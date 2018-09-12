Mastercard, Inc. (MA) Management Presents at Deutsche Bank's Technology Conference (Transcript)

Mastercard, Inc. (NYSE:MA) Deutsche Bank's Technology Conference Call September 12, 2018 12:00 PM ET

Michael Miebach - Chief Product Officer

Bryan Keane - Deutsche Bank

Bryan Keane

Okay. Good morning. My name is Bryan Keane. I’m the senior payments analyst here at Deutsche Bank, and we’re excited to have from Mastercard, Michael Miebach, who is the Chief Product Officer. Format for this fireside chat will be – I’ll lead the discussion. And then if you have questions, you can go ahead and raise your hand, we’ll get a mike out to you.

So with that, first and foremost, Michael, thanks for coming to the Deutsche Bank Tech Conference, especially because it’s your birthday today, I know, that’s what you wanted to spend your birthday doing with here at Tech Conference.

Michael Miebach

I couldn’t think of a better thing to do.

Bryan Keane

So I appreciate that. Maybe you could start a little bit about your career at Mastercard and provide an overview of kind of your current responsibilities?

Michael Miebach

All right. Thanks, Bryan. Good morning, everybody. So excited to be here, despite the fact that it’s the birthday. So I just celebrated my eighth anniversary at Mastercard. I joined the company to build out our business in the Middle East, Africa. And when I took the role of Chief Product Officer at the end of 2015, so coming in with direct frontline client experience, seeing leapfrogging technology from emerging markets have a – certainly, a good setup.

The responsibilities include in our company is everything around our core product business, credit, debit, prepaid, you name it, our digital and innovation activities, processing and other vertical integration parts of the payments value chain. So that’s kind of what I do for living and that can be a more exciting time to have this job, with all the change going on in the…

Bryan Keane

And did you recently take over Gary Flood’s responsibilities as well?

Michael Miebach

So we reorganized the bids and we took Gary Lyons’…

Bryan Keane

Gary Lyons, sorry?

Michael Miebach

Gary Lyons’ portfolio and we merged it with our core business. Just to explain this to everybody, for many years, we had built out our digital capabilities in a Digital Payments group, and we’ve came to the point, where there’s just felt mainstream. So we put it together with our core product business, because in the end, every one of our products needs to be cutting across all channels. So we’ve done that in March this year. It’s now all in one group.

Bryan Keane

Okay, all right. It’s helpful. So thinking about the product and investment strategy, hoping you could start off talking about your product strategy, investment and priorities?

Michael Miebach

Yes. So from a – from an overall enterprise strategy, if I get it started on that, basically with three strategic pillars. The first is significant focus on growing our core business. That is everything across consumer credit, debit, prepaid, our commercial business, our digital activities, our acceptance activities. So that the growth pillar absolutely is essential for what we do.

The second pillar is a diversified pillar, and that is about diversifying our customer base around our core business. And that is picking up on the point of historically, we were very focused on issuers, financial institutions, started to build this out into acquirers and the like, and today, there’s a lot of focus on merchants and other new players in the payment ecosystem, for example, PSDs, business-to-business networks, you name it, it is a whole different range of customers that today, that obviously require different products and services.

The third pillar of the enterprise strategy is our build pillar, growth, diversification, building out a whole new set of businesses, partly very adjacent to our existing core business and some others a little further away. I give you examples, where these priorities are to your question about investment priorities, data analytics, number one, safety security [Technical Difficulty]

The whole space of loyalty is a big one. And then, of course, more recent is our new payment [Technical Difficulty] or activity. Here you will remember our announcement of VocaLink. So that’s probably the enterprise strategy. When you look inside the product team, what are the marching orders here? It is – with that in mind, a focus on fortifying and growing our core ecosystems, anything that is product propositions around driving card and commerce faster than the market.

Secondly, anything around new payments, it’s fine that we bought VocaLink, but building out the reach of VocaLink and ensuring that we can connect as many senders of payments as many receivers of payments. For that, you need a whole set of products that haven’t existed in Mastercard, that’s where a lot of focus goes.

