Omeros: Another Win For OMS-721

OMS-721 has gained a total of four orphan drug designations (two in the US and two in the EU). Moreover, it's most likely to gain an accelerated approval.

The reimbursement issue related to Omidria is now resolved. The revenues should ramp up in Q4 as the pass-through status takes effect on Oct. 1.

Omeros Corporation is a highly volatile stock. And yet, investors who are patient and opportunistic can enjoy big profits from Omeros in the long haul.

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) is a stellar bioscience firm that's volatile in trading. Nevertheless, volatility can be either one’s friend or foe depending on one’s temperament. That being said, Omeros’ shares temporarily tumbled due to the disappointment related to the Omidria sales issue that's now resolved. Going forward there are two extremely powerful catalysts that can catapult the stock to a new high. The first is the September clinical reporting of Phase 2 trial studying the lead molecule OMS-721 for IgA nephropathy. The second is the high likelihood of approval re OMS-721 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathies (in less than a year). Regardless of the volatility, the shares are exchanging hands in an uptrend due to the robust underlying fundamentals. Specifically, the stock added $2.69 to currently trading at $23.35 for more than13% profits in the past 52 weeks.

Figure 1a: Omer long-term charts (Source: Finviz)

An assessment of the short-term chart that's powered by the intelligence of Goruupro (a novel school of technical analysis founded by Keith Cwiok), indicated a bullish pattern in the immediate term. The immediate uptrend correlated with the strong upcoming catalysts we shall elucidate. Without further ado, we’ll feature a fundamental update on Omeros and reaffirm our bull thesis on this stellar grower.

Figure 1b: Omer short-term charts (Source: Courtesy of Goruupro to Dr. Tran BioSci)

Fundamental Analysis

Omeros Corporation is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. With the focus on the therapeutic innovation and commercialization to service the inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, and central nervous system disorder market, the firm is brewing a robust pipeline (as depicted in Figure 2). One drug that's already launched is Omidria: It's a combination of phenylephrine and ketorolac (1%/0.3%) used to maintain the pupil size during cataract surgery and to reduce postoperative pain. Interestingly, Omidria temporarily lost its pass-through reimbursement. Nonetheless, the Omnibus Bill was signed into law and thereby reinstated its pass-through reimbursement from Oct. 1, 2019, to Sep. 30, 2020. We noted in the prior research,

In the broad pipeline, we are most interested in the prospects of the Crown Jewel (OMS-721). As a monoclonal antibody directed toward the mannan-binding lectin-associated serine protease-2 (MASP-2), OMS-721 inhibits the proinflammatory protein (MASP-2) with key roles in the complement system. And it's being investigated in four advanced-stage conditions - atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (“aHUS”), IgA nephropathy, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathies (“HCT-HMA”), and lupus nephritis. Furthermore, there's another potential blockbuster (OMS-527), which is an inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 7 (“PDE7”) that can broadly tackle various addictions and compulsive disorders. By regulating the brain’s dopamine levels (the key to addictive and compulsive disorders) via PDE7 suppression, OMS-527 can have many applications.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: Omeros)

Additional Orphan Designation For OMS-721

On Aug. 28, 2018, Omeros announced that the company has received the orphan drug designation for OMS-721 as a potential treatment for HCT-TMA from the EU. The decision came subsequent to the positive opinions from the Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products (“COMP”). And this brought the total orphan classification of OMS-721 in the EU to two: The first one is for its potential application in IgA nephropathy.

An orphan drug designation in the EU is assigned to a molecule treating a life-threatening and chronically debilitating condition that occurs in <5 for every 10.0K people. With orphan status, OMS-721 enjoys several advantages. First, it will have a 10-year marketing exclusivity, free from competition. Second, there's a reduced fee associated with its development. The third is the access to the centralized marketing authorization to streamline the launch process. Aside from the EU, OMS-721 gained the similar status through the US FDA. With the strong clinical data and the favorable status, Omeros is now discussing with the FDA and EU officials for the full and conditional/accelerated approval of OMS-721 for HSCT-TMA.

Catalyst Tracking

For your research convenience, we listed the various ongoing catalysts. The most notable upcoming event is the Phase 2 trial data of OMS-721 for IgA nephropathy that's expected in September 2018. In addition, the other catalyst is the potential accelerated and conditional approvals of OMS-721 that we forecasted to occur in less than a year. Accordingly, we ascribed the 70% odds of success, thus representing a “strongly favorable” chance approval for OMS-721. To get a more in-depth discussion, we recommend that investors refer back to our prior research on the data forecasting.

