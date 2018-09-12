3M Company (MMM) Management Presents at Morgan Stanley 6th Annual Laguna Conference (Transcript)

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) Morgan Stanley 6th Annual Laguna Conference September 12, 2018 1:15 PM ET

Nicholas Gangestad - SVP and Chief Financial Officer

Josh Pokrzywinski - Morgan Stanley

Josh Pokrzywinski

All right. Thanks, everyone. Well, let’s get started and I’ll move on to 3M. So joining me on stage, thanks for coming out, Nick Gangestad, the CFO. Nick, I appreciate you making the effort out here and coming to join us. I think 3M, may be more than most on the list has had the consternation of investors worrying about the cycle peak, meanwhile helping still feel pretty good across the industrial landscape. So maybe just kind of give us a brief update on state of the union as you see things working out here and what you think some of the bigger talking points are?

Nicholas Gangestad

Thanks a lot Josh. Overall, we just finished the first half of year, and we call it as successful first half of advancing the 3M Playbook with solid execution on our strategic levers. And we’re expecting 2018 to be a strong year building strength-on-strength. Our team is executing the 3M Playbook and aligned around our 2018 priorities.

In the first half of the year we grew 4.2% organically, and we’re guiding that we expect organic growth to be between 3% and 4% for the total year, which implies a second half of the year with organic growth somewhere between 2% and 4%. And partly that's been driven by the stronger comps that we’re headed into in the second half of the year. But also the fact that as we’ve gone forward with our U.S. deployment, with our ERP system as part of business transformation, in our second quarter number we saw between 50 and a 100 basis points of organic growth pulled forward into the second quarter. And we think that will negatively impact the second half, the majority of that in the third quarter.

We remain focused on our biggest opportunities something we call our priority growth platforms. Those include things like automotive electrification, air-quality, advanced wound care. And portfolio management, we've done -- we continue to integrate our Scott Safety acquisition, which we did late last year, and in the second quarter, we completed the divestiture of the majority of our communication markets division. We expect the remaining very small portion of that to be completed later this year.

And as I stated earlier, we've been working on business transformation. And we see that on track. We are early in our U.S. deployment that we did in the third quarter, but so far things are progressing as planned. For the first half of the year, we had selling prices up almost one percentage point. And we expect for the total year that we will be seeing strong selling price growth for the company so we expect that trend that we've been on to continue.

As far as things that are changing, we have -- we are continuing to see raw material prices go up for us. We still -- in total, expect raw materials, headwinds that we’re facing to be more than offset by price increases. However, previously, I’ve guided that I expect raw materials to be somewhere between a $0.05 and $0.10 headwind for the total year. Based on what we’re seeing right now, I would put them closer to a $0.10 headwind for commodity and logistics prices that we’re paying.

And then finally, I'm sure you've all seen what's been happening with currencies in, particularly, in emerging markets. As our guidance two or three months ago, we were still guiding that we expect currencies to be having a positive $0.10 impact on our earnings. Based on what the movements we’ve seen in the last two or three months with currencies, we now expect the FX impact on our earnings to be approximately neutral, so no longer a $0.10 tailwind, but approximately neutral. Everything else we see progressing very much in line with how we’ve been projecting for the year.

Josh Pokrzywinski

Got it. Thanks for that update. I think more than most companies here with the new leadership and new management transition with Mike taking over from Inge, how should we expect some of the strategy to change or not change? Are there any particular areas of focus that are getting a bit more attention now, obviously, a lot of balls up in the air, particularly on the ERP component? But anything else under the surface that we think or that you think could be a bigger emphasis as we get into the fall and think about the upcoming Investor Day?

Nicholas Gangestad

Yes, Josh. So on November 15, we’re having an Investor Day. And the main purpose for that will be to be outlining the priorities for 3M going forward under Mike Roman’s leadership as CEO. And much of the messaging that we anticipate we will be sharing them is that many of the key strategies that we've been doing are going to continue in the coming years. And let me discuss those a little. Investing in innovation, we continue to see that as a core value driver, a value creation for the company. And you will continue to hear our commitment to investing in innovation. Portfolio management that's -- that’s been part of what one of our 3Q levers that we've been executing the last three years, you will continue to hear that that’s going to be an important part of our strategy going forward. And then in regards to business transformation, two or three years ago when we were laying out -- three years ago laying out our last five-year plan, we talked about -- we expected to see between $500 million and $700 million of operating income benefit by 2020. You’ll absolutely hear us affirming our commitment to that and view that we’ll be achieving that. But you’ll also be hearing us talking about places we see more opportunity for value creation through business transformation.

