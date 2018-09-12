FireEye Inc. (FEYE) Management on Deutsche Bank 2018 Technology Conference (Transcript)

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Deutsche Bank 2018 Technology Conference Call September 12, 2018 12:40 PM ET

Frank Verdecanna - EVP, CFO, and CAO

Gray Powell - Deutsche Bank

Hi everyone. Thanks for coming to our Tech Conference. My name is Gray Powell, I cover Security and Infrastructure Software at Deutsche Bank. Today, we're very happy to have FireEye presenting with us at the conference. We have Frank Verdecanna, CFO. So, Frank, thanks for coming.

Thanks for having me Gray.

Great. So, I think we should jump into the questions and I'll open up to audience in a few minutes. Let me start off. Execution has improved this year, billings growth has gone from like a decline of 7% last year to an expected increase of, call it, 10% this year. What have been the main drivers of your turnaround?

Sure. Well, a lot of has been the innovation across all our product sets. If you looked at where we were a couple of years ago, we had an on-prem supply in some all our different threat vectors so, e-mail and point and network. Today, we have cloud version of each one of those threat vectors. We also have the fact that -- we had focused on a lot of the areas that we believe can really help growth. One of which was a channel leverage. And so the last couple of years, we've been investing in channel, working with channel to simplify pricing, products. And that's helped drive our channel leverage up.

And during our Analyst Day in March, we had talked about exiting the year at 33% of our deals being sourced from the channel. We got to 33% in the second quarter, so that was absolutely one of the growth drivers.

And then the really the fact that we're now not going in and competing in just one spoke area. We're really going in and talking about the full platform, talking about the full solution. So, good example of that is in the second quarter, we did 37 deals that were greater than $1 million, 50% of those have four or more products. So, today, being able to win in four different areas is much different than in the past, we would have won in one spoke area, but oftentimes would have not won three or four or five. So, being able to do that across the platform is really had a good impact.

Got it. Okay. Like I said, that sounds like a few different areas you can go into. One of the topics that sort of jumped out to me recently is FireEye is more frequently be talking about becoming that frontline of defense, where its, historically you've been more of second-layer of defense. So, can you maybe talk about the product categories there where you see the best opportunity to become frontline? And just kind of how that impacts your overall thinking of being able to address established security budges?

Sure. So, if you look at where we've been transitioning to and by the end of this year, we're in a position to be first layer of defense in both e-mail, endpoint, and basically next-generation SIM.

So, if you looked at the very end of last year, we had added EPP to our endpoint solution. And so we had always been one of the top EDR solutions, but being able to add EPP to it. And then on the e-mail side, we acquired a company in late 2017 that gave us a lot of additional functionality to move into layer one and being able to be that first line of defense is important for a couple of different reasons. One, it gets us into the mid-market where traditionally, there has been enough budgets to have two layers of defense.

And then two, it gives us the ability to go in and compete for existing budget dollars, rather than going in and saying buy FireEye incremental budget as a second layer of defense.

Okay. And then maybe just kind of drilling into the product categories a little bit. So, -- just it seems like there's been a lot of excitement at the company about your Helix platform that kind of gets you in different space. You have around 300 customers, the total base is 7,000 customers. So, can you talk about how Helix expand your revenue opportunity with an existing customer? And what really needs to happen for Helix to hit the tipping point and for you guys to get better product penetration?

Sure. So, we've been continuing to evolve Helix, both on a cloud version and an on-prem version. On-prem version will be out within the next few quarters. And on the cloud version, today, we are actually able to go in and replace a legacy SIM. And that's important for a lot of different reasons because if you look at the platform being able to go in and coexist with the entire security architecture is really important.

So, from our perspective, as we continue to innovate and evolve Helix, the thought process would be to have it go out with every one of our spoke sales. So, oftentimes, endpoint network or e-mail could be the tip of the spear and that gets us into the customer, helps us then deploy, cross-sell, and up-sell across the customer base. But Helix has a lot of add-on subscription. So, if you think about Helix at its core, its ability to ingest third-party alerts, drive the threat analytic subscription for us, its ability to take intelligent and add context to alert helps drive additional high end subscriptions of our intelligent feed.

We also have the ability to put into it expertise on demand, which we believe, ultimately, is going to be the killer app. So, if you take a look at a customer that today has too many alerts doesn't know how to prioritize those alerts and doesn't have the resource to actually go after those alerts.

