Alcoa Corporation (AA) Management Presents at Morgan Stanley 6th Annual Laguna Conference (Transcript)

Bill Oplinger - CFO

Piyush Sood - Morgan Stanley

Piyush Sood

Good afternoon. I’m Piyush Sood, I cover metals and mining. I have with us Bill Oplinger, CFO of Alcoa. Thanks for being here.

Bill Oplinger

Thank you for having me.

Piyush Sood

Bill, any kind of prepared remarks feel free otherwise I’ll just get into Q&A.

Bill Oplinger

Just go ahead and fire questions.

Piyush Sood

So Alcoa as you know, this is -- it’s a big third-party supplier of alumina and aluminum. So curious to hear your thoughts about what you’re seeing in the market especially around China's winter cuts? The last year, we heard about the cuts, they were sort of promised to be a big deal and they ended up being a bit underwhelming in the end. This year, the expectation has been built up that they are bigger, but some recent chatter suggests they may not be. So just curious to hear your thoughts both on the alumina and aluminum what you’re hearing from your perspective?

Bill Oplinger

Sure. Just to back up a step, the last time we provided a supply and demand outlook was in July and time we’re projecting approximately a 1 million metric tons deficit in the smelting business and aluminum globally and approximately a 1 million metric ton deficit in alumina globally also. We are projecting a little bit of a surplus 7 million to 11 million metric tons of excess bauxite in the world. But overall, we would suggest to you that the overall market dynamics are pretty strong for alumina and aluminum specifically around the winter cuts. Last year, we saw two programs. We saw the NDRC program that was looking to curtail a capacity didn’t have the right operating permits. And we actually saw the winter heating season in curtailments.

The more effective of those two programs with the NDRC program resulted in fairly significant cuts, operating permits and operating capacity in China. The winter curtailments weren’t as large as what we had originally anticipated, but still we saw roughly 3.5 million metric tons of alumina refining capacity curtailed and around 1 million metric tons of smelting capacity curtailed. As we’ve projected in the winter heating season this year, we don’t have perfect insight yet to be able to determine how that will play out. But I guess our view is that we should see similar levels of curtailments in both refining and smelting going in this year.

I think we’ll have better line of sight information within the next month or so. But overall, it’s a positive in that. It feels like the Chinese government is getting serious about curtailing heavily including industries and we feel that step in the right direction.

Piyush Sood

That's good to know. Shifting gears a bit towards pricing. What's driving alumina prices higher? We understand the Alunorte part of it maybe a little bit better than other parts. So the pricing in the mid 600s at this point, what do you think is really going on in China and outside of China?

Bill Oplinger

Yes, so the aluminum market has really heated up. And the reasons behind that just the underlying reasons is that, ultimately, there's very little inventories of alumina held in the world just because of the physical characteristics of the product. And what that means is that in any supply disruptions can translate into higher prices fairly quickly.

As you said, spot alumina prices are $625 currently at aluminum prices are close to 30% of underlying aluminum prices. So, pretty high levels. What's driving it really, in our view, probably three supply disruption type events we all know about the Alunorte situation.

Secondly, we've seen a number of smaller supply disruptions in the industry at our facilities and other facilities around the world. Put it in perspective, some between the strike that we have going on in Western Australia and some equipment issues that we've had -- we're projecting to see probably a 2% to 3% reduction in tons per day out of our system in the third quarter over the second quarter.

And the third piece of that is really an overhang around RUSAL and not knowing what will happen on October 23rd with the RUSAL sanctions, and I think that's driving some of the sentiment. Keep it in perspective for Alcoa, significantly higher alumina prices are a good thing. $100 per ton for us on an annualized basis means about $800 million of EBITDA.

Piyush Sood

Looking at the stock that's difficult to get?

Bill Oplinger

Well, that is the sensitivity. In the near term, we might have some offset that in the third quarter. For instance, we will have just basically on how corporate inventory accounting works. We'll probably see $40 million to $50 million of higher corporate inventory accounting for LIFO and the profit eliminations. And then the other thing we're likely to see in the third quarter is a little bit higher tax rate as we make more money in places like Australia, where we do pay taxes that results in effective tax rate that's higher and we're projecting that to be in the third quarter probably in the 45% to 50% range. But like I said in the end, higher alumina prices, it's a good thing. We are -- we've met produced 13 million metric tons of alumina annually. And so it's good position to be at this point.

Piyush Sood

So you did briefly touch on it, but alumina pricing is 30% of aluminum right now. Something that we haven't seen happen maybe long time?

