The Sleepy Dollar At The High

The U.S. dollar is the reserve currency of the world, and it is the benchmark pricing mechanism for most raw materials. Therefore, the level of the dollar against other global currencies impacts the prices of commodities. A stronger dollar tends to weigh on raw material prices, and a weaker greenback is often a supportive factor for the commodities sector.

At the same time, a stronger dollar makes U.S. exports less competitive in global markets and vice versa. Since foreign exchange rates can influence prices across all asset classes, it is in the best interest of the United States, and the world at large, that exchange rates are stable. The goal of central banks is to create an environment of calm, and they employ monetary policy tools to achieve stability. Central banks will intervene in currency markets at times, in the interest of removing volatility so that capital can flow freely and efficiently. Central banks use short-term interest rates and occasional forays into the foreign exchange markets to manage the domestic as well as the global economy. Occasionally, the world's monetary authorities work together in a coordinated fashion in the interest of stability. The dollar is the reserve currency because of the world's perception that the world's most prosperous nation with a freely convertible foreign exchange instrument and a stable political system makes the dollar the asset of choice for other central banks when it comes to their financial reserves.

Interest differentials make the dollar the currency of choice

When it comes to the level of one foreign exchange instrument compared to another, the primary factor in determining the path of least resistance is often the differential in yields paid on currencies. In 2015, before the Fed began tightening credit by increasing the Fed Funds rate, the dollar's yield was approximately 40 basis points above the rate of interest on the euro. The Fed Funds rate stood at zero percent, and interest rates of negative forty basis points on the euro accounted for the difference. As the September 26 Fed meeting approaches, the U.S. central bank has increased the short-term rate seven times by 25 basis points while the European Central Bank has not changed the yield on the euro currency by one basis point over the period. Today, the short-term yield differential stands at 2.15-2.40 percent.

The Fed told markets at their June meeting that robust economic data would likely cause them to add another rate hike to their agenda in 2018. The Fed Funds rate is heading 25 basis points higher on September 26, and recent GDP, employment, and inflation data suggest that the short-term rate will rise another 25 basis points at the December meeting. Meanwhile, the ECB has told markets that they do not intend to raise the short-term euro rate until sometime in 2019, at the earliest. Therefore, by the end of 2018, the differential between U.S. and European rates will likely stand at 2.65-2.90 percent. The widening gap between the dollar and euro rates is highly supportive of the dollar and is the reason that the greenback is sitting not far off its recent high at almost 96 on the nearby dollar index futures contract. The euro currency accounts for approximately 57% of the dollar index.

At their August 1 meeting, the Fed upgraded their view of U.S. economic growth from "solid" to "strong" which is an indication that rates will increase in both September and December, and that the central bank may even add additional increases in 2019. According to the latest projections, the Fed plans to hike rates three times next year by 25 basis point each. The bottom line is that the growing interest rate gap between the dollar and euro is bullish for the greenback based on the yield that the U.S. currency offers holders of the reserve currency of the world.

A strong dollar policy used to be optimal

Past U.S. administrations advocated for a strong dollar policy. However, the Trump administration is like no other administration we have seen in our lifetimes. On the campaign trail, the President said that a weaker dollar benefits U.S. business by making U.S. goods more competitive in global markets. In his confirmation hearing, Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin told members of Congress he favors a weaker dollar as it benefits U.S. multinational corporations who compete on the global business landscape. Moreover, given the current trade dispute with China and other nations around the world, a weaker dollar can be a useful tool when it comes to trade and the imbalance that exists between the U.S. and many partners around the globe. While a strong dollar policy was a goal of the past, the current administration views a rising dollar as a liability when it comes to both trade and economic growth.

President Trump has been putting pressure on the Federal Reserve as he complains that interest rate hikes and tightening credit is interfering with his pro-growth economic agenda. He has also intimated that higher rates leading to a stronger dollar are unpatriotic at this time as the U.S. attempts to level the playing field when it comes to international trade. The administration has rolled out a series of tariffs and protectionist measures to force trading partners to the negotiating table to achieve "fairness and reciprocity" in trade protocols. Therefore, while the Fed continues to tighten credit and the dollar moves higher, the administration has become disillusioned with the central bank and it is likely that we will hear a lot more about President Trump's dissatisfaction with Chairman Powell and the rest of the FOMC after the September 26 meeting when rates rise by another one-quarter of one-percent. The central bank is an apolitical body, and economic data drives their decisions. The Fed is tightening credit to control inflationary pressures and prevent the economy from overheating. However, with the mid-term elections in the middle of the September and December meetings of the FOMC, a rate hike and statement that tells markets that the Fed is prepared to act again at the final meeting of the year could weigh on the stock market. A plunge in equity prices is the last thing the administration and Republicans up for reelection want to see over the coming weeks.

