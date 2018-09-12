Allied Motion: Revenue Starting To Ramp

Both orders and backlog came in at record levels in Q2 2018, setting up a promising second half of 2018.

The Momentum Growth Quotient for the company is 16.84, which is 67.74% higher than the average for the S&P 100.

Shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc (AMOT) are down 6.27% since peaking on July 9, 2018, and in my opinion, the shares of this manufacturer of motion control systems are a strong buy at current price levels. The company has a solid history of generating excellent earnings growth, and the future growth ratios point to accelerated growth over the next twelve months. I lay out my bullish argument for the company below by reviewing some pertinent fundamental and technical aspects of the stock.

Momentum Growth Quotient

My MGQ plays a critical part when it comes to determining if I am going to go long or short a stock. Generally, I only want to go long a stock with an MGQ higher than that of the S&P 100, and I want to go short a stock with an MGQ lower than that of the index (for a more detailed explanation of how I calculate the MGQ please see my BlogPost).

As of the end of July 2018, the MGQ for the S&P 100 stood at 10.04.

The current MGQ for AMOT stands at 16.84, which implies a 67.74% higher growth rate compared to the S&P 100. This tells us that AMOT has strong future growth potential and is a good candidate for a long position.

Financial Snapshot

Let's dig a little deeper into the financial data to get a better feel of how the company has performed on certain fundamental metrics and what these numbers imply for future growth.

The Past

During the past 12 months, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate of Allied Motion Technologies Inc was 26.20% per year. During the past 3 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was -4.10% per year. During the past 5 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 26.50% per year (GuruFocus).

The operating margin % for AMOT came in at 7.78% as of June 2018. Each dollar of revenue the company generated brought in 7.78 cents of earnings. The company's operating margin has grown at an average of 3.20% per year over the last five years (GuruFocus).

The Future

Knowing how a company has performed in the past is important in order to evaluate management's past record in running the business. But more important to us is how profitable the company will be in the future because we are investing going forward, not backwards. And it's the forward-looking metrics that should really get you excited about AMOT.

I like to use two measuring sticks to gauge the future growth potential for companies: Forward P/E and forward rate of return.

I prefer to use the Forward P/E ratio (current stock's price over its "expected" earnings per share) rather than historical P/E to gauge a company's expected future earnings power. A high Forward P/E ratio means that investors are anticipating higher growth in the future and are willing to pay more for future earnings - momentum investing is all about following the trend (perceived or real).

AMOT has a Forward of P/E 29.60 compared to that of 17.69 for the S&P 500. The Forward P/E for AMOT is higher than that of the index, indicating that investor growth prospects for the stock are higher than that of the broader market, and thus they will be willing to pay more for the shares for the higher growth rate.

The forward rate of return for a stock (created by Donald Yacktman) is one of my favorite quotients for gauging the market's expectation for future growth for a company. Yacktman defines forward rate of return as the normalized free cash flow yield plus real growth plus inflation. In simple terms, the forward rate of return can be thought of as the return that investors buying the stock today can expect from it in the future.

The forward rate of return for AMOT stands at 23.06%. This implies that an investor buying the stock today should expect a 23.06% return over the next 12 months. The average forward rate of return for the S&P 100 as of the end of July was at 8.85%, so AMOT has an implied potential rate of return that is 2.60x greater than that of the index.

The risk inherent in the forward rate of return is that the calculation is reliable only if the company can grow at the same rate in the future as it did in the past. If the growth rate falters, the projected returns will not materialize. But we are willing to accept this risk as part of the difficult process of forecasting earnings and growth momentum.

Technical Snapshot

As per my ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the momentum trend for AMOT would turn bullish with a daily close above $49.50. This would signal a bullish breakout from a descending triangle pattern on the daily charts. From here, I see the shares climbing to the $52.00 level over the next three months.

Today (article publication date) I will buy AMOT shares (the options market for the shares is not liquid enough). My stop-loss exit signal for the trade will be a daily close below $46.50. When trading, a stop-loss is absolutely imperative in order to avoid oversized losses. My target return for the trade is 7.50%.

For investors in the shares, I recommend that you hold for 3 months or $52.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors, I believe AMOT is a solid addition to any growth portfolio over the next 12 months.

Tremendous Sales Momentum

For Q2 2018 the company reported a 33% increase in revenue and net income that almost doubled to $4.2 million YOY. Revenue on a TTM basis was up double digits across all four of the company's markets: Industrial up 28%, Vehicle up 21%, Medical up 15%, A&D up 10%. What I like best about the company's performance in this first half of 2018 is that revenue is finally lifting off the mat.

As you can see in the chart above the company's revenue had flat-lined from the beginning of 2015 to the end of 2017, but started to rise again in the beginning of 2018. Revenue is starting to ramp up after three years of stagnation, and that is good news for shareholders.

Perhaps the most impressive numbers to come out of the Q2 earnings call were the orders and backlog numbers: both came in at record levels for the company:

Even more impressive was that $225 million in Vehicle orders are not included in the above backlog numbers as the revenue from these orders won't hit the books until mid 2019.

Investors should take advantage in the pause of the share price at the $48.00 level to establish a position in the company and participate in its strong future growth.

Conclusion

When I go long a stock, I want to invest in a company that provides superior future growth potential, but I also want to time the entry into any position to try to maximize my return.

So, I use fundamental analysis to identify shares with a strong future growth rate, and then I apply technical analysis to identify ideal entry points.

In my opinion, AMOT is an attractive buy at these levels from both a fundamental and technical perspective.

