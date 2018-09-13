Navigating An Energy Transition

After an extremely hot summer in Texas and some heat-related issues while traveling in the UK, the challenges of climate change - warming oceans, floods, excessive heat, erratic weather patterns - are part of daily life. If there were a tipping point, it seems to be approaching or even reached. This affects the many interconnected systems obviously and importantly, food and energy systems. A number of oil and gas producers are stepping up their game when faced with the potential risks that shifting demand could present as well as institutional investors requiring their answers to potential changes in the business environment. Whether you believe it or not, it's happening. And no amount of belief will change the energy transition underway.

The challenge for the investor is knowing what the pace of change will be and the causes for the changes. Many models exist, and they vary. Energy consumption or demand is still set to grow. According to BP (NYSE:BP), in the even faster transition (EFT), the power sector would be largely de-carbonized - energy efficiency is heightened; and carbon capture tech is utilized. However, oil and gas still account for 40% of the world's energy supply.

Facts also point to the U.S. projected to be the largest crude oil producer, according to the Energy Information Administration. Facts and trends are colliding. Given this setup, and in the face of uncertainty, survival of the fittest and the most demanded product(s) are part of my sustainable investment criteria. What firms offer a product and/or services at a competitive price and have the ability to adapt to changing conditions? Alternatively posed, which firms are resilient and have made strides in the sustainability space? In the "producer" space, three, and there are many more, come immediately to mind: Exxon Mobil (XOM), Occidental Petroleum (OXY), and Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD). Brief comments follow, though entire chapters could be written.

Exxon's strengths lie in its diversified sector portfolio, investment in the future, and global span. Its dividend-paying ability is an obvious attribute as well. Oxy is like a mini-conglomerate energy firm but makes a serious effort to address and communicate about its energy transition strategy and impact, alongside a reliable dividend. The CEO Vicki Hollub has helped modernize and transform Oxy into a 21st century oil and gas firm able to shift with the changing times, at least in this first half of the century.

Low-cost producer Pioneer continues to address long-term strategic issues related to the efficient production of oil and gas. For example, their new investment with US Silica (SLCA) for long-term sand contracts implies sound supply chain strategy, coupled with their water strategies, are vital aspects of unconventional production. Pioneer also scores well in terms of management's socially responsible approach to overall business practices. Former CEO Sheffield set the tone over decades, and current CEO Tim Dove has continued upholding values and applied his business acumen.

None of the leaders of the above-mentioned firms has denied that things are changing, either through words or deeds, and acknowledge changes afoot in the energy space.

Given that an energy transition is occurring, what does being "long" mean? The investment horizon would be shortened because of technological change and greater policy uncertainty. In early 2000, I might have suggested 5- to 10-year evaluations, now I think 2-3 years is more apt. The impact of passive investing and algorithms hasn't been fully revealed. For example, a new clean energy transition index was launched called "Energy Transition Long-Short Strategy." It is a thematic, long-term strategy that is long clean energy, advanced transportation, and smart grid companies and short reserve-owning fossil fuel companies. New "transition" products are emerging to capture change, and investment dollars will follow.

In my investing universe, the spectrum of energy and sustainability plays offer their own virtues. In terms of performance, the three stocks mentioned above have held up in the last five years in spite of an oil price bust and recovery taking place.

Adding in sustainable energy and efficiency stock Hannon Armstrong (HASI) and First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR), a solar panel manufacturer, reveals the nature and challenge of the transition from an investor point of view.

In the transition, there is ample room for majors, U.S. shale players and greener technology plays. Energy investing requires more conviction and objectivity at the same time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OXY, HASI, XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.