If there's something that they're are unclear on, they need a little bit of support, we're giving them an opportunity to click the chat with the Mandiant expert on-the-fly. And that's something I think that’s going to be really powerful, because we see that need across our entire customer base.

So, I think you're going to see that step function adds on Helix, but anyway, as we get into 2019 and we're deploying with every spoke sale and we're deploying with every renewal, I think that's when you see, instead of hundreds of Helix customers, it’s in the thousands.

Okay. And then on the SIM side, who does Helix most frequently displace?

The displacements that's been occurring has been primarily with QRadar ArcSight. To a certain extent some companies that are using Splunk more on the security side, we've some take outs there. But for the most part, we'll really just trying to coexist with Splunk, because a lot of people used those solutions for a lot of different things and in some cases, they have invested quite a bit of money there and it's better to coexist rather than go in and say, you spend x million dollars and you need to rip it out and put FireEye in.

Got it. Okay. Then maybe jumping around a bit. So, obviously, FireEye has been transitioning away from an appliance-centric business into more of a recurring revenue story the last couple of years. Can you maybe just talk about where you're at in that process? And then just, what are the key metrics that we as investors should be most focused on to gauge your success?

So, in that transition process, getting to a cloud version of every one of our on-premise appliance was really critical. And now that we're in, in that phase, we don't drive -- we don't necessarily push customers to go one way or the other. We really want to be there for them as they go through their cloud migration strategy.

So, we have a lot of customers that are still early in their migration strategy, so they'll move with an on-premise appliance first, but then they have a path to go to the cloud. And so that's what's so important about getting a cloud solution for everything, as we have the ability to kind of follow them through their cloud migration path. But the recurring subscription support is really becoming a big piece of our business.

If you take a look at the second quarter and you pull out the services business, 80% of our billings were recurring subscription and support. If you take a look at it from a revenue perspective, 90% of the non-services revenue was basically coming off the balance sheet from the previous quarter.

So, the business continues to evolve as more recurring subscription support and one of the key metrics we introduced this year which I think is a really good one to continue to focus on is ARR. And in the second quarter, that got up to $522 million and 12% year-over-year growth.

Got it. Okay. So, maybe just dig into disclosures a little bit. So, there are some new disclosures. You guys are now talking about filed subscriptions and managed services within that ARR component. I think that was like just over 20% of total revenue. So, maybe there's few things to dig into there. This also was my [indiscernible].

Frank Verdecanna

Yes. So, that bucket contains -- managed defense, it contains all our cloud subscription versions of our spoke product, it contains iSIGHT Intelligence. And so if you think about where we're heading in a lot of the business being cloud, you're going to see more and more growth on the cloud subscription line and you're going to see a transition away from the product and related.

As you look at the revenue growth and billings growth for that, revenue is going to be a trailing indicator there because it's all ratable revenue streams and so you'll see revenue growth continue to increase over time there.

Got it. Okay, that's helpful. And then maybe just kind of taking a step back, like a few years ago the bare case on FireEye, was that you're network appliances were expensive. People would argue that peers could do something like 80% of what FireEye could do at, call it, whatever, half the price, something like that. So, what's FireEye done over the last couple of years to bring more value into the product set? And how do things like your virtual and cloud sensors fit into that equation?

Frank Verdecanna

Sure. So, from an on-premise perspective, we're still premium priced in the large enterprises. I think the important thing to think about is that, we still continue to catch so many different threats beyond the traditional firewalls and beyond the traditional secure e-mail gateways.

So, at the large enterprises, we're always going to be premium priced from that perspective for -- on on-prem. In the cloud, we've been able to get our COGS in a position that from a cloud perspective we are actually very competitive in e-mail, network, and endpoint. And so that's given us the ability to drive to the mid-market as well.

And I thought -- I think you saw that in the second quarter having nice year-over-year growth on the new customer logos was because we're now able to kind of penetrate mid-market with our cloud solutions, rather than in the past, going to a mid-market customer and telling them to buy high-end appliance was pretty tough for them.

Okay. I'd be curious, like, which of the product categories you had the most success with in the mid-market?

Frank Verdecanna

E-mail and endpoint.

