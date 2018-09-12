Hain Celestial: Look Beyond Next Year

The company is shifting its focus from destructive growth to valuation creation, and while the stock is expensive based on next year's estimates, investors should look beyond those.

In the last three years Hain Celestial (HAIN) has lost more than 50% of its value. The decline is largely the result of management prioritizing growth over value creation through an aggressive acquisition strategy that has alienated customers and introduced an array of operational complexities. Results have gotten worse since activist group Engaged Capital acquired a stake last year (shares are down >30% YTD), but this weakness is largely the result of temporary (and much needed) restructuring measures rather than fundamental business issues. There are still a lot of risks with HAIN, but the company is addressing its biggest problems and we believe there’s real turnaround potential here. But the stock isn’t cheap: HAIN trades at large premium to packaged food competitors and historical sector averages, so while we do see multiple avenues for upside, investors will need to be patient.

Much Needed Restructuring

HAIN has pursued aggressive, acquisition-driven growth during a time when consumers (particularly millenials) have increasingly shunned brand-name products of multinational companies in favor of local/private label alternatives. HAIN certainly isn’t the only company to suffer at the hands of increased private label competition: this is a trend occurring throughout the packaged food space and it's a big reason why the strategy of acquiring a bunch of brands hasn’t panned out.

Acquiring all these brands has also introduced a ton of operational complexities, particularly in the areas of supply chain and inventory management, which undermined efficiency and exacerbated the existing problems. Simply put, this is a company that was begging for a change in strategy, and eventually management responded with Project Terra, a comprehensive restructuring plan expected to result in roughly $100M in cost savings between 2017 and 2019.

The crux of Project Terra is to rationalize the company’s bloated brand portfolio and focus energy and effort on its most important brands. We believe this strategy has serious potential since the lion’s share of company profits comes from a small number of brands: just 11 out of HAIN’s 60+ brands drive > 80% of total revenue. But right now the restructuring initiatives are weighing on performance.

In the most recent quarter revenues fell 1% on a constant currency basis and missed estimates, but the decrease was mainly a product of the decision to stop supporting various lower margin SKUs, which resulted in a mid-single digit decline in the company’s core US segment. HAIN has now removed more than 1000 SKUs since it began to implement Project Terra, and the accelerating declines throughout the year reflect these measures (sales increased 2% for the year).

Project Terra is also hurting results on the cost side. Gross margin fell almost 300 bps in the most recent quarter as the company increased promotional investments in its core brands, which more than offset the benefits of cost cuts (although increased freight and commodity costs also played a role). Ongoing investments in promotions and marketing will likely be required due to the increasing competition from cheaper private label alternatives, and we view this competition as the biggest threat to the turnaround story. It’s clear that HAIN lacks an economic moat to protect itself against competitors, and if HAIN has to effectively cut margins to get its product off the shelves indefinitely, then the margin upside will be limited.

In summary, performance deteriorated in Q4 (adjusted EBITDA fell y/y 25% to 45.8M), but this weakness is largely due to transitory factors (lower SKUs and increased marketing investments) and this is probably why the share price recovered so quickly the Q4 release. To be sure, private label competition is still a huge risk, and investors should not sneeze at the margin decline in Q4, but there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the outlook, as I’ll elaborate on below.

Valuation Discussion

Even at $28 HAIN isn’t cheap: shares currently trade at a TTM EV/EBITDA multiple of 21.4x and at a forward P/E of 22.3x. This is a lofty valuation for a packaged foods company and HAIN’s competitors, who are currently more profitable, trade at sizeable discounts: Kraft Heinz (KHC), General Mills (GIS), Kellog (K), and Campbell Soup (CPB) trade at forward P/E’s of 14.7x, 15.7x, 15.7x, and 16.2x respectively (average of 15.6x).

It’s clear that the market is expecting some kind of turnaround, but we believe that HAIN’s premium, at minimum, is justified since the company has much greater potential for EPS growth within the next 3-5 years.

HAIN is currently operating at mid single-digit operating profit margins (average of about 6.4% over the last 2 years), which is much lower than what HAIN has done historically (average of ~10.5% between 2011 and 2016) and what the typical packaged food company does. Private label competition is still a headwind of course, but a lot of HAIN’s issues have been self-inflicted and should be remedied by a more simplified, streamlined focus on its most profitable products. The company expects to return to growth next year: management is guiding for adjusted EBITDA growth in the 7-17% range and adjusted EPS growth in the 4-19% range, and whenever margins are as thin as HAIN’s are currently, its useful to think beyond a one-year time horizon since it doesn’t take a whole lot of margin improvement to drive large increases in EPS. If for example, you believe that adjusted operating margin can expand to the low-teens within the next few years, you’re looking at potentially 300-400M in adjusted operating profits (assuming 3% sales growth), compared to 150M last year.

There are other reasons to be optimistic as well. Activist investor Engaged Capital, who acquired a stake in the company last June, has a history of success with organic food companies and this stake accounts for a significant portion of the firm’s assets. It appears that the aim here is to make HAIN as enticing as possible to a potential buyer, and there could potentially be a lot of suitors who would value HAIN’s portfolio of popular organic products, assuming management is able to execute. In addition, the sale of the company’s Pure Protein division (expected to be completed early next year) could fetch roughly $700M, and the company plans to return the proceeds to shareholders.

Conclusion

HAIN’s restructuring strategy represents a fundamental shift in focus from growth to value creation. Private label competition is still a big headwind and shares are expensive based on next year’s estimates, but operating profits look set to double within the next few years if management executes, making next year’s estimates less significant. Investors will have to be patient, but for those able to stomach some short-term uncertainty, HAIN might be worth the risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.