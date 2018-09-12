American Express Company (AXP) Presents at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference (Transcript)

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Barclays Global Financial Services Conference September 12, 2018 12:00 PM ET

Jeff Campbell - CFO

Mark DeVries - Barclays Capital

Mark DeVries

All right. Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us. For those of you who don’t know, I’m Mark DeVries from Barclays. Very pleased to have, Jeff Campbell, the CFO of American Express. Obviously, this afternoon is going to be more of a fireside chat format. But before we get to that, and Jeff’s comments, got a few audience response questions. We would appreciate you participating in, if you want to pick up the controller in front of you and register your responses.

What factor do you view as the most likely to determine whether Amex outperforms over the next year? One, stronger acceleration of billed business growth; two, sustained strong loan growth; three, stable credit; four, upsize to NIM; or five, other?

So, overwhelming responses. Stronger acceleration of billed business growth at 56%.

What do you view as the biggest risk to the shares? One, higher charge-offs provisions; two, higher than expected rewards inflation; three, deceleration of loan growth; four, deceleration of billed business growth; five, other.

Yes. Well, we’re obviously very focused on billed business growth.

Over the next year, would you expect to position American Express to one, increase; two, decrease; three, remain the same?

Yes. So, people look to be staying on the sidelines here. But, maybe you can change their minds here, Jeff.

Jeff Campbell

Mark, remain the same can mean, I’m a happy, long-term shareholder, and I intend to remain the same.

Q - Mark DeVries

Yes. Fair enough, fair enough. So, I think, given their response is appropriate, then we start on the topic of billed business. How has T&E spend from corporate trended recently? Do you see any continuation of the strength from earlier in the year?

Jeff Campbell

Well, let me -- Mark, thinking about the very interesting responses that we just got to the questions, maybe broaden the question you just asked just a bit. Because clearly, I think folks in the room are focused as we are as a management on billed business trends. We run a spend-centric company. And our revenues and our P&L is driven by discount revenue and fees really behind that. So, we’re very focused on those trends.

And one of the things that gives us growing confidence and sustaining the kind of revenue growth that we’ve now put up five quarters in a row, right, we have five quarters growing revenue 8% or higher is the fact that the breadth of the strength we’re seeing in those business spend is extending across both consumer and commercial. It’s extending across both the U.S. and the international markets that are most important to us. And within that commercial sector, and now I’m finally getting to your question, is extending across all three of the different components that we break our commercial segments down to. Because I’d remind you that if you look at our commercial segment, little over 40% of the overall customer company’s billings. The smallest chunk is actually what we would call the global and large players grew 9% last quarter. And that is where, yes, you really have seen, I think a growing level of confidence with larger corporations.

With larger corporations, we are mainly serving their T&E spending needs. You’ve also seen some corollary strength in some of the other numbers we call out each quarter around our overall levels of spend on airline and T&E products. But, I go on to just remind you that the higher rates of growth, as we have seen for years, as I would continue to expect in the future are in the small and mid-sized enterprises in the commercial sector where outside the U.S. where we really probably have the most undeveloped market opportunities, we had a 25% billed business growth rate last quarter. And inside the U.S. with our small and mid-sized enterprise franchise where we have a very strong market position, we’re probably bigger than our next five biggest competitors combined. We had a 10% growth rate there. And in fact, if you go back for the last few years, you have consistently in double-digit billings growth in that U.S., all in mid-sized enterprise segment for some years.

So, we feel really good about the full breadth of where we’re getting our spending and billings growth from. And it’s one of the things that gives us growing confidence and sustainability of the strong revenue growth that we’ve been putting up in recent quarters.

Mark DeVries

Great. Are there any things specifically that you’re doing to drive spend in each of these segments?

Jeff Campbell

Gosh! I can spend the rest of the session talking about it. But, I’d step back, Mark, and maybe make a few comments. If you think about our Company over the last few years, we went through a fairly dramatic repositioning of the Company, refocusing of the Company, 2015 and 2016. And the many changes we made, and I might just call out a few, the focus on taking a global perspective on both our consumer business, commercial business, putting those two businesses under individually [Audio Gap] bringing together all of our commercial assets under one leader at the time, Steve Squeri -- now, Steve is our CEO, and refocusing on the parts of our value propositions that are the things that are harder for others to replicate. Nobody else has a brand we do; nobody else has the global scale we do; nobody else has the mixture of consumer commercial business we do; and nobody else as the reputation for service that allows us to drive fees at a level that I think is fairly unprecedented or unmatched in the industry. I’d remind you, fees consistently generate 20% of our revenues. So, I could go on. But, when I think about really critical changes over the last few years that have cumulatively and collectively led to the payoff of now five consecutive quarters of strong revenue growth, those are probably the biggest things, Mark, that I would call out.

