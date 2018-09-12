MasterCard: Is Its Weak Quarterly Revenue Growth A Concern?

However, MasterCard should be able to sustain its revenue growth rate due to its arranged investment activities, favorable secular trend, and strong global economic activities.

Investment Thesis

MasterCard (MA) saw a slowdown in its Q2 2018 revenue growth rate compare to Q1 2018. We do not believe this should be a concern as the company had a good start in its Q3 2018. The company's investments in the second half of the year should help it to maintain its future revenue growth rate. In addition, the company should continue to enjoy tailwinds from favorable secular trend, and solid global consumer confidence level. Its forward P/E ratio is currently about 3 multiples above its 5-year average.

MasterCard's Slower Revenue Growth in Q2 2018

MasterCard posted another quarter of revenue growth. Its Q2 2018 revenue of $3.7 billion was a growth rate of 20% year over year. This double-digit growth rate was good. However, its growth rate of 20% in Q2 was slower than the growth rate of 30.9% in Q1 2018. One of the reasons why its revenue growth rate declined sequentially was due to MasterCard's closing of its acquisition of Vocalink, which happened in late April last year. However, the impact was minor as Vocalink's annual revenue of 195 million pounds in 2016 (or $252 million) was quite small when compare to MasterCard's annual revenue of $10.8 billion in 2016.

Reasons why we are not concerned

We are not concerned about its sequential revenue growth decline for the following reasons:

A Good start to Q3 2018

We are encouraged by management's comments in its Q2 2018 conference call. In the conference call, management indicated that they continue to see strong growth in the first three weeks of July (Q3 starts in July). MasterCard's overall volume growth of 15% in the first three weeks of July was inline with its Q2 2018 growth of 14%. Similarly its switched transactions growth of 17% in the first three weeks of July was similar to the adjusted growth of 17% in Q2 2018.

Operating Margin consistently above 50%

We like the fact that MasterCard's operating margin has consistently been over 50% (see chart below). In fact, its operating margin of 59% in Q2 2018 was an increase of 490 basis points year over year. Although we do not think this higher margin of 59% is sustainable as MasterCard typically have some quarter of higher margin followed by some quarter of slightly lower margins (the target is to keep it above 50%). This is because management indicates that its operating expense will increase as they look to invest in data analytics, loyalty programs, etc.

Strong network effect

Over the past few decades, MasterCard has established a vast network of merchants and cardholders. While MasterCard still trails behind Visa, it accounts for a little over a quarter of the world's total card transactions (see table below). MasterCard has about 1.91 billion total cards issued at the end of Q1 2018. Together with its millions of merchants, the company create a network that is not easily replicable. This also creates strong network effect. Its merchants risk losing customers if they do not join the network. On the other hand, its cardholders can access to millions of merchants worldwide. MasterCard's network essentially acts as a tollbooth as MasterCard will receive a small portion of revenue from each transaction.

Visa MasterCard Market Share (purchase transactions) 55.52% 26.27% Total Cards ~3.25 billion ~1.91 billion

Favorable secular trend

Currently about 85% of the world's transactions still involve cash and checks. As the world continues to shift towards digital transaction, mobile payments, and plastics, there will be a lot of growth potential for financial services companies like MasterCard to grab more market share. Although other lower cost payment methods exist and may grab more market share, we believe MasterCard's strong network effect will allow it to stay competitive and grow its card numbers and transaction volumes.

Strong economic activities will act as its tailwind

Beside favourable secular trend, MasterCard should be able to benefit from solid consumer confidence level globally. Below is the chart that shows the consumer confidence index in OECD countries. Since OECD countries comprised 62% of global nominal GDP, the index provides a good representation of the entire global economy. In addition, these countries typically have higher digital, and mobile payment transaction rates. As can be seen from the chart, consumer confidence index continues to remain at a high level in the past few months. Therefore, global spending should remain at a high level. We believe MasterCard's revenue growth should remain solid at least in the second half of the year.

Risks and Challenges

Although MasterCard enjoys strong secular trend, its business can be impacted by government regulations. For example, its interchange fees are being reviewed under the Dodd-Frank Act in the United States. In addition, mobile technology also makes it much easier for new entrants to enter the market. For example, in many countries in Asia, many consumers are bypassing the current banking system. Merchants are willing to join these new networks as they charge much lower interchange fee than Visa and MasterCard. At the moment, these networks are mostly regional networks and are still not a threat to MasterCard and Visa.

Fair Valuation

Share price of MasterCard has appreciated by about 55% in the past year. It is currently trading at a forward P/E ratio of 27.9x (see table below). As the table below shows, MasterCard's forward P/E ratio of 27.9x is about 3x multiples higher than its five-year forward P/E ratio. Its forward P/E ratio is slightly above Visa's 24.3x. Its price to cash flow ratio of 28.3x is slightly above Visa's 28.0x.

Forward P/E 5 Year Forward P/E Price to Cash Flow Current PEG Ratio MasterCard (MA) 27.9x 24.9x 28.3x 1.48 Visa (V) 26.7x 24.3x 28.0x 1.41

MasterCard currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Investor Takeaway

We believe MasterCard should continue to perform well thanks to its superior management team, favorable secular trend, and strong global consumer confidence level. Its shares are slightly overvalued against its 5-year average. However, given its strong growth trajectory, we believe any pullback will be a good buying opportunity.

