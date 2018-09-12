Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) Presents at Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference Broker Conference Call - (Transcript)

Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY) Morgan Stanley Healthcare Broker Conference Call September 12, 2018 1:40 PM ET

Executives

Joshua Smiley - SVP & CFO

Analysts

David Risinger - Morgan Stanley

David Risinger

All right. So thanks everybody for joining us for the Eli Lilly session. Please refer to disclaimers at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. I also need to note that unfortunately, for compliance reasons, we can't discuss Elanco. But if you have questions separately, you can reach out to the company; and the Elanco company actually has its own separate IR team as well. So we will talk about where the other 90% of the profits from the company come from.

So with respect to our speaker this morning, we're fortunate to have Josh Smiley, he's the company's CFO. He became -- he was named CFO at the beginning of this year. He originally joined Lilly in 1995 and has held positions across finance, sales and marketing, and other areas. In particular, he led the company's U.S. sales and marketing efforts to payers, which is quite an interesting background to have in his current role. And he was named CFO for Lilly Research Labs in April 2007, so you can ask him about his crystal ball on ROI modeling for R&D projects. But we are fortunate to have him with us here today. And so thank you again for joining us, Josh.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - David Risinger

I thought I would start off with just a high-level question on the performance of the business. First of all, congrats on delivering better-than-expected growth this year. I was hoping that you could discuss some of the upside drivers for that performance and the prospects towards your 2020 objectives.

Joshua Smiley

Sure. Thank you, Dave. I think as it relates to our performance this year, we are pleased. We've raised our expectations and guidance for the year a few times. In Q2, our sales grew at 9%, operating expense at negative 1% and that leads to obviously, very strong bottom line performance. Our growth is driven by our new product launches. So we've launched nine products since 2014, and we've said that, that's -- watch that space for indications of Lilly's long-term performance. So we're pleased with the products that we've launched. I think the one that's the biggest now and continues to perform well is Trulicity, which is our GLP-1. And we see a big opportunity in this class, the class is growing at about 25%, and even with new launches and competition, we continue to see very, very strong growth in the GLPs, and in Trulicity specifically. We're early in the launch cycle of Verzenio, which is our CDK4/6 for breast cancer and that's off to a good start, getting -- approaching 20% of NBRx share in the U.S. Our immunology franchise, Taltz, which is an IL-17 for psoriasis and we've just started to launch it for psoriatic arthritis, is doing well. So collectively, the nine products that we've launched make up about 28% of our sales now and added 12 points of volume growth to our Q2 numbers.

And of course, we expect that percentage of sales to get bigger as the products continue to scale. And they give us a lot of confidence towards our 2020 objectives. So our 2020 objectives on the top line, what we said back in 2016 is between 2015 and 2020, you should expect a minimum compound annual sales growth of 5% from Lilly. We said that's a minimum, and based on how we're performing to date in that period, if you just take the midpoint of our updated sales guidance for this year, really for '19 and '20, we only have to grow at about 2.5% to achieve that minimum. So I think we're very, very confident in our ability to meet that goal. We've also had a goal around operating margin, that we'd have a minimum operating margin performance of 30% in 2020. And that's coming off of -- as we went through our patent expiration period in the first half of the last -- of this decade, we're coming off a low of about 17% margin. We really are at about 30% now. So if you look at Q1 and Q2 performance, we're about 29% but we also have some foreign exchange things in there. So we feel very good about where we are there.

So I think as we think about the next two years, we will make investments in our new launches, not just the nine that we have now, but our next launch, we anticipate to be Emgality, our anti-CGRP for migraine. So we'll make investments there. We'll certainly make investments in bringing the next generation of Phase III products to the market. But we'd expect operating expense to continue to grow at a rate less than sales. And while we have a very strong sales performance this year, one of the things that is helping to sort of support our overall sales base is Cialis in the U.S. It's been declining, it's not contributing our sales growth but it'll face generic competition in the U.S. this month. So that'll be a little bit of an overhang next year. But we've been experiencing those overhangs from patent expirations for the last few years. Last year, we lost patent protection on Strattera and Effient in the U.S. and we're growing through that well. We expect to do the same as we look into '19 and '20, so we're confident about how we're tracking towards our midterm goals.

