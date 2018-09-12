Biogen, Inc. (BIIB) Presents at Morgan Stanley 16th Annual Global Healthcare Conference Transcript

Biogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Morgan Stanley 16th Annual Global Healthcare Conference Call September 12, 2018 10:30 AM ET

Jeffrey Capello - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Matthew Harrison - Morgan Stanley

So pleased to have with me Jeff Capello, who is the CFO of Biogen.

So pleased to have with me Jeff Capello, who is the CFO of Biogen. Jeff, I don't know if you have any opening comments you want to make, or if not, we can jump into Q&A.

Sure. Just a couple opening comments. First of all, thank you, Matthew, and to Morgan Stanley for having us here. Biogen, we are very happy to be here and happy to have your attention for the next half-hour. Before I start, I just want to say that I am sure we will cover some forward-looking statements and some of the questions that Matthew asks me, so just make sure you have a look at our disclosures and our SEC filings, like any other company. There's a risk associated with those.

So let me start with some brief comments on Biogen and where we are as a Company. I think we feel really good about where we are as a Company. If you look at kind of the progress we've made over the last year, it's encouraging. If you look at our pipeline over the last 18 months, we've added 14 clinical programs to the pipeline, taking it from 11 to 25, so good progress from that perspective.

If you look at operationally, we continue to be the leader in multiple sclerosis. So we've done a nice job maintaining resiliency in that franchise. That’s a $20 billion market, growing in the mid single-digits. So we are very happy about that performance, particularly the fact that some competition come in. We are very happy about our performance with SPINRAZA, which is a product in and around spinal muscular atrophy. There, we've introduced that technology and we think it's the most successful rare disease launch ever in biotech. So we are very pleased about that.

Another product line we are encouraged about is biosimilars, which we've introduced two products now in Europe and we've saved the European healthcare system €800 million in the last 12 months with one product alone. And so we think that's very strategic here in Europe and also potentially in the U.S. for the future for us. So we are really happy from that perspective. That's translated in pretty good financial performance. We grew our revenues 9% in the second quarter, and our adjusted EPS 15% and we took up our guidance for the year.

And then from a capital perspective, we are a Company that generates a lot of cash and we are under-levered from that perspective. So I think we deployed our capital reasonably. In the last 12 months, we've done seven acquisitions or collaborations. The largest being the one with Ionis, which we are excited about. I think we will probably get to that later. And we've also deployed capital to shareholders.

We bought back $2.75 billion worth of stock in the second quarter for about $288 a share. Today, the stock price is close to $340, and we put a new share repurchase program in place. So we've got ample capacity and financial cash generation and an outlook that both return capital to shareholders and continue to build the pipeline. So we are certainly not done. There is a lot of work to be done with the Company, but we are pleased with our progress and we look forward to the future.

Great. Thanks for that Jeff. So, look, I thought maybe we could just start out. You've been at Biogen, I guess about six months maybe a little bit longer than that. You're taking a look at the business as you're taking a look at some areas that you think are interesting or areas that you can improve upon, maybe just give us your view as you’ve gotten up to speed in your seat?

So I think the things that we think we feel really good about are the space we play in. The neurology space we continue to be convinced is taking off. It's kind of what the oncology space was perhaps 10 years ago. There's more investment, more developments that are happening, more things like spinal muscular atrophy where new treatments are coming in to help patients and their families and to provide really good opportunities for shareholders.

So we feel really good about that and a lot of good progress as I said on the pipeline. From a perspective of what we could do better, we just finished a five-year strategic planning process, which we will put in front of the board here at the end of the month. I think one of the things we could do better is lifecycle management initiatives, and looking at whether it's MS or other areas where we have a leadership position. How do we sustain that or grow that leadership position over time? So I think that's one factor.

And what plays into that a bit is R&D. We will spend close to $2.4 billion this year in R&D. And I think, as a Company, we could be sharper on looking at those programs on a more regular basis cross-functionally, and challenging those programs and accelerating the ones that have promise and maybe stopping some of them that don't have promise. So that's another area I think that we could probably do better.