Plus these pillars, CardinalCommerce and new payment flows obsessing about customer experience, obsessing about making the easy work with Mastercard APL first and, of course, innovating, because everything I just said is what we know today. But what’s going to happen tomorrow or two years, five years from now, that’s where laps comes in, it’s good that we keep invested in a nutshell.

Bryan Keane

Yes. And so how do you think about this – the investigate internally versus partnerships first making the acquisitions for some of these new opportunities?

Michael Miebach

Yes, yes. So when we – so if you take a step back – took a – and take a look at the strategy I’ve just shared with you. So let’s say, we’re building out a new business that we don’t have the capability. Obviously, the choice is build or buy, and let’s stick with the VocaLink example.

So clearly, they are a network. We are a network. We could have decided to build this out ourselves. But the trend towards faster payments was happening there and then 2016, when we started think about it.

So it was clear that timing was an important consideration to go the route of acquisition, we could have done it ourselves. Other considerations are financial risk profile and so forth. The starting point is always, let’s see if we can do it ourselves. But for any of these three reasons I just gave, we might…

NuData, one of the more recent acquisitions. Here, it was a – they have a whole set of capabilities and behavioral analytics and behavioral data space, which we just simply didn’t have training talent, finding that talent takes time, again, the timing aspect overrode and we decided to buy than build.

Bryan Keane

Okay. And thinking about some of the products, I guess, first with debit. Can you talk about your strategy to convert Maestro cards to Mastercard debit cards? And why that’s important?

Michael Miebach

Yes. So, we might look at a debit card, as you get another card product. It does what it does for us volume, revenue, and you name it. But if you look at it from our customers’ perspective, really the perspective needs to be and that’s what we have adopted is, that the debit card is the anchor point of the current account relationship. It is actually the most frequent point of interaction with your customer.

So you want to use that for something more than, let’s say, money withdrawals. We’ll use it for online activity. We want to use it for any type of payment across any possible channel.

Now if you compare Maestro to DNC, you’ll find that the profile of what it allows you to do as an end user is very different. DNC has global acceptance. DNC I’m talking acronyms. Your debit Mastercard has global acceptance. It has online – a full online functionality, and it can be easily combined with any one of our services line be it loyalty, safety, security, et cetera. Maestro doesn’t generally do that.

So it’s pretty clear that this is – makes sense from a customer perspective, from an end user perspective, and therefore, it drives a lot of usage. The usage is like two times what we see on a basic Maestro card, and therefore, it makes a ton of sense for us. So we are pushing the migration around the world in all of our big Maestro market. And the issuers we showed in this case studies, we engaged with them through our advisors business and we start to see a lot of traction there. So it’s an exciting space for us.

Bryan Keane

So how big is the amount of Maestro cards that currently need to be converted? How long will that take?

Michael Miebach

So we’re looking at somewhere around $500 million levels of precise numbers, Warren will have, he is right there. I feel like at odds, as the product are amongst all you finance people, so I just want to put it right out there, but it’s run about that number. So there’s significant potential there.

Bryan Keane

But then how long will that take? Will that take 12 months, 18 months to convert the portfolio?

Michael Miebach

So active conversations in all the big markets. One thing to keep in mind is that, while this sounds entirely reasonable and intuitive and exciting to do in fact, it does take some significant IT investment. So depending on what is going on in particular market on the compliance agenda and whatever is keeping CTOs busy these days, that, that will drive the timelines in different markets. We’re pushing it hard.

Bryan Keane

Okay. Also, we’ve seen a resurgence in credit as well and some of the things that we’ve noticed is recent highlights in the affluent credit card space. So just could you maybe talk about targeting the affluent of the key component of the strategy and what you’ve seen in some recent wins?

Michael Miebach

Yes. The good momentum in credit around the world, especially noteworthy, our momentum in the United States. And as we said, Bryan, we put a lot of focus on affluent, particularly. Historically, we see 70% more net revenue in our affluent portfolio than our overall consumer credit portfolio. So it’s an attractive space for us.

