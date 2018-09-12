Gold Stocks Show Signs Of Life

If there weren't enough hurdles in gold’s path, the latest rise in U.S. Treasury yields has created yet another obstacle. In today’s report we’ll examine the interest rate outlook as it pertains to gold’s immediate-term prospects. I’ll also show that while both gold and silver are likely to remain under pressure in September, the latest developments in the gold mining stocks offer at least some encouragement for an XAU index turnaround in the coming weeks.

It’s understandable that gold investors are desperate for some good news after months of declining prices. But as we approach the end of summer, no such news is forthcoming. After its last show of strength in April, gold has shed more than 10 percent of its value as the U.S.-China trade war has encouraged massive liquidations of emerging market assets. Concomitant with this has been an increased demand for U.S. dollars rather than in gold as a safe haven. At the same time, short positions in gold have risen to record levels on the Comex, while gold ETF liquidations have been heavy in recent weeks.

The latest trading session did little to improve the immediate-term technical picture for the yellow metal, with the gold price remaining under its 15-day moving average. Silver meanwhile remains under selling pressure and fell to a 2 ½-year low on Tuesday. Shown here is my favorite silver proxy, the iShares Silver Trust (SLV), which reflects the relative weakness the white metal has shown versus gold since last week. I like to see the silver price leading gold higher during a gold bottoming attempt; instead we see just the opposite. While this doesn’t necessarily mean the gold price will follow silver to a new low this month, neither does it provide any encouragement for a gold turnaround attempt in the immediate term.

Source: BigCharts

It also hasn’t helped the case for gold that the U.S. economic outlook has been favorable for higher interest rates. U.S. Treasury yields have risen lately, with the CBOE 10 Year Treasury Note Yield Index (TNX) reversing its August pullback and retracing most of its losses in the last several weeks (below). The rising rate environment has put pressure on the silver price and has clearly dampened the demand for gold due to the competition from higher bond yields. Otherwise, the latest increase in geopolitical worries would likely have helped to stimulate both metals’ safe-haven appeal.

Source: BigCharts

Gold’s most pressing concern is the continued strength in the U.S. dollar index (DXY). As of this writing, the dollar index remains above its widely watched and psychologically significant 50-day moving average. Until the dollar bears can gain enough control to push the DXY decisively under the 50-day MA on a weekly closing basis, investors should assume the dollar’s dominant short-term trend remains up.

Source: BigCharts

Serving to underscore strength in the greenback is the Trump administration’s announced intention of imposing tariffs on most Chinese imports into the U.S. The latest employment report for August was also an encouraging sign for dollar bulls as the strength in the labor market increases the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will raise its benchmark rate at its next meeting later this month.

Turning our attention to my favorite gold ETF, the iShares Gold Trust (IAU) still hasn’t managed a 2-day higher close above its 15-day moving average. As per our previous discussions, this is the minimum technical requirement for a confirmed immediate-term (1-4 week) bottom according to the rules of my trading discipline. While IAU did briefly attempt to reverse its immediate-term downward trend in late August, the signal was quickly reversed before a bottom signal could be established. I continue to recommend that investors remain on the defensive and wait for the next confirmed bottom signal. This will occur once IAU closes above its nearest pivotal high at the $11.60 level.

Source: BigCharts

On the mining stock front things look a little more encouraging. While the PHLX Gold/Silver Index (XAU) fell sharply to a new yearly low on Tuesday, it recovered all of its losses by the end of the day and closed lower by just 0.01 percent. This has the makings of a “key” reversal pattern, although I would emphasize that a bottom in the XAU hasn’t been confirmed yet. (A key reversal is when price falls below the previous day's low but then reverses its losses and closes at or near its high for the day, as well as above the day's opening value). An upside follow-through in the next couple of sessions, however, would greatly increase the likelihood that the XAU has finally bottomed.

Source: BigCharts

The following graph is an encouraging sign for the immediate-term (1-4 week) gold mining stock outlook. This shows the 4-week rate of change (momentum) of the new highs and lows for the 50 most actively traded U.S. and Canadian gold stocks. As mentioned in my previous commentary, this indicator reflects the incremental demand for gold stocks and also shows the near-term path of least resistance for the gold miners in the aggregate. If this indicator continues its recent bullish divergence, it will increase the likelihood of an XAU rally in the coming days.

Source: WSJ

In conclusion, although a gold short-covering rally could easily ignite at any time in the coming days, I still recommend a defensive posture for now. Before gold can rally on a sustained basis, the U.S. dollar index (DXY) should show additional deterioration by reversing its latest rally and closing under its 50-day moving average. To reiterate my previous statement, the iShares Gold Trust (IAU) also must close above the $11.60 level to complete an immediate-term bottom signal per the rules of my trading discipline before it can be safely purchased. For now I recommend that investors remain in cash.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IAU over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.