Latest developments Clinical In Feb. and April 2018, stellar results for phase 2 trial of OMS-721 in HSCT-TMA presented. The 100-day mortality data showed that OMS-721-treated patients had the improved survival rate versus historical control (53% vs 10%; p = 0.0002). In April, the FDA granted the breakthrough therapy designation (“BTD”) for OMS-721 for the treatment of HSCT-TMA. This is the second BTD, as the IgA nephropathy indication was granted the similar status last year. Received the positive opinion from the EMA’s Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products (“COMP”) to designate OMS-721 as an orphan drug for HSCT-TMA. Gained the orphan status on Aug. 28, 2018. In Feb. 2018, the EMA granted OMS-721 the orphan drug designation in the treatment of IgA nephropathy. The enrollment in Phase 3 (ARTEMIS-IGAN) trial is ongoing. Successfully met with the FDA and EMA to discuss the pathways to approval for OMS-721 in HSCT-TMA. Based on the meeting, the company believes that it has the clear path to both accelerated and full approval with the FDA, and conditional approval with the EMA. FDA requested additional data for OMS-721, including biomarkers as well as a confirmatory trial post-approval. BLA submission is expected later this year. MAA submission also is being prepared. OMS-721 IgA nephropathy Phase 2 trial ongoing. Dosing for the U.S. cohort completed. The data is expected in Sep. 2018. Omidria Omnibus Bill passed back in March to extend the pass-through status by CMS: this will take effect from Oct. 1, 2018, to Sep. 30, 2020. Omidria added to the Veterans Health Administration (“VA”) National Formulary in April 2018. In July 2018, Omidria is made available in the EU on a limited basis to maintain the ongoing validity of the European marketing authorization. OMS-527 Commenced the Phase 1 trial studying OMS-527 for addiction (on July 17, 2018). Dosing for the first two cohorts completed. Study completion expected in H1 2019. Other Amendment of credit facility with CRG back in April 2018 Hired the former Sanofi Global Development head (Dr. Eckhard Liefke) as Chief Medical Officer and VP of clinical development. Outlook OMS-721 IgA nephropathy Phase 2 trial data anticipated in Sep. 2018. OMS-721 HSCT-TMA accelerated and conditional approvals expected in less than a year.

Table 1: Catalyst summary (Source: Dr. Tran BioSci)

Financials And Valuations

We’ll briefly revisit the financial health of Omeros by assessing the Q2 2018 earnings report (that ended on June 30). As follows, Omeros reported the $1.7M in revenues (all from Omidria sales) compared to $17.2M for the same period a year prior. We expect the revenues to ramp up after the pass-through reimbursement to restart on Oct. 1 this year. That aside, the firm logged in the $33.7M ($0.70 per share) net losses vs. the $14.4M ($0.33 per share) declines for the same comparison. Investors should be cognizant that it's the norm for a relatively young bioscience like Omeros to incur significant losses for years prior to banking a net profit (due to the lengthy and low success rate of the innovation process). Nonetheless, it only takes one blockbuster to make your investment worthwhile. Regarding the balance sheet, there were $88.4M in cash and short-term investments and another $5.8M in restricted investments. There should be adequate capital to fund operations into Q4 2018 based on the $32.2M quarterly burn rate.

Warren Buffett stated that two excellent analysts can assess the same company (and came up with distinct figures). Hence, one should take valuation within its appropriate context. To minimize subjectivity, we use the Wall Street analysts consensus of $31 per share, which is pretty much in line with our prior price target (“PT”).

Potential Risks

For a small bioscience firm, the primary risk is whether the lead molecule will pass its clinical trial. If the drug fails to post positive data, the stock can tumble over 50% and vice versa. For Omeros, the main risks at this point is if OMS-721 can deliver the positive outcomes for IgA nephropathy in September. There is 35% risk of a negative clinical binary. Moreover, there's the 30% chances of the failure to gain approval for OMS-721. Furthermore, even if the aforesaid medicine will be approved, it might not generate substantial sales due to market competition and other unforeseen variables.

Conclusion

In all, we maintain our strong buy recommendation on Omeros with the five out of five stars rating (and the $31 price target to be reached within two to three years). One of the elements of Integrated BioSci Investing is “opportunistic.” Stellar opportunities do not come very often, and thus, it’s important to capitalize on them when they present. The drop in Omeros’ share price related to the temporary Omidria issue is an excellent time to purchase the stock before it run-ups to the OMS-721 approval. The September data reporting for IgA nephropathy also is another catalyst that can catapult the shares to a new high. There's still time to build shares if you have yet to do so. In the longer horizon, OMS-527 can surprise investors with its potential positive clinical outcomes and the vast compulsion and addiction markets.