If you look at some of the recent wins, the Bank of America cash rewards, the Barclays Arrival card or the co-brand space, Cabela’s, L.L. Bean, good progress here. And if I look at what it takes and look at it from my lens as the product person, it’s not any different actually from pretty much any other customer segment. So start off with, it has to be simple, it has to be safe. But the one thing that is very pronounced in the affluent credits space is this trend towards the segment of one hyper personalization.

So we’ve invested in quite a bit of technology that allows hyper-personalized offers, rewards. The headline and term here is CardLink offers – personal CardLink offers. And that is driving that out. When I look across some of the other things that positioned us well here as our investments in the loyalty space, we’re one of the largest point bank providers in the world.

We have – we’ve proven – we provide optionality in terms of loyalty programs, because you don’t only want hyper-personalization in the end user, you want it also for the bank. The bank doesn’t want to have the same offer as the next bank down the road. So Mastercard Benefits Optimizer, it basically allows you to easily craft the offer that you want to provide to your end users.

The travel segment is big. We make a big focus on airline co-brands and other travel cards around the world with Mastercard travel rewards. We focus on the particular corridors that are issuing partners pursue. And that – all that adds up to a lot of momentum in the space that we feel quite good about.

Bryan Keane

So one of the other strategies I know is to take more share from some of the domestic networks. So with debit and credit, have you guys seen success in getting more switching volume?

Michael Miebach

Yes, we have. So a lot of switching volume, the numbers have quite dramatically changed over the last five, six years around the world. I have to say, the U.S. was one of our biggest switching markets. Now we see this much more evenly distributed around the world. And it comes right back to the point that I made earlier about the comparing Maestro to debit Mastercard. It’s just a richer proposition to drive the better consumer experience. So as we go to the local banks, you have a choice of partner with your local scheme, or with us. Here’s a trade-off and oftentimes, these days it falls to us.

Bryan Keane

I wanted to turn to VocaLink? Obviously, you guys made an acquisition a little over a year ago. Can you give us an update on how VocaLink is doing it? And I know recently, you announced the integration of Mastercard Send and VocaLink in the UK. So maybe we get an update on that?

Michael Miebach

Yes. So May last year legal day one, so we’re just over a year into our time together as one company and a lot of progress here, first of all in the market. The trend towards faster payments around the world keeps accelerating. There’s, at any given point in time, double-digit numbers of RFPs out there, and we are in the conversation.

And that was one of the first thing that I have to say that even the forth legal day one, the announcement of the acquisition of VocaLink is getting us into the conversation, where our customers are looking at us and prospect customers are looking at us as a one-stop shop partner and say, you can help me with Card Payment Solutions, but you can also help me with fee bank account-based payment solutions. So that was something that has definitely changed.

VocaLink is present in a range of markets. Their home market is the UK. Faster payments has been around for over 10 years in the UK. So the first progress that we’ve seen is really deepening the presence of VocaLink in the UK itself, and I give you a couple of examples there.

We’re fairly shortly after the – we announced the acquisition. We won the check and clearing business in the UK, but I was a big win basically proving the point that, that technology can displace any type of payments flow out there in the market. They now process way over 90% of the whole payment market in the UK.

Then you started look at what we have been doing in Mastercard. On the services strategy, as we said, we have a bunch of base product and then we build out services lines that make our services, while our products work better.

VocaLink was in a similar track. So they started to build out security type of services, data analytics services, and we took that right on, it fit perfectly in our strategy. So we just went public to say that, with a group of 10 leading banks in the UK, there is a fraud arrangement to track money meal accounts, basically, money laundering activity. That is a big contract and something that, that was hard to do. But it shows that when you become a partner at a domestic level, at a scheme level, we can provide solutions that cover the whole market. So that’s an exciting and exciting space.

If you look beyond the UK, we went live in the United States, of course, it’s going with a clearinghouse here in the U.S. in November last year. So that is – it’s still early days. The infrastructure is working perfectly, and we will have to see how it plays out. Around the world, a bunch of RFPS, in which we are in those conversations, I see a two, three-year journey here for us, but we feel quite good about it at this stage.

Bryan Keane

I wanted to turn to B2B. I know Mastercard defined it as $100 trillion addressable market for B2B payments. Can you just talk a little bit about your competitive position there and the opportunities to grow?