As we have moved further and further with business transformation, we don't necessarily see that $500 million to $700 million as the end, we see more opportunities, and you’ll be hearing us talk more about commercial transformation that has been enabled by this, as well as transformation of our supply chain operations. And you'll hear more -- talk about more opportunities there. And then, I am sure you’ll hear us talk about developing 3M’s culture and talent within the company, the people and culture. That's one of the priorities that Mike has laid out. So you’ll hear more about that. So part of the message, I’d say Josh is many of the things that we've been doing, we will continue to do, but we think even more -- we have even more opportunity under those.

Josh Pokrzywinski

And I do want to pick up kind of that second wave of business transformation. Just perhaps get it out of the way though, on business trends, I think with the kind of this 2% to 4% growth outlook in the second half, clearly comps are tougher. But doesn't seem quite in keeping with where global PMI's are, and I think some of your businesses have proven to either be far stronger or less PMI correlated say in the healthcare side. But you have headwinds potentially on automotive that have flared up. So if you could maybe do us a bit of a walk on some of the major end markets and where momentum has either been easier or harder to find thinking about the backdrop of kind of a healthy overall global environment?

Nicholas Gangestad

Yes, in -- I’ll just walk through a few businesses, Josh. I’ll also touch on some geographies as well. So our Industrial business started out guiding the year that we think organic growth somewhere in the 3% to 5% range. We see us in that range, but more likely in the bottom half of that range. Automotive production, we’re starting to see signs that units of automotive production may not be as robust as what we were projecting at the beginning of the year, particularly in locations such as China. So based on what we've seen transpired in the first half of the year in our projections, we see it in the range, but more likely in the bottom half.

Safety and Graphics on the other hand has been -- first half of this year, about 8% organic growth. We originally guided that we see that in the 4% to 6% organic growth range, partly with the comps that we see the safety and graphics will be facing. We still see at the high-end or slightly over the high-end of our 4 to 6 guidance, but that would imply a small step down from the pace we've been at.

Electronics and Energy, we started the year guiding 1% to 4% organic growth. And six months into the year, we're at approximately 3% organic growth. We still see ourselves solidly in that 1% to 4% range. A lot will depend in the second half of the year on the strength of the consumers and their willingness to be buying updated versions of consumer electronic devices. And that will be tend to indicate whether we're closer to the high-end or the low-end of our guidance there.

And then in Healthcare, we started the year guiding 4% to 6% organic growth with healthcare, couple of places where we're seeing changes from that original 4% to 6%. We now see ourselves closer to the bottom end of that range of 4%. Some of our core parts of our healthcare business we see progressing exactly as planned. We see our biggest division within our healthcare business or medical solutions growing solidly mid-single digits as expected.

Oral care, has been a slower growth -- had a slower start to the year than what we expected. In oral care, we see couple of dynamics. We see U.S. growth down slightly in the first half and that's -- that could continue for the year, but we don't expect it to be a large part of our growth story in Healthcare for the total year.

On the other hand in the emerging markets, we continue to see robust demand for our oral care solutions. And if we will be seeing that business in growth in the second half of the year, oral care outset and their emerging markets will be part of that story.

And then, but what probably is most importantly impacted our healthcare growth for the year has been our drug delivery business. We had robust growth in 2017, and this business can tend to be more lumpy based on the timing of contracts and regulatory approvals for some of the drug delivery mechanisms we're working on. And overall, we see 2018 has been a less -- as with the negative growth for the first half of the year. And we expect to have negative growth for the full year for our drug delivery business. Overall, we're still highly optimistic about the pipeline and the growth we'll be seeing there. We just think this is a dynamic of some timing right now.

