Two 8% Yields On Qualified Dividends, 17X Coverage, No K-1, Major Growth

This company had triple-digit net income and operating income growth in the past 4 quarters.

They go ex-dividend on 9/28/18 and have rising rate protection.

Looking for a high-yield income vehicle with robust coverage and rising rate protection? Take a look at CAI International (CAI), not for its common shares, but for its two new preferred shares, which both IPO'd in 2018.

Profile:

CAI International, Inc. operates as a transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment, and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

(Source: CAI site)

Preferred Dividends:

CAI International 8.50% Series A Fixed/Floating Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (CAI.PA) and CAI International 8.50% Series B Fixed/Floating Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (CAI.PB) both offer 8%-plus yields with very robust coverage.

CAI.PA IPO'd on 3/22/18 and CAI.PB IPO'd on 8/6/18. These are both cumulative shares, meaning that CAI must pay you for any skipped dividends. Since CAI doesn't currently pay a common dividend, there isn't the usual added protection for preferred shareholders, in knowing that management can't pay out common dividends before paying preferred shareholders for any skipped dividends.

These are qualified dividends and qualify for the 15-20% tax rate. Shareholders get a 1099 at tax time, not a K-1.

(Source: Quantumonline)

Both shares pay in a Jan/April/July/Oct. sequence and go ex-dividend on the last trading day before the first trading day of those months. The yields are currently quite similar, with the A shares yielding 8.58% and the B shares yielding 8.36%.

Both shares have a floating rate feature, which kicks in after their call dates. The A shares have a floating rate of 5.82% above the three-month LIBOR rate, while the B shares' floating rate is a bit lower, at 5.687% above three-month LIBOR.

With the three-month LIBOR rate currently at 2.32%, this would work out to lower rates than both shares' coupon rates, with the A shares coming in at 8.14% and the B shares at 8.01%, with current equivalent yields of 7.98% and 7.88%, respectively.

However, even though these floating rate features don't kick in until 2023, there's a reasonable chance that the three-month LIBOR rate will be higher than 2.32% at that point, which would elevate the yields.

If the opposite scenario occurs, and rates are much lower in 2023, there's a possibility that CAI's management may want to redeem these shares when or after they reach their call dates. Although there are no maturity dates, if CAI was able to issue more preferreds at a lower rate, after these call dates, they might redeem these shares.

In this scenario, the CAI.PA shares have a higher annualized yield to call date of 7.97%, vs. 7.74% for CAI.PB. Both shares are above the $25.00 call price.

Here's how the preferred coverage looked in Q2 '18, the first quarter that CAI paid dividends for the CAI.PA shares. Coverage was robust, to say the least, with net income/preferred coverage of 17.68X, and EBDA coverage reaching 43.29X, (without non-cash depreciation and amortization):

Of course, that's only part of the picture, since CAI issued the CAI.PB shares after Q2 '18. So, we put together this table to see how the yearly coverage should look for both preferred shares.

We projected both net income and D&A to be flat vs. Q2, and simply annualized the Q2 figures. On that basis, the CAI preferred shares should have strong annual net income/preferred coverage of 8.56X, and even stronger EBDA/preferred coverage of 20.85X:

Options:

If you're more interested in a relatively short-term trade, here's a January 2019 put-selling trade which we just added to our Cash Secured Puts Table, where you can see more details for it and over 30 other cash secured put trades on a daily basis.

Although CAI doesn't pay any dividends on its common shares, the January CAI $22.50 put strike has a payout of $1.10, which gives you a $21.40 breakeven.

CAI's call options aren't currently that attractive, but you can find 25 other trades in our free Covered Calls Table.

Earnings:

To say that CAI has been enjoying very strong growth in the past four quarters would be an understatement. We don't often see steady quarterly growth figures like these.

Management shared a bullish view of CAI's performance on the Q2 '18 earnings call:

"I think we are hitting on all the cylinders on our container business. We have the highest utilization in the industry. We're generating a tremendous amount of cash flow. We have a backdrop of committed long-term leases that give us a lot of assurance that cash flow will be consistent, which gives us a confidence level that we can put more capital to work and we're executing."

Management has upped its container investments in a big way in 2018, committing to $630M, a 29% jump vs. 2017.

This isn't just a speculative spending spree -

"During the first half of 2018, we have invested or committed to invest $630 million in container equipment, of which, $208 million was placed on lease during the second quarter and $290 million will be placed on lease during the third quarter. As can be seen by our container investment during the current year, we have benefited from very strong demand for lease containers. And with our commitments for the third quarter, there will be continued demand for the remainder of the year." (Source: Q2 '18 call)

(Source: CAI site)

Both revenue and operating income hit records in Q2 '18, which also had healthy sequential rises for net income and net income/share:

Take a gander at these trailing 12-month growth figures - revenue grew 20%, operating income rose by 593%, net income grew by 593%, and net income/share rose 456%:

Segments:

How did they do it? After bottoming out in 2016, CAI's container business bounced back in a major way in 2017 and in the first half of 2018, with operating margins more than doubling vs. 2016. Average utilization for CAI's owned container fleet during the second quarter of 2018 was 99.3% compared to 97.2% for the second quarter of 2017.