Michael Miebach

Yes. So when we – at the the Investor Day in September last year and we said the $120 trillion. The logic basically here was to say, well, we’ve been playing in P2M for many, many years and here’s this whole space, $120 trillion that we have only addressed marginally. And second, if you peel the onion on it, you’ll find that there’s $100 trillion, that is all accounts payable volume. It’s actually not even close to cards. And of the whole $120 trillion only today, $2 trillion is carded.

Our progress in this whole space is and again, the product lens on it is, we had our historic business and fleet cards, purchasing cards, T&E and some of our differentiating propositions in the space like smart data, our expense reporting platform, that – yes, it’s a nicely growing business, that’s fantastic.

Then we branched out into virtual credit cards and here you go into some of the back-end payment processing and that business model is liked by particular verticals, for example, online travel agencies, partner – our partnership with WEX and the likes of ENet.

So that, that’s an interesting space, again, a differentiating platform for us here with our inControl platform. Again, we feel we have a unique position here. So that works well for us. And then we branched out into – back to the idea of a one-stop shop. We said, well, it’s great if we have card-based solutions that get at the cardable volume within the $120 trillion, we should really look at the bigger opportunity, which is $120 trillion. So our first product launch in that space was the Mastercard B2B payment hub, which we went out with.

The third, you might have seen the announcement some of this year, and that’s really a payment optimization platform. Basically, it says to any medium-sized companies, I don’t want to worry about payments, I’ll just give it to my bank. And based on this Mastercard platform, partnership with Avid, I should say, we’re giving payment optimization across any type of payment flow,

You take it forward and then you link it back to the question on VocaLink, of course, as there’s more faster payment optionality coming up in different markets than you just complete the circle and say, we can really deal with everything. So I’m pretty excited about the B2B space. I believe we have more assets than anybody else in this space.

And you – some of you might have seen our announcement this morning on Mastercard Track. While we were here in New York, we announced the launch of a trade directory in the B2B payment space, which is again, completing that whole suite of products.

Bryan Keane

Okay, really helpful. I wanted to turn to cross-border volumes for Mastercard have been materially higher than the kind of the industry average. What do you attribute that to?

Michael Miebach

Our great product, but I might be biased. So over the last five, six years, we have done some things fairly obvious, but we didn’t have it before. And that is, we appointed somebody to own this value driver. So we have in the product team an owner for our cross-border. And if you wake up in the morning, you think cross-border and says, what drives that? Is it portfolios in this product propositions? What is it? Is it acceptance issues? All of those aspects have been starting to become part of BAU.

So as much as we think about consumer credit every day, we think about cross-border. The two specific areas I want to call out that have been very successful is, again, picking out verticals that have high cross-border volume. I talked about the online travel agency, piece here.

And the other is portfolio optimization going after and those wins that we have going after the affluent traveler portfolios, going after the airline co-brand and then having the right product propositions decked against it and follow through with continuous portfolio optimization through our advisors business and leveraging our marketing assets, our priceless assets, again, especially those portfolios then you close off the whole proposition. So speaking in U.S. sports analogies, you notice from the accent, I’m not from here. But I would call that’s blocking and tackling, I think.

Bryan Keane

All right. It’s helpful.

Michael Miebach

Wow.

Bryan Keane

Yes. We just lost some plates. One aspect about service is, Mastercard has shared in the past that services, I think is over 20%, maybe 25% or so of revenues. And that’s been a faster area of growth for you guys in the core business. Can you just talk a little bit about what’s driving the services growth and what that looks like going forward?

Michael Miebach

Yes. So our services strategy, what it’s intended to do is really the combination of helping us differentiate our product set and making it work better, augmenting our products perform. The best example that I should give here is loyalty. We have a loyalty service that we provide. It’s branded agnostic that we provide to our customers. But certainly, when it comes to our own Mastercard, you’ll get better data, better usage, better engagement, that allows us to make off – make better loyalty, offer us back to CardLink offers, that again drives more usage on the underline card as a flywheel.