Bill Oplinger

It's ever. And the alumina prices are nearly as high as where they were in the April, May time frame, but aluminum prices are lower.

Piyush Sood

So what do you think is pressuring aluminum at this point? Or what is keeping aluminum so low?

Bill Oplinger

Yes, it's very difficult to say how we have this dislocation between alumina prices and aluminum prices. One thing that does, it has historically driven aluminum prices is the strength of the U.S. dollar. And with the dollar as strong as it is today, we're seeing the marginal producers costs under a little bit of pressure. So your marginal producer has lower costs and therefore prices typically go down. But that doesn't explain that, that disconnect and I think we have a hard time explaining the disconnect between alumina and aluminum prices at some point something will give.

Piyush Sood

And you've touched on the strikes in Australia. Just wanted to hear, what’s the latest there? How is the negotiation progressing? And what sort of disruption is possible could happen? And what contingency planning do you have over there?

Bill Oplinger

Sure. So for those of you don’t know we have the AWU out on strike in Australia that strike started on August 8th and it is ongoing today. We’re very focused on getting resolution to the situation there. We think we have a good offer on the table for our employees and we would like to see that resolved. So as far as impact, we have said that in the month of August since the strike started, we’ve lost about 15,000 tons of production due to the strike. We’ve been able to continue to have the three operating sites, the three refineries plus the two mines continuing to operate based on the fact that we’ve been able to bring in some temporary workers and also have management and staff running the facilities.

So a minimal impact from the strike 15,000 metric tons in the month of August, but as I said, we’re really, really focused on getting this resolved. And you didn’t ask, but I’ll bring it up anyways, the conflict in the strike is really around flexibility of work. And we would like to be able to have greater flexibility. We would like to be able to flex our manpower up and down based on market conditions. And we want to be able to make sure that those facilities are competitive for the long-term and that’s reason for the dispute.

Piyush Sood

So you're probably running those facilities with just a little staff right now. And I would assume that you can do it for a while. Just curious how long can Alcoa weather out a strike like that?

Bill Oplinger

Yes. We’re really not giving a forward view and the reason being is, we want to get it resolved. We have all of our focus on trying to get it resolved, continue to operate the facility safely, environmentally sound and be able to meet our customers' needs. At this point, we think we can do that with the staff that we have, and we’d like to like to get it behind this.

Piyush Sood

And we’re talking about strikes. How about the ABI strike in Canada that’s been going on for I think all of this year?

Bill Oplinger

January. So, it’s actually a lockout and your reference ABI which is a smelter up in Quebec. We are 75% owner of that facility. We locked out our workers in January. Again, it’s around having the flexibility to run that plant competitively. We see that plant as a plant that should be successful, should be there for the long haul. It’s in a part of the world that, that is supportive of aluminum production. It’s good technology facility. We would like to have a competitive labor agreement that allows us to operate that facility competitively on a global basis. And we’ve locked out the workers we’re in the midst of discussions we’re still at the table. And as long as we’re at the table we have a positive view that we'll get some resolution, but at this point ongoing dialogue.

Piyush Sood

So if I were to characterize it versus three months ago, are you kind of coming closer to the -- are two sides coming closer? Are they still as wider part as they were?

Bill Oplinger

Yes, we don't like to handicap these sort of things. As I said, we're still at the table and I would say we're back at the table having discussions. And as long as two parties are talking, I think progress can be made and we're hopeful that we can make progress so that we can make that plan competitive and successful for the long-term.

Piyush Sood

And where alumina pricing is right now? And let's say the lockout were to end. Would it make sense to ramp up ABI at these kind of cost levels or?

Bill Oplinger

Let's get to that point first, and we'll make that decision then but, very similar to our situation in Australia, we'd like to get that resolved. We'd also like to get it resolved in a way that makes those facilities competitive for the long-term. And so that our focused on.

Piyush Sood

So moving from strike to another elephant in the room dividends or some kind of shareholder return? So, we've heard that for 2018 target there is 50% of excess free cash flow and seems like 4Q could be setting up to be a quarter where they could be excess free cash flow and 50% of that could come out. Is that maybe the right way to think about it at this point?

Bill Oplinger

Let me give the overall perspective first. Going way back to November 2016, when Alcoa Corporation was launched, we were launched with debt and pension OPEB roughly of around $5 billion of those types of liabilities. At the time, we had a trailing 12 months, EBITDA of around $1.1 billion. Fast forward to today and we've been able to make significant progress on our pension and OPEB liabilities. During the course of when we first launched, we were purely focused on repayment of debt and deleveraging.