Mark DeVries

Okay, great. Turning to some of your guidance items. You recently upped your revenue guidance for the year to 9% from 8%, but just reiterated the EPS guidance, though you did guide towards the high end. Can you talk more about your decision there to reinvest more in revenue strength as opposed to letting it drop to the bottom line.

Jeff Campbell

Well, in some ways, Mark, I might turn your question around a little bit. So, we feel really good about turning in five consecutive quarters of revenue growth above 8%. If you look at the last four quarters, that’s 8%, 9%, 10%, 9% revenue growth. And that kind of revenue growth, we see ourselves taking share, both billings and lend share in all of the critical countries around the globe in which we do business. And we think that level of revenue growth builds a tremendous long-term base for producing the kind of steady and consistent EPS growth that we’re known for and that we’re focused on delivering as a management team.

Now, if you just look at the trends over the last few quarters, you will see that to generate that kind of revenue growth, it has come with some margin compression in what we might call, card -- or we do call, card member engagement cost. In other words, the spending we’re doing on reward propositions, on card member services, on payments we make to various partners, those evolve and grow in a little faster than revenue, putting a little bit of pressure on our margins. But, they’ve also been critical achieving the kind of strong revenue growth that we’re getting.

Now, when you keep working your way down the P&L, we have a long, long track record, more than decade long track record of demonstrating that given the nature of our unique global integrated payments platform, our infrastructure costs, when you look at a GAAP P&L, you see mostly in the operating expense line, we have a long track record of steadily growing volumes over the network, while adding very, very little to our operating expenses. So, those operating expenses are a real source of leverage. To some extent, when you look at recent trends and recent quarters, the leverage on the operating expense line, we’re using to offset some of the margin compression that we’re seeing on the cost of driving really strong revenue growth. But, the collective results of that has been really solid and steady EPS growth. And we think a model where we are making sure in the current competitive regulatory reality that we are putting forth the resources we need to drive share, taking levels of revenue growth that are sustainable for the long-term. That’s the right way to run the Company. I think that our ability to offset that margin compression with operating expense leverage gives us a good ability to put steady and consistent EPS growth to the bottom line. But, it is different from the way the industry looked, if you want to go back pre-financial crisis. And it is a different competitive reality that we are acknowledging but that we think we can thrive in, that we think we can steadily and consistently deliver strong revenue growth in and that we think we can steadily and consistently deliver good EPS growth in.

Mark DeVries

Great. Could you give us a little more detail around some of the investments, the incremental investments opportunity that you might be making this year, as a result of some of this revenue strength?

Jeff Campbell

With one word, I might quibble with Mark in your question is, I don’t know if I’d call them incremental investments. Right? So, we think we are making a range of decisions around value propositions that are driving share taking revenue performance. We feel really good about those tradeoffs and we intend to continue to drive towards those kinds of decisions.

Now, there are places, to be clear, when you look at the whole stack of the things we do to drive revenue that we can steadily get efficiency. So, when you look at for additional marketing, we actually every year have a very good track record of becoming more efficient. Right? Technology is our friend here. Every year, more of the things we do to drive existing customers to spend more with us are driven by digital technology, digital incentives, digitally delivered targeted marketing, and more and more of all the same things we do to drive new customers, the franchise are driven digitally. And it’s why every year we’re able to spend the same amount dollars in a given marketing area and frankly, generate more incremental business.

But on the core value propositions, going to keep coming back to the reality of the environment is we think the right trade has been to grow those costs a little bit. That’s what you’ve seen us do here for the last year. And we think the kind of revenue growth to that is driving, really positions us well for the long term.

Mark DeVries

Okay. And if you get even stronger revenue trends than you’re guiding to in the back after the year, should we expect that a lot of that will end up getting reinvested?

