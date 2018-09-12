Esperion: Strong Data To Capture The High Cholesterol Market

Our experience tends to confirm a long-held notion that being prepared, on a few occasions in a lifetime, to act promptly in scale, in doing some simple and logical thing, will often dramatically improve the financial results of that lifetime. - Charlie Munger

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) first came to our attention due to the intellectual generosity of a member of Integrated BioSci Investing. Back on July 26, we initiated a fundamental research and recommended Esperion with a speculative buy when it was trading at $42.83. Since then, there are various ongoing developments such as the positive final outcomes of Phase 3 (Study 1) trial of bempedoic acid as well as a favorable earnings report. Moreover, Esperion is on its way to file a New Drug Application (“NDA”) with the FDA and a Marketing Authorization Application (“MAA”) with the EMA in Q1 and Q2 2019, respectively. Amid the positive developments, the stock has added $6.25 to currently exchanging hands at $49.08 for +14.5% profits. In this research, we’ll present a fundamental update on Esperion and what investors can expect from the company.

Figure 1: Esperion stock chart (Source: StockCharts)

Fundamental analysis

Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Esperion is focused on the innovation and commercialization of novel medicines to manage high cholesterol (hyperlipidemia). The company is developing two stellar drugs - oral pills of bempedoic acid and bempedoic acid with ezetimibe combination - potentially used to treat high LDL-cholesterol (LDL-cholesterol) associated with hyperlipidemia (as depicted in Figure 2). By managing the patient’s cholesterol, the heart (cardiovascular) disease risks are lowered.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: Esperion)

Notably, bempedoic acid is formulated as a convenient once-daily, oral pill. As the first-in-class medicine, bempedoic acid is a “pro-drug” that inhibits the enzyme ATP citrate lyase responsible for cholesterol production. Concurrently, the LDL receptors are upregulated for the cumulative effect of cholesterol and cardiovascular risks reduction. As expected, the sound underlying science translated into the strong clinical outcomes. Interestingly, earlier trial results demonstrated that bempedoic acid monotherapy resulted in the 20% to 28% cholesterol lowering. Even better is the combination of bempedoic acid and ezetimibe, which exhibited as much as 48% LDL-cholesterol improvement.

Strong Clinical Outcome For The Phase 3 (Study 1) Trial

On Aug. 25, 2018, Esperion reported the complete results for Phase 3 Study (1002-40, i.e. CLEAR Harmony) that were presented at the European Society of Cardiology (“ESC”) Congress in Munich, Germany. Per design, Study 1 is a global, randomized, double-blinded, multicenter investigation of bempedoic acid 180mg versus a sugar pill (placebo) in 2,230 patients with high-risk atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (“ASCVD”) and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (“HeFH”). These patients have an LDL-C of at least 70 mg/dL are not well controlled on their cholesterol-lowering drugs that include the maximal statin dose. The study’s primary endpoint is safety and tolerability; the secondary outcome in the efficacy; the third aim is other lipid markers like hsCRP.

Accordingly, the final outcomes confirmed the early results that were posted back in May. In specific, bempedoic acid was well tolerated with no safety issues. Patients on bempedoic acid also demonstrated statistically fewer new-onset or worsening diabetes (5.4% vs 3.3 p<0.02). Additionally, the drug achieved another 20% LDL-C lowering in patients who were maxed out on statin therapy. Commenting on the development, the Professor (Dr. Kausik Ray) remarked,

The final data from Study 1 provide greater reassurance about the safety of bempedoic acid and reconfirm the efficacy over a longer period of time. Our findings – supported by other ongoing bempedoic acid studies – may very soon offer clinicians an additional oral lipid-lowering agent with which to treat high-risk patients.

Quantitative Data Forecasting

Leveraging our Integrated BioSci framework of “molecule analysis” - that took into accounts different scoring variables, including available trial data (“TDV”), comparative molecular analysis (“CMV”), structural design (“SDV”), clinical trial setups (“TSV”), and disease specificity (DSV) - we prognosticated that there are over 65% chances that bempedoic acid and bempedoic acid/ezetimibe will procure positive regulatory outcomes in the USA/EU. Of note, we forecasted the 70% chances of positive clinical outcomes for the various Phase 3 trials for bempedoic acid and its combo treatment in the prior article.

Qualitative data analysis for bempedoic acid Scientific novelty (product differentiation) High Unmet medical needs (therapeutic demand) High Ease of regulatory approval Extremely high

Table 1: Qualitative metrics assessment (Source: Dr. Tran BioSci)

Financials And Valuations

For the Q2 2018 earnings report (that ended on June 30), Esperion posted the $45.7M ($1.71 per share) net losses compared to the $43.3M ($1.92 per share) declines for the same period a year prior (as shown in Figure 3). This represents a 10.9% improvement in the bottom line. Investors should be cognizant that it is the norm for a relatively young bioscience like Esperion to incur significant losses for years prior to banking a net profit (due to the lengthy and low success rate of the innovation process). Nonetheless, it only takes one blockbuster to make your investment worthwhile.