Toward the end of 2017, we pivoted a little bit to come out with a capital allocation program to make it clear based on the earnings that we were seeing at the time, how we would use excess cash flow. What that capital allocation program look like? It says we want to hold a $1 billion of cash on the balance sheet. Why do we hold a billion dollars cash on the balance sheet? We're a highly cyclical company metal prices and alumina prices go up and down, we want to be prepared for when those and alumina prices go back down, and we can get through the difficult times.

In addition to that, we spent $300 million of sustaining capital. That's a pretty steady number over the years. We allocated $150 million to return seeking capital so that's small growth projects and productivity projects. We're not going to spend the $450 million this year, again, we'll probably spend about $120 million. On top of that we said we're going to spend $300 million of further deleveraging during the course of 2018.

We said that that would potentially be either through contributions to the pension plan or actually paying down debt. Through the first half of the year, we have contributed from discretionary perspective an extra $200 million of pension plan and that's allowed us to do a lot of things on the pension plan. It's gotten us into a better funded status. It's allowed us to be able to annuitize some of the retirees out of the pension plan, still have $100 million of deleveraging to do in the second half.

After we've done all of that, what we've told investors is that once all of that is completed in 2018, if there is excess free cash flow, we will split that excess free cash flow 50% for returns to shareholders 50% for further deleveraging. We will give a further update on where we stand at the October earnings call, the third quarter earnings call. And at that point, we should be able to give you some more insight into what’s going on.

Piyush Sood

Maybe it’s a little early to ask you this, but always worth a try. I think the 50% target is for 2018.

Bill Oplinger

It is. We’ve made it very, very clear.

Piyush Sood

And that doesn’t mean it’s a target for 2019. But any early ballparks on where it could land or…

Bill Oplinger

We haven’t provided a 2019 capital allocation program, but let me tell you where we’re coming from. We still feel that we’re not at the optimal capital structure. At the end of this year, we’ve done the $300 million in deleveraging that we talked about the 200 that we’ve already done through the first half, the 100 that we’re planning on doing in the second half. If at the end there and if we have no significant change of interest rate, we would suggest you that we’re still a little bit over levered by about $400 million to $700 million. We would like to see ourselves as the optimal capital structure. The only thing we haven’t said is, are we going to do that in a year, two-year, multiple years. So in early January, we’ll come out with a capital allocation program for 2019, but focus on delivering strong results at the end of ’18.

Piyush Sood

How much more on pension do you think is still, as you said $100 million of the deleveraging left this year and we think 400 to 600?

Bill Oplinger

400 to 700.

Piyush Sood

400 to 700 for the next year.

Bill Oplinger

Or beyond, 400 to 700 after that to get to an optimal capital structure.

Piyush Sood

So let’s say and maybe two or three years, you’re able to sort of deliver as much as you want. You have small needs for CapEx both sustaining and growth. So four to five years into the future. How -- it is probably a little early again to ask this question? But how are you thinking about spending your cash flows at that point? Would it be some kind of growth? Or would it be some more shareholder return? Is there anything in the portfolio that needs some optimization, like what is the long-term plan here?

Bill Oplinger

Yes, like you said it, it’s a little bit early to say at this point. What I can say is that, we would take a very balanced approach to capital allocation. We would like to get to our optimal capital structure overtime. Once we’ve reached that optimal capital structure, we would be looking at a balanced approach between shareholder returns, potential growth opportunities. And I would remind you we're in a cyclical industry. So as we look out four to five years what I’d like to be able to say is four to five years from now, we're a significantly stronger company. So that if we do get into a market like we saw on 2016, not only will we survive through it, but it’ll give us an opportunity to be more successful. So we’re positioning the Company for strength throughout the cycle.

Piyush Sood

Happy to open the questions to the audience, if someone is there...

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Speaking about demand going forward a little bit, how much of an opportunity do you think light-weighting of vehicles just given how much you’ve heard about emission standards, especially in Europe do you see that as a long runway? Is there more opportunity any kind of quantifying of adjustable market there?

Bill Oplinger

Yes. So when you look at the markets for aluminum, there’s a series of markets for aluminum, there’s construction, transportation, and all the different transportation markets where there's the aerospace, commercial vehicles, automotive. There’s the packaging business, the packaging market that has grown globally fairly and substantially this year. So overall, we see the continued growth dynamics for aluminum to be strong. The industry, the aluminum industry over the last I would say 15 years has never had an issue around demand growth.