And then the third is business development. I think the Company has a significant opportunity to use business development as a way to accelerate its revenue growth and grow the franchise. And I am very pleased to have Daniel Karp join us as our Head of Business Development from Pfizer. Daniel brings a lot of experience, and he’s hit the ground running. And I think you're going to see us be fairly active from a business development perspective.

Great. So you’ve hit on a couple things that maybe I’d just like to ask about. So I'm sure we'll talk about MS in more detail later on, but lifecycle expansion or lifecycle strategy. So you've obviously in-licensed an Alkermes product in MS. And I think the filing planning by the end of this year, and you’re supposed to have the head-to-head data sometime next year.

So maybe you could just talk about that product specifically because I don't think you’ve talked a little bit about how you think about the opportunity. You have some flexibility on when you may launch that product. So what’s the impact of the head-to-head data in terms of how you think about launching that product?

Jeffrey Capello

So we're very encouraged by what we've seen so far, and we refer to that product now as a diroximel fumarate with different fumarate than TECFIDERA product, a different oral candidate. And we think there's opportunity, whether it would be in GI tolerability or other. We're looking at the data now. We'll get more data, as you suggested. But we think there's a real good opportunity to set that up as a different compound in the market for MS to help us grow our share. So we're very optimistic and we look forward to the data that we get from a head-to-head perspective early next year.

Okay, great. And then second thing as you talked about BD and maybe we can spend a couple minutes talking about some of those things. So I guess the question I get for investors a lot is you put up a big number at JPMorgan this year, $37 billion. And we’ve seen you do some transactions this year, but I think in investors eyes, most of them are early stage, excluding some of the stroke assets.

And so I guess, and maybe if we can just wait and sort of table and talk about stroke as a separate entity, but how are you thinking about deploying capital in later-stage deals as opposed to early-stage deals? And how are you – when investors bring up the fact that number is very big? How are you sort of offering them to contextualize? What you meant by talking about $37 billion number?

Jeffrey Capello

Sure. So I think it cuts two different ways. I think we need to continue to be opportunistic to look at. Opportunities that are in the market that allow us to advance our leadership and our opportunities in neurology, and you look at an opportunity, like Ionis transaction, we put $1 billion and $500 million in stock and $500 million in other payments.

That has given us the opportunity now to pretty much have exclusive rights to all the main neurological disorders using their ASO technology, which is I’ll remind you and everyone that the ASO technology is the backbone of the SMA and we think it's very promising in the neurological space. So a billion seems like a big number, but if you look at the $1 billion and it gives us access to the 50 targets, five per year that we can advance through the clinic. And they are more efficient than we are kind of identifying a target through IND.

So it's actually a pretty smart capital deployment strategy that allows us to accelerate a number of compounds early. Now that's an earlier stage deal, but one that we like a lot in the ASO space. We continue to look aggressively at the later-stage kind of Phase III in commercial opportunities. The challenge there is obviously those opportunities are fairly priced. Those opportunities tend to be looked at by everyone.

We have to find situations where we can find some type of arbitrage value either in the science, the commercial approach, the manufacturing approach or in the financial side, where that asset is worth more to our shareholders that it is to the existing shareholders after we pay them a premium. And those deals at their later-stage tend to be very pricey. So we’re very disciplined, we are running hard in that space, and we hope to get something done, but we're going to be disciplined, and we've got to be smart about how we do it.

And one thing that I've learned over my career is what you’ve seen in front of you today is not necessarily will be in front of you in 6 months or 12 months. It could be larger companies that decide to spin-off asset. So being in a position where we’re amply capitalized and we have a lot of flexibility puts us in a good situation. And we're going to be aggressive looking at them, but we're going to be patient and we're going to be – we’ll make the right decision for shareholders.

Okay. And I guess as you think about that – I guess two follow-ups. So the first one is, just in terms of how you're looking at the flow of deals. I mean, I guess the question here is, neurology is an area where you've seen to your point, right a lot of larger companies shutdown operations, spin-off assets, et cetera.

So you talked about it being very competitive, I guess I would think of neurology on a relative basis compared to maybe oncology or something actually less competitive. So how does that help or hurt you as you think about the availability of things that maybe you could bring into drive later-stage deals? And then I guess the second question just is, do you have a ranking in terms of R&D in terms of these are the assets, these are the areas that we think are most interesting, more is that very broad approach?