Jeff Campbell

Well, Gosh! That would be a good problem to have. I’d remind everyone that we started the year with the expectation that we talked about in January that we see growth, revenue growth for the full year in the 7% to 8% range. In April, I said, at least 8%; in July, I said at least 9%. So, give us a little bit of a break, Mark, we’ve raised it now 3 -- our expectation is 3 times. And we’ve raised our EPS guidance somewhat to that, to the very top end of our guidance range that we started the year with a $6.90 to $7.30. So, look, we’ll have to see. What we’re most focused on right now, Mark, is making the decisions that are going to sustain for the long-term kind of revenue growth that you’re seeing in recent quarters because we think that gives us a really strong platform to deliver stead EPS.

Mark DeVries

Okay. Turning next to credit. Can you give us an update on how credit is performing so far this year? And how it compares to what you were a expecting at the beginning of the year?

Jeff Campbell

So, I’m going to take a little longer term perspective and remind you that if you look at the most recent quarter, about 81% of our revenues came from discount revenues, card fees and other kinds of fees. So, I always want to start when somebody asked me about credit, by saying, we are not, the money center or a traditional bank. We are a spend in fee centric, card based company that does a little bit of lending because our customers borrow. And our customers do card based borrowing. And we realized a few years ago that our customers did do card based borrowing. They just didn’t really do it with us. And that didn’t seem very far to us, frankly.

And so, some years ago, we embarked on lots and lots of small tweaks to how we market, how we design products, how we design incentives, how we do risk management, all with the goal of saying, boy, if we’re going to have a big chunk of our own customer spending behaviors, doesn’t it make sense that we should be able to capture a similar share of their card based borrowing behaviors. And as a result of the many, many changes, we started making years ago, we are now four years in, not -- this isn’t recent, Mark, we’re four years in doing the U.S. consumer market. And while U.S. consumer is only 30% of the Company’s billings, it is where we do most of our lending. And so, in the U.S. consumer market, we’re four years in to growing faster than the market while still having by far, best-in-class credit metrics. And we’re now four years into along the way, communicating. Look, as we grow, particularly thinking about the transition we went through in 2015 and 2016, when you have a more significant amount of turnover in the portfolio as we sold off the cobrand portfolio to one of our competitors, we’ve all along the way said there are times when you are going to see a little drift up in write-off rates. You’re going to see some provision growth, particularly when loan growth is accelerating, there is some basic math here, right. When loan growth, sequentially accelerate, you’re going to build provision ahead of that. So, your provision is going to grow, all else equal faster than your loan growth, and it will go on reverse when loan growth decelerates.

So, I think, you could go back, Mark, with your question and find four years of the statements we’ve made about what we expect on credit. Credit has consistently come in right in line with what we said, so most of the time actually a little better. If you look at this year, given the sequential acceleration in growth and given the fact that it’s 2018, so we’re right in the peak seasoning period of where there was some changeover in the portfolio back in 2016. Because of those things, we said we expect provision to be up in the mid-30% range this year. First half of the year, it was right in line with that despite the fact that actually our loan growth was a little higher than we expected. So, what that actually tells you is from a pure credit performance perspective, provision is coming in a little better than we expected, the dollars are right on because the loan growth is higher.

So, we feel really good about the way we have said about to capture the borrowing behaviors of our spending-oriented customers. We think we’re years into this. We have a long, long runway to continue to grow a little faster than the industry for years because we are still woefully underpenetrated with our own customer base in terms of their card based borrowing behaviors. So, we are comfortable with the strategy and we expect to continue it.

Mark DeVries

Okay. Have you witnessed any benefits to either credit or billed business for that matter from the tax cuts?

Jeff Campbell

Well, boy, it’s hard to separate out many, many things that are happening in the economy. What I would say is quite clear to us, however, is that when you look at our U.S. business, if you go back to the latter part of Q4 of last year, there was a fairly sudden and fairly noticeable increase in what we would call, organic growth, some people might think of it as same-store spend. In other words, a year-over-year growth in our existing long tenured customers and what they were spending.

And when I think about our current levels of revenue growth, everything else that’s driving that higher revenue growth, I can draw a line between, here’s a business change, we made a business decision, and here’s the result. This uptick beginning in Q4 in organic spend in the U.S. which cut across consumer and commercial, cut across almost all of our products, so it seemed to across all of the selected demographics that we serve, really stood out as something that I can only attribute to economic forces. And I will tell you that started before the Tax Act passed. So, it’s hard to try it to the Tax Act. And I can tell you that through the first half of this year, that acceleration continued. It didn’t further accelerate, but it stayed strong. So, we’re clearly getting a little help from the economy. Clearly, a strong economy for a spend based company such as us is good.

