Which Of The 2 20% Yielders To Buy, MORL Or REML?

We recently wrote an article here on Seeking Alpha explaining why we are bullish on the mortgage REIT sector. We recommended that investors consider either UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2 x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MORL), with its giant 20% yield, or Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (REML), also yielding 20%. To refer to our recent article, the following is the link:

This Giant 20% Yield Is Ripe For The Picking

UBS Bank (NYSE:UBS), the issuing bank of ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN announced last week that it will stop issuing new MORL notes. MORL is a note that usually trades based on the "Index Value" that it tracks, and there is usually no premium or discount involved.

It is important for investors to understand that MORL is a note issued by UBS and is not a fund owning any assets. Investors basically own a UBS note under which UBS has certain obligations including the obligation to redeem the note at maturity based on the value of an Index to which it is pegged. As a practical matter, the note trades at values very close to the value of the Index. Now that no more new notes will be issued, there is a possibility that MORL might trade above its "Index Value" due to high demand for these notes. Therefore, those who buy now and going forward might be put at a disadvantage. Yesterday, MORL closed at a price of $16.83, slightly above its underlying value (or fair value) of $16.39 or 2.6% above its underlying value (or fair value).

I had a long telephone conversation last week with the UBS Bank (the issuer of the ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN, and with its competitor Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) which issues a security almost identical to MORL, which is the Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN.

Basically, this is the situation with MORL:

Most of the UBS Products have limits on how many shares they can issue. The limit for each ETN is listed on the UBS site. You can view these limits by clicking on the UBS ETRACS website, and then go to the press release section. The limits are listed on the press release dated October 8, 2015. If you wish to check the press release page, click here. The maximum number of notes that MORL can issue is 31 million notes, and apparently they just reached this limit this week. Therefore, UBS is not allowed to issue more MORL shares. This is a big disadvantage because it could result in MORL trading above its fair value (the value of the underlying index) as there is a huge demand for this product. This could put new buyers of MORL at a disadvantage because they might buy MORL at a premium to the value of the index it is pegged to. In case MORL is liquidated in the future, investors will not get a premium back. And at the point of maturity, investors would be paid based on the value of the index which would not include any premium. In my conversation, I also inquired if there are any plans for UBS to discontinue MORL, and frankly, I did not get a straight reply. They said they are not allowed to give out such information before it is released in a press release. I think that the chances are pretty low that MORL will be redeemed or discontinued, but there is always this chance. What happens in case MORL is called or redeemed? First, UBS Bank would give a pre-announcement about this ahead of time, so those who hold MORL are able to sell before the redemption date. In case the investors do not sell, then it would take about 20 days from the date of the redemption until they get their money back from UBS. The money that they would get should be equivalent to the market value (fair value) of the underlying securities of the index it tracks. There is definitely no need to panic about the situation. MORL is here to stay for the time being.

Are there any other UBS Notes that are close to reaching their limits?

I inquired with UBS Bank about all the UBS Leveraged ETNs that we have recommended over the past 2 years (and some of which we still recommend to our investors) to check if we are close to reaching the allowed limit for each note. Below is a table that outlines each UBS security recently recommended along with current number of notes outstanding and the maximum number of notes allowed:

Source: Figures of outstanding shares given to me on the phone by UBS management

So from the table above, it looks like SMHD is also close to reaching its limit. For the rest of the securities, there is still plenty of room to issue new shares.

About REML

REML is Another ETN issued by Credit Suisse and tracks the FTSE NAREIT All Mortgage Capped Index, the same index that is tracked by the non-leveraged ETF iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM). REML also yields 20% (about the same as with MORL) and also pays its distributions on a monthly basis, same as with MORL. In fact, REML and MORL have very similar holdings and allocation and therefore the performance of both products is almost very similar. REML has an expense ratio of 0.50%, and the financing rate for its leverage is at 0.80% plus 3-month LIBOR. This is a significantly higher expense ratio than MORL with an expense ratio of 0.40% and the financing rate of 0.40% plus 3-month LIBOR. In order to compensate for this additional cost, REML has increased exposure to some of the higher yielding mREITs.

I have been in contact over the phone with Credit Suisse Bank several times this year and also last week. I like the fact that they are more open to questions from their shareholders, clients and financial authors like myself. From what I understood, there have been more and more investors buying REML lately. For those readers who recall, in our recommendation to buy MORL, we highlighted the advantages and disadvantages of owning MORL versus REML. Here is the summary again:

REML vs. MORL

Advantages of MORL over REML : In addition to having a lower expense ratio than REML, MORL has a much higher liquidity with an average daily volume of $3.67 million versus only $242 thousand for REML.

: In addition to having a lower expense ratio than REML, MORL has a much higher liquidity with an average daily volume of $3.67 million versus only $242 thousand for REML. Advantage of REML over MORL: MORL has an “automatic acceleration” feature whereby MORL can be automatically redeemed if it falls under $5.00 per note or 60% lower than its price based on the monthly valuation day. REML does not have this "automatic acceleration feature." Should this acceleration feature get triggered, MORL will liquidate the fund and return the money to shareholders. Another advantage of REML is that brokers such as Fidelity will allow investing in REML but not in MORL, most likely due to the acceleration feature.

The yield for both notes is about the same at around 20%.

We had initially recommended MORL because there is currently more liquidity for this note and the spread between the bid and ask price is just 1 cent. For REML, the difference between the bid and ask price is usually $0.25 (or about 0.9%). However, REML has some clear structural advantages over MORL and if demand for the product continues, the spread between the bid and ask should narrow in the future and we should have more liquidity.

Recommendation

Taking all of the above into account, our recommendation is as follows:

For those who hold MORL, keep doing so. The product is here to stay for now and will keep on paying the 20% yield. Going forward, we recommend buying REML instead of MORL. The reason is simple: Those who buy MORL will likely be buying at a premium and will not get their premium back in case MORL is redeemed.

Final Note about REML and MORL

Note that REML and MORL are leveraged securities and can be subject to a high price volatility. For investors with a lower risk tolerance, we recommend investing instead in their non-leveraged ETF iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF which gives the same exposure. REM still pays a juicy yield of 10% and has a much lower price volatility.

A note about diversification

To achieve an overall yield of +9% and optimal level of diversification, at High Dividend Opportunities, we recommend a maximum allocation of 2-3% of the portfolio to individual high-yield stocks, and a maximum of 5% allocation to high-yield, exchange-traded products (such as ETF, ETNs and CEFs) such as MORL and REML. For investors who depend on the income, diversification usually results in more stable dividends, mitigates downside risk, and reduces the overall volatility of your portfolio.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MORL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.