Intervention as a trade tool against China

If the Fed becomes uncooperative when it comes to the President's and Secretary of the Treasury's opinion of where rates and the dollar should be heading, we could see an increase in intervention in the currency markets to combat China over the coming weeks and months. China has already begun devaluing the yuan as a tool against U.S. protectionist policies, so a tit-for-tat response from the Treasury Department that could start selling dollars and buying euros and other world currencies to control the ascent or depress the level of the dollar is possible.

Tariffs are not the only tool in the trade dispute. The Chinese have already resorted to currency devaluations to combat the United States. The total amount of tariffs now stands at $50 billion on each side, and President Trump has told the market that he intends to increase the number by another $200 billion and he has $267 billion more in his back pocket if necessary. So far, the President has not bluffed once when it comes to the level of tariffs on goods, so there is no reason to doubt his resolve for the future. A total of $517 billion in tariffs would cover the entire trade imbalance and put China in a position where they could not compete on a proportionate level. However, at that level, the trade dispute between the two nations would be a full-fledged trade war, and currencies devaluations could spiral into a foreign exchange conflict between the U.S. and Chinese governments. At that point, the Chinese who are the world's leading buyer and holder of U.S. government bonds could slow purchases or even sell some of their holdings which would force interest rates higher along the yield curve and likely result in an even stronger U.S. currency as the yield increases.

A continuation of a tit-for-tat trade dispute with the Chinese could lead to lots of intervention in foreign exchange markets as the world's two leading economies take the global economy down a slippery road towards a widespread recession.

A stable dollar is always the goal

While Jerome Powell and his colleagues at the Fed are likely to continue to make decisions on monetary policy based on economic data, the potential for a trade and currency war has to be in the back of their heads as they sit down to discuss the future of the global economy. The President and his administration are likely to increase pressure on the central bank by saying that the Fed needs to be a team player in the trade issues facing the nation. The President is prepared to point his finger at the Fed if the dollar begins to move higher which will work contrary to his initiatives on trade. Stability in the economy, foreign exchange markets, and markets across all asset classes is always the goal of the Fed and central banks around the world. The current environment on trade threatens that stability, and the last thing the Fed wants to do is to precipitate volatility by taking a hawkish stance and tightening credit while the administration continues to pursue policies to encourage growth, inflation, and a weaker U.S. currency. If that were to occur, the administration might find itself not only battling the Chinese and other petulant trading partners around the world, but also the U.S. central bank. In the world of global politics and economics, the Fed could find themselves with their backs against a corner when it comes to taking on President Trump who is not likely to back down to the central banks' desire to leave accommodative monetary policy as a legacy of past years.

The path of least resistance depends on three factors

The path of least resistance for the U.S. dollar depends on three factors over the coming weeks. With the September Fed meeting two weeks away, it is almost certain that the Fed Funds rate will rise by 25 basis points to 2.00-2.25% at the meeting. However, the first factor that will determine the path of the dollar will be the statement that follows the meeting and Chairman Powell's press conference. If the Fed provides guidance that the rate will rise again in December, the dollar will likely rise to a new and higher high at the end of this month.

The second factor will be the administration's response to the Fed in the wake of the meeting. If Chairman Powell finds himself on the receiving end of a tweet storm on September 26 and 27, we could see lots of volatility in the interest rate and currency markets leading up to the November mid-term elections.

Finally, the trade issue with China is perhaps the most significant factor when it comes to the path of the dollar over the coming weeks. While a resolution to the conflict between the U.S. and China seems almost impossible at this time, one phone call or meeting between President Xi and President Trump could end the dispute. At the same time, a continuation of escalation will destabilize foreign currency markets and those across all asset classes over the coming weeks and months.

The sleepy dollar is sitting near its most recent high on the dollar index, and all signs in the economy and global foreign exchange markets point higher. However, the view from the Oval Office at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue is entirely different. We could be in for a very volatile period in the foreign exchange markets as well as all asset classes over the coming weeks. I continue to favor the VIXY short-term ETF product that will act as a put option in the S&P 500. Currency volatility, rising rates, and economic conflict between the U.S. and China and the administration and Fed would create a potent cocktail for volatility in the stock market. The dollar may be sleeping right now, but the current hibernation and tight trading range is not likely to last for long.

