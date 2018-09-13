Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) Presents at Morgan Stanley 6th Annual Laguna Conference Transcript

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Morgan Stanley 6th Annual Laguna Conference Call September 12, 2018 4:15 PM ET

Kathleen Quirk - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Piyush Sood - Morgan Stanley

Piyush Sood

Good afternoon. I am Piyush Sood. I cover Metals & Mining for Morgan Stanley Research. Welcome. And over here with me, I have Ms. Kathleen Quirk. She is the CFO of Freeport-McMoRan. And thank you for being here. Kathleen, any prepared remarks? Or else, we can just go into questions.

Kathleen Quirk

Well, I'll just say, welcome to the conference. It's our first time attending this conference, and thank you to Morgan Stanley for hosting it. As most of you know here, Freeport is the largest producer of copper in the world, publicly traded producer of copper. We have a very large set of assets, diversified portfolio.

Of course, about a third is produced here in the U.S., a third in South America with our big mine in Peru and operations in Chile. And then our large asset in Indonesia, which many of you probably have followed. So we are very focused on the copper business.

We're we've got – we're characterized by very long-life reserves, low-cost position, significant free cash flow. We've been through a period of time where we have accomplished a major deleveraging program. And so our balance sheet is strong. And as we look forward, we see opportunities within our portfolio to expand our operations. But right now, with the current situation, uncertainties in the market, we are very focused on our operating costs and capital expenditures and continue to be disciplined about how we approach the business.

Piyush Sood

Kathleen, my first question is primarily around copper. We've seen copper prices come off to recent highs. And we attribute it to primarily trade charter and the headwinds it could theoretically pose to China. But in your view, what is driving copper prices at this point? And in your view, why have they come down so much in the, say, the last two, three months?

Kathleen Quirk

Yes. It's really – it's an interesting question and a question that we, as a management team, an organization, have been really thinking a lot about because if you look at the data, and you look at where copper prices have gone, when you look at mid-June, they were around $3.30 a pound and today, around $2.70 or so a pound. And you look at the other data that you can see, in terms of the fundamentals of the business, and what you see there is a story that is not – is dislocated with the price of copper.

You see exchange inventories, which, of course, we follow and normally, when exchange inventories are going, down, the copper price is not going down. And so over this period of time since June, exchange inventories on the COMEX Exchange, the LME Exchange, the Shanghai Exchange, is down about over 25%, over 200,000 tons over this period. We've also seen canceled warrants on exchange going up. You've seen premiums move up in China.

So all the factors that you normally see at a time of rising prices, you've now got – you're seeing that at an inflection point in the market where prices are weaker. And so you really pinpoint it back to these trade concerns. And China, for copper is all, as you know, is very critical in terms of demand for copper. It represents almost 50% of the global demand for copper.

But – so people are concerned about the impact of trade and currency wars and that sort of thing on copper. But we haven't seen any physical change in our flows. In fact, our business in the U.S. continues to be very strong, really in every market. In Europe, is strong. And we're continuing to see – our customers are continuing to see a strong market in China.

So we do believe that the long-term picture is still very positive for copper. We're scratching our heads a bit about the short-term situation and what it means for the market, and what it's telling us about the future. But we have not seen any impact of the tariffs on our basic business.

Piyush Sood

So supply fundamentals haven't changed. And I would argue that since pricing has come off a lot, maybe supply fundamentals have worsened recently. So if supply remains challenged and assuming demand holds up, does that make you even more constructive on copper at this point that there's probably a good segue into prices later in the decade or early next decade?

Kathleen Quirk

Yes. Well, I think that's a good point. Really, what lower prices do to the industry and to management teams is they make you more cautious about investment and we have seen a period of time over the last several years where there's been a long period of underinvestment in our industry. And we did see some improvement in markets beginning last year in 2017. There's a lot of optimism going into this year.

But over the last several months, I think it brings more caution to management teams in terms of looking at capital investments. It's a long-term business, and we think about it in the long-term. So we're not pricing or making a decision on any given day because these are mines that normally last for decades. But it does cause you to think and to be cautious about capital allocation during times like this.