But, I am going to also come back to the fact that when I look at the acceleration in revenue growth over the last few years, with the exception of this one little small uptick in Q4, I can draw very strong lines between here’s a change we made, here’s the impact. And that’s one of the things that gives us growing confidence in the sustainability of the kind of revenue growth we have right now.

Mark DeVries

And quickly on your provision guidance, you’ve guided to kind of the mid-30s percent year-over-year growth on year-over-year. Do you still feel good about that? And I know you’re not going to provide 2019 guidance here.

Jeff Campbell

You’re correct.

Mark DeVries

But, any color you can provide us how to think about the year-over-year build for next year?

Jeff Campbell

Well, look, yes, if you just go back to July, we’re trending, despite higher loan growth, right in line with that mid-30s, which tells you the credit was a little stronger, and certainly there’s no change. You just think about external things going on in the economy over the last 60 days, there’s nothing that’s particularly changed. So, we feel good about that.

2019, we’ll have to see. I’ll come back to there’s two basic things that you have to think about with our portfolio. One, we’ll have to see where growth rates go. If growth rates furtherly, sequentially tick up, that’s going to drive provision to grow a little faster than loan growth; and if they were to sequentially tick down a little bit, things would go in the other way. We are working our way through the seasoning bubble, if you will, that I talked about earlier. That won’t necessarily all be done by the beginning of 2019, but we’re getting through it. And then, obviously, we’ll have to see where the economy goes. The only other point I would make is we are a global company with lots of different products and operating in lots of different markets. So, unlike some others, for us, there is also sometimes, Mark, just a mix impact. So, there are certain other markets where we do, do some significant amount of lending. And in some of those markets, you just have different characteristics where you might have much higher net interest yields. And as you would expect, much higher write-off rates. When those markets grow faster, say, than the U.S. market, it makes it look like the average write-off rate is going up a little bit, but in fact, it’s a good trend, indicative of good growth in some other markets, it just has dynamics.

Mark DeVries

Okay. Turning to loan growth. I think you did a good job of explaining kind of one of the reasons why you’ve been expanding the lending business and because you thought it was something that your customers demand and you need to serve them. But, can you just talk about the decision to kind of accelerate loan growth at this point in the business cycle where it’s obviously a little bit long in the tooth.

Jeff Campbell

Well, but, again I’m going to quibble little, Mark, with your words. Because remember, this is -- in majority, our lending is about the U.S. consumer market, where in fact, the realization and subsequent decision that boy, it’s just not smart to let our customers build relationships with our competitors because it never occurs to them that they could do card based borrowing on an Amex card, Amex that that’s the thing I got to off every 30 days. And so, that was a realization decision reached four to five years ago. And it’s a decision that we’ve been executing on for four years, which is why you can go pull four years of history of us growing a little bit faster than the market.

So, we run the company for the long term. We make individual decisions about marketing incentives, about who we offer credit to on a through-the-cycle basis. In other words, we always assume we’re in this business for the long term. Our best profitable customers are ones who’ve been with us a very long time, and are going to be a customer of ours for a very long time. There isn’t going to be an economic cycle every so often. So, we build that into all of our models. And we assume that there will be a cycle and we still are comfortable with the economics on a given customer, given incentive programs. And so, those are all the things we think about as we grow our lending. I am going to come back to though, if you think about our income statement and you think about growth, you had 8% growth in discount revenue the last quarter, had fee growth in the high single digits, and then you had net interest income going a little higher, because we’re still getting the benefit of some yield improvement. But, when net interest income is starting at only 19% of your P&L, the mix doesn’t really change. We have good growth across all of those components.

Mark DeVries

Fair enough. With that in mind, staying on topic, how sustainable do you think the double-digit growth is that we’ve been seeing on a loan book? And can you talk a little bit more about some of the things you’ve been doing to drive that growth?

Jeff Campbell

We think we can continue to grow a little faster than the industry for a very, very long time. If you go do the math, this -- if you look at our customers in the U.S. consumer market, 30% of our business, they do about 50% of their spending on Amex products. But, if you look at those same people and you say let’s look at all their card based borrowings, they only do about 25% of that on our cards. That’s insight four or five years ago that made us go we’re leaving an opening for our competitors. We should start to tweak in hundreds of small ways our marketing messages, our products our risk management systems to try to make people aware, oh, well, I guess Amex does have products, features that let me carry a balance if I want to carry a balance because I’m taking a big vacation, all those changes that have caused the difference.

