Five Below: My Biggest Mistake

Around three years ago, I was worried about the prospects of Five Below based on comparable store sales weakening, but I couldn't have been more wrong.

The market humbles us all and I'm no exception. Most of the time I believe my calls are generally correct, even if my very long-term time horizon may make me appear wrong for an extended period. However, as with every investor in the market, sometimes I’m just plain wrong, not ifs, ands, or buts. Such has proven to be the case with specialty retailer Five Below (FIVE), a trendy retail chain that has seen explosive growth in recent years even at a time when parts of the retail space have suffered. Although shares of the company are expensive by every measure, future growth offered up by the company provides investors with attractive long-term prospects.

A look into the past

Back in June 2015, I wrote my last article about Five Below. In that piece, I made the case that the company was an attractive one with a nice track record for growth, but that the ever-weakening comparable store sales, combined with the high share price, created a real risk for investors. Expanding comparable store sales always are a positive, but if they show continued signs of decline and eventually slip into a period of contraction, the margin impact on retailers, which are known for having razor-thin margins, can be devastating.

In looking over that article I wrote more than three years ago, I noticed one comment from a reader that called for the company’s share price to rise from the $30-plus range (it was at $39.56 on the day of publication) to $120 or more in just two years. The same person said that in five years earnings would be between $150 million and $200 million “easy” on sales of $1.5 billion to $2 billion. Thinking back, I don’t know what I thought at the time that person penned his or her comment, but looking back now I see how right they were. Now, admittedly, the upside to the stock, which has been 236.6% since publication of that piece, did take longer than two years, with shares rising by 100.8% from the end of 2017 through today to make up the lion’s share of the gain, but besides timing being off, the commenter was correct.

I was wrong and the future’s looking up

According to recent guidance offered up by Five Below’s management team, the same guidance that helped to push shares continually higher this year, revenue at the retailer this year is slated to hit between $1.528 billion and $1.54 billion as management grows the company’s store count from 625 locations last year to 750 this year. Net income, meanwhile, should be between $141.7 million and $144.9 million, translating to diluted earnings per share of between $2.51 and $2.57.

*Taken from Five Below

To put these numbers into perspective, we should probably compare them to what management has generated for shareholders in the past. In the image above, you can see that sales, operating income, net income, and earnings per share have all consistently risen by double-digit rates on a CAGR basis over a five-year period. This is impressive in the retail space, but what’s also impressive is just how management has accomplished such attractive growth in recent years. For that, you need only look at the image below.

*Taken from Five Below

As you can see, the average store set up by Five Below brings in sales of more than $2.1 million per year. The actual cost of setting up a store is around $300,000, inclusive of inventory, and the EBITDA per store is around $450,000. That implies an ROI (return on investment) of 150% per store, making it easy for management to grow without putting a lot of pressure on the business in the form of added debt. In the image below, you also can see that the results for stores don’t really change much from region to region. This implies broad customer appeal that can help to keep the business stable and growing for the long haul.

*Taken from Five Below

Because of Five Below’s strong store-level results, the company can afford to grow rapidly even while maintaining positive free cash flow. Last year, the business brought in operating cash flow of $167.4 million and it spent $67.8 million on capex. That brings us $99.6 million in free cash flow, but it’s also worth mentioning that around $13 million of that capex spending was for the purpose of a new HQ. So, even while generating around $100 million in free cash flow (more if you strip out the one-time $13 million), you get a retailer that was able to open up 103 net locations, an increase over just one year of 19.7%.

Of course, the recent past and even this year alone is important, but it’s not the most important thing. What’s really significant for shareholders to consider is what the future holds for the brand. You see, according to management, it’s believed that by 2020, Five Below’s sales should come out to around $2 billion. Extending out from there, though, the picture could be even better. According to management, it’s believed that there’s the capacity in the US for at least 2,500 locations in the long run. If comparable store sales remain completely flat and if management achieves this target, that implies sales of $5.25 billion, 310.7% higher than what we saw the business generate in 2017.

Based on recent financial performance, that would translate to around $687.6 million in operating cash flow. If Five Below, instead, does see comparable store sales growth of, say, 3% in perpetuity (it totaled 6.5% last year and has a five-year average of 3.9%) and if it adds 175 stores per year after 2018, it will achieve its 2,500 store count target by 2028 and will generate sales of $7.275 billion on operating cash flow of around $952.8 million if no additional economies of scale can be achieved along the way.

To put this in perspective, let’s assume that management achieves its goal and my figures are accurate. Right now, larger rivals Dollar Tree (DLTR) and Dollar General (DG) are trading at 13.2 times and 16.4 times operating cash flow, respectively. By the end of 2028, if Five Below is still similar in nature to them and if it matches their multiples, the retailer should be worth between $12.58 billion and $15.63 billion. This suggests upside of between 69.8% (or 4.9% per annum) and 111% (or 7% per annum) between now and then.

Of course, all of this assumes that Five Below’s growth potential isn’t significantly greater than what management has laid out for it. Using 2017’s figures, Dollar General owns 14,534 stores, up from 11,132 stores five years earlier, and Dollar Tree owns 14,835 stores, up from 4,992 five years earlier (the latter’s growth being largely attributable to Dollar Tree’s purchase of Family Dollar). Both retailers have had attractive records growing comparable store sales, with Dollar General’s averaging 2.7% last year while Dollar Tree’s averaging 1.9%. If Five Below achieves its target sometime in the next decade or less, and if the market feels like the retailer can grow to compete with Dollar Tree and Dollar General in terms of size, it’s not inconceivable that it could warrant a higher trading multiple than either.

Takeaway

Right now, Five Below is anything but cheap. Shares are trading at 44.3 times last year’s operating cash flow and they can be picked up for 30.5 times this year’s projected operating cash flow. This is quite rich no matter how you stack it and investors should not be surprised to experience significant volatility in the years to come because of it. However, given the company’s economics and its strong track record, there could still be quite a bit of upside potential for shareholders over the next several years. Sure, absent even quicker growth (which is possible depending on management’s spending) and absent attractive economies of scale developing as the retailer’s footprint expands, the implied annualized upside isn’t great, but it is something and, what’s more, this means that in times when shares fluctuate wildly, investors can and should take advantage of the volatility to consider buying and selling opportunistically.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.