Okay. So, then, I mean, maybe you can just drill into the endpoint side. See -- I think you've posted some pretty encouraging statistics there. I think you had little over around 15 million agents deployed at the end of Q2, the stat last quarter was 14 million. So, can you maybe talk about how your product stacks up to both the legacy side, like the Symantecs and the McAfees of the world and the next-generation players, whether it's CrowdStrike, Cylance, Carbon Black, any of those guys?

Sure. So, we've been in the endpoint space, if you think about when we purchased Mandiant, they really had an endpoint solution. Their services professionals were going in on incident response and compromise assessments and using their endpoint solution to help find the bad guys and find what the -- what happened and how the company got breached. So, we always had a very strong EDR component to our endpoint solution.

And then late last year, when we were able to introduce the endpoint prevention module on the same agent, that put us in a position to go after existing budget dollars. And so in the past, we were always kind of in there competing strictly with kind of the next-gen guys, so CrowdStrike, Carbon Black and Cylance.

Today, we'll go in because we can actually replace legacy AV spend. We'll go in and typically be competing with 1 legacy AV vendor whether it's Symantec or McAfee, and then still competing with kind of the three Cs.

But the good thing about FireEye is because of the platform we complete, even though our endpoint is a very strong product, we compete really well because of the fact that we can actually sell multiple products to that company. And the more and more companies we talk to, the pain point is the fact that they have so many despair products, they're not integrated together. And when they do an RFP for a next-gen endpoint, they've got 20 people kind of pounding on their doors saying they've all got the best mousetrap. That -- that's a really hard business to win in if you're standalone product company, being able to go in and say, look, if you buy our endpoint solution and you integrate it with our e-mail solution, you have the ability to stop an attack, quarantine that endpoint. We have all the visibility using Helix.

So, being able to kind of tie it altogether I think is really important to know a significant reason why we win consistently in that market. I think it's a -- it'll continue to be one of the big growth drivers for us, even though it's a highly competitive market, there's still just a lot of TAM there for us to continue to go get some market share.

And it's an area that we're not going in again and saying, look, we need incremental budget. There is a level of existing budget that we can go in and tack on and even if it's not, even if we're a little bit higher than traditional AV spend, you're getting so much more for that.

Got it. Okay. Such -- and so selling endpoint as part of the platform, is that one of the key differentiators?

Yes and a lot of our endpoint deals are paired with Helix and you're going to see that continue to take shape. I think we're going to basically have Helix as user interface for every endpoint sale in the cloud here shortly.

Gray Powell

Frank Verdecanna

If you look at our new logos, one of the big drivers of new logos is actually just standalone endpoint sales. So, I think we're going to see both new customers being driven by endpoint, but also it's a great cross-sell and upsell opportunity. And if you think about where FireEye is today, our typical customers have one and a half FireEye products, so there is a lot of cross-selling and upselling opportunity within just the existing base.

Okay. And I'd be curious, have you seen -- I guess, one of the themes we've heard about is like the customers are more comfortable replacing a legacy endpoint solution and going with the next-gen provider. And just getting rid of that whatever it was, Symantec, McAfee, whatever.

Frank Verdecanna

Yes, we kind of reduced the number of agents absolutely deployed. And a lot of the next-gen endpoint players now are able to do what AV can do. And so that being able to do both is pretty important right now. And we're seeing more and more of that in the market.

I think one of the reasons that you see that taking shape is because it's a lot easier to demo the product, you can actually run them side by side for a period of time. And so when we take out a legacy AV vendor, what we typically are seeing is companies buying us, running us in parallel for a period of time and then not having to renew that existing AV spend when it comes up for renewal.

Okay, that makes sense. Maybe switching over to the network side of the business. Can you talk about the refresh opportunity on the client side of your business? And then have you seen -- it is kind of hard to judge, but what kind of stabilization and product trends have you seen this year?

Frank Verdecanna

So, on the network side from an appliance perspective, the appliances still continue to decline over time, but the key is we're able to; one, we have very high retention rate. So, we're renewing our dollars on subscription in support for those existing network customers, but in a lot of cases, we're going in and being able to add additional footprint within that customer environment by putting our new cloud solution or virtual sensors out there.

And so the innovation we've done on the network side I think is really helping increase our value proposition there. So one of the features we added over the last year was what we call, SmartVision. And so we've always been really good at catching north-south attacks, but being able to now see attacks going across east-west has been really powerful and we're seeing some really interesting attacks being waged within people's network.

