Amarin Enters The Home Stretch For Reduce-IT

There is also a possibility that Amarin's stock does not move significantly, if results indicate that Vascepa has a positive (but only minor) effect on reducing cardiovascular events.

Amarin's (AMRN) REDUCE-IT study is now entering the home stretch, with top-line results expected by the end of September. The results are expected to potentially have a huge impact on Amarin's stock, with failure (defined as a minimal amount of relative risk reduction) pushing its stock down to $1 and success (depending on the degree of success) potentially pushing its stock up to $7 to $10. There is also some chance that Vascepa is proven to have a non-negligible, but still modest impact on reducing cardiovascular events, in which case, the stock price may not budge very much.

Slowing Prescription Growth

After a lengthy stretch of strong prescription growth, Vascepa's growth has slowed considerably in 2018, although that growth comes against a larger base now.

Vascepa's normalized prescription growth ended up at around +23% (a blended rate between the data from Symphony Health Solutions and IQVIA) in Q2 2018 compared to Q2 2017. This down from a +26% year-over-year normalized prescription growth rate in Q1 2018.

Vascepa's year-over-year normalized prescription growth has been slowing for a while as shown in the table below, although the slowdown has become more pronounced in 2018.

Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 55% 51% 44% 39% 26% 23%

The slowdown in prescription growth probably puts Amarin on track to do around $220 million in net product revenues during 2018 (before accounting for the effect of REDUCE-IT) rather than the $230 million it initially expected. This was blamed partly on the effect of increased insurance deductibles resulting in patients prioritising (with limited resources) medications treating acute issues and not filling their Vascepa prescriptions in the meantime.

This slowdown would normally be of some concern, but the near-term release of REDUCE-IT's results probably makes the slowdown of pretty minor importance. Good results will provide a strong boost to Vascepa sales going forward, while a lack of positive results would be quite challenge for Vascepa sales.

The slowdown would probably only be relevant in the situation where REDUCE-IT shows Vascepa to have some effect, but only a minor effect in reducing cardiovascular events.

Required Results

Cantor Fitzgerald previously mentioned that it believed that physicians would consider an 8% to 10% relative risk reduction [RRR] in cardiovascular events to be a success for REDUCE-IT. A 15% RRR would be considered great, while 20% RRR would be considered exceptional. Vascepa's favorable safety profile makes a lower than 15% RRR acceptable for commercial viability.

The aforementioned slowdown would probably have the most relevance to future sales in a situation where there was something like a mid-single digits RRR in cardiovascular events according to REDUCE-IT. Such a result would not be considered a success but would still indicate that there was some benefit from Vascepa.

Range Of Outcomes

The options market for Amarin indicates that its expected price range post REDUCE-IT may be quite wide. On the bearish side, October 19th puts with a $2 strike price have been trading between at around $0.40 to $0.50. These require Amarin to drop to around $1.50 to $1.60 or less to breakeven, while if there is a 50% chance of REDUCE-IT failing, then Amarin's stock would need to fall to around $1.00 to $1.20 for the puts to have breakeven expected value. A lower than 50% chance of REDUCE-IT failing would require Amarin's stock to fall further for the puts to have breakeven expected value.

On the bullish side, Amarin's October 19th calls with a $4 strike price have been trading at around $1.00 to $1.20. These calls would require Amarin's stock to reach $5.00 to $5.20 to breakeven. If there is a 50% chance of REDUCE-IT succeeding, then Amarin would need to reach around $6.00 to $6.40 per share for the calls to have breakeven expected value.

Realistically, there are different degrees of success (defined as indicating that Vascepa has some impact on reducing cardiovascular events) with REDUCE-IT, though, with varying effects on its stock price.

Amarin's stock price and options pricing appear to indicate something like the following table. The market may believe that there is a 50% chance that REDUCE-IT fails, in which case, the price will end up around $1 per share. There is another 25% chance of a middling result for REDUCE-IT in which Vascepa has a modest effect on reducing cardiovascular risk, but not enough to substantially affect its sales trajectory. This would result in a $3 share price.

A good to excellent result may boost its share price to $7 (implied 15% chance), while an excellent to great result may boost its share price to $10 (implied 10% chance).

Price Chance $1 50% $3 25% $7 15% $10 10%

Conclusion

Amarin's REDUCE-IT study for Vascepa is nearing the finish line, with results expected by the end of September. Options pricing appears to indicate the considerable uncertainty about the results, as well as the potential for the results to move Amarin's share price by a very large amount. If REDUCE-IT shows negligible benefit, Amarin's share price may drop below $1, but depending on the degree of success, there appears to be potential for Amarin to head up to around $10 per share.

Due to Vascepa's favorable safety profile, REDUCE-IT could indicate less than a 15% RRR, and it would still be considered something of a success for Amarin. A failure situation would probably involve something like a 5% or less RRR.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMRN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.