But if you go do the math and our current rates of growth relative to the industry, it would take us several decades to get to the point where our share of our customers borrowing behaviors matched roughly our share of our customer spending behaviors. And so, that’s why when we say we have a long runway to grow a little faster than the industry, math. Right? And it’s also why we feel we are uniquely positioned to grow a little faster than the industry is just about getting smarter about capturing my own customers’ behaviors. I don’t need to find new demographics to reach out to, I don’t need to think about taking different levels of credit risk. It’s just frankly about getting better about the blocking and tackling of how I capture my own customers’ listing.

Mark DeVries

Okay. I think, it’s a good point to pause and open it up to the audience, see if anyone has any questions for Jeff.

Jeff Campbell

A couple there. Got someone running with a mic, so we can -- everyone can hear you.

UnidentifiedAnalyst

Thank you. Could you talk a little bit about the expense side of the business? I know you did a great job taking a $1 billion in costs out, post Costco. Could you talk a little bit more about any low-hanging fruit there or particularly on marketing motion, how is that area looking?

Jeff Campbell

So, let me break spend and expenses into three categories in response to your question. And the three categories are going to be the things we’re doing to drive value propositions and revenue and card member engagement, one. Two, things we are doing and what I’m going to call traditional marketing incentives, brand advertising, those kinds of things. And three, operating or infrastructure expenses. Because the answer is different for each of those three categories. So, as I mentioned earlier, in some ways, Mark, in response to your opening questions, when you look at what we call our card member engagement costs, rewards, payments to partners, things we do for card members in terms of services, frankly, those are driven by the reality of the competitive environment, reality of the regulatory environment. And I would expect those costs, as they have been, to grow a little faster than revenue and in fact be a source of margin pressure. We do think though that the balance we’re getting today where we have been willing to invest more in that area and it’s driving revenue growth in the high single digits, we like that trade for our environment.

Second category is, what I’m going to call traditional, if you will, marketing promotional expenses. This is 3, depending on the time periods $3 billion to $3.5 billion a year for us. That is the area where those costs should grow more slowly than revenues because that is the area where technology, artificial intelligence, evolving customer behaviors, which trend more and more towards digital engagement as opposed to other forms of engagement, all of those things for the last couple of years have allowed us every year, and this is pretty easy to measure, saying to all of the different marketing teams in the Company, okay, we gave you $500 million last year, I’m going to give you $500 million again this year, but you got to drive 10% more business. And our track record of doing that is really strong, and there’s a long runway to continue doing that.

The third category of expenses are the spend we do on infrastructure. So, this is running a global network processing over a $1 trillion of spend a year. This is running huge call centers all over the globe and more than 20,000 people. This is running things that I think sometimes people forget about, like one of the world’s largest consumer travel agencies. Those costs, if you look at the last decade, have grown only a couple of percent. And I don’t mean figures, I mean they’ve literally almost been, all the volumes were pumping through the network have grown by over two thirds.

So, we have a long track record of having very little growth in those costs. We think we have a long runway to continue that track record because we do run a model that gives us basic economies of scale. You pump more volume through that network and you don’t need to add a lot of cost. We have a model where it’s heavily, heavily technology-driven. Technology gets cheaper and more powerful every year. And we have card members, merchants and partners who every year actually want to engage with us more digitally and less in traditional ways like phone based. And that is not only more effective for those partners and card members and merchants, it’s more cost efficient for us.

So, when I think about the P&L that’s what we’re driving towards. We really like the recent trends of high revenue growth and we are very focused on sustaining that. It is going to come with some margin pressure, card member engagement, and we need to offset that by continuing to get the steady efficiencies on marketing by continuing to be very effective about leveraging our operating expenses, our infrastructure costs. Are there audience questions, or maybe back to you?

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, Jeff. It’s Jim again. Just a updated thought and I don’t want to leave the question, but just you’re your acquisitions today, what could make sense, the past few years have been small, tactical, just curious going forward what acquisitions could look like.