And then in our Consumer business, we are seeing growth lining up very much with how we'd expected. We really see no changes there. Geographically, Josh, the only thing I point out is what we're seeing in China, and I talked a little bit about automotive earlier, we started the year expecting growth in China somewhere between 10% and 15%. And more recently we've said we see our growth in China closer to the bottom end of that range, around 10%. And largely, we're seeing the portions of our business in China that are aligned with the consumer in China, Healthcare products as an example. Those very much lining up with what we originally expected. But the portions of the -- of our business in China that are aligned with manufacturing and more closely with exports out of China, those we are seeing not going negative, but just not the same robust growth that we had seen in 2017 or even early in 2018. So that that’s a little bit of the dynamic that we’re seeing playing right now in China.

Josh Pokrzywinski

Got it. That’s a helpful update. I think specifically one of the things that you didn't call out on the Healthcare business is that you have a new product out there in the alignment space Clarity. I think it’s still early days and don't think it's really going to be a big impact in 2018 the way it’s been characterized. But maybe talk about some of the early signals there and how momentum is trending?

Nicholas Gangestad

Yes that’s -- we’ve for decades had a -- what I would call a traditional ortho -- orthodontic solution where we provided traditional solutions for orthodontics in helping to align teeth. There's been dynamic changes in that market. And what we think we have an opportunity is to enter this market with a clear tray liner to provide a broad set of solutions for an orthodontist to use in treating their patients. And so that's when we earlier this year announced Clarity. And we’re still -- I will still call this is in a testing mode where we’re working with orthodontists around the world. And we see a lot of promising developments in that, a lot of interest and -- but I -- but as you started out saying this is very early, this is something that’s going to play out in the next few years, not in the next few quarters.

Josh Pokrzywinski

Got it. And just on the pricing front, you mentioned inflation plus logistics costs being a bit more of a headwind. I would imagine that over time 3M’s ability to recover that with price should be pretty favorable, it was a good track record of being able to do that. How does that inform? How we should think about a starting point for '19 price given that there’ll be a lot of second half weighted price increases that go in this year that you really feel in full effect into next year. Should it be more price year-over-year next year than this or something more similar? I would imagine that a lot -- like I said, a lot of that comes more in the back half and anniversaries later in '19?

Nicholas Gangestad

Yes, I am not sure I would say that I’d expect our second half of the year to be noticeably more. So we have been on a trajectory. We had a 70 basis of price growth in the first quarter. We had 110 basis points of price growth in the second quarter, so averaging 90 basis points through the first half of the year. We continue to see that being robust. But I'm not here telling you that there is a noticeable uptick in that. But we do -- we do see the total price that we are projecting that will get in the second half of the year as more -- as being capable of more than offsetting or more than offsetting the raw material inflation headwinds that we’re seeing. But with the increased raw material inflation that we’re seeing in the second half, it probably carves a little into that total cushion that we were expecting. As far as guidance for '19, it's a little early for me to do guiding on that.

Josh Pokrzywinski

Do you think there’s a point that we can hit in the next 12 months what price cost neutrality is within region?

Nicholas Gangestad

Coming down to price cost or just raw materials?

Josh Pokrzywinski

Well, I'm thinking if there is a difference between being dollar neutral and margin neutral. And I would imagine in the next year's inflation comps get tougher and perhaps more pricing can roll in that you could either build more or you have a bigger inflation headwinds as you said more recently that if go either direction depending on how you want to argue with?

Nicholas Gangestad

Yes. So far this year, and what we expect for the full year, both margin and dollar is been accretive the net of price and commodities. So neutrality is not true. I'm not something I have to aspire to. I think we can aspire to more than that.

Josh Pokrzywinski

And just shifting back to some of your earlier comments on ERP, and where this goes longer term. I think you've spoken historically, you and I have spoken historically even about this being kind of stage 1 and then the ability to get a deeper view into the businesses allows for a lot more exciting technologies to be deployed or a lot more opportunities for savings maybe beyond the $500 million to $700 million, probably a little too early to quantify those. But could you just help us maybe conceptualize what types of activities those would look like? And where that next phase could come from if you have to bucket some of the bigger opportunities that being on a unified platform or being through this initial business transformation gives you?