David Risinger

Excellent. That's very clear, that despite the expiration of Cialis, you expect growth next year and obviously through 2020 as you mentioned. Could you speak a little bit about your ability to perform very well in an environment in which payers continue to squeeze access. They obviously rolled out co-pay accumulator programs earlier this year. And diabetes has been an area of pricing concern, yet Lilly has been delivering very strong growth in the face of all of those factors. So if you could provide some color and perspective on that, that would be great.

Joshua Smiley

Yes. I think first, as we look at any of our products, either in market today or in development, we expect we're going to have to win based on outcomes. We don't see price as a good offensive lever. So I think much of what we've done in the drugs that are on the market in the competitive classes we're in is try to be smart about our pricing and contracting strategies; and I think generally have been successful. We lose and win every now and then but I think as we think about 2019 and look at our projected formulary status, we feel pretty good. We're in very competitive classes and we're competing against, I think, many companies whose lead asset is we're going up against. But I think we try to be disciplined about price. We focus with payers on outcomes. That doesn't always work, but I think what we see independent of what's going to happen from a legislative perspective -- I know Alex was in here talking earlier -- we see outcomes-based pricing really as the best opportunity for our company in the future. And we have a limited number of outcomes-based contracts with payers today. We have a lot of discussions and a lot of exchange around that opportunity, but that's where we're investing in terms of building market capabilities today and as we design our Phase III or Phase IIIb or IV programs, it's really to generate data that allows us to have different kinds of negotiations and contracts with payers around outcomes. In the meantime, again, I think what we know we can do is be smart. We don't think giving significant discounts in exchange for market share is a good long-term strategy. And I think most of the time, that's been borne out.

David Risinger

That's helpful. So actually just to follow on that, I think you've been a leader in pursuing outcomes-based contracts. Could you just give a couple of examples and then talk about, I don't know, lessons learned or surprises and how you're continuing to build those efforts?

Joshua Smiley

Yes, well, I think the best examples that we have today of outcomes-based pricing and practice is related to Trulicity, and we have good data that patients who get prescribed Trulicity actually adhere. So they actually take the product for the first month, refill it for the second month, refill it for the third month. And we've got of course a big database that looks at this and our data that we use indicates that Trulicity has got the best adherence of any branded diabetes product, so that includes orals and across classes. So we're willing to go at risk with payers around this item. Now that's upstream, I guess, outcomes. I think in diabetes, payers generally believe that if you can get better control of HbA1c, that leads to better long-term medical outcomes. One of the surprises we have is even sophisticated payers, when we start to talk about things like HbA1c or even more relevant clinical outcomes, the data -- their data is not very complete. I think most payers we find only track -- can only look at HbA1cs on about 20% of their population. So we sort of work back from what's the best medical outcome the product should help to contribute to or generate to what can you actually measure and track.

So I think Dave is surprised we have this. We have to probably step back pretty far to a specific pharmaceutical thing that you can track and one that we can track with Trulicity is how frequently patients refill the product and take it. And in those cases, what we do, and we've got multiple contracts across payer groups, we say if your adherence is at one level, you get one price; if it's at a higher level, we get a higher price. And we feel good about that. I think that the challenge we have even there is the risk corridor that we're able to contract around to some degree, is limited by some of the government pricing restrictions that are in place. So one of the things that we've advocated for as you look at the blueprint and other things is to remove some of the barriers to broader outcomes based. I mean, we have an appetite to take broader risks than probably what we're doing today. But economically, that's hard to do because you have to infer -- any risk that we would bear, we'd have to sort of calculate that as a per unit discount for purposes of Medicaid or other government pricing contracts. But again, I think what we find is even in those case where we don't actually implement a contract, having those kind of discussions with payers allows us to talk much more broadly, gets us out of the unit, unit price discussion. It allows us to align our interest with payers. It puts us in a position where I think as we see consolidation among payers, some of that consolidation is good because they're getting more integration in terms of their data sets and technology and that puts us in a probably better position to have outcomes-based types of contracts and pricing agreements.

David Risinger

And just to follow up to get into the weeds, but even on something that would seemingly be simple like that on adherence, there are going to be data breaks. And for example, the patient may switch doctors and then they get a new prescription and the database may not necessarily capture that depending on that pharmacy and whether it's in the same network and so on and so forth. So I'm sure you have to be a little bit careful with those contracts as well to make sure that the adherence is appropriately captured.