Jeffrey Capello

So on the first question, yes, I would agree maybe it's not as competitive as oncology. Although, you see the price paid for AveXis was a full price [indiscernible], right. So there are people who are interested in getting the space and putting a significant investment. So I think we will see some competition.

I think the good thing for us is given that we specialized in this space is what we do. It's not a secondary interest. It is our primary focus. It provides us with an opportunity to have a head start in a differentiating knowledge on the technologies and the modalities that will be successful. So I think that's helpful.

And I think you're starting to see more investment come into neurology, early-stage investment come into neurology. And that's helpful as well because I think when companies look at who they do want to partner with because a lot of startup companies are not going to be able to kind of bring the compound through the clinic and then ultimately commercialize it.

We are going to be at the top of the list with the success we've had with our Ionis partnership. That's worked out very well for both sides. So I think that's actually encouraging that there's a little less competition, but a lot of capital coming at the early-stage because with our capacity, we should be the partner of choice, and so that – we’ll look at that.

The second question is a very good question. So we've got eight different areas; four core areas and four emerging areas. And they're not all going to be equal. They can't all afford to be equal. We're going to be very strong in MS and neuroimmunology we already are.

We're going to be deep in Alzheimer's and Dementia we already are. We've already kind of made a big statement in neuromuscular disorders with SMA. We followed on with the licensing of a compound from TMS for muscle enhancements. We're building some capability there with a number of programs in the movement disorders. So I think in the core areas, we're moving forward. We're already establishing two and we're moving forward aggressively on other two.

The question is I think more on the emerging side. We have got pain, ophthalmology, acute neurology, stroke, and acute psychiatry. In those, we are probably maybe not quite as deep in as advance and I think we're going to have to kind of determine from a priority perspective. Where do we want to invest our capital? Where are the opportunities particularly in the short-term to accelerate some of those? And I suspect I don't know this, but I suspect some of those will emerge as more promising and will be deeper than others.

Too early to tell right now, but I don't think it'll be that long before we'll start to kind of move out and you'll see naturally. If you look at our pipeline, we're starting to build some depth. We've got some depth now in neuromuscular disorders. Pain, we've got some depth, maybe we’ve got a little bit less depth than other areas. Time will tell in terms of the availability of assets to kind of build up those areas and make those kind of focal points for the Company.

Okay, great. And then I guess the final one before you take through some of the products specifically. But a question I get a lot is, why investment stroke – the efficacy and the success rate in stroke has been very low? People have been investing in it here and there for a while. And so I guess what do you guys see that the market is missing about stroke because clearly you haven't had to pay a lot for those assets, and if something does work, the market is very big. I think the expectation is that that probability to working is very low, so.

Jeffrey Capello

Yes, I think it's a fair question. And I remind people, we put out a press release recently where we now have our first patient enrolled in our BIIB093 program, which is a program that we in licensed for large hemispheric infarction. We also did licensing of TMS-007, which was a product in and around thrombolytics or taking down a blood clots in the brains.

So we've got two in our clinical programs that we’re advancing. I think we see a lot of overlap in synergy between the physiology of stroke and the other programs that we're working on; neuroinflammation, clinical neurology that we think there is a good overlap and we can learn from. There hasn't been a lot of developments.

TPA is really kind of the product that's been out for 20 years and really doesn't work that well for stroke and the stroke population needs to grow. So I think we feel fairly bullish about those two programs. It certainly like all programs have the risk, but we think it's a reasonable bet to make. That’s an area we are interested in that we are starting to map out and kind of look at what other things we can do. So I think we're interested in those areas. We'll see kind of how the programs move forward.

And I think the other dimension is as we look at international expansion, I think stroke is an area, which is pervasive around the world and maybe even more pervasive in some larger countries that we're not in. That's going to be a real opportunity for successful that we will talk about it little bit later.

Okay. And so when I think that as we go into product, I think that's a helpful point. I think one of the things that we've seen occur since Michel started and also since you started is that, it seems like growth in international markets has accelerated across the base business. So maybe you could talk a little about what the strategy there? What you're doing, and then how you view that as sustainable or not, especially relative to what is typically international pricing pressure that tends to come into the market?

