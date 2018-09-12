IAnthus: Another Early-Stage U.S. Cannabis Play

If the Canadian industry is telling, then you should expect the U.S. market to be able to support more than a few large players.

The company currently operates in many of the less popular states, which has less competition but also comes with the smaller market and more muted growth outlook.

Welcome to our Discover Cannabis series, where we publish in-depth research to introduce new cannabis companies to our coverage.

Overview

iAnthus (OTCQB:ITHUF) is another interesting U.S. cannabis play in the market that represents an early stage opportunity to build out a meaningful portfolio of production and retail dispensary assets in the various states that have legalized cannabis. The company operates directly in 4 states and has equity interests in companies that operate in two additional states. Compared to other U.S. cannabis companies, we think iAnthus represents another option to invest in an early-stage consolidator in the highly fragmented industry. As we have said numerous times in the past, the strategy adopted MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF), Green Thumb (OTCPK:GTBIF) and Liberty (OTCQX:LHSIF) all carry various risks, among which the biggest risk is their insatiable need for fresh capital from outside investors. The unparalleled access to capital in today’s market is conducive to these companies’ aggressive expansion strategy but it also represents a significant risk due to constant dilution and reliance on outside capital.

Operations

The operation of iAnthus centers around four U.S. states:

In Florida, the company operates through its subsidiary, GrowHealthy. iAnthus is building a 25,000 square feet cultivation and processing facility and plans to open up to 30 dispensaries. The company currently has 4 locations secured but none of them are open as of yet.

In New York, the company operates through its subsidiary, Citiva, and has one of the 10 licenses that allow both production and retailing. The company is building a 40,000 square feet greenhouse and processing facility (annual production of 2,400 kg and expect completion in 1H 2019) and plans to open 4 dispensary locations by Q1 2019.

In Massachusetts, the company operates through its subsidiary, Mayflower, which is in the early stage of setting up a vertically integrated operation in the state. A 36,000 cultivation and processing facility is underway and production began in April 218. The company has two dispensary locations open and has plans to open two more in the next year.

In Vermont, the company operates an existing 6,900 cultivation and processing facility and is considering expansion options. The company has one dispensary open and expect to begin construction on the second location by the end of 2018.

(Source: Company presentation)

The company also has equity interests in several ventures in Colorado and New Mexico whereby it holds minority stake along with operating partners. In New Mexico, the joint venture in which iAnthus owns 24% manages 4 licenses and 6 dispensaries (plan to add 2 more this year) along with manufacturing and cultivation facilities. In Colorado, the company owns 100% of Organix and an undisclosed amount in The Green Solution, both of which operates engages in cannabis cultivation and dispensaries in the state. Colorado has no cap on the number of cannabis licenses it can issue, which makes for a competitive market that places little value on existing licenses but more so on branding and customer loyalty.

Competition

iAnthus did an excellent job of laying out its competitions and dynamics for the markets it operates in. However, note that the number of facilities cited by the management below is aspirations, not actual locations that are open and running. As discussed above, the company currently only has stores opened in Massachusetts and Vermont. The company currently operates in many of the less popular states, which has less competition but also comes with the smaller market and more muted growth outlook. The strategy is a contrast with MedMen's strategy of opening stores in highly visible locations in California and Nevada.

(Source: Company presentation)

iAnthus benchmarks itself against MedMen and Green Thumb which makes sense but it shows the much smaller scale of themselves against the more established peers. We think iAnthus is overly optimistic by putting itself on the same level as its peers in terms of stage of development. The company barely generates any revenue and most of its facilities and dispensaries are still under construction or to be constructed. The plan is grand but execution remains risky and to be undertaken by the company. We’d argue that iAnthus operates in less attractive states that have less population density and most of them are medical-only at this stage. MedMen and Green Thumb (Acreage Holdings as well which is expecting an IPO this fall) are arguably the gold standards in the U.S. cannabis industry at this very moment.

(Source: Company presentation)

Financials

As we discussed above, the company currently has very limited revenue-generating activities. Revenue only came from operations in Vermont and Florida at the moment and sales in Massachusetts just began in July 2018. Much of the anticipated revenue will come from cultivation facilities that are currently under construction. The financials just reinforces the reality that iAnthus remain an early-stage opportunity that has a long way to go.

(2018 Q2 MD&A)

The company most recently raised $50 million investment from Gotham Green Partners, which the company claims to be "the largest investment to date by a single investor in a publicly traded U.S. cannabis operating company." The proceeds will be used to finance cultivation and dispensary buildout in New York and Florida. The proceeds from the financing also helped simplify iAnthus' capital structure by repaying an outstanding loan and converting all of the outstanding February 2017 debentures. We think the company is well-positioned to benefit from having access to the public markets and would anticipate ongoing equity issuance in order to fund future expansions.

Putting Everything Together

iAnthus is the smaller player among the existing public U.S. cannabis companies, with a market capitalization that is around a quarter of the larger guys. Despite several public companies that are pursuing aggressive expansions across the states, we believe the U.S. market remains highly fragmented and lacks scale and concentration compared to Canada where the federal law creates a uniform medical market that is accessible to all players. The U.S. market is still in its infancy and resembles Canada’s cannabis sector when Trudeau just got elected in 2015. There are still too many unknowns and uncertainties in the market to give us comfort in making a call on the players. However, iAnthus is taking advantage of an early start and is slowly but surely building up its scale. If the Canadian industry is telling, then you should expect the U.S. market to be able to support more than a few large players. The risks are apparent given the scattered operation and lack of scale and any sort of operational leverage or synergies among the various operations. However, that’s the current state of the U.S. cannabis market and we think investors need to be patient as the market slowly evolves. Players like iAnthus are only at the beginning of their business plan and we have yet seen their earnings potential. We think the highly anticipated IPO of Acreage Holdings could potentially start another wave of investor interest in U.S. cannabis plays.

`

Author's Note: Follow us to receive our latest publications on the sector. We also publish a widely read Weekly Cannabis Report, which is your best way to stay informed on the cannabis sector. You can learn about other U.S. cannabis plays from our recent articles below:

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.