AMD: Just Let It Run

After a stunning rally to $30, investors might be shocked to find out that Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) already is at the end of the growth phase, according to forecasts. As per my previous research, the cyclical nature of the business should haunt the stock at these levels, but the business trends remain far too bullish to dump AMD and run away here.

Investors chasing this rally want to compare AMD to the amazing rally of Nvidia (NVDA). Both companies did go from lackluster numbers to recently incredible sales growth topping 50%. One big difference in the story is that Nvidia has reached sustainable growth in the 50% range.

The shocking part of Q2 results for AMD wasn’t 53% revenue growth in the quarter, but the amazingly low Q3 guidance. The chip company typically surpasses estimates, but AMD can’t possibly overcome weak projected growth of only 7%. Yes, you read that correctly. Growth will decelerate sequentially from 53% to only 7% in part due to weakness in the GPUs sold into the blockchain market as cryptocurrencies weakened this year.

The numbers don't actually add up. Looking at analyst projections for Q4 and 2019 would suggest that growth actually is going to decelerate while trends are turning more bullish. During the whole run up, analysts underestimated the potential for AMD so it’s possible this is just another pause in the cycle as 50%-plus growth was never imagined for the last quarter going back the last couple of years.

All accounts suggest AMD has a large opportunity in server sales as Intel (INTC) continues to struggle. Rosenblatt Securities analysis forecasts that AMD can grow sales 30% by capturing just 10% of the server market via EPYC processors. The data center market is ripe for the chipmaker to take market share that started with the 50% sequential growth in Q2.

Image Source: AMD website

The interesting note here is that Nvidia had some similar concerns of slowing growth in the initial rally before exploring new markets outside of the traditional GPU market. Analyst Hans Mosesmann sees upside due to a similar shift for AMD toward AI chips by beating Nvidia to the 7 nm chips, leading to growth that's faster than street expectations. An additional benefit is much higher margins moving outside of the CPU market where the massive size of Intel has traditionally squeezed their gross margins.

About Those Margins

A big issue is that AMD isn’t able to generate the gross margins necessary for substantial profits in the sector. The company only forecasts reaching 38% levels in Q3. Even substantial sales growth doesn’t improve the bottom line far beyond the Q2 levels due to these low margins. Both Intel and Nvidia are up above 60% gross margin levels.

Analyst Mosesmann thinks AMD can achieve similar margins in server sales. Such a move would be a game changer in the investment story.

Every dollar of server sales would equate to nearly twice as much gross profit using his estimate of 65% gross margins. For this reason, pure revenue sales isn’t the only goal of AMD. After all, Nvidia is worth more than $165 billion due to the bigger margins. The quarterly sales level of $3.1 billion is only about double the $1.7 billion level of AMD.

Operating expenses for AMD were recently in the $450 million range per quarter so operating income surges with 60% gross margins. The company can quickly reach the mid-40% gross margin target if EPYC server chips can reach the 65% level.

Source: AMD Q2'18 presentation

Even at a $2 billion quarterly revenue rate, AMD would be lucky to generate profits of $0.75 under the current margin system. At 45% gross margins, the income potential soars. Gross profits would soar to $900 million per quarter, allowing for operating income to surge from only $186 million in Q2 to $433 million with flat operating expenses.

In such a scenario, only a 15% revenue gain could lead to a roughly doubling of the EPS total. AMD likely needs high sales growth for that big of a gross margin expansion, but the exercise provides the simple example of how the financial trends favor a higher stock price.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the sentiment shift in the AMD story is far too positive to get in the way of the stock. The chip company has the potential to smash sales estimates and combined with margin gains blow away EPS estimates. The stock appears expensive now, but the momentum is still too strong to exit this story.