Jeff Campbell

So, if you don’t mind, let me start a little broader and talk about capital and then uses of capital. So, our Company has a tremendously ROE, probably unprecedented amongst most financial services companies, 25% to 30%. So, we generate a lot of capital. If you look at our balance sheet today, given where the fed seems to be going, given where our capital ratios are, we need to have Tier 1 capital ratio of 10% to 11%, and that’s about where we are. So, that gives us a lot of capital to deploy every year. There is about 20% to 25% of our capital that needs to support asset growth at the current levels of growth. There is about 20% to 25% of our capital that we use to pay a dividend. And that leaves a big chuck of capital every year to give back to shareholders where we have a really strong record or to occasionally do M&A. When you think about M&A for us, I think what you should expect to see is a continuation of what we’ve been doing, which is an occasional acquisition that is really about capabilities that are going to strengthen what we do. And probably a few good examples from this year are we acquired Mezi which is company on Silicon Valley with some fabulous artificial intelligence technology that we’ll be integrating into the mobile app later this year to improve the servicing and travel experience of our card members, and an acquisition of a UK company that has a great dining approximately, because interestingly enough, one of the biggest uses from a customer service perspective of our travel services are people who are looking for dining reservations. And I think we can make that -- we think we can make that a much more effective, efficient and digitally oriented experience for those customers who want that experience. And that’s what that acquisition was about. So, we’re not a company where there’s consolidation opportunities particularly, there’s not -- I don’t think you should expect anything transformative. But, those kinds of capability-oriented acquisitions are things that you should expect I guess to do occasionally. But the majority of the capital beyond the dividend, beyond the modest portion need to support asset growth, you should expect to see coming back to shareholders in the form share repurchase.

We have one in the front here.

Unidentified Analyst

Quick question on the runway that you discussed. When you look out to 5 to 10 years on that runway, what needs to change in terms of mix from, say, like the high-end customer base to maybe a customer base more likely to borrow?

Jeff Campbell

So, boy, I want to be very clear that when you look out 5 to 10 years, if I look out 5 to 10 months. We like the demographics that we play in today on both the consumer and commercial side, and we are not in any way seeking to change those demographics.

What I think is on the consumer side surprising and perhaps puzzling the people is people, well, come on Amex, you serve this premium consumer customer base, those people don’t borrow on cards. Yes, they do. And that was our insight 4 or 5 years ago when we realized in the U.S. that yes, they just say, I’m going to use that Amex card for all the spending I’m doing or taking a big vacation to Hawaii, I think, go put that on my Barclays advantage card or something like that. People just don’t think of American Express as a company where you can do card based borrowing. It’s that perception that we’ve slowly been trying to chip away at. But I want to be crystal clear, we remain a company that in the June quarter had 81% of our revenues from discount revenue and other fees. We’re not looking to change that significantly. We’re just looking to not leave this opening for our competitors, build relationships with our customers, and we are not looking, gaining just the credit profile of [indiscernible] franchise. We want to capture the target.

We have 60 seconds left. If anyone has any last quick one or Mark, if you want to do one last quick one.

Mark DeVries

I don’t know if it’s quick, but you can make the responses quick…

Jeff Campbell

Okay. I’ll make my response quick.

Mark DeVries

Just commenting on the competitive environment, it seems like based on the more aggressive cards, it pulled back a little bit on the rewards profit. At the same time, it feels like every month, there’s a new card with a more kind of targeted value proposition on our rewards. Can you just talk about how you see competition evolving right now?

Jeff Campbell

I’ll try to do all that in 33 seconds. One, I’d just remind everyone, the U.S. consumer market is a little over 30% of our billings. It is by far the most competitive markets. Beyond U.S. consumer, it’s a far less competitive market. And in fact, our competition is usually how do we get people to just put more spend on card. That’s the idea with small business, that’s the idea outside U.S. In the U.S consumer market though, it is a competitive market. Look, I think, there are some signs of late that there has been steady escalation in rewards propositions. But, I will tell you, we run the Company, assuming it’s going to continue to get more competitive. And the challenge we give to all of our teams is we have to find a way to produce the kind of steady and consistent earnings growth that we’re known for, that we’re convinced we’re right back on track with now, we have to find a way to do that, even assuming that reward costs continue to escalate. They may not, and if they don’t, that’s great. We will do even better. But we don’t count on it. We don’t think that’s the right way to run the company.

Thank you all for your interest in Amex. And Mark, thank you for your time.

Mark DeVries

Thank you, Jeff.