So that whole model drives the differentiation of our product piece, but at the same time, of course, it’s a separate engagement that drives separate revenue. And because we pick areas that matter to our customers, they’re of great interest. The best example is our – extending our advisors business into ACH. But we’ve created an ACH practice and everybody today wants to know about faster payments and thinking about the strategy.

So there’s a whole range of fast-growing activities that we’re building out in the service line. The two of them help me every day on the product side, but at the same time, my colleague, who runs our services, drives significant revenue growth for the company.

Bryan Keane

Okay. And then just maybe to close on the products, it’s the volumes, obviously, been coming through. And terms like that, there’s no reason to believe that, you guys don’t have a lot of things in the fire to keep the momentum going?

Michael Miebach

When you look forward and I come back to the comment that I made about us looking at the future and where we’re investing. So the whole space of B2B is clearly an area, where we’re going to build out further product. You take a step back and say with the fast ACH, which is going to be a good chunk of what is getting at the B2B volume, the $120 trillion, you start to see the infrastructure of playing out, but that’s going to take its time.

So applications that sit on top and make it easier for the payers and payee in the B2B space, I’ll let Track is going to be what will help to monetize that opportunity. And here is where we put a lot of focus to have more on the docket and I give you yet another example. You look at the airline space and look at how payments between travel agents and airlines work today. So here’s – there’s very particular and obvious areas, where we can come with a product set that will continue to fuel our growth to chip away at the $120 trillion.

Bryan Keane

I wanted to move over to kind of the new and emerging technologies and some of them we’ve talked about a lot in the past. But the one that – first one that comes to mind is tokenization and we’ve talked about that for several years. Can you just get us up to speed on what’s the latest with tokenization, and how that’s going to drive the future of digital payments?

Michael Miebach

Yes. It’s almost like the piping of digital commerce. So when you look at the EMV like security that we’re used to now – that we’re now used to around the world, pretty much around the world on the physical payment side, tokenization basically turns the payment credential into a one-time token, that is linked to a device in a particular merchant.

So if there’s ever a compromise the company use for anything else, so that is a pretty simple and obvious advantage. And we have – when you then look at the balance between trust and user experience, we were always of the opinion that tokenization is essential. We focused on it over the last couple of years. If I just take the progress that we made between quarter one and quarter two this year, we’ve added another 100 issuers, another two markets on to a tokenization platform, it gets us to a total of just under 1,500 issuers in 50 markets. So it’s scaled quite rapidly.

And the approach that we took here, so it makes sense. We believe in the security standard, how do we get the scale passed in the world that is generally rather fragmented, the digital payment space? We said, that’s replicated the network role that we had on the payment side. When you look at what is everybody’s issue going to have – going to be on the token side, if you’re token requester or you’re a token provider, endless bilateral contracts, we said, we need a program that you sign up to the tokenization rule, so to say, one-time.

So you want to join, I want to join. We both sign up as Mastercard and then you know, it works. So that really was the driver, MDES Express, our MDES Express program, that was the driver for scale. If you look at the application on what will this do? You start to look at, let’s say, wearables and then further on the Internet of Things.

But every connected device today could be having in the clear payment credentials, of course, with tokenization. It’s a lot easier to ensure that, that new and evolving ecosystem is coming at the right safety standards. so that’s an obvious application for tokenization. And, of course, the whole world of card-on-file, where you have payment credentials in the clear with merchants, so you displace that with the tokenization service, MDES for merchants and MDES stands for Mastercard Digital Enablement Service, which is the name of our tokenization platform. You do that.

First of all, you’re prepared from a security perspective. But also there’s a user experience advantage. When your payment cards credentials expires, you don’t have to go online with every single merchant and change that, it comes through the tokenization engine. So that’s a pretty useful set of applications.

And then you start to think about in a word of you as a consumer having many tokens with many merchants and you will have no idea what you gave to whom at one point in time our consumer controls proposition then says, “Well, here’s all your merchants and you can switch your token on, you can switch your token off, you can set limits, you can do whatever you want and manage that as anything else you manage, let’s say, on your mobile banking approximately".

