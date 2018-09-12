A Check-Up On Gold

Silver has dropped much further than gold, and gold is likely to catch up.

Gold has been under pressure since April of this year mainly as a consequence of the major currencies. Here, we check up on gold and assess its most likely path forward.

Gold and silver have a strong positive correlation which rarely drops below 0.75. The last time it did this was in 2011-2012, just before a $500 drop in the gold price the following year, and now, the correlation is in a similar situation (red dashed-arrows on the chart below). Silver has corrected to within pennies of its 2015 low, while gold is still a 12% drop away from its 2015 low. Gold is more likely to accelerate its drop than silver is to start rallying.

The technical patterns from this time period (2012-2013) also line up with today's trading (shaded areas below). The patterns that accompanied the 2013 drop in gold are, once again, being replicated, which increases the probability of further weakness in gold (chart below).

Gold continues to be essentially a currency trade, especially when it comes to the dollar. If the dollar stays above 95 and continues to rally, then gold is going to suffer badly, but if the dollar cannot stay above the 95 level, there is still the possibility of it dropping to form a bullish reverse head-and-shoulders which would also put further downward pressure on gold.

The Chinese Yuan has dropped below its support zone which means that, at least for now, the replication of the 2017-2018 pattern (purple and green shaded areas below) is on hold, and gold could experience further downward pressure.

The Euro continues to back away from the 117.5 resistance level, and its MACD is converging toward a bear cross-over. The positive correlation between gold and the Euro is being maintained as gold drops along with the Euro (chart below).

The USD/JPY FOREX pair looks to be strengthening slightly as the MACD diverges away from a potential bear cross-over, and the stochastic has stalled its downward trajectory. A rally in the pair would put pressure on gold (chart below).

In conclusion, gold is likely to catch up to silver on the downside, the technical patterns in the gold price are replicating the 2012-2013 situation which resulted in a huge price-drop for gold, and the direction that the major currencies are taking makes it likely that gold will experience further downside.

We provide our subscribers with a unique perspective, developed over the past 40-years, which helps to keep us on the 'right-side' of the market, and away from the herd.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.