Quick And Dirty mREIT Discounts For 9/12/2018

Correlation across the sector dragged down several of their peers.

After Annaly Capital Management announced a new issuance of shares, the price tanked. We anticipated this issuance and had a bearish outlook accordingly.

This research report was produced by The REIT Forum with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

The residential mortgage REITs are plunging today. Not all of them, but some. It's an interesting move, and it made today an ideal time to come out with some updates. We see today's move as being driven primarily by an announcement from last night with a little extra pressure applied from the flattening yield curve.

The mREITs

I put most of the residential mREITs, one corporation, two ETFs, and one ETN into the table:

(AGNC) American Capital Agency Corp. (AI) Arlington Asset Investment Corporation Not a REIT (ANH) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ARR) ARMOUR Residential REIT (CHMI) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CIM) Chimera Investment Corporation (CMO) Capstead Mortgage Corporation (DX) Dynex Capital (EARN) Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (IVR) Invesco Mortgage Capital (MFA) MFA Financial (MITT) AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MTGE) American Capital Mortgage Investment (NLY) Annaly Capital Management (NYMT) New York Mortgage Trust (ORC) Orchid Island Capital (TWO) Two Harbors Investment Corp. (WMC) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (REM) iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (MORT) VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORL) UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN

The goal here is to have a fairly large sample size so we can identify trends and similarities throughout the sector. The mREIT sector only contains about 25 total organizations, but the investing and hedging strategies have very material differences.

Price-to-Book Value

We tend to use tangible book value. That's like GAAP book value, but if we spot significant allowances related to tax assets or goodwill, we eliminate those from equity. Consequently, the book value we are using may be different from what you're seeing elsewhere.

We also adjusted for the accrual of net interest income through the quarter and deducted the amount for dividends paid. In some cases, we may also have slight adjustments to reflect the estimated change in BV due to movements in interest rates or credit spreads.

A Slight Lag Time

To make it simpler to keep these articles coming out for the public, we may use prices from the prior week.

For today's piece, we're using live prices. Note that this is prepared while the market is open, so the closing prices will most likely be slightly different.

Today's Movement

The following chart shows the price movements:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Residential Mortgage REITs

Below is our chart for price-to-tangible-book on the residential mortgage REITs:

In the chart above, the dividend yields for NLY and TWO are artificially low due to partial period dividends paid in the third quarter. Each REIT acquired a peer and paid out a partial dividend. The result is distorted numbers in most screening tools. We intentionally incorporate this data so that we don't forget about it. Sadly, the inaccurate data on yields can impact share prices. We want to remain aware of any inaccurate data that might be widely accessed and used in decision-making.

Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) announced another offering of shares last night. Shares sold off. Currently, they are at $10.18. The offering is roughly outlined below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Shares are offered at $10.17 each, so it should be little surprise that this morning's price is very close to that level.

We don't expect residential mortgage REITs to trade above book value in this environment, but over the last several months, many have traded within 4% of book value.

The offering comes immediately following the completion of their acquisition of MTGE Investment Corp. With that deal done, it cleared the way for another issuance.

The major incentive for issuing shares is that management is externalized and is paid a percentage of "equity" each year.

Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) plopped into the hold rating as well with their decline of over 3% so far today. ORC often gets a premium valuation on price-to-book due to their monthly dividend and high yield.

Conclusion

Several of the residential mortgage REITs are selling off pretty hard. With the recent decline, we're switching over to a neutral outlook on two REITs we frequently had bearish ratings on.

We have a position in Dynex Capital, and we closed out our position in CMO about a week ago for a total return of 4.66% in under a month. Our decisions in trading CMO relied heavily on utilizing discount to book value in both the current period and over the last few years.

The "Quick and Dirty" series on mortgage REITs comes from another series we run for analyzing mortgage REITs. The other series is "RapidFire mortgage REITs". The RapidFire series includes outlooks, commentary, and additional information in the charts. Today's RapidFire also included commentary on almost every mortgage REIT shown in the chart. We pick a couple shares to highlight from that series when we are preparing our quick and dirty release.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DX, XAN.PC, NLY.PF, AIC, IVR.PC, NLY.PG, MFA.PB, CMO.PE, NYMTN, AGNCB, ANH.PC, TWO.PA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.