So it’s the piping, but it’s already starting to look like a fantastic platform for differentiating product that we can offer to our partners on the merchant side, as well as on the banking side.

Bryan Keane

I’ve got to ask you a question about blockchain, the hyper’s reality?

Michael Miebach

No, good conference without it.

Bryan Keane

No, you’ve got to ask about blockchain. So is it – are you guys able to use that technology to your advantage going forward in the future, or is it something that you worry about more being a competitive threat?

Michael Miebach

So we believe there is a number of use cases where a blockchain technology is applicable. We’re in our labs environment, as well as in our – specifically in data analytics environment we’re experimenting with blockchain. It’s still an emerging technology, but we take it very seriously, and I want to give you a stat that brings that to life.

A couple of days, there was an article in the press that looked at – we verified it. There was an article in the press that looked at who is investing in blockchain technology? And where is the IP concentrated these days? So is global rankings on blockchain-related patents? And I’m happy to say, we ranked amongst the top three companies in the world on that. So we have 80 patents in this space. It tells you, we take it very seriously.

The spaces that we believe are probably near-term opportunities vis-à-vis an emerging technology that we experiment with. It’s a cross-border space. If you look at the cross-border payments, especially takes us back to B2B. You look in the B2B space and you see, you make a payment today cross-border from one supplier to a buyer, it will take multiple days and it is a relatively in transparent, where the payment stands at a given point in time.

Blockchain is a ledger that brings transparency to parties that have gone either end of the transaction could address the problem like that. But it’s not limited to that, and I use the word adjacency earlier when I talked about new businesses. So we have looked at the applicability of blockchain in the space of proof-of-provenance.

Imagine, you buy a medicine and who knows if the medicine is what it claims to be. So proof-of-provenance from a manufacturer all the way to the point of payment, when you buy the goods as a consumer that in this transaction, can be proved this is actually the product that it claims to be, that seems an application for us, where we see appetite in the industry and it’s relatively close to what we do, we can leverage our network and our blockchain capability. So interesting space.

Bryan Keane

I want to ask about contactless. I’ve seen Mastercard have more ads and seem to be pushing this initiative more around the world, especially here in the U.S. Why is that an important initiative? And can it help push electronic volumes even higher?

Michael Miebach

Yes. I always like to come back to the consumer and what is the good experience for the consumer, because we kind of crack that from the product side and a lot of things will fall in place. It’s just a simple user experience. You pull out your card, you pull out your phone and you tap and then it’s straightforward. So the early days security issues have all been solved around that.

So it is a simple and great user experience. In those markets that are little further advanced when it comes to contactless, you name a couple, Australia, Poland, Canada, you start to see that the engagement rates on a consumer using a contactless card in terms of number of transactions is much higher than somebody who is not using a contactless card up to three times higher.

So we see significant change in volume coming through out of those markets, where that’s happening. So that’s a good argument to any issuer who has not moved over to a contactless card yet on why that makes sense. We’re pushing it around the world. Issuer by issuer is good and we’re having those conversations. We’re proving the point. But some of the breakthrough events that happened in markets that really have made the jump is use cases that go beyond the individual issuer, something that builds a habit.

So that you’re just kind of forced to use it and it feels so good and use it multiple times a day and what is that public transport. Wherever we move to ticketless underground or ticketless public transport, you start to see a real jump in contactless numbers, the best examples are all these transport of London.

If you travel through London, you just tap your phone or your credit card, it’s pretty cool. We saw some of the earlier issues, where the speed was, you have somebody else behind you bumping into you as you were tapping, that is all addressed. It’s a very cool experience and you start to see that, that was really moving the volume.

So we’re engaging with public transport authorities in the U.S. and a bunch of other countries to really push that. Overall, it’s good for us. It’s good for our customers and is a great end user experience makes a ton of sense.

Bryan Keane

Okay. If there’s questions in the audience, just raise your hand and we can bring a mike to you. I wanted to ask about authentication. I know you guys have talked a little bit about 3DS 2.0 and then the common checkout button…

Michael Miebach

Yes.

Bryan Keane

…that’s getting a lot of press as well…

Michael Miebach

Yes.