Jeffrey Capello

Yes, I think it's a great question. I think it's probably one of the least understood parts of the opportunities for Biogen going forward. I think Biogen historically has been very strong in the U.S. and very strong in the big five European countries and a little less prevalent let's say in Europe and kind of the emerging markets outside the Europe and much less prevalent in Latin American and Asia Pacific.

So if you just look at our core-MS business, the degree of penetration of treatment of MS in the big five countries is less than U.S. So there's a good volume growth opportunity and we've been growing, in fact TECFIDERA has had really strong growth almost the full-year this year outside the U.S. in the big five. So there's good growth opportunity there.

As you mentioned though the pricing dynamics are a little bit more challenging in Europe. It's not new. It's kind of continuation what we've seen before. So the unit growth is offset somewhat by price erosion, but we get some unit growth, some dollar growth. But then we get nice growth outside of the big five European countries around Europe. So that's helpful.

And then you look outside of Europe and U.S., places like Japan, we've gone from 0% to over 20%. TECFIDERA is now the market leading product in Japan, in a span of less than 12 to 18 months. We've also taken a lot of share in places like Brazil. So our MS franchise, I think, is growing, is proportionally faster in Latin American and Asia Pacific.

The real key, though, at international growth is SPINRAZA in the pipeline. And where MS tends to be a disorder that's more regional, so less prevalent in some of the Asian countries, SPINRAZA is not. And so if you look at kind of how quickly we've been able to expend internationally in Europe, but even more so in Latin American and Asia Pacific in terms of how quickly we've gotten into some of these countries.

It's pretty impressive and it allows us to be relevant in those countries and then bring in a stroke program, bring in a PSP program, bring in an Alzheimer's program. And then the composition of revenues for the Company looks very different. So it's something that I've always kind of been personally passionate about is international growth and kind of looking for opportunities.

And I just share with you, nine months ago, we had one employee in China for $13 billion company, one employee, right. So that's kind of surprising, right. And so we now have eight. Quite a bit of progress, but we're not where we need to be.

Having said that, we're having discussions with the authorities about SPINRAZA. How do we get SPINRAZA introduced in China? Well, that will be the first product we put into China. And we hope that we get it at least introduced, and not formally reimbursed, but introduced and paid for out of pocket by the end of this year. That's our aspiration.

And then to work with the authorities, it's on a list of priority things to get approved in China. We can get that to happen and bring in stroke behind PSP. China is a huge market. Today, China contributes zero revenue. So there are a lot and I could go on, I could cite another – a number of other countries. International growth is an opportunity for the Company. It’s something that Michel and I are pushing really hard on for us to look at.

Okay, great. So maybe two questions on base business and then I want to jump to pipeline, make sure we cover some of those items and we can come back to base businesses if we have more time. So first is you're normally at the time of the year where you have some visibility about formularies and what's going on next year. I mean, any expected shocks to the business in terms of pricing or rebate structure that you guys need to give away? Or is this – seems very much sort of like a status quo year for you?

Jeffrey Capello

Well, I think, certainly the pricing environment has got more challenging with the U.S. administration weighing in on direct pricing. That's for sure. Fortunately, we've been very reasonable with our price increases. So I don't think it's dramatically impacted us maybe as much it may have impacted others. Having said that, I think price increases, we're going to have to do that carefully going forward and be reasonable, which is what we have been doing historically.

Just as we had increases in discounts and allowances going from 2017 to 2018, because more of our business is 340B hospitals, we’re Medicare and Medicaid, we’ll face the same pressure going into 2019. The discounts and allowances will tick up a little bit. So we'll have to watch that carefully. We're not seeing any seismic shifts. It's more kind of the progression we've seen over the past couple years, but it's something we're watching very carefully.

Okay, perfect. And then on SMA, you’ve talked about SPINRAZA. Gene therapy potentially launches next year. How are you preparing for competition? How are you thinking about the market? And how are you thinking about growth given that the U.S. business has started to flatten a bit? You talked about the international business growing.

