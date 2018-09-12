JGH: I'd Move On

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to explain why I believe the Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) is not the best investment option at its current market price. While the fund continues to trade at an above-average discount to its net asset value (NAV), other signs tell me there is a lot of risk going forward. My biggest problem with the fund during past reviews was its lack of income production. That still concern remains, but it has already impacted the fund more broadly as there was a distribution cut a few months ago. Furthermore, global income funds are coming under some pressure as the strength of U.S. dollar is pressuring emerging markets. Finally, further interest rate hikes this year will undoubtedly impact the debt market, which means investors may want to put their money to work in funds that are less interest rate sensitive.

Background

First, a little about JGH. The fund's stated objective is "to provide a high level of current income using a diversified global high-income strategy, which blends high-yield bonds and other income producing securities from around the world". Currently, the fund is trading at $15.79/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.107/share, which translates to an annual yield of 8.13%. During my last review of JGH, I recommended investors avoid the fund because, despite its high yield and attractive valuation, I saw some risks in the global income space and distribution coverage. Since that time, JGH has given investors a total return a little higher than 1%, which is decent short-term performance. However, there are a few reasons why I believe this fund is not the right investment to hold going forward, and I will discuss those issues in detail below.

Distribution Cut - Poor Omen

JGH is a fund I have followed for a while but have always been concerned about its income production, namely since the fund cut its distribution in 2016. CEFs with a history of such action require extra scrutiny when it comes to assessing whether or not their income stream will be reliable for future months and years. While JGH had trended with a distribution coverage ratio above 100% for some time, it had moved lower during my May review. At that time, the metric stood at 92.5%, which was one of a few reasons why I recommended caution when approaching this fund. Furthermore, JGH had negative undistributed net investment income (UNII) of $.02/share, meaning the fund had paid out more in income than it had earned, which was also a point for concern. At that point, I noted to monitor these metrics before initiating new positions, so investors could have clarity on where the distribution would be headed for the second half of the year.

So now, in September, what have we learned? Well, we now have the clarity I was looking for, and the result is not positive. In July, JGH cut its distribution by almost 11%, when the payout shrank from $.12/share to $.107/share. This was unfortunate, especially considering JGH had paid out the $.12/share distribution for 21 months following its last distribution cut back in October 2016. Furthermore, while JGH's distribution coverage ratio is now above 100%, it doesn't truly represent much improvement, considering this ratio is now factoring a smaller distribution level. Also, its UNII figure has actually gotten worse since my last review, which is illustrated in the chart below, along with other metrics relevant to the fund's distribution:

Source: Nuveen

My takeaway here is that JGH will continue to face some short-term pressure because of this cut. While this new distribution brings the fund more in line with what it is actually earning, these types of cuts are never a bullish sign and are what CEF investors truly fear. This could mean further selling or at least a reluctance for new investors to jump in. While the yield looks attractive on the surface, its history of cuts (now two in under two years) and negative UNII are keeping me from recommending this fund.

Higher Interest Rates Add Pressure

Another key reason to be especially selective of high-yield funds right now is the Fed's mission to continue with interest rate hikes. While the year started with the market (and Fed) forecasting three hikes, the strength of the economy and jobs numbers now have investors anticipating a fourth hike by year-end. While the fact that the economy as a whole is considered strong enough to increase interest rates is largely good news, it presents some headwinds for the high-yield debt sector. This is because investors will begin to earn higher returns in less risky assets, which makes the junk bond market less attractive in isolation. Of course, many bond funds are able to increase their distribution rate because of the increases, helping them to maintain their positive spread against treasuries or CDs, etc. However, as I discussed in the preceding paragraph, JGH is seeing its yield go down in the short term. That is the exact opposite of what should be happening as interest rates rise, so it is a particular area of concern for me.

But just how likely is it that interest rates will head higher? According to CME Group, which tracks the futures market for investor sentiment on interest rate movements, the chances are pretty strong. In fact, the current odds of seeing two (or more) rate hikes by the December Fed meeting are close to 80%, which is as high as it has been all year. Furthermore, the chance of at least one rate hike is just under 100%, indicating it is all but a certainty, as illustrated by the chart below:

Source: CME Group

Therefore, we can clearly conclude interest rates are going to end 2018 higher than where they are now. What this means for investors is they should be looking at companies, stocks, ETFs, and CEFs which are growing their distributions in order to negate this impact. Unfortunately, JGH is going in the wrong direction in this regard, which is not a good sign.

Valuation

Of course, there are some positive aspects of JGH, with the most notable being the fund's valuation. While I mentioned I have some serious concerns with the fund right now, it is worth noting that the fund is not priced for perfection. In fact, it is quite the opposite. With a discount to NAV at almost 11%, investors may be tempted to take on the risk because they see the downside is limited. This is a valid argument, as the discount is larger than the fund's annual average. While this is roughly the same level as it was during my last two reviews, the one-year average for JGH is a discount of just under 10%, at 9.93%. So, with a short-term horizon, JGH is roughly 10% cheaper than its average over the past trading year. To illustrate, the fund's month-end share price discount to NAV over the past 12 months are listed in the chart below:

Date Discount to NAV 31-Aug-18 -10.89% 31-Jul-18 -12.85% 30-Jun-18 -12.72% 30-Apr-18 -10.49% 31-Mar-18 -10.44% 28-Feb-18 -10.95% 31-Jan-18 -10.68% 31-Dec-17 -8.64% 30-Nov-17 -11.49% 31-Oct-17 -7.01% 30-Sep-17 -6.61% 31-Aug-17 -6.40%

Source: Nuveen

But, over the longer term, just how cheap is an 11% discount? In fairness, it is nothing out of the ordinary. JGH has a long history of trading at double-digit discounts. In fact, since its inception in November 2014, JGH has traded at an average discount to NAV of 11.58%. Therefore, its current valuation is right in line with its multi-year average. Therefore, while this double digit discount looks great on the surface, it is important to point out that investors have had many chances to buy in at these levels before, so this current valuation is not enough to call this a compelling buy. Considering the other concerns I have with the fund, this valuation is still not cheap enough for me.

Bottom Line

JGH has a mixed history, and its recent distribution cut illustrates why. While the fund is one I have recommended in the past, I have since turned my back on it, and am glad I did. As interest rates head higher and alternative fixed income funds increase their income streams, JGH has moved in the opposite direction, painting a cloudy picture for the future. Furthermore, income production continues to be a problem, with JGH doubling its amount of negative UNII since my May review. While the fund's valuation is certainly attractive, I want a fund with steady income AND an attractive valuation. JGH no longer fits both of these criteria, and its effective duration above five years means that further interest rate increases will pressure the fund. This has already been the case in 2018, and I see that continuing. To illustrate, consider where JGH's NAV stood a year ago, at the start of 2018, and now:

Date 8/31/17 12/31/17 8/31/18 NAV $18.44/share $18.51/share $17.82/share

Source: Nuveen

As you can see, the fund has already seen its NAV decline by roughly 3.4% since the year started, so I would expect similar pressure going forward as rates go up. Couple a declining NAV with a 10% distribution cut, and the result is a fund I have to recommend investors avoid at this time.