We've seen strong demand growth over that time period. Historically it's been some of the supply side growth and we've also seen come with it specifically in China that that has caused some of the issues. But in the case of automotive, there has been a continual trend towards light-weighting of automotive. We see that continual trend of light-weighting to continue again, even with electric vehicles. As you get into more electric vehicles, you need to have more light-weighting that occurs. So, we are very bullish around the trends on automotive light-weighting especially on aluminum.

I guess our other view is that, you will hear from steel producers about high strength steel. You'll potentially hear from other producers about substitution from carbon fiber. We think that there's probably room for multi material applications on new vehicles that give aluminum tremendous growth opportunities. And that would also include growth opportunities for high strength steel and for carbon fiber. The one that loses in that equation is probably mild steel. And so, you see less penetration of mild steel and more penetration of high strength steels of aluminum and carbon fiber.

Piyush Sood

Thank you. I'll just keep going in that case. So you just touched upon this a little bit, but one of your large Russian competitors still not out of the woods yet on sanctions, and they could be a disruption the aluminum and alumina markets. Let's say if the disruption were to last, it seems like it's a little sustainable for a while then what optionality do you have in your portfolio where you could benefit from that? Is it on the aluminum sides or the alumina side?

Bill Oplinger

Sure. It's -- again, it's early to determine where we will be on October 23rd with the potential RUSAL sanctions. At this point, it's hard to say whether those will be in place or not. We are early on in the process of making contracts for 2019. We are starting to see customers consider the fact that those sanctions could be in place. And so at least in the near-term, they are making contingency plans to be able to not have to supply from RUSAL in 2019. If we were to have RUSAL sanctions and the answer to your question, we do have some flexibility around what we can produce and where we can produce it. We've got as you know, we've got smelting capacity in the U.S. that can be restarted, if the dynamics are right.

Currently, we're in the process of restarting one smelter in the U.S., three lines at work in Evansville, Indiana. And we're in the process to that restart we've successfully restarted two of those lines and would be looking to restart the third line this year. We've got excess capacity at Tesla of the Pacific Northwest, and we even have curtailed capacity at Wenatchee that could be restarted, if the situation was correct. On the refining side, we've got 2 million metric tons of refining capacity in Point Comfort, Texas. We have not made the decision to restart that at this point. If the economic situation was made sense to restart it, we would consider it.

In that particular instance, we believe the restart costs are fairly high and the time to restart will take us a while. So, we've got these very, very certain that good market situation will continue for quite a while. So we do have some flexibility, let’s get -- again, let’s get to October 23rd and we see what happens.

Piyush Sood

Any thoughts around the exemption process in the Section 232 tariffs portion where the U.S. is structurally deficient in aluminum at this point and you have smelters in Canada and paying import duty on bringing aluminum in. Is there any scope to get some exemptions from the administration on import of the aluminum for Alcoa proving the case that the market is expect reduction and that aluminum is available too as well?

Bill Oplinger

Sure. Just to give a little bit perspective on the 232 tariffs. With the 10% tariffs, we have facilities in the U.S. get a benefit from having that higher Midwest spot premium. As you know, we saw the Midwest spot premium jump up to $0.21 per pound currently and we get that benefit in the U.S. During the tariff process, we had the expectation that Canada would be exempted. We make around, currently around 600,000 tons of metal in Canada.

And we had the anticipation that would be exempted also and we found out that has not been exempted. So as far as the ability to get certain exemptions to the 232, we’ve applied for certain exemptions specifically to bring in slabs into our rolling mill in Indiana. We don’t have any insight yet whether that will be approved or not. So, we would like to be able to see that so that we can grow our rolling capacity in Indiana.

Piyush Sood

Just one second, there’s another quick question from the audience.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. Could you -- would you have any outlook in terms of what could happen in the aluminum market was Alunorte being one of the biggest disruptions in the supply side. How are you guys thinking about the outlook there for year-end?

Bill Oplinger

Sure. When the Alunorte news first broke, we had assumed we built into our model for supply and demand that Alunorte would be curtailed for 6 months, 50% capacity. When we put our most recent outlook out in July, we had lengthened out that curtailment to pretty much the full year of this year. At the time, we were assuming that they may get some type of resolution towards the end of the year and take a couple of months to bring it back online. That’s our most current view and any inquiries on how they’re doing, you probably should direct it towards them, but that’s what’s built into our current view.

Piyush Sood

Just coming back to the capital structure and understanding you're not giving '19 guidance there. But just unclear you said 400 million to 700 million is slightly the balance sheet down by that amount. Does all that have to happen in '19 or do you spread that out couple of years?

