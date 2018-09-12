Red-Hot Transports Lead The Way

There has been no shortage of things to worry about in recent days. Aside from the threat to the U.S. east coast from Hurricane Florence, the foreboding appearance of the emerging markets is disconcerting to many investors. China added yet another worry to the list after it told the WTO on Tuesday it wants to impose $7 billion in sanctions on the U.S. in response to a trade ruling dispute. While there is an increased potential for near-term volatility in view of these factors, the U.S. stock market is likely to dodge these threats and maintain its bullish intermediate-term trend. We’ll review the evidence to support this view in today’s comments with a special focus on the strengthening transportation sector.

While equity markets in many developing nations are experiencing a bear market, the U.S. market remains placid despite the stormy conditions around the world. Despite the fact that the ADRs of many emerging market countries are acting as a drag on the U.S. market, most major averages remain very near their all-time highs. One of the best illustrations of this tale of two markets can be seen here. The following graph shows the progression of the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 Index (SPX) this year compared against China’s benchmark Shanghai Composite Index. Ironically, the U.S. has also benefited from the bear market overseas as foreign investors are using the U.S. dollar and equities as a temporary safe haven from the emerging market storm.

Source: Big Charts

The U.S. stock market isn’t without risks, however. The threat of a potential spillover effect from the ongoing selling pressure in the emerging markets can’t be blithely dismissed. The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) made another new low for the year on Sept. 11, which serves as a reminder that the emerging markets problem hasn’t disappeared and will likely serve as a near-term headwind.

Source: BigCharts

Let’s start our review of the market’s current internal condition with a look at some of the basic technical indicators. As I mentioned in my previous commentary, my immediate-term (1-4 week) trend indicator turned negative on Sept. 7 with five of the six major indices closing below the 15-day moving average for the week. This has historically served as a “heads-up” warning that a period of increased volatility is likely in the immediate future.

Another sign of immediate-term weakness can be seen in the number of Big Board-listed stocks making new 52-week lows. Beginning on Sept. 4, a day hasn’t gone by without significantly more than 40 stocks making new lows. What’s more, the new lows on most days since last week have been above 100. This is an undoubted sign that the market is experiencing an above-normal amount of selling pressure in one or more market segments. In this case, most of the new lows have been China stocks and emerging market ADRs, as well as some natural resource stocks (e.g. gold miners).

While the quality of stocks making new 52-week lows isn’t a major obstacle for the overall broad market outlook, the fact there have been so many stocks making new lows is a near-term technical concern. In the last five trading sessions, for instance, the NYSE new 52-week highs-lows differential has been negative. This implies the stock market isn’t as internally healthy as it could be right now, which means a much slower rate of ascent can be expected if not a “pause that refreshes”. It should be added that a bull market which isn’t firing on all cylinders is also vulnerable to a pullback. I therefore recommend that investors refrain from initiating new long positions until the market’s internal condition improves with several days of below-40 new 52-week lows.

This doesn’t mean it’s time to pull in the horns and become bearish, however. Indeed, the majority of the intermediate-term-oriented (3-9 month) indicators which I track remain steadfastly in the bullish camp. The most important of these is the cumulative trend in the NYSE new 52-week highs and lows. Despite the recent uptick in stocks making new lows, the cumulative trend in the highs-lows differential remains above its uptrend line (below). This tells us that the overall demand for equities remains strong on a near-term basis. As I've emphasized in recent commentaries, as long as this indicator is above the trend line the market's dominant short-term condition should be treated as bullish.

Source: WSJ

What's more, even the trade war threat shouldn’t be viewed as a cause for despair. As Scott Grannis pointed out in his latest blog, without the widespread worry over the trade war it’s possible the stock market would be overheating right now. Indeed, a case could be made that the trade war – and its negative effects on the emerging markets – is actually serving to bolster the U.S. stock market’s “wall of worry” by creating high short interest levels. This in turn is fueling periodic short-covering rallies and otherwise keeping the market’s intermediate-term upward trend intact

Another factor which is helping to keep the U.S. broad market uptrend alive is the red-hot transportation sector. The transports have been very strong this summer as all major forms of transport have seen healthy gains on a year-over-year basis. For example, truck freight tonnage (below) has been increasing at a healthy rate, according to the American Trucking Associations. Trucking serves as a gauge of the U.S. economy’s strength since trucking represents 70% of tonnage carried by all modes of domestic freight transportation, according to the ATA.

Source: American Trucking Associations

Railcar traffic has also experienced healthy increases in the last several months, with railcar loadings for August increasing 3.8% from a year ago, according to the Association of American Railroads. In August, 16 of the 20 commodity categories the AAR tracks registered higher carloads compared to August 2017. While AAR expressed concern over the potential impacts of the trade war on U.S. rail freight, the rate of growth in the railroad industry has been quite strong in spite of the threat.

The overall strength of the transportation sector can be seen in the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA) shown below. Historically, whenever the Dow Transports have led the Industrials it has supported a bullish intermediate-term outlook. If informed investors believed the trade war and the emerging markets weakness was a serious threat for the U.S. economy, there would almost certainly be signs of distribution (i.e. selling) among the leading transportation stocks. Instead, we’re seeing the opposite as the transport stocks have been on a rip-and-tear this summer.

Source: BigCharts

With the transportation sector currently at a high for the year, investors shouldn’t be worried about the potential for a bear market in the U.S. equity market. The immediate-term signs of weakness we reviewed here are serious enough to warrant raising stop losses on existing long positions and pruning laggards, but a bullish intermediate-term bias is still justified by the weight of technical and fundamental evidence. However, I recommend holding off on buying new long positions among individual stocks and ETFs until the NYSE new 52-week highs and lows show improvement.

Investors should also continue to maintain longer-term bullish exposure to the stock market via ETFs and outperforming individual stocks in strong sectors. This includes in particular the retail, transportation, real estate, and tech sectors, which have all shown relative strength versus the S&P 500 Index this summer. I also recommend taking profits in stocks and ETFs which have already had impressive upside moves.