Another plus is that CAI works on long-term contracts - 91% of its on-lease and committed owned container fleet are on long-term leases with an average remaining lease term of 56 months, and this year's container investment has an average lease life of approximately nine years.

(Source: CAI site)

Secondary container sales have improved, both on a sale price and sales gain basis:

(Source: CAI site)

The Rail Leasing segment also has improved, and management expects it to continue to do so:

"We expect utilization of our total railcar fleet, including new railcars, to improve from 78% in the second quarter to approximately 90% by the end of the year. Demand for tank railcars has been particularly strong, and lease rates have doubled from last year's level. We had net lease outs of 316 railcars during the second quarter, and have commitments to lease approximately 750 railcars over the coming quarters." (Source: Q2 '18 call) (Source: CAI site)

Management also has expanded its logistics segment with new hires. CAI reported logistics revenue of $28.3 million in Q2 '18, up 31% vs. Q1 2018, and a 44% increase compared to Q2 '17. The domestic logistics market has had high demand relative to available equipment capacity, with good demand for truck brokerage and intermodal services. Management expects to continue to have double-digit growth in this segment.

(Source: CAI site)

Risks:

But what about the trade wars? Won't that put the kibosh on future growth? Analysts asked management about this on the Q2 earnings call and received this response:

"The impact of the discussions regarding tariffs has not had an impact on container demand to date, but has created some uncertainty around future global trade growth. If tariffs were to be permanently implemented and overall tariff levels were to increase, we would expect to supply chain disruption as international companies adjust their supply chains." "Some level of export-oriented manufacturing would likely move to other countries, not affected by the tariffs, such as countries in Southeast Asia. These changes in supply chain are a positive for CAI, as our customers will need more equipment to adjust for the supply chain inefficiencies created by sourcing changes."

Counterparty risk - Remember the Hanjin bankruptcy? Good companies can go bad sometimes, just like last week's leftovers. Like its competitors, CAI had exposure to Hanjin - it received a $1.4M payment in Q2 '18 from its insurers related to the 2016 bankruptcy of Hanjin.

Debt - As you'll see in the financials section, container lessors tend to have high debt leverage - it costs a lot of money to buy all of those containers.

Valuations:

Even though our focus is on the CAI preferred stock, we put these valuation tables together to compare CAI to its main competitors, Triton International (TRTN) and Textainer (TGH). We've covered TRTN in past articles and currently own shares.

Like CAI, TGH doesn't pay a dividend - they eliminated their payout in 2016. TRTN pays $.52/quarter and yields 5.55%. Management raised the dividend from $.45 to $.52 in May 2018.

CAI sells for 80% of book value, not quite as cheap as TGH at .68X, but much cheaper than TRTN at 1.36X. It's also in second place for EV/EBITDA, at 8.98X, but has the lowest price/sales valuation.

When you start to measure for growth it gets more interesting. CAI and TGH have very low PEG values, of .53 and .52. respectively, vs. 1.05 for TRTN. CAI's trailing P/E is also below its five-year P/E range.

Performance:

TRTN has outperformed CAI and TGH in 2018, while CAI has outperformed over the past month and quarter.

(Source: finviz)

Financials:

Although all of these companies have higher debt levels than we normally see, CAI appears to have the lowest net debt/EBITDA leverage in the group, at 6.99X. CAI and TRTN have similar interest coverage at 2.22 and 2.24, respectively. TRTN enjoys the highest ROA, ROE and operating margin in the group.

Debt and Liquidity:

As of 6/30/18, CAI had $782M availability on its container secured revolving credit facilities, and undrawn rail revolving credit facility commitments of $195M. Total funded debt net of restricted cash, cash variable interest entities was ~ $1.8B, up ~$100M from the end of Q1 2018.

CAI's debt is split fairly evenly, with 52% fixed and 48% floating.

Management plans to refinance and extend its rail revolver facility in Q4 '18, which will lighten the 2020 maturity level. They were able to get an increase from $960 million to $1.1 billion on their container credit facility, and management expects to be able to extend and increase the rail facility as well.

(Source: CAI site)

2018, CAI issued approximately 600,000 shares of its 8.5% Series A fixed-to-floating rate cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock for net proceeds of $14.7 million. "The addition of preferred stock to our capital structure is of great benefit to our company. It allows us to increase our investment in equipment without issuing new common equity, while at the same time, lowering our overall cost of capital."(Source: Q2 '18 call)

CAI now has 2.2 million shares or $55 million of liquidation value preferred stock outstanding.

Summary:

We rate CAI.PA and CAI.PB preferred shares a buy, based upon their attractive yields, very strong coverage, and CAI's ongoing earnings growth. Since we're in the often treacherous month of September, you may want take advantage of a potential market dip to nibble at some of these preferred shares.