Bill Oplinger

It doesn't all have to happen and we haven’t been, again, I’m not really giving the '19 guidance. But we’re not saying, we have to do all of that in ’19, we’d like to do that over time. And the other piece of that equation that we didn’t really talk about is when we looked at our balance sheet we’re considering funded to pension in OPEB as the as the total quantum of liabilities. And in that particular case, if we were to see an increase in interest rates that lowers the pension liability. We would count that towards the $400 million to $700 million.

So just to be very clear, we take a fairly theoretical view of our capital structure. We try to determine what the lowest WACC is, because the theory -- firm value maximized at the lowest WACC. We believe that an additional $400 million to $700 million after this year of de-levering either through the pension plan or through actual reduction of debt gets us to that optimal WACC. We don't target a leverage ratio. We don't target a rating necessarily, we're targeting an optimal WACC and our belief is that $400 million to $700 million gets us there. And the answer your question doesn't necessarily need to be next year.

Piyush Sood

Thank you. Putting aside the policy in China resolving in less capacity, do you foresee any additional capacity coming out just from the pricing dynamic right now between alumina and aluminum given some the local smelters probably underwater and not even making money at this point?

Bill Oplinger

We alluded to the fact that you have this situation where metal prices are $2,000 and alumina prices are at $625. That dynamic in our view results in global underwater capacity of somewhere between 30% or 40% depending on how you look at it. Back in March and June of this year, we would have said the majority of underwater capacity is in China, right. We would have said that a big chunk of that 30% to 40% is in China.

With the strengthening the U.S. dollar and the weakening of the renminbi that pushes the Chinese capacity down the cost curve, so at this point, we would still say roughly 40% of the world's capacity is underwater, a big piece that is now outside of China. So China is probably running and at least the last time I looked at approximately 10% of their capacity underwater and the rest of the world makes up that difference.

Piyush Sood

Couple more questions for me in that case, first one, we didn't talk about bauxite at all. On the bauxite side, I think Alcoa is positioned for growth and over the next few years, but that's more based on requirements from customers.

Bill Oplinger

It is.

Piyush Sood

So, if you could talk a little bit about that how -- where we are in terms of volumes, third-party volumes, where could they be five years from now? And from the Chinese perspective, it seems like they have ramped up their investments globally on the bauxite side. So is that something that Alcoa is sort of -- it is part of the plan where you see China as the competitor in the bauxite market? Or do you think that changes your equation anywhere?

Bill Oplinger

So, we have said that we'd anticipated ramping up our third-party bauxite to third-party bauxite sales to around 10 million metric tons over the next 4 to 5 years, but we caveated that strongly. And the reason why we caveated that strongly was to say that will be based on customer demand. We will ramp up production of third-party bauxite when we see that that we have customers that are willing to take the bauxite. We've got three really mining locations around the world that provides the potential for third-party bauxite.

We've got Western Australia which we have started to ramp up production of third-party bauxite. We're doing about 1.5 million metric tons of third-party bauxite out of Western Australia. Currently, we have the ability, we have the permit to do 2.5 million metric tons. We’ve got the mine in Guinea. So, we are participants in CBG, so that’s got the ability to ramp up production. And then probably farthest away from the market is Juruti. Juruti is in Brazil. We expanded Juruti to roughly 7 million metric tons and that serves both the Amazon and the potential for third-party bauxite.

So, I think over the long-term, we’re pretty bullish about third-party bauxite. It will depend on whether the Chinese continue to build coastal refineries that use third-party bauxite. So, our view is over the long-term, it's a good market for us. In the near term with higher shipping costs and some of the bauxites that they’ve been able to get out of Guinea that’s put a little bit of pressure on near term bauxite prices.

The Chinese firms have ramped up significantly their mining in Guinea. We’re projecting probably 35 million to 40 million metric tons of bauxite coming out of Guinea. That’s out of a market of around 300 million metric tons. So, it’s a sizable amount of the bauxite that is coming out of Guinea.

Unidentified Analyst

Last one for me, IMO 2020. Is that something that affects your operations in any way? All the regulations around sulfur and…

Bill Oplinger

Yes, it is something we’re studying. I think it’s going to affect all of the industry to some extent. It will make shipping costs more expensive. So, yes, we’re looking at it and we’ll determine how it impacts us in the future.

Piyush Sood

If there’s no further questions let’s wrap it up.

Bill Oplinger

Good, thank you very much.

Piyush Sood

Thank you, Bill.

Bill Oplinger

Thank you.