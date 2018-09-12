Weekly Review: Preferred Stock CEFs

Introduction

Over the last few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage, and directional, opportunities for active traders such as us. Now that these products have our attention, we are continuously monitoring most funds by sector and will reinstate our Weekly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest.

The News

Source: Author's Software

Over the past week, Nuveen closed-end funds declared their monthly distributions.

The Benchmark

Quite a rough week for the leading benchmark of the preferred stock sector, the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF). PFF lost $0.67 from its price on a weekly basis. As we can see, the index did not stop selling during the whole week. Of course, some of us expected a little correction after the ETF reached its resistance line, but this rapid fall is a little bit disturbing. We hope that this is just a technical seller and from Monday the index will bounce back.

Source: tradingview.com - PFF Daily Chart (6 moths)

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) has also finished in negative territory. On a weekly basis, the index lost $0.83 from its price. On Friday, TLT opened with a gap and closed on its lowest - $119.13 per share.

Source: tradingview.com - TLT Daily Chart (6 moths)

1. Sorted by Z-Score:

Source: cefconnect.com

When we take a look at the table above, we can say that the sector's current condition is quite stable and 'balanced'. What I mean is that the CEFs with negative Z-scores are as much as the ones with positive scores. For me, this is the best scenario that we could wish for. Since we have so many undervalued and overvalued funds as well, we could take "Long" and "Short" positions. We could also make hedging reaction if necessary.

This week there are shifts in the leading positions. Our most overvalued fund today is the Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund (PFO). As we can see, the CEF is still trading at high premium - 5.94%:

Source: cefconnect.com - PFO 1 year chart

Source: cefconnect.com - PFO 5 year chart

The charts translated in numbers:

Source: cefconnect.com

As we can see, both the statistical and technical edge are on face, and this CEF will be a good "Sell" once it starts dropping. Of course, it is above our grade to say when this will happen. We should not be influenced only by one metric. Before taking a position, we should first do a more detailed research.

The following two funds are from the John Hancock family. The John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS) and the John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI). As wee can see, they both have equal Z-scores. And judging by this metric, we can consider the two 'brothers' as "Sell" candidates. However, we should notice the premium of HPS. It is below 1.00, hence this activates a red lamp in my head saying not to take a "Short" position.

2. Baseline Expense:

Source: cefconnect.com

From the above table, we could get information on how much the different funds charge us for managing our portfolio. As we can see, the average charge in percent is 1.20%. Anything over 1% is a little bit high for me, but 1.20% is still acceptable, especially when we keep in mind the delightful performance of the sector.

3. 5-Year Return On NAV:

Source: cefconnect.com

And here are the delightful returns that we were talking about. For me this is the one of the most important criteria when we do our homework on preferred closed-end funds. The average return on NAV for the last 5 years is 9.50%. I am pretty sure that the fixed-income investors are quite satisfied. Of course, we should mention that this metric is not a guarantee of future performance.

4. Discount/Premium:

Source: cefconnect.com

This week, with an even higher premium, our leader is still the John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT). On a weekly basis, the fund's premium has increased by 0.35%. Its Z-score is positive as well, and has also added 0.10 points over the past week. Still, I would not take a short position in it, because its Z-score is not that high and another important detail is that on a regular basis the CEF trades at a premium:

Source: cefconnect.com - PDT 1 Year Chart

Source: cefconnect.com

And as we already mentioned PFO and HPI as "Sell" candidates, we would carry on with the possible "Long" trades.

The Nuveen family is still at the bottom of the chart. So for me, they continue to be "Buy" candidates. The one fund that caught my attention this week is the Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred & Income Fund (LDP):

Source: barchart.com - LDP Daily Chart (1 year)

As we can easily see on the chart above, the CEF has hit a new 52-week low over the past week. The fund is also trading at a wide discount of -5.03%. We have a negative Z-score, which gives us a statistical edge as well.

5. Effective Leverage:

Source: cefconnect.com

All of the closed-end funds from the preferred stock sector are leveraged. When we take a look at the leverage of these funds, we should probably understand the delightful returns that they provide to the investors. Do not underestimate the effect of the leverage and be sure it's included in your analysis. However, the average leverage in the group is 31.65%.

6. Distribution Rate:

Source: cefconnect.com

Here we can observe the distribution rates between the different closed-end funds. Additionally, we have plotted here the distribution rate based on the net asset value. Most of the market participants find the second metric as the more important one.

Conclusion

As we can see, the sector is improving and there are more and more trading opportunities for us as investors. Still, there are many undervalued closed-end funds which we could consider as good long-term investments I think. All in all, the sector is quite stable and reliable.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 9/09/2018 and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

Trade With Beta At 'Trade With Beta' we also pay close attention to Closed-end Funds and are always keeping an eye on them for directional and arbitrage opportunities created by market price deviations. As you can guess, timing is crucial in these kinds of trades; therefore, you are welcome to join us for early access and the discussions accompanying this kind of trades.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.