Joshua Smiley

We do. And in fact, I think even we can have a discussion maybe that I'm part of or leadership at any major payer and everybody gets excited and agrees. And then we go to our teams and say, okay, how do you administer this? And a lot of times, it comes back to, no, you're missing the fact that we can't track that. So of course, that's -- implementation of these things is tricky. Again, what I think gives us encouragement longer-term is I think you're seeing significant investment across the payer landscape in technology and being able to track patients more broadly. I think the impetus behind many of the consolidating deals we're seeing from a vertical perspective are around data and data capture. So I think those things should be easier going forward, and certainly to the extent that we can do things from our own data perspective and tracking, we're investing in that today.

David Risinger

Got it. Okay. Maybe we can just pivot to the company's interest in external transactions. So obviously, the ARMO deal was important, we'll get more clarity on the value of that asset as soon as next year. Maybe you can talk about that first and then talk about the company's transaction agenda going forward.

Joshua Smiley

So first, ARMO, we acquired ARMO BioSciences in -- we closed in June of this year and as part of that transaction, we have now, we own IL -- PEGylated IL-10 immuno-oncology asset that's in development in Phase III for pancreatic cancer. And then in Phase II for non-small cell lung cancer, combined with other immuno-oncology assets. And as you know, one of the things that's there's been heavy emphasis is can you find complementary products that can enhance the effects of PD-1 or PD-L1s. And we think there's a good scientific rationale for the IL-10 and of course, we're testing that and we'll begin to see data on the lung cancer side in 2019. We think as it relates to the transaction itself, it sort of fits our sweet spot, which is we're interested in doing early stage clinical deals where we see compelling scientific rationale in our key therapeutic areas and that we can upgrade our pipeline and, through the transaction, can still create shareholder value. I think one of the hurdles that we see is we find something that's really exciting scientifically in oncology or immunology or diabetes, and we think we can add a lot of value to that product through our own development or commercialization.

But the price, the market value of the company or what the founders want in terms of an asset price, doesn't -- it may make sense for the asset itself but it doesn't make sense for our shareholders. We can't create value after we pay that acquisition price. With ARMO, we felt we could. It's a bet -- it's still early stage asset, but we think it's $1 billion -- $1.6 billion was the acquisition price, we think based on the data, we saw the probability of success that we ascribed to that. That was a reasonable bet to make, and if we see some success in the -- based on the data that we've seen so far, we think there's a heck of a lot more value that can be created in this scenario of success. What we don't always see is many of the assets that we see that may have the same kind of probabilities are already priced for success. So even if they're successful, there's less opportunity. So it leads us to say, while we have a -- our goal is for our clinical portfolio at any given time to have at least 1/3 of those assets sourced externally.

So to have been discovered and initially developed through biotech companies or other external mechanisms. So we have a goal to be at about 1/3, but where we see the best opportunities is probably in Phase I and Phase II. If you're sort of exclusively in Phase I and Phase II to get to 1/3, we probably need to do somewhere between 6 and 8 deals a year. I think we're about on that pace now, if you look at ARMO, the AurKa deal that we've done in oncology, the Sigilon diabetes product, CureVac for -- so if you look over the last nine months or so, that's about the pace you should expect to see us transact. And of course, we have the capital. We're generating good cash flow through the business itself. We still have cash as a function of tax reform. So we'd like to be -- we'd like to increase the volume in terms of deals we do, but we're not going to do deals that we don't think financially, makes sense for shareholders.

David Risinger

That's very helpful. Maybe we can go back and just talk about the cardiovascular outcomes trial with Trulicity because that's coming up. We started with Trulicity, and I forgot to ask that question. Can you just talk about your expectations for that trial and potential readout timing? And remind us of in the downside scenario, that there's not a statistically significant cardiovascular benefit, on a relative basis, if it trends the right way, how concerned would your executive team be?