Nicholas Gangestad

Yes. So three years ago, if you and I were talking about this, Josh, and you'd asked where does 3M go for added productivity savings after the $500 million to $700 million. I would have -- at that time, probably had to tell you we'll have to find something new as a driver of added productivity. As we've been moving along with this with our business transformation initiative, it's been quite encouraging to see the opportunities that we see coming as a result of this. That because we now are deploying how the global business processes on a scale, it gives us the opportunity in some cases to digitize things and automate things that before when we were on many different processes and systems around the world. We just never would have had the scale to make happen, now that we see the scale here, and also, what I'd say is the changing world, much more of the processes around the world where our customers want to interact with us, where our suppliers want to interact, much more on a digital scale. This business transformation initiative allows us the opportunity to be investing in technologies that can improve our front-end interface with our customers, creating better service for them and better efficiencies for us. And as we've gotten further into this, we've seen more opportunity in that regard. And that will be part of what we call commercial transformation now we'll be sharing more about that in November.

The second part of it is around what we call supply chain transformation that we see opportunities to even more efficiently manage our supply chain. Because much of the changes that we've been doing now have been standardizing the processes, which we're following in manufacturing moving products through our supply chain. Now that we're starting to get to a critical mass of having a majority of our total supply chain under business transformation, we now see other legs of opportunities that we can be investing in to create more savings for the future. And that also would be part of what we’ll share in November. And that’s -- but we’re quite excited by the idea that this is not just a terminus, but an actually a leading into even bigger opportunities for us.

Josh Pokrzywinski

When you talk about kind of the dual track of where this leads you, it sounds like there’s a growth element and a cost element. And maybe combined, those are bigger and maybe we'll learn more later this year. But do you think about one of those elements being the bigger draw or sort of equal opportunities under that banner?

Nicholas Gangestad

Between the two I talked about …

Josh Pokrzywinski

Yes, between growth and cost because it’s -- one is easier to conceptualize than the other.

Nicholas Gangestad

Yes. So historically, I’ve been adverse to claiming growth to be coming from our business transformation effort, partly because I can't truly quantifying measured in a way that I know it's an accurate thing. On the cost efficiency side, that’s a much more tangible measurement that I can quantify. So that there's -- there’s always been a feeling that as we transform our processes, we have the ability to better service our customers and can lead to growth. The one thing that I would say is where we are starting to see some benefits that I actually can't, parse out of what our business transformation effort is giving us is on pricing itself, which we were talking a few moments ago about, is that -- as we put these new transformed processes in place in our company, it gives us better visibility and better control over price. And so when we -- for the first half of this year with 90 basis points of price growth, there is a portion of that, although it’s small that we can directly attribute to our business transformation effort that is giving us better control over that pricing that would stop what otherwise would have been some price leakage that we would have given away without knowing. Now we can see it and stop it.

Josh Pokrzywinski

Now, I would imagine since you started this transformation, particularly on the ERP rollout that a lot of new technologies that come to market, particularly on data analytics. And now you have kind of a unique ability to pull lot of data out of your -- out of your processes both kind of front office and within the plants themselves. Is the second wave partially driven by saying we can deploy a little deeper now that there's x available, more technologies to us? Or is this just, wow, we’re able to see things now that weren’t as good at or had more opportunity on than we thought?

Nicholas Gangestad

Clearly, data analytics is one of the advancing areas that we see value creation. And it’s true both on our supply chain perspective that we see opportunities for data analytics to better inform the way we execute and manage our supply chain, but also on the front end in the way we generate demand, we’re seeing new opportunities there that the data that we’re sitting on can be used in a way to help us generate even more demand. I’d call it’s still in the emerging space for us, but it's one where it’s capturing the larger part of our lion's share and size of opportunity there.

Josh Pokrzywinski

Have there been any revelations as you've gotten more insight into the business where practices you thought were pretty effective, had more opportunity. You mentioned pricing is one that

you're -- presently surprised to find a bit more opportunity under the surface. Is there anything else that sticks out?

Nicholas Gangestad

Pricing is one, I think, the overall management of our supply chain. As you can imagine, as we manage our supply chain, we have material flows going on all over the world. And this is another place as we gotten further into it. I think what we're pleased with the progress. We just continue to see opportunities for even more progress. And that's one where I'd say we all -- as we look at it inside the company, we see even more opportunities.