Bryan Keane

What does that mean for Masterpass? Maybe if you can tie those two things together?

Michael Miebach

All right. So the – let me start with the common checkout button. So it’s got a lot of press, what is it? It’s an industry initiative and all that. And a simple way to describe what we’re trying to do as an industry is coming back to the earlier point of in the digital payment space, there is some fragmentation, there’s a whole range of options how consumers can pay, that is fantastic. We are all for choice.

But at the same time, imagine, you go into a shop today, obviously, you go to the shop in the hotel and you want to buy something. What do you see? You have one terminal and it’s one pretty predictable user experience. And that has gotten to scale for the industry and it is helpful for the end consumer. It’s also helpful for the merchants, because the merchant only puts one terminal there.

You transport that experience into the world of digital payments and you see significant fragmentation that brings a lot of complexity for the merchants and for the acquirer space. We said, “All right, if we get together as an industry, we look at that what is – what’s wrong with that?”

First of all, it is costly, but also it comes with different checkout experiences that consumers have trouble to get to and it comes with very varying security standards. So as more connected devices comes through in the digital space, you’re basically say, “Okay. So let’s put security to the forefront and puts consumer experience to the forefront and merchant ease of rolling this out, because there’s – as the overall industry we’re interested in pushing digital payments, of course, as a business.

So all that together came – the conclusion was a common checkout button with tokenization as the security standard, and one pretty – one common checkout process at least for the card networks. You should expect that later in the year Veeco will publish these standards and how that actually looks like from a flow perspective. We’re excited about the tokenization piece per se, because that’s going to give us a lot of tailwind on that front. So overall, an exciting initiative.

But even if you have that, authentication is still critical and here’s where 3DS 2.0 comes in. You all remember, SecureCode, that was the 1.0. The 2.0 will spare you one-time passwords. It will spare your high decline rates. It is much data –rich. It will pick up a lot more data on what you generally do as a customer in terms of making a risk-based authentication decision and say, “Okay, this is going to go through. Basically, in a nutshell, the card works when it’s supposed to work.”

So that’s the whole idea. There’s really two worlds. There’s the world of Europe. And in Europe, you have a multi-factor authentication mandated through the payment systems directive, it’s going live next year in September. So there will be one particular implementation of 3DS 2.0, but it’s going to again push the standard around fast.

In the United States, it’s not mandated. so here different issuers will be using different risk authentication mechanisms. But all comes back to the standard of – they’re going to use more data points to make a better judgment to drive a better consumer experience at a defined security level. Just a second, I’d try to nail that to you.

Bryan Keane

Yes, I’ll ask.

Michael Miebach

It was a big question.

Bryan Keane

Yes. I’ll ask you a last one here. I don’t see a question. So I’ll ask you just on PSD2.

Michael Miebach

Yes.

Bryan Keane

…we get the common question is, PSD2 a competitive threat to the networks or can it be an advantage?

Michael Miebach

So PSD2, first of all, when you come back to what I just said, the whole 3DS 2.0, that’s an opportunity for the overall industry. So it’s going to drive consumer confidence into the network. So overall, that is fantastic. If this is implemented in the right way by each of the banks, then you will see this is an opportunity. If this starts to lead to a somewhat more fractured consumer experience on the other hand, you could have some issues. So we’re partnering with the banks to ensure that the implementation works well.

If you look into the open banking side of PSD2 and you start to see, there’s a whole new space emerging off of new players. FinTech is coming in, looking for different types of business models. And here, we have been partnering with FinTechs in all around the world through our Start Path program. We just announced our accelerate program at Money 20/20 Europe, where we basically said, “Hey, our partnerships with FinTech is important”.

So that’s – it’s an exciting space, where I think we’ll see new business models emerging. Back to the point that I made on endless express earlier on, we have our banks coming to us and say, let’s partner and open banking. We have the FinTechs coming to us, because not everybody wants to talk to everybody else. So the role of the network even in open banking might be an interesting space.

Bryan Keane

All right, super. We’ll keep it there. Thanks so much, Michael, and happy birthday, again.

Michael Miebach

Thank you very much. Thank you.