Joshua Smiley

Right. So the study overall, it's been a five year study. We looked -- I think when you compare the REWIND study to others, I think we focused -- we have more patients who would fit in the primary prevention category. When we set up the trial, it was really designed to provide good real-world data outcomes. So when we look at the patient population, we think that's representative of the population that physicians see in their office. So I think over time as the trials progress, we've gotten -- everybody's gotten more confident in terms of being able to show a significant benefit in cardiovascular outcomes. So of course, our base plan assumes that's the case, that we hit statistical significance. I think then, of course, that just reinforces I think the value of Trulicity and maybe even more importantly, the value of the class. It adds more weight to the benefits of GLPs overall and that's our base expectation in the scenario, Dave, you mentioned. So another possibility as you see a good trend but don't hit in statistical significance. I don't think that's a -- I don't think from a financial perspective, in terms of prescription trends or sales, I don't think we expect much impact if that's the case. I think today, we're winning in the physician office with Trulicity because the benefits that physicians already see in the clinical data and the patient experience and of course, Victoza has had an indication. And we continue to grow and do well relative to that. So I think we're not overly troubled by that outcome. Of course, that's not what we want, right?

We'd like to see the full statistical significance. But I think in either case, the actual inflection and prescription trends will be modest at best. Again, we see a lot of long-term growth in the class and we're seeing it today. I don't think it's going to be driven to a large degree by the data around cardiovascular outcomes. Of course, we have this experience from a competitive perspective related to Victoza, but also in a related area with SGLT2s, where you have great cardiovascular data for Jardiance and that certainly translated into Jardiance's benefit in terms of share, but I think the class growth in SGLT2s has not been as robust as we would think it should be, given how robust the cardiovascular data is. I think what we see is it takes a long time to change physician prescribing habits in primary care diabetes space.

David Risinger

Okay. That's very helpful. And then maybe you can just please touch on Tradjenta and the CAROLINA trial, so that's versus sulfonylurea. I think the clear expectation is that Tradjenta will outperform. But maybe you can talk about in that scenario, how much of an inflection do you expect in Tradjenta's sales?

Joshua Smiley

Yes. I'd say moderate. I think as we look at the benefits of the data that will come from that trial, I think we think it's probably more long-term. Just adding weight and data to diabetes treatment paradigms and how physicians think about sulfonylureas for example. So I'm not sure that we'll see a lot of uptake in DPP-4 as a result of this trial or in Tradjenta specifically. Tradjenta is a good product, and I think we've done well. I think our expectations are that's probably -- it's probably sort of a flat or modest growth product over the next few years. And Of course we've got a generic event coming up in a few years with Januvia.

David Risinger

And so flat or modest with that trial showing a benefit?

Joshua Smiley

Yes. And again, using your assumption that it's going to be positive.

David Risinger

Yes, yes. Okay. Maybe if we can just pivot to migraine. That's a very exciting opportunity near term. If you could comment on your assessment following Amgen's launch and obviously, first, talk about your CGRP and then maybe you can add a few words on lasmiditan as well.

Joshua Smiley

Sure. Yes, so we're excited about the opportunity in migraine prevention. Our estimates are about 35 million patients in the U.S. suffer from migraines and 1/3 to 1/2 of them have more chronic types of -- or severe types of condition. So that's what got us excited about the opportunity to begin with. I think as we've seen the launch from Aimovig, I think what -- the early uptake sort of validates that. I think the question we've had is how long will it take to build the market, that many of the patients that I mentioned I think probably have been diagnosed for a long time, have been through a couple of cycles of other types of products that maybe haven't worked. So to get them back into the physician's office and to be able to build the market, I think has been something -- we're up for that challenge but have had some question about how long that will take. I think what we're seeing in the first couple of months of the Aimovig launch is the patients are there, right? I think that's been encouraging. I think what we're also sort of validating and learning is helping those patients get on drug will be important. The payers are concerned about this class.

I think they look, they see the same data, they see 35 million patients and are concerned about how quickly that class may grow. So they're going to put in place what they believe to be reasonable restrictions, like only neurologists can prescribe or you have to fail two other agents before you get something. So given the compelling opportunity here to reduce headache days, you're going to have consumers and patients who go in, who want the drug. And I think one of our opportunities is to do everything we can within the proper regulatory and legal frameworks to help them move through that process. So that's something we're investing a lot of time and energy in, as we get ready for launch, which we'd expect to be very soon. I think as we look at our product relative to Aimovig, we think we've got some compelling differences beyond the sort of approach we can take with consumers.