Got it. Okay. So, I'll be curious, like if I was a customer and four, five years ago I'd show up at FireEye store, I bought an appliance, I attached some subscriptions to it and I give you $100,000 for the -- everything. Then to come back today, it's contract's up, it's time to renew, so what kind of spend would that customer have today?

Frank Verdecanna

So, if it's a four, five year old appliance and they're actually replacing the appliance, they're going to spend roughly the same amount of money, but our appliances obviously have evolved over time and so they're going to get a lot more bandwidth and capabilities and SSL decryption and a lot of additional features for those same appliances.

But overall pricing really hasn't changed all that much there on the on-premise world. We are seeing a lot of companies that were old e-mail customers that are moving to our e-mail cloud solution. And so you lose the subscription and support for the appliances, but you gain a much larger subscription on the cloud side.

Got it. Okay. Maybe shifting over to the e-mail product line. So, you guys have -- I guess there's a new development in the story, you're talking about being a frontline of defense on the e-mail side. So, what's happened there that can kind of move you from the second line to the front line? And when should we kind of expect that to make a difference to the top line story?

Frank Verdecanna

So, we've been adding the functionality over the last year and part of that was adding the acquisition at the end of last year that helped give us a lot of the commodity functionality. But I think, if you look at the roadmap and where we are today, by the end of this year, we're doing the archiving and the outbound scanning and the ability to go in and really replace any layer one vendor. And so we're already seeing some of those displacements happen. By the end of this year, I think we're in a much better position to do that.

Got it. And would you do things like data loss prevention or some of the other sort of tangential categories that--

Frank Verdecanna

Yes, so we may not have it all organically ourselves, but we will have partnerships with certain pieces of functionality to be able to be a complete solution there.

Got it. Okay. I know this is probably a tough one, because you don't break out the exact product profiles, but maybe you can just kind of high level roughly speaking, how should we think about the growth profile between network, endpoint, and e-mail products?

Frank Verdecanna

The growth profile, if you look at the growth of our products, it's been really significant amount of growth on the subscription side, on the cloud subscription side. We've had growth in the threat vector of e-mail and endpoint.

On the network side, because it had been a fair amount of heavy appliances there and because appliances are declining, network has been relatively flat. But the add-on subscriptions are really important because oftentimes network is the tip of the spear and so that's an existing customer and being able to cross-sell and upsell. It's given us the ability on renewals for every dollar that comes up for renewal being able to renew them with more than a dollar because of the cross-selling, upselling.

But if you look at the growth profiles in the future of our products, you're going to see that continued migration to more and more subscriptions, more and more cloud offering and more and more away from kind of appliances.

Got it. Okay. I got a few questions left, but we got to open it up to the audience. One to the right here. I think he's going to bring a microphone over, just one second.

Apologies, if you've addressed this. But with Google -- the announcement with Google, I'm curious professional services is roughly 17% of your business, where do think that could go over the next five years?

So, I think professional services will likely stay within that kind of 15% to 20% category. It's a really important part of our business because of the intelligence we gather from the front line.

So, if you think about when we go into an incident response engagement, they have an existing firewall, they have an existing secure e-mail gateway and endpoint provider. We can go in there and we can figure out how the attackers invaded all those products. And with that knowledge, we can then go back and innovate across our product set to make those products better and to be able to catch those next attacks.

So, the -- while the services business which was never intended to be a much bigger part of our overall business, it is a core piece of our business because of the intelligence we gather. It's also very important as a sales or distribution channel, because our services professionals use all FireEye technology and so they go into an engagement with FireEye technology and that often leads to an add-on subscription and sale, because those customers don't want that technology taken out of their network once it's in there.

Actually, you hit on my next question. So, you guys have seen some positive headlines, at least positive for you. You've been involved with some engagements with Facebook and Google. I'd just be curious like, what are the implications of those types of engagements that we should be thinking about?

Frank Verdecanna

So, that kind of press and being able to, especially given the size of FireEye and given the size of some of the companies that we're able to help, there are very large security teams we're able to assist with because of the intelligence that we're able to gather, both from the services side, but also we have a team of iSIGHT Intelligence analysts that monitor all the threat attackers throughout the world. And so in being able to help customers and partners from that intelligence is really important. And that press is really important as well.

I was on the road with an investor conference last week and met with a couple of large customers and that was one of the major topic of conversation is where they're really curious on, okay, how did we help those companies and what exactly did we see and what can they buy to kind of get a similar service level from us.

