shipt was expected to allow Target to deliver product to customers within hours and compete head-to-head with Amazon pursuant to same day delivery services.

The service is operating in more than 160 markets and serving over 1,100 Target stores; it was in about 70 markets shortly after being acquired by Target. Shipt's member tripled over the past year, while orders and revenue spiked by two to three times. Its growth has likely led to an improvement in Target's same store sales, as well as digital presence.

Margins Have Been Stable

If the expansion of same-day service drive up and other fulfillment options have amplified expense growth and hurt margins, then it was hard tell. Gross margin was 31.1%, slightly down from the 31.4% reported in the year earlier period. SG&A expense as a percentage of sales was practically flat, debunking the notion that selling costs would be a major drag on earnings. Target experienced no large variances in costs Y/Y. Compensation costs rose due to higher wage rates but were offset by lower incentive expense.

Operating income margin also ticked down slightly to 6.4% from 6.6% last year; however, it was better than the 40 basis point decline management had expected. The slight decrease in operating income margin was surprising, given the fact that Target raised salaries for lower-paid workers after the recent GOP tax cut. The company is also making major investments in the redesign of more than 1,000 physical stores over the next three years. The store remodels could help digital sales by making it more convenient for customers to pick up online orders in physical stores. However, the additional capital expenditures could cause depreciation expense to spike and weigh on operating income margins somewhat.

Conclusion

The risk of rising costs crimping operating income margin has really not materialized. It might not materialize if comparable store sales continue to rise in the mid-single digits. Target is experiencing comp sales trends in all five of our core merchandising categories, and the growth is both in-store and online. Management believes it can continue this strong performance in the second half of the year, and I do not doubt it.

Part of the performance is due to changes in the marketplace management has perfected. Another part could be due to additional stimulus in the form of tax cuts. I do not believe the consumer is that strong, and it will be reflected in overall retail sales at some point. The U.S. expansion is getting long in the tooth, and any hiccups could hurt retailers, including Target. TGT is up over 50% Y/Y, reflecting a great quarter and good short-term prospects. I rate TGT a hold from here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.