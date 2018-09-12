AT&T With A 6% Yield Is A Very Strong Buy

If you bought AT&T (NYSE: T) stock five years ago, without dividends you would have lost money. If you bought AT&T a year ago or even six months ago, without dividends you would have lost money. Why in the world would an investor consider buying shares after all these problems… because AT&T’s past has little to do with its future. In fact, there are three distinct reasons to believe AT&T is undervalued.

AT&T Wireless the bigger picture

The next step in wireless service is 5G, investors are being promised broadband speeds and significant benefits to multiple industries. However, just like the promise of 3G and 4G, there has been little change in the pecking order of wireless companies. It seems likely that companies like AT&T and Verizon (NYSE: VZ), will build out their next generation networks and may even take customers from some other companies.

In the wireless business, it seems that T-Mobile and others are trying to steal customers away from AT&T and Verizon. However, looking at both companies, the real story is the overall industry is growing, and AT&T is doing better than some might realize. Looking at Verizon’s last earnings report, the company broke down wireless subscribers into two categories. Postpaid subscribers rose by 2.3% to over 111 million, and prepaid subscribers declined by 11.3% to 4.8 million. Overall, Verizon added about 1.9 million customers for a total increase of 1.7% annually.

Where AT&T is concerned, investors might get sidetracked by the fact that the company’s consumer subscribers declined. However, AT&T splits wireless subscriber numbers into three different categories. If we take the time to add the numbers together, AT&T appears to be doing very well.

Year June 2016 June 2017 June 2018 Consumer subscribers 91.27m 89.94m 89.2m Business subscribers 40.17m 46.16m 57.7m International subscribers 9.96m 13.08m 16.4m Total 141.4m 149.2m 163.3m

(Source: AT&T 10-Q)

Not only is AT&T gaining subscribers, but in fact, this pace of growth increased substantially between 2017 and 2018. AT&T’s more complicated reporting structure could cause investors to miss the growth in wireless. If AT&T can build out its 5G capabilities and continue to gain customers, this could lead to higher margins for the company in the future. AT&T wireless carries an operating margin that is more than double the overall company’s margin. Customer growth, the potential to steal broadband customers from cable companies, and a high margin business, are significant reasons to consider AT&T shares.

Eliminate the background noise to find the truth

Cord cutting has become such a popular topic in the media, that the uninformed would expect that every home has given up traditional video for a mix of streaming services. Not only is this far from true, but in a similar manner to AT&T’s wireless business, there is more than meets the eye with this business as well.

When it comes to the wireline business of AT&T and Verizon, AT&T seem to have a clear leg up on its competitor. First, it’s no secret that the voice business is bad no matter which company you look at. Verizon witnessed its voice connections drop by just over 8% from last year. AT&T’s voice connections declined even more dramatically by over 13%.

Where broadband is concerned, AT&T did slightly better than Verizon, with an increase of 1.1% compared to Verizon’s decline of less than 1%. In the video business, AT&T’s DirecTV business seems to be declining, but if we include U-Verse and DirecTV Now, the picture changes dramatically.

Year June 2016 June 2017 June 2018 Satellite 20.5m 20.9m 20m U-Verse (including OTT) 4.8m 4.3m 5.5m Total 25.3m 25.2m 25.5m

(Source: AT&T’s 10-Q)

If traditional video is dying in the face of streaming services, no one seems to have told AT&T. It should be no surprise that DirecTV Now launched in late 2016. Given the time that it takes for consumers to figure out what streaming service makes sense, the advertising required, and the roll out of apps to different devices, 2017 to 2018 seems to be when the OTT service started to really take hold.

The great irony is, as customers are looking to cut the traditional video cord (or dish as the case may be), they likely will find DirecTV Now as a viable alternative. The heavy media coverage about cord cutting, can distract investors from the reality that AT&T is growing its overall video subscribers.

Putting their money where their mouth is

Peter Lynch once said there is only reason that directors of a company buy shares… they think they will go up in value. The logic isn’t hard to follow. Directors are usually individuals who work for other companies and are already successful. Their job as a director is to help lead a company and work with top executives to see their plans succeed.

If directors buy shares thinking they will make money, AT&T’s directors have jumped in with both feet. Look at the shares scooped up in the last few months alone.

Name Dollar value Shares Avg. Price Matthew Rose $2m 65,500 $30.51 Geoffrey Yang $1.5m 49,390 $30.39 Beth Mooney $494,000 16,100 $30.68 Michael McCallister $121,000 4,000 $30.25 Scott Ford $454,000 15,000 $30.27 Samual Di Piazza Jr $250,000 7,690 $32.51

(Source: Barrons reports from 8/1 and 8/14)

What is particularly telling is some of these directors haven’t bought shares in years. With the stock hovering less than 8% from the prices that most of these directors paid, it’s a good bet these individuals are expecting a continued move upward.

All of this and a 6% yield

The market seems to be waiting for the other shoe to drop with AT&T. Though the Time Warner deal has gotten much of the press, AT&T’s Wireless’ growing customer base is a significant positive for the company. Cord cutting is a big deal, but DirecTV Now seems to be the silver arrow in AT&T’s quiver.

With multiple directors putting hundreds of thousands, or even millions of dollars, into AT&T stock, they should be in position to know how the company will do in the future. When you combine these multiple positive factors, it seems AT&T should be a strong candidate for many portfolios. If you add the company’s more than 6% yield, the shares value seems undeniable.