Josh Pokrzywinski

And just bringing it back to the near term on the rollout in the U.S., any update or any better insight into that 50 to 100 basis points of pull forward. I would imagine having gone through a few of these now you are able to get some level of precision for where some of the pitfalls are and avoid those. But any update as to how that's trended, any better quantification of the pull forward et cetera?

Nicholas Gangestad

Well, first of all I would just start out by saying it's really. It's -- we're talking few weeks since we first deployed, but so far everything is going as we expected. And as far as that pull forward of 50 to 100 basis points. We are seeing some of that come out in the third quarter. I would not be surprised as the majority of that 500 to 700 basis points, 50 to 100 basis points comes out in the third quarter?

Josh Pokrzywinski

Got it. So no lingering effects. And if it's fully deployed and customers had an issue by now? There seems like they'd unlikely…

Nicholas Gangestad

I'd be surprised to see any of that pull forward lingering by the end of the year.

Josh Pokrzywinski

Got it. And anything that has shown up in terms of customers who did pre-buy inventory who essentially are trying to help both 3M and help their own supply chain by ensuring they have components? Anything that has shown up in terms of the price floor up? Or it's harder to get price because they pre-brought or asking for a concession later on?

Nicholas Gangestad

No, we're not seeing that.

Josh Pokrzywinski

Got it. And just shifting over to the portfolio. 3M is perhaps a bit more of a unique company within the industrial space and that it’s a lot of material science and kind of co-mingling of IP and general technologies among some of the different businesses. How does that shape of you on portfolio management particularly on the M&A side? Is it still -- is it technology first or are there end markets that you want to focus more on. I know that there are some of the internal end markets that you've identified. But thinking about taking that external, it could show up in a lot of different ways. And I would imagine, not every property is as specific as, say, Scott Safety were, if it's a very specific mission and doesn't really expand outside of that?

Nicholas Gangestad

Yes, I think, it's incumbent on me to start before I go into M&A to talk about. Just to be clear, our primary strategy and our first call on capital investment is on the organic side that we see the primary value creation engine in 3M being around organic, what we're investing in research, technologies? What we're investing in our manufacturing capability and commercialization? That said we then look at how M&A can be used to complement what we're doing organically. And we often look at our -- at targets or opportunities from an M&A perspective of how can we bring in assets that can take advantage of the 3M business model. So for example, we have a number of technology bases. How will this business that we’ve just bought -- how will it be able to benefit from access to these technologies? Or will it bring a technology that will complement what we already have in our technology base? And so we look at how these targets or assets that we can buy bring in and can be leveraged by 3M’s four fundamental strengths, our technology, our manufacturing capability, our global reach and our brand. And in almost all cases these are targets that we’re looking at that can complement what is already a -- what we think is a robust organic strategy.

Josh Pokrzywinski

And within -- just to follow-up on your starting point there that the first priority is organic, R&D for 3M has picked up in recent years, I think, in an effort to help spur that a bit forward. Can you talk a little bit about how you measure success on R&D whether it’s new product pipelines or about vitality? And how you benchmark yourselves in kind of that R&D productivity? I think, in cross industrials, we've seen those numbers go up and growth hasn't followed suit in all cases. I think 3M is probably more of an exception to that than the rule. But just maybe an idea of some of the framework and rigor that goes around spending those dollars and how you measure them?

Nicholas Gangestad

Yes, so we've been on a journey for the last five years moving our investment in research and development from approximately 5.5% of revenue up to 6% of revenue. And some of the metrics that we used and continue to use, for example, we have something we call a new product vitality index looking at revenue generated from products introduced in the last five years. And that's approximately 30% of our revenue that has come from products introduced in last five years. What’s changed with that, Josh, is a few years ago that was what we would've called a primary metric. And while we still have it as an important metric in our company, we think it’s -- for us, it is -- in the last few years it is a secondary metric meaning if it’s a primary metric that can sometimes lead to unattended consequences of inventing things that -- and selling things that maybe our customers don't necessarily wanted or more product proliferation that doesn't necessarily add value to our customers. So while we see as an important metric that we look at it’s not the primary metric. We primarily look at what does our investment in research and development do to our capability to grow organically? Over a period of time, we've looked at our ability to grow versus some external benchmarking. One of the more common metrics that we've looked at is growing versus industrial production index. And over time that’s been about 1.5x faster than IPI. We think with a sustained investment in research and development had approaching the 6% level and with a -- backing it up with the correct investment around commercialization dollars, we hope and think that has the potential to move us to the ability to grow even faster than 1.5x. It happens to be a metric though that 1.5x industrial production. We want to be in a position of actually demonstrating that success before we declare a new level. But we internally look on -- once we see that we can on a sustained basis grow even faster than 1.5. That's part of the objective we're going at with this increased investment in R&D.

