Nike: Epic Journey Towards A Strong Growth Rebound

Investment Thesis

It has been fifteen years since I covered Nike stock way back during my IR days. The retail space is such a darling in the early 2000s – an era of pop culture and the turbulent times of the 911 terror.

Innovation is at the heart of Nike's (NYSE: NKE) corporate philosophy. Investors have gained confidence and witnessed significant successful product innovation throughout 2018. Some notable launches include the Lebron Soldier, React Odyssey and KD11. The Jordan Flyknit Elevation 23 was launched this year. Nike once again has reinvented the footwear space through the flyknit material and an air-cushioned midsole in its classic Air Jordan design.

There has been increased focus and doubts on new products within NKE's pipeline this year. One of the bigger talking points among investors has been around NKE's daring plan to remodel its distribution as well as promotional activity. Thus this brings to investors’ concern the six straight quarters of negative inventory growth. Apparently, I feel NKE is in the middle of a "mystical transformation", there is an impetus for them to shift their strategy to a more realistic and achievable long-term goal. Of course, they have to stick to their aggressive plan as well.

Earnings Review

Revenue rose 12.8% year-on-year to $9.8 billion in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2018. By geographical segment, North America gained 3%, Greater China was up 25%, EMEA climbed 10% and the Asia Pacific was up 13%. Barclays (NYSE: BCS) ("Scoring On North American Rebound") noted that a return to growth in North America should be sustainable and is ongoing towards its annual growth target with strong momentum going into 2019 fueled by new innovation.

In 2018, 100% of the growth was driven by Nike Direct (contributed 90%) and Nike Consumer Experiences (contributed 10%). Operating profit margin decreased by 50 basis points to 12.9%. Gross profit margin rose by 60 basis points to 44.7% as a result of accelerated full price sell troughs and growth in Nike digital business. Selling, General, and Administrative ((SG&A)) expense surged by 31.9% driven by a 25% hike in demand creation attributed to sports marketing and a 14% climb in overhead (Deutsche Bank, "10-K Highlights a Return to Healthy Growth").

Inventory Revenue Spread Improved

Based on the report of Deutsche Bank (NYSE: DB) (10-K Highlights a Return to Healthy Growth), North America inventory was up 2.3% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2018 (as against 5.4% in the third quarter). This resulted in an inventory vs. revenue spread of 0.9% vis-à-vis the minus 11% yielded last third quarter. This is the first positive spread since the fourth quarter of 2017.

Meanwhile, inventory in China increased by 25.3% year-on-year while revenue growth rose 35%, yielding a spread of 9.8% (versus negative 17.9% in the third quarter 2018).

Historically, the chart below indicates the surge in channel inventory in 2011, which resulted in significant pressure on footwear retailers.

Source: Deutsche Bank ("Where Are We In The Cycles?")

Based on the data below, I can hypothesize that the significant decline in Nike Air sales was the result of NKE’s pullback from a number of retail partners in 2017 together with cuts in certain stock keeping units (SKUs) in the market (particularly Jordan).

Source: Deutsche Bank

So What's In It For Us?

I can see that Nike is well positioned for gross margin expansion for the first time in nine consecutive quarters. Most retail partners of Nike are confident about this expected turnaround. Footlocker (NYSE: FL) said:

"They are starting to see benefits of Nike's tighter distribution of the Jordan brand and improved full price sell-throughs of Jordan Retros. The only promos on Nike product during the quarter were on older models. Promotional activity was also higher for new launches such as the Zoom LeBron Soldier XI and the 2017 Free RN Running shoes."

I also noted that most of the sneaker launches during the quarter are products that have higher Average Selling Prices (NYSE:ASP) of $150, thus supporting gross margin expansion.

Based on the company annual report, I noted that NKE generated around $16 billion in cumulative free cash flow. Around 50% of which was generated over the past four years. Approximately $15 billion of free cash flow was returned to shareholders via share repurchases and dividends. I can conclude that NKE is on track to sustain consistent growth in the near term given the figures.

2018 Guidance: Is it Achievable?

Nike guided a currency-neutral revenue growth in the mid-to-high single digit range (Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript, Nike News, The Motley Fool). This will be led by the strength of offshore sales. Gross margin expansion is estimated at the high end of long-term goal of 30 to 50 basis points (excluding forex impact).

