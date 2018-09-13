Trupanion: Is A Rate Spiral Already Underway?

The Obamacare exchanges are an example of adverse selection that caused rates to spiral higher and higher. Even the federal government's attempt to backstop didn't work.

The term "rate spiral" depicts the never-ending losses and subsequent price raises that are a result of an insurance book being underpriced. It can be terminal.

I have long wondered if TRUP is under-pricing its business, and it seems that I'm not the only one.

Rate (Or Death) Spirals, As Defined By Wikipedia:

Death spiral is a condition of the insurance market in which costs rapidly increase as a result of changes in the covered population. It is the result of adverse selection in insurance policies in which lower risk policy holders choose to change policies or be uninsured. The term is found in the academic literature at least as early as Cutler and Zeckhauser's 1998 paper, "Adverse Selection in Health Insurance", which refers explicitly to an "adverse selection death spiral".[1]

FOIAs Indicate That Trupanion Has Underpriced Its Business

A significant concern of mine has been the size of the price increases that Trupanion (NYSE:TRUP) has requested over the past several years. This is not an exhaustive list - it's just what I have been able to pull together over the past few weeks.

Source: State Files and FOIA Requests

Price hikes are concerning because outsized rate increases from insurance providers can signal that they have historically underpriced the risk in their book of business. These rate increases are sufficient in frequency and magnitude to begin a campaign of submitting FOIA requests for customer complaints to state insurance commissions. Investors in TRUP have to be hyper-vigilant about rates because TRUP has a sales channel that is prone to adverse selection, much like the Obamacare exchanges, they sell to previously uninsured patients, and do so at the veterinarian hospital itself.

Regulators are particularly sensitive to "rate spirals" because the dynamic can play out in a predatory spiral whereby the consumer is left with no choice but to lose coverage or pay up.

Hypothetically:

An insurance company underprices its insurance to gain market share in the pet insurance market. Unsuspecting patients sign up for the artificially low insurance product to save a few dollars. The insurance company then aggressively raises the rates of the insurance that they initially underpriced, and the patient is trapped because other insurance offerings won't cover pre-existing conditions that have developed under the initial carrier's watch. The consumer is left with the choice not to have coverage or pay whatever rate the carrier demands.

Why Do I Think This Is A Risk?

Dani Kahn is a former claims adjuster for TRUP according to her LinkedIn profile.

Source: LinkedIn

An FOIA of complaints lodged against TRUP yielded the following accusation by Miss Kahn.

Source: FOIA of Washington State Insurance Commission

This Is Troubling! She Worked At The Company!

And more importantly, it speaks to the problems that regulators are facing as the company requests greater and greater increases in their premiums.

Conclusion

This is more of an interim update on a very concerning topic for insurance investors. I continue to believe the company is worth between $20/share and $10/share based on fundamentals alone. If a rate spiral is underway, then we are potentially looking at a terminal event for the insurance book. Very few securities have 100% downside as a possibility. I do not think the current stock price reflects the risk in the model.