I think if you look in the Phase III data, the thing that's I think particularly exciting and differentiating to us is about 15% of the patients in our Phase III trials were able to go to zero headache days a month at any given time. So I think that's sort of what you call remission or something like that. I think it's something that the other competitors won't have in their initial data. We've also been exploring Aimovig for other indications, cluster headache, and we had a positive readout on our cluster trial. Of course that's a different -- it's a different disease than migraine, but it plays -- it will be prescribed by neurologists, so we see a benefit there. From a franchise perspective then, we would that we're working on the submission package for lasmiditan, so that's our next product, small molecule for abortive therapy for migraines; and there hasn't been a new abortive therapy for many years. So to be able to add that product into the franchise in hopefully, in 2019, I think we can see some real benefit. And again, I think you're dealing with some of the same things. You've got patients, 35 million patients who, when they get a migraine, takes something, and those some things may not work well or there may be some restrictions, side effects and other things. So we see a pretty significant opportunity here.

And then I guess to build on that, our next launch in pain could be tanezumab, it's not for migraine but for osteoarthritis and chronic lower back pain and cancer pain, it's a product we have partnered with Pfizer, that would really compete against opioids. So I think if we can tread the needle on safety here, there's a really compelling opportunity for patients, knowing the challenges that come with long-term opioid use. So we're really excited about the opportunity I guess, David, in pain, long-term and we're confident in our abilities to launch Emgality well here in the near term as a start.

David Risinger

Great. Let me pause there and see if there are any questions from the audience. Okay, maybe we could finish up on a couple of financial questions. So could you just talk about the outlook for SG&A and R&D spending? Obviously, you're pivoting your resources internally for SG&A; with R&D, you have some larger programs winding down but you have new ones starting. So how should we think about those spending growth prospects?

Joshua Smiley

I think as it relates to SG&A, we -- as we look out over the next few years, we feel good about the base that we have, overall. We went through a program that started about this time last year to resize our sales forces and our infrastructure, and took about $500 million of cost out. When we did that, that was really looking over the next 2 to 3 years to try to get to the right base. So we think have the right base right now. So I think you should expect SG&A to be pretty flat over the next period of time. And what we would look to do is redeploy resources. So as Cialis is now going off-patent, we had, historically, a significant investment in direct-to-consumer advertising for example and been in the retail sales forces. That base of spend, it's not going to be composed the same way but that base of spend, we can easily direct towards Emgality and other things. So we see a pretty flat SG&A base for the foreseeable future, still fully allowing full investment in our new launches.

And I think part of what we see in margin expansion is we made those big investments in diabetes, for example, going back to 2012 and '13, the launch -- to be ready to launch Trulicity, to launch Tradjenta and Jardiance. Now as we drive sales and scale, we see good margin capture from that perspective. Again, I think in the other parts of our business, we're able to redeploy resources pretty well. As it relates to R&D, you're right, we have some major Phase III programs that are ending and, in most cases, ending positively. I think what we find though is those programs themselves bring with them other opportunities. So right as we're now more involved in immunology, what we see in products like Taltz is the opportunities to expand indications are pretty significant. We'll be thoughtful around that, long-term you have to have new products, not just new indications. But as a first indication hits for some of our new products, there's not as much spend that goes away as maybe there had been in the past because we're right away starting the next indication, with high degrees of confidence I think around potential success.

And then of course, we're going to bring in new products, either our own and we're excited about our GIP/GLP program in Phase II that what we've announced that we're going to move into Phase III as quickly as we can. By the end of the year, we have a presentation at EASD on October 4 on the Phase II data, this program. We'll do an investor call after that. But those -- that's going to be -- we'll invest, and when we see something that we think can be successful, we're going to invest fully behind it. And as we started the discussion with, I think those investments, Phase III programs now, they have to involve more data around outcomes. When we want to be in a position, when we bring the next generation of products to the market that we've got, really good data that gives us confidence to put outcomes-based contracts or pricing on the table right away. And so we'll do robust programs there. So long way of saying I think from an R&D perspective, while we want to manage within sort of the $5 billion to $5.5 billion envelope that we've been working with, there'll be probably more opportunities and more pressure on that line. I'd expect potentially in some years, we may have a little more growth on that line than you'd see in SG&A. But overall, that doesn't change our commitment to improve margin year-over-year. You should expect to see that from us. We feel good about our margin goals for 2020. Again, we're already there now. But you should expect to see in total, OpEx grow less than sales for the foreseeable future.

David Risinger

Excellent. Well that's a great point to wrap up. Thanks so much for joining us, Josh, really appreciate it.

Joshua Smiley

Thank you.