Figure 3: Key financial metrics (Source: Esperion, adapted by Dr. Tran BioSci)

In addition, the research and development (R&D) expenses came in at $39.5M which is comparable to the $38.2M for the similar comparison. The higher R&D is related to the clinical development of the Phase 3 programs for bempedoic acid and its combination. A higher R&D can be viewed positively for a bioscience as the money invested today can translate into blockbuster sales in the future.

Pertaining to the balance sheet, there $201.8M in cash and securities, thus signifying a 26.2% decline from the $273.6M. Based on the $46.4M quarterly burn rate, there should be adequate capital to fund operations into Q1 2020 - the approximate approval of bempedoic acid and its combo treatment with ezetimibe - prior to the need for additional financing.

Warren Buffett stated that two excellent analysts can assess the same company (and came up with distinct figures). Hence, one should take valuation within its appropriate context. As follows, the Wall Street analysts consensus estimates put Esperion at $63.5 per share. We agree with this figure due to the strong competition in the hyperlipidemia market that we discussed.

Key Catalyst

The most important upcoming events are the reporting for the Phase 3 (053) trial relating to the bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combo and the Phase 3 (Study 2) of bempedoic acid in ASCVD on Aug. and Sep. 2018, correspondingly. It is not far from the truth that these studies will produce positive outcomes. Thereafter, we expect bempedoic acid to be approved by both the FDA and EMA either in late 2019 or early 2020. Commenting on the latest developments, the President and CEO (Tim Mayleben) enthused,

The Lipid Management Team has made tremendous progress during H1 2018, with positive top-line results reported from three pivotal Phase 3 studies and one Phase 2 study. Full results of completed Phase 3 studies are being prepared for presentation and publication, with full Study 4 results already presented and published last month. Additionally, at our recent Investor Day, key opinion leaders expressed their agreement that bempedoic acid is safe and well-tolerated, and has demonstrated clinically meaningful LDL-C lowering in completed Phase 2 and 3 studies. We remain on-track to report top-line results for the final two pivotal Phase 3 studies at the end of Aug. and Sep., as well as submit NDAs no later than Q4 2019. We are on the cusp of delivering two once-daily, oral bempedoic acid-based LDL-cholesterol lowering therapies to the millions of patients who are inadequately treated with, or unable to gain access to, current LDL-C lowering therapies.

Potential Risks

For a small bioscience firm, the primary risk is whether the lead molecule will pass the clinical trial. If the drug fails to post positive data, the stock can tumble over 50% and vice versa. At this point in its growth cycle, the main risk for Esperion is if bempedoic acid and its combination with ezetimibe will correspondingly deliver the positive clinical outcomes for the two Phase 3 studies (1002-047 and 1002FDC-053) in Aug. and Sep. Moreover, even if the aforesaid medicines will be approved, they might not generate substantial sales due to market competition and other unforeseen variables. Furthermore, it is highly difficult for a novel lipid-lowering molecule to procure blockbuster sales due to the low-cost availability of many statins like Lipitor. Other molecules like Praluent and Repatha are already entrenched in this market. It is also likely that the market for patients who failed statins (and needing these novel drugs) is small.

Conclusion

In all, we raised our recommendation on Esperion from a speculative buy to a buy with the three out of five stars rating. And, we also increased the $60 price target ("PT") to $63.5 to be reached in two to three years. We agree with the consensus price target of the Wall Street analysts for Esperion. Nevertheless, we extended the time frame to reach the PT to ensure a wider margin of safety. Both oral pills - bempedoic acid and bempedoic acid/ezetimibe - have the strongly favorable chances of delivering the positive clinical outcomes and eventually be approved for hypercholesterolemia treatment. We anticipate that the stock will continue its increasing trend into Sep. and Aug. this year. Thereafter, the same uptrend is expected into 2019 and Q1 2020 when they are approved. If you are into trading, Esperion can be an excellent bet for you to enjoy the potential run-up in the next year or two.

About Integrated BioSci Investing We’re honored that you visited us. Founded by Dr. Hung Tran, MD, MS, CNPR, IBI is delivering stellar returns. For instance, Nektar, Spectrum, Madrigal, Atara, and Kite procured +242%, +175%, +182%, +193%, and +83%, respectively. Our secret sauce is extreme due diligence with expert data analysis. The service features daily research/consulting. While we publish some ideas publicly, those articles available in advance and are discussed more extensively in IBI research. We also reserve our best ideas (new 5-star stocks) exclusively for IBI members. And, we invite you to subscribe to our marketplace now to lock in the current price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As a medical doctor/market expert, Dr. Tran is not a registered investment advisor. Despite that we strive to provide the most accurate information, we neither guarantee the accuracy nor timeliness. Past performance does NOT guarantee future results. We reserve the right to make any investment decision for ourselves and our affiliates pertaining to any security without notification except where it is required by law. We are also NOT responsible for the action of our affiliates. The thesis that we presented may change anytime due to the changing nature of information itself. Investing in stocks and options can result in a loss of capital. The information presented should NOT be construed as recommendations to buy or sell any form of security. Our articles are best utilized as educational and informational materials to assist investors in your own due diligence process. That said, you are expected to perform your own due diligence and take responsibility for your action. You should also consult with your own financial advisor for specific guidance, as financial circumstances are individualized.