I believe Nike can achieve this promises. We have seen several notable launches utilizing new technology, further integrating its new technology into its existing platforms. I can see that there is a balanced product portfolio across performance basketball, retro, running, lifestyle and casual.

Although I'm still cautious how the pace at which this new technology will achieve scale given the very aggressive reacceleration strategy and the prolonged negative inventory growth. Citing an example, launching the Oddysey React ($120 average selling price per DB estimate) and expanding the React cushioning technology into sportswear requires a great deal of digital product creation.

According to DB ("Nike's Optimism Should Surprise No One"), the growth of over 50% will come from technology innovation over the next 5 years. NKE hinted at exciting fresh products to come. These will be "surprises" from KOBE 360, Converse, Epic React for running, Max 270 lifestyle shoe and newer sneakers for women. The new material with Fly Leather is 40% lighter than traditional leather.

Source: Deutsche Bank (“10K Highlights A Return To Healthy Growth”)

In addition, the company shared insights into speed to market and supply chain initiatives that should better align consumer demand with product supply, cutting down costs, and create shorter lead times thus creating an improved sell-through and lower markdowns. Reacceleration goal of 65% full price sell-through. I also have confidence that they will be consistent in expanding their gross margins annually in the long term.

Reacceleration Strategy

Nike emphasized in its analyst day that it would be going from a 40% differentiated retail model to an 80% differentiated retail model over the next five years. "Differentiated retail model" refers to NKE's marketing strategy wherein it embraces new technologies in terms of online or offline marketing to adapt quickly to their target market. Huge retail partners will become part of this reacceleration strategy among them are Footlocker, Tmall, Zalando, JD, Nordstrom.

To fulfill this, NKE said they would be shifting from 30,000 global retailers (with 110,000 points of distribution) to focus mainly on just 40 strategic retail partners. The purpose of this to pave way the execution of their 2x direct strategy with more productive retail partners. Over time NKE is anticipating 2/3rds of its strategic partners will serve as differentiated retailers.

BCS cited a perfect example of NKE being successful in differentiated retailing experience. The company partnered with Nordstrom in coming up with the "NxN" sneaker boutique experience. This partnership was first launched in 2016. The concept was created on the first Nike and Nordstrom partnership in 2015. It is a POP-iN@nORDSTROM X Nike SHOP.

I can see that this partnership would create an even further "experiential" retail experience. For instance, the NxN shop-in-shop at Nordstrom local in California allows for customers to meet with a stylist, have clothing tailored, get a manicure and sit on a coffee bar. NxN launched a partnered collection designed by Sami Miro which is available exclusively at NxN stores and was launched at the experiential L.A. store.

Added to that, I learned that the company purchased a consumer data analytics company Zodiac. Hence, I well expect that the company will continue seeking acquisitions in the near future.

I believe that this is the most impressive move of NKE in technological innovation. Through this platform, NKE will be able to leverage Zodiac's proprietary algorithms. It will help drive its membership program and efficiently capture demand signals to inform its express lane.

Stock Valuation

Based on the valuation of BCS analyst, NKE is trading at 31.X its 2018 earnings per share (NYSEARCA:EPS) of $2.40 and 27.1% of its 2019 EPS of $2.80. Price target $80 is the result of the 28.6X revised EPS estimate of $2.80.

I believe that BCS’ valuation is justified given NKE's above-average growth prospects within retail and my expectation for revenue and margin expansion to eventually re-accelerate.

My Takeaway

In my opinion, the company has an encouraging top-line growth story. I strongly believe that NKE has a well thought out reacceleration plan. The company’s strong and balanced shoe portfolio should further provide ample ammunition for a re-acceleration in the United States and sustained growth internationally. NKE continues to preserve its track record of cost-efficient initiatives, direct-to-consumer expansion and pricing power.

Overall, I would expect that NKE would remain persistent to allocate its cash flows into high return initiatives like the innovation and digital platform. Based on the foregoing, I believe that the journey to sustained growth never ends for NKE. The company is "enjoying" long-term high single-digit annual revenue growth coupled with mid-teens EPS growth. All signs point to an acceleration into a better financial model than at any other point in NKE’s history.

Finally, I have noted that macro factors certainly support NKE's re-acceleration strategy. I believe the US retail sector boom-bust cycle is still bottoming. In addition, competition in footwear is more moderate.

