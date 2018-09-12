Tilray Gains May Be Far From Over

While it's always important to consider the risk, I believe that Tilray will see growth ahead.

Tilray (TLRY) ranks among Canopy Growth Corporation (OTC:CGC) and Cronos (OTC:CRON) as a top contender when it comes to the newly forming Canadian cannabis market. The view that the company will hold a position of leadership in the Canadian cannabis sector has led to a massive, 295% growth from August 14, 2018 to September 11, 2018.

Although the company's potential leadership in Canada comes with the opportunity to generate quite a bit of revenue, I believe that the global prospects are a larger topic that deserves conversation.

Although it is important to consider the risks, I believe that leadership positions in both the Canadian cannabis market and the global market, represent a strong opportunity for growth ahead.

Tilray Has Become Somewhat Famous Among Cannabis Investors

Over the past month or so, the cannabis sector has seen tremendous growth as the industry awaits the opening of the recreational-use market in Canada.

It all started back in June when a vote in Canada made the country the second nation in the world to legalize adult-use, recreational cannabis. Soon, it was announced that Canada's recreational cannabis market would launch on October 17, 2018.

It didn't take long before we started to see press releases from the three major players in the market (Tilray, Canopy Growth and Cronos), announcing that they had signed major supply agreements to supply cannabis products to retailers in this newly-forming market.

While all three of the companies listed are likely to be major players in the Canadian cannabis market, many argue that Tilray will emerge as a leader due to new relationships that will bring its products to retailers in provinces that house more than 77% of the country's population. To date, Tilray has announced supply agreements in British Columbia, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec, the Yukon Territory and the Northwest Territory.

A Recent Global Expansion Win

The UK is considered by many to be one of the most overlooked cannabis markets in the world. While the market is currently a drop in the bucket, expected to generate just $7 million in sales this year, it could grow to be a large one as clinicians in the region now have the ability to prescribe cannabis as a treatment under certain circumstances.

Often is the case that those who are first to tackle an emerging market become the leaders in that market, and on September 11, 2018, Tilray became one of the first to tackle the UK market. Various reports surfaced announcing that the company has successfully shipped a medical cannabis product to the UK.

The product, derived from cannabis, is a CBD oil. It was shipped as a medical treatment for a pediatric patient with a rare form of epilepsy. CBD oil, is a concentration of cannabidiol, which is not known to cause any psychoactive events.

The Potential Of The Global Market Trumps The Potential Of The Canadian Market

Although Canada's newly-forming recreational cannabis market has the potential to generate a massive amount of revenue for Tilray, it's really drops in the bucket when you think about the potential of the global market.

At the moment, there's no way to tell just how big the Canadian recreational cannabis market will be, but estimates suggest that it's going to be a multi-billion dollar one. In fact, the most widely accepted estimates suggest that within the first year, cannabis sales in the region will grow to between $4 billion and $8.7 billion.

Sure, those are big numbers, but when thinking about a global cannabis market, a mean market value of $6.35 billion is quite small. In fact, it hales in comparison to what many believe to be the largest cannabis market, the United States, which some suggest is as big as a $55 billion one. In Europe, it's expected that the cannabis market will grow to be worth more than $66 billion relatively soon. So, while Canada's market is expected to be a big one, it's easy to see that there are larger markets out there, and with Tilray taking a global perspective on cannabis, the company's potential is far larger than what we see in Canada alone.

The Caveat

Tilray has built a pretty decent global presence. At the moment, the company has operations in Canada, Europe, the UK, Australia, South America, and Africa. All of these regions represent a potential opportunity for the company. However, there is one massive market that the company has yet to tap into. That market is the United States.

Tilray is publicly traded in the United States, and to maintain its status as such, the company cannot break any United States laws. Although, there are markets within the United States that are legal for both medical and recreational use cannabis, the plant is still illegal on a federal level. Therefore, if Tilray were to operate within the United States, it would be forced to give up its status as a publicly traded company within the US, cutting the cord on an important audience of investors.

The Global Shift Of Opinion Surrounding Cannabis Could Create Massive Opportunities Ahead

The cannabis movement is a strong one. All over the world, more and more regions are legalizing the use of the plant for medical use. There are also various states in the United States, and other regions that have legalized cannabis, not only for medical, but for recreational use.

There's an argument that this trend will continue. In fact, even the United States may legalize cannabis in the relatively near future. At the moment, more than half of the states in the union have legalized cannabis for either medical or recreational use, or both. As views within the United States change, many argue that we will see a shift in federal laws surrounding the use of cannabis. Should this take place, Tilray may quickly enter one of the largest cannabis markets in the world. This would lead to an incredible rise in revenue.

Consider The Risks

Before making any investment, it's always important to consider the risk. Here are what I believe to be the largest risks the company faces:

Legal - While the Canadian cannabis market is a big one for Tilray, my bullish opinion on the stock is also dependent on the company's activities across borders. At the moment, we are seeing a trend of changes in laws around the world, moving toward the acceptance of the use of marijuana in one way or another. Should this trend come to a halt, the stock could see declines.

Canada - A large part of my bullish opinion on Tilray has to do with the company's work to set itself as a leader in the Canadian cannabis sector. With supply agreements that will put its products in front of more than 70% of its target audience, I believe that the company will be a major player in the market. However, should the company not uphold a position of leadership and sales flop, the stock could see declines ahead.

Market Size - There are several estimates assessing the size of the cannabis market in Canada. On the other hand, no one quite knows what will happen when cannabis becomes legal in the United States because there is no history to base estimates off of. So, there is a risk that the market could prove to be smaller than even modest estimates at $4 billion per year. Should this be the case, the opportunity for Tilray would be greatly reduced, likely leading to declines in value.

The Takeaway

Tilray has seen an incredible rise in value as investors consider the company a leader in the coming recreational cannabis market in Canada. While the Canadian legalization of cannabis represents a large opportunity for revenue, I believe that the larger opportunity lies in the company's work in the global cannabis marketplace. As global laws shift and cannabis becomes more widely accepted around the world, we could watch as recent gains show themselves to be nothing more than the tip of the iceberg. On the other hand, if you're going to make this play, keep a close eye on legalization trends around the world and the market size of the Canadian cannabis market as it opens and reports become available. In a sector that is dependent on legal changes and a market meeting rough estimates, being in the know will give you the upper hand.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.