Top 3 Ways To Play USO While Delays In Completions Persist

As a result, services players like frac sand companies and drillers are the best way to play USO, since they offer a better risk/reward at current levels.

Drilling is also seeing a resurgence in activity as wells get longer and require more intensity, which makes them a logical play.

USO is on the verge of a breakout, and is the pure way to play an energy recovery.

The United States Oil Fund ETF (USO) is on the verge of a breakout due to an increase in geopolitical instability and Hurricane Florence, while depletion-driven, short cycle investments (fracking) is keeping longer cycle, offshore oil supplies offline.

Take the fact that oil demand is reaching 1.8 million barrels per day on a strengthening global economy, and you have the perfect storm for higher oil prices. The best ways to play these bullish underpinnings could be through oil itself, services players, or the drillers, which shall be discussed further below.

USO Technicals Strong

USO has found a springboard recently on the 100 day moving average (brown line) that it can rally higher from. After all, in times past, the 100 day moving average acted as solid support, and this time should be no different, especially with the catalysts (stated above) that USO has working in its favor.

Source: E*TRADE

USO's RSI has gotten a bit rich lately however, at nearly 60, and its MACD looks like it is in danger of crossing back to the downside one more time before the uptrend can resume. So, investors should expect the 150 day moving average (purple line) to trend up with USO in the next couple of days, and act as final support and launch pad at $14, if the MACD, indeed, crosses down.

One more reason dynamics for USO are so bullish is the fact that the U.S. needs its own petrodollars in order to compete with Russia, according to Continental Resources (CLR).

Also, we need to reduce our foreign dependence on oil at all costs. As a result, even a new presidency should not change the landscape for North American energy activity. So, as the price action in USO plays out over the next couple of days, investors could look to take a long position in the ETF itself at $14. Or, investors could look at other opportunities that are currently available within the sector itself that are offering a higher return potential, such as services players or drillers.

How To Play USO: Frac Sand Players, Pressure Pumpers & Drillers, Oh My

The recent dip seen in the oilfield services sector was due to a reported delay in completions that the industry was experiencing as E&Ps await new takeaway capacity to come online.

Many companies went on a heavy discount during this time, which was largely overdone, and this is because delays in completions are only temporary and are not even being experienced by all E&Ps. In fact, Pioneer Resources (PXD), Continental Resources (CLR), Anadarko Petroleum (APC), and many others are all forging ahead.

Some of the hardest hit companies, though, were the pressure pumpers like Keane Group (FRAC), ProPetro (PUMP), and Mammoth Energy (TUSK). They are experiencing, perhaps, the biggest issues since their crews will have to be idled in order to deal with the slowdown, and cannot be forward-staged like sand can.

This is why I prefer frac sand players like U.S. Silica (SLCA) in the services sector over pressure pumpers. Even though they might experience the slowdown with pressure pumpers now, silica sand players, like SLCA, can keep staging their sand at well sites before work begins, whereas pressure pumpers are forced to stay idle until work resumes. This allows sand companies with premium last-mile services to keep working, and avoid heavy storage costs.

U.S. Silica's Chart Is Attractive

Not only does U.S. Silica have compelling fundamentals, and is set to generate significant amounts of cash in the back half of 2018, but its technicals are bullish, as well. The stock has reached $20 again, which acted as solid support more than three times in the years past.

Source: E*TRADE

The RSI is also oversold at 40, which means the stock has caught its breath, and has plenty of steam now to make a move higher. 40 is also the level on the RSI where the stock has rallied previously. So, the path of least resistance certainly looks higher for SLCA, at current levels.

U.S. Silica even reached a new supply agreement with Pioneer today that will provide more fracking sand for their Gen 3.0+ completions which are using more sand and less water (2,500+ lbs per lateral foot). This is not the sign of a slowing oil & gas market.

As laterals grow in length, more sand will be needed, as well as more horsepower and rig equipment to deal with the added intensity, and this is why National Oilwell Varco (NOV), is the play on drilling.

National Oilwell Varco

NOV and Patterson-UTI (PTEN), both, are seeing boom times for their drilling equipment. As completions get delayed awaiting takeaway capacity to come online, E&Ps are not sitting idle, like pressure pumpers.

Instead, they are using the lull in completions to reload on their DUC (drilled uncompleted) inventories. This is a logical move and the beauty of short cycle investing, since E&Ps can just drill more wells when completions are unable to take place, which is needed anyway to sustain the industry and prevent lumpy earnings.

So, the obvious play off of the new drilling boom, and the upgrade cycle to new super-spec rigs that can handle the longer, deeper wells, is NOV, since they build the rigs. They also supply after market parts, which is extremely valuable in an industry where parts degrade quicker.

The chart for NOV is showing a nice entry point, as well, which seems like highway robbery at current levels.

Source: E*TRADE

The fundamental story is already reason enough to buy NOV, as we just stated. But, since NOV is a best of breed that has yet to catch up to peers (seen above), it is, perhaps, a buy of a lifetime.

The stock is still near its 2008 and 2016 lows, and the company has reinvented itself through its new onshore business that never existed prior to those times. As a result, NOV is too hard to pass up at these levels, which is why I am long the stock.

Conclusion

USO is on the verge of a breakout due to flashbang geopolitical events that are being synchronized with short cycle fracking and Hurricane Florence, which are driving WTI pricing up. Therefore, USO is solid way to play an energy recovery.

However, investors looking for more upside reward should think about playing oil through the services sector, particularly with sand miners or drillers, and avoid the pressure pumpers until takeaway capacity finally comes online in 2019.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GUSH SLCA EMES HCLP AMZA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.