Josh Pokrzywinski

Got you. And some of that learn more about in November when you put more numbers around the commercial efforts?

Nicholas Gangestad

Yes.

Josh Pokrzywinski

Excellent. I want to open up the room to questions if there are any before we go any further. Yes.

Q - Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible]

Nicholas Gangestad

Yes. There is -- at any given time there is literally hundreds of projects that we’re investing. And that's actually part of what we're changing in some of our investment in research and development that we're moving more towards platforms that we're investing, priority growth platforms for growth. And three examples that I'll give you, automotive electrification that we've been a supplier for decades into the automotive industry. We've also been a supplier for the past many years in the consumer electronic space.

Our view is to build the material in vehicles that's going to become more and more electronics-based, and automotive electrification been a driver a partial driver of that. So one of the places, where we're upping our investment in research and development is the platform around automotive electrification solutions that help batteries go further light-weighting vehicles, sensors, thermal management in a vehicle, displays. Display is becoming more and more common in vehicles, whether they are electric or combustion engine. So that's a place where we are in investing research and development.

Another place is around air quality and solutions to improve air quality outside the home, inside the home. Another place where we're upping our investment in research and development is around advanced wound management. How can we use 3M technologies to help wounds heal faster? As an example, as more and more the world population develops to diabetes that causes wounds to take much longer to heal. If we think by decreasing the amount of time for wounds to heal, we can increase clinical outcomes and reduce the total cost of healthcare. So those are three examples where we're increasing our investment in research.

Josh Pokrzywinski

Any other question?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Hi, Nick. Maybe just one on tariffs. You've talked about kind of List 1 tariffs having a minimal impact 3M's business. Obviously we've had List 2, List 3, and some nebulous $257 billion out there now. Maybe just talk about how you guys have done scenario playing around some of those lists? And then, the other side of the equation, kind of the China to U.S. tariffs whether that's having an impact on your China business as well, and some of the revenues you see around pricing, supply chain, et cetera?

Nicholas Gangestad

Yes, so first of all, I think it would be helpful to explain our business model on our business in China and how we manage our supply chain regionally. When we first entered China and the way we've been managed in the last three decades is we've been investing in China, a number of manufacturing sites. Those are to provide products and solutions to our customers in China. There is very little that our operations in China manufacture and export to other parts of the world, including United States.

In fact, quite the contrary the -- our Chinese operations are a net importer from other places of the world, including the U.S. So when List 1 came out, part of that impact is places where we saw our Chinese operations paying higher tariffs or higher duties, partly as a part of retaliation actions taken, but still minimal impact to 3M. Part of our approach in managing our supply chain is to move our supply chain as close to a customer as possible. Sometimes that affords us opportunities. So we look at List 2 and List 3 and the potential implications there, it’s a number of things that we’re looking at. One is, does it necessitate or provide an opportunity for changes in our supply chain. So for example something that today may be sourced out of the U.S. going into China to be sold to a Chinese customer, can that be sourced from another part of the world to avoid a tariff? That’s one example. I actually think that will be minimal in what we do. But it's one of the scenarios that we’re acting on. We also look at where we can change pricing as a result of that based on tariffs or the retaliation to tariffs. In the end, we think the bigger impact will likely not be related to things that we ourselves moving, but as we look at our suppliers and what is moving through the supply chain and where our suppliers are sometimes sourcing their products, we think more of the impact will come to us indirectly. That's why I'm not ready to quantify numbers from List 2 or 3 at because it has very little direct impact to us, more indirect, and that’s going to manifest if it's going to be an impact on higher commodity prices we’re paying for things. And as those become clear to us, we will start to quantify more on that.

Josh Pokrzywinski

Excellent. And I think that does it for time. So Nick, I appreciate you taking time here at the conference.

Nicholas Gangestad

Great. Thanks, Josh.