So, those are things that are oftentimes very helpful to the business. And very similar to a significant high profile breach, that awareness that FireEye is the provider of choice in all those cases is really important.

Got it. It's kind of funny, I spend a lot of my time just focused on sort of the product side of the story and obviously, there's a great story on the Mandiant side and in incident response and just the high recognition that you have there. I mean like who do you most legally bake off against in incident response type?

Frank Verdecanna

No names. In the response side, we're still doing 90%-plus of every large breach. We're getting the initial call and that's because of -- those are the tip of the Navy SEALs that go in. We can go in with technology, with a couple of service professionals versus some of our competitors will put an army of people out there to try to solve the problem.

But we don't necessarily have any major competitors on the IR side. There's more and more companies getting into it. So, we see a lot of competitors on the services side for doing like, security transformational projects, or penetration testing or compromise assessment. And those vendors are typically the big four guys, they're centers of the world.

But again, on the incident response side, we've kind of owned that market and I think we'll continue to own that market. Lot of -- so the lot of the reasons that we talked about today is being able to deal with our technology, being the provider of choice on every major breach gives us intel that no other provider has.

Got it. Okay. I think, I don't know, two or three years ago, we used to hear just through our field checks kind of anecdotes of channel conflict that kind of arose from the professional services side of your business. It sounds like that's been more or less cleaned up like what changes has been made there and how do you see that going forward?

Frank Verdecanna

Yes, we've definitely helped the channel conflict there, because we've been able to coexist with a lot of our channel partners in doing -- because we're doing the very, very high-end security consulting, there's still a lot of opportunity for our channel partners to go in and take a part of that offering, but not necessarily the incident response or compromise assessment. But absolutely, there's still dollars there for them.

And part of the -- when we were on the FireEye as a Service or now managed defense, that was probably a little bit more in conflict with some of our channel partners that we're trying to do MSSP-type services. We've really focused on the high end and being more focused on kind of our products and not going in and trying to compete with tuning firewalls and things like that. And so, I think the initial channel conflict was, I think, more of a worry that we're going to continue to go down kind of the MSSP space.

Gray Powell

Unidentified Analyst

[indiscernible]

Frank Verdecanna

Yes, so the recurring piece of the -- if you look at just in the second quarter, you pull up the services, the recurring piece of the business was 80% of subscription support.

[indiscernible]

Yes, so you'll continue to see that trend up, because we're doing less and less product and appliances and more and more of subscription.

[indiscernible]

Yes, that will take some time because there's a lot of industries and government that are going to be a lot slower to move directly to the cloud. And so the on-premise appliance business will have legs for quite some time, but that trend over time, you are right, absolutely.

If you look at most of our new endpoint customer, most of our new e-mail customers are coming out of the gate opting for cloud solutions. But second quarter was a great example of a quarter where even the most new customers were buying endpoint in the cloud, we had a multimillion dollar on-prem endpoint deal. Most new customers buying e-mail in the cloud, and we had multiple million-dollar-plus deals that were on-premise e-mail.

A lot of that is because we have a cloud migration path and strategy for these that we can help with that, customers are comfortable that they can go on-prem, but not completely waste that money because we'll give them credit for their unused subscription and support and be able to apply that to the subscription. So, we have a very easy path for them to move from on-premise e-mail to on-premise or cloud e-mail.

Okay. Maybe shifting over to the financials. So, now how should we think about operating and cash flow margins to scale over the next few years? I know you have the target of 25% to 30% operating cash flow margins by 2022. Should we expect a linear ramp? Or are there some moving parts in that progression?

Yes, I think it's going to be fairly linear. I think if you look at 2019, 2020, we're going to be growing revenue faster than we're growing our OpEx. So, you're going to see that additional leverage on operating margin and cash flow margin into the model continue to increase each there -- each year thereafter.

And just what do you see as the main levers of the margin improvement?

So, if you look across our business and the different functional areas, sales and marketing, for instance, we're doing better with the channel getting more channel leverage there. So, there's some additional efficiencies there.

Gray Powell

Okay. Well, I think that does it for me. Unless there's other questions in the audience, I'll probably wrap it up. Anybody, last chance? All right, Frank, thank you very much for your time. I appreciate you coming to the conference. Everybody, thanks for joining us.