Jeffrey Capello

Yes. So our intelligence would tell us that AveXis would come into market sometime in 2019 with a type 1 product, which is basically 5% of the market. So it's the infants, zero to two-year old children. And so they come into the market next year with a fairly limited label in a very small segment of the population while we've now treated 5,000 patients, right. In my knowledge, that could be a little dated has they have 14 people on therapy. Half of those people are also on SPINRAZA.

So I think we have to see how gene therapy plays out, how durable it is, how the commercial and the reimbursement system absorbs a very big ticket upfront item, and how that gets priced. I think those are a lot of things that we need to work our way through as we continue to rollout a therapy where we have 5,000 patients and we've had very, very small discontinuations. And this is something that gets reviewed on a regular basis because our price points aren’t low either.

So we feel good about where we are. We're going to aggressively move forward internationally just as we just discussed. That will give us a head start. That will put us two years ahead of them. We are looking at lifecycle management as I talked about before. How do we look at our own gene therapy programs, how do we look at other combination therapies, so that we can continue to build on our lead and kind of expand that franchise. And then how do we bring in other neuromuscular disorders to kind of build a real strong segment for us.

Okay. And obviously you had a hiccup with your gene therapy program earlier this year. Can you maybe just talk about what’s your commitment to having a gene therapy program in SMA and your commitment to gene therapy broadly?

Jeffrey Capello

So just like ASOs, we think ASOs are going to have – are a modality that has tremendous potential. We think gene therapy has a lot of potential, particularly in neurology, which is where we're focused. So we are committed to gene therapy. We will provide the investment team with an update. We usually do it on a quarterly basis on our calls, on the status of our program.

And I would say, we'll continue to look at other opportunities. I don't think we'll just have one gene therapy approach. And so we continue to look externally for what are other opportunities that derisk just having one approach in gene therapy. We think it is going to be a relevant modality in our space. And for us to be prudent, we probably should have multiple approaches.

Okay, great. So Alzheimer’s, you never get questions on that, right?

Jeffrey Capello

No.

So I think there was obviously some very interesting BAN2401 data earlier this year. One of the key debates in that dataset is around the impact of ApoE4 carriers. Eisai has said that we should get an update on that data at CTAD. I guess the question is, can you tell us are we going to be able to see the difference in those subsets? What kind of update might we see at CTAD?

Jeffrey Capello

So I think as everybody knows, Eisai is our partner on BAN2401. They take the lead clinically. We work with them. I think what they have disclosed is they expect to release the subset data with the ApoE4 segments that they’re going to be as interested in seeing as are we at a conference in the future with the potential of being CTAD. And that's about as far as I can take it because that’s kind of – they're driving the bus on that one.

Okay. And then just – I guess the other question, which is maybe more on your wheelhouse is you're obviously funding a large aducanumab Phase III program. What are the considerations to then picking up and having to fund a second large pivotal Alzheimer's program for BAN2401?

Jeffrey Capello

Yes. So that is a topic that has gotten a lot of attention. When you do a five-year plan, you look at kind of your R&D spend over the next five years and you kind of look at kind of what are the existing programs, and if you continue those or start new ones like a Phase III for BAN2401, what does that look like financially?

And so we've gone through the next size, and we’ll take the board through it later this month. But I think – overall, I think we are very encouraged by the data that we've seen both through our own Phase I trial for aducanumab and the data that’s come out. 2401, I know it's got some attention, some ups and downs. But this is a big, big opportunity. Alzheimer’s, it's an epidemic globally.

And so I don't think we're fazed about having multiple programs and funding multiple programs. And there – with our partnership with Eisai, we each fund roughly 50% of those programs. So we have an opportunity to share the cost with our partner. So it affords us the opportunity to do more and have more shots on goal with the view that if we end up with a couple of products that work, that's fantastic.

That's a high-class problem. There’s multiple products that work in MS and we'll figure that out when we get there. We have a hypothesis as to how those products fit together. It's an initial hypothesis based on the data we have today. That will get refined as we get more data. But that will be a high-class problem. And we spend $2.4 billion a year in R&D.

