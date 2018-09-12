Apple Raises iPhone Pricing

After months and months filled with hundreds of rumors, the day has finally come. On Wednesday, technology giant Apple (AAPL) launched its new lineup of three iPhones. Coming into the event, there were many who thought that Apple would essentially lower prices on its smartphones. Unfortunately, all of those in that camp proved to be wrong, as it turned out that Apple actually continued its trend of higher prices.

Going back a couple of months, I was of the opinion that Apple would actually raise prices for this set of iPhones. My primary reasoning was that Apple was going with larger screen sizes, going to its biggest phones ever with a 6.1-inch LCD display and a 6.5 inch OLED display. When you add in the usual upgrades to the processor, camera, and others, it just didn't make sense to me that pricing would come down, or even stay the same. When competitor Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) launched its Note 9 smartphone recently, I was even more convinced that Apple was going to go for the sky with its pricing.

Let me start by highlighting some of the upgrades Apple delivered. First, battery life for the newest versions has been improved by up to an hour and a half, depending on the model. The new A12 Bionic chip is the first to be manufactured on a 7nm process, and of course is much faster and more powerful than its predecessor. You can read more about the features and specs in this article. That gets me to pricing, which can be seen in the image below ($1,099 for Xs Max).

(Source: Author screenshot taking during Apple event - more details can be seen in this live blog)

There may be a couple of surprises here, but not if you have been listening to what I've been saying about cheap not making sense for Apple. I thought the LCD model (the Xr) would be priced at $729 to $749, and I was right. Those thinking it would be priced in the $600 to $699 range definitely got a surprise. However, they were right in saying this model would be delayed, as it doesn't go on sale until late October. Also, Apple did keep the successor to the X at a starting price of $999, and the larger Xs starts at $1,099. As I previously discussed, the two Xs models also got a storage bump to 512 GB at the top, meaning the Max 512 GB version starts at a whopping $1,449! The Xs models will be available in the coming weeks, depending on location.

Perhaps analysts should have paid more attention to guidance to the Q3 report. Management guided to a year-over-year gross margin increase of 50 basis points, and that's despite a slightly stronger dollar. While DRAM prices are starting to peak, I didn't see how Apple could achieve a higher margin by keeping pricing the same. This is especially true when you boost your screen sizes so dramatically along with providing game-changing technology updates.

The question will now turn to how many units of these phones Apple can sell. As the chart below shows, December quarter average selling prices for the smartphone hit a new high last year, and it now seems possible that the company can break the $800 level. Even if Apple sells 2%-4% less units in the period, a 5%-10% rise in average selling prices can still mean more overall iPhone revenues for the period.

(Source: Apple quarterly filings, seen here)

One other item that I found interesting is that Apple has chosen to discontinue the iPhone SE, which was the smallest screen device in the lineup. The four-inch display was popular with a small group of consumers like myself, and by all accounts was selling millions of units a year. The phone was originally released in 2016, and hasn't gotten a proper refresh since. Some thought it was possible a new version would come out sometime in 2019, but today's decision seems to go against that notion. That would be a disappointment for those who prefer a smaller form factor, meaning they will need to jump to a larger screen and larger device for their next phone.

Of course while the iPhone was the star of the show Wednesday, Apple also launched a new version of the Watch, Series 4. As expected, the display is larger, the speaker is 50% louder, and a new ECG app has revolutionized the health part of the device. This new device will continue to help Apple remain at the top in terms of wearable device revenue.

In the end, those who were hoping for cheaper versions of the iPhone didn't get what they wanted. Perhaps they should have listened to what I was saying all along. With the new phones having much larger displays, it just didn't make sense for Apple to keep pricing the same or even go lower, as that would have definitely impacted margins. Apple may have given the bear camp something to complain about since unit sales might decrease slightly, but soaring average selling prices will likely offset those declines.