We can afford to do multiple Alzheimer’s programs. But as I said before, we are going to dial up our introspection and a review of programs on a regular basis because I think that's the right thing to do and Alzheimer’s will be no different than any other programs.

Okay, perfect. And I guess you made the furthest one on Eisai. But any comments on time line for regulatory feedback? I know that’s sort of discussion that's ongoing with 2401.

Jeffrey Capello

Yes. I think that's really up to Eisai. I mean they're taking the lead on that and probably better for them to comment on kind of their time line. And we’ll be a supportive partner and provide them input, and we'll see how the decision goes.

Okay, perfect. And then I guess just to round out Alzheimer’s. You also have an anti-tau antibody, which I think we’ll get data on towards the end of this year, maybe you can just describe what kind of data we're going to get and how you're thinking about how that impacts your decision to move that drug forward on that?

Jeffrey Capello

Yes. So it's a little early to comment on that one. We will have to kind of see how that data comes out. We expect to get data by the end of this year, beginning of next year. And as I said, when we went through the five-year plan, we’ve kind of looked at all those programs and we looked at the clinical spend, kind of what we expect to happen, we'll just assess that as we go along.

Okay, perfect. So maybe in the last couple of minutes, pain, I think is an area that investors probably haven't focused on a lot. You're starting some Phase III programs there. Maybe just talk to us a little bit about what you think about pain as a franchise, what you think about the investment that you're making there. Is that an area you need to build out more scale in? But maybe start with the asset and talk about how you’re thinking about that as well?

Jeffrey Capello

Yes. So we have three different programs that are in kind of Phase II in pain. The most advanced is probably Trigeminal Neuralgia. We also have one in PLSR and another. I think that's a space similar to stroke where there's a high unmet need. The program that we in licensed has applicability across the three areas. There is overlap between that mechanism of action and the mechanism of action with regard to Alzheimer’s.

So we think, once again, here’s another area, stroke is similar to pain, where there's good carryover from a neurological perspective. So we'll continue to look at those programs. You'll get updates every quarter. That’s probably the best I can do at this point. But it's certainly an area that holds a lot of promise and tremendous opportunity that we'll get more data by the end of the year.

Okay, perfect. So, I guess maybe just in the last minute here, maybe one final question just on how you're thinking about the MS business going forward, which is you had – I don't know a year, year and a half of OCREVUS now from a competitive standpoint. You’ve talked about, I think you've given guidance that the sort of second half of the MS business similar to the first half of the MS business or I think that's sort of what you talked about, but I could be wrong. And I'm just wondering, like how do you think about the competitive dynamic in MS going forward over the next year or two?

Jeffrey Capello

Well, so as I said earlier, I think the MS market is a good market, it’s a $20 billion market, and our intelligence would tell us it's growing in the low single-digits to mid single-digits. So that's a good market in this day and age, in my opinion. The challenge for us is we don't have a product in the primary progressive portion of the market, which is where OCREVUS plays. So that makes our growth trajectory a little bit lower than that.

So our objective – and there's more competition coming in. So our objective is to hold that franchise flattish to be resilient, Michel reserved the word resilient with the team, and I think it resonates with the team. So that's our objective, and I think we've been able to do that. If you kind of look at kind of our performance over the last year, year and a half, that gets a little easier in the U.S. because now we anniversary the OCREVUS launch. So I think you'll see that.

In the first and second quarters of this year you saw a kind of flattening of share on a sequential basis. So that's kind of the game plan. We'll have to absorb OCREVUS. The impact in the Europe, I would say in most of the European countries, OCREVUS is behind where we thought they were going to be, and so our teams have done a pretty good job, and we're going to challenge them to do that again in 2019.

And then of course, you've got growth in kind of Latin America and Asia Pacific that will be upside opportunity as well as kind of the non-big five countries in Europe. But I think a realistic assumption is let's try to keep that flattish, let's be resilient, let's grow SMA, let's continue to build on our franchise, let's push the platform along.

BIIB093, PSP are really promising programs. We feel pretty good about Alzheimer's. There’s always risk, but we feel pretty good about our Alzheimer's franchise. And then we've got tremendous financial capacity to bring in, in-license or acquire assets in kind of the later-stage and that's going to be a big focus for the Company.