And what that does is cause the supply to take longer to come online. It's already at 7-year to 10-year lead time for new projects to come online. And the more it gets delayed, the longer that lead time and the more it'll lead to a tight market over the next several years. You can look at the analysts' research and the data that shows that the expectation is that there will be a 5 million-ton deficit over the next 10 years if you use a modest demand growth rate in the 1%, 1.5% range.

And that is huge in our industry. The top 10 mines produce that. It is like trying to replace the top 10 mines which is not a realistic thing to do over that timeframe. So I think the outlook, the fundamentals for copper are extremely positive. We're going to have ups and downs, and we're used to that as an industry. But the supply side, as you point out, in this industry, is one that underpins the fundamentals and makes the fundamental very positive.

Piyush Sood

I think you did bring up a good point. So while we are – as an industry, we're building projects high up in the mountains of Chile or some parts of Africa, where do you think is the price requirement for copper to be to incentivize those projects? Surely, maybe it's not $3. But is that around $3.50 or $4? Where do you think is the price point which can trigger more supply or realistic build-out of bigger projects?

Kathleen Quirk

Well, copper is a commodity that if you talk to all the large mining companies, copper is at the top of the list in terms of commodities that they want to invest in. But there aren't a lot of actionable projects. The EV projects, the lower-risk projects have been done in our industry.

So as we look at what's available on a Greenfield basis, there are very few projects. And as you point out, they're in challenging places or have technical risk. And so picking a price, a incentive price, it really depends on the project. We have, at Freeport, a number of projects in our portfolio that are more Brownfield in nature.

And so – but even though you may need a price 20% higher than today's price, you may need a $3 price to justify those from a capital return standpoint and the ones you're talking about that are in more riskier places or have the more Greenfield rather than Brownfield probably have, as you say, incentive pricing that exceeds $3.50.

One of the industry analysts estimates incentive prices to be $3.30 on average, $3.30 a pound on average. And – but even if you had $3.30 price today, you can't just go out and create new supply. It takes years and years to be able to bring that supply online.

Piyush Sood

So shifting gears a little bit from copper to Indonesia, the other big topic, so you've seen Freeport and the government come a little closer than they used to be towards resolution and you recently signed an initial agreement, and there's probably two points that are still to be negotiated. One point being economics out to 2022 and another one being the liabilities around the tailings project, and whether that demand really makes sense or not, I just want to understand where those negotiations stand right now, and how are those negotiations going?

Kathleen Quirk

In July, as you've seen, we announced an agreement that we had reached – heads of agreement that we had reached with INALUM, the state-owned entity that has been designated by the Indonesian government to acquire shares in PT Freeport Indonesia. And in that heads of agreement, there was several items that were agreed. And we're in the process now of converting that into definitive documentation. We have reached agreement in principle on the major issues. So now it is a matter of converting that agreement in principle into detailed documentation and that process is well underway.

In terms of the economics that you referenced on – between now and 2022, we have reached agreement that INALUM, when it acquires the Rio Tinto shares or the Rio Tinto interest that we have reached agreement that they can exchange those interests into shares of our subsidiary, but that the economics that they will retain will be the same as what Rio Tinto had under the joint venture agreement.

So basically, when you cut through all that, what it means is that FCX will retain its same share of economics that it would have had under our existing deal today, which is a big accomplishment for us, in that we can retain the exposure, we can – the government will get the 51% that it is seeking, and Freeport will retain its exposure and its net asset value in the operation of it, long term.

So we're very pleased with the progress that we've made this year and really beginning second half of last year into this year. And we're very pleased with the cooperation between Freeport and the government and looking forward to the new partnership. And both sides, both parties are very focused on getting the documentation completed during 2018.

Piyush Sood

And if you could give us a background around the tailings-related environmental requirements, and we've heard Richard say, it's kind of difficult to meet them in any circumstance, but it is still a demand. So if there is – if the two parties have come a little closer, or are they still far apart into those negotiations?

Kathleen Quirk

As part of the transaction that we are working on with the government, the environmental decrees that were issued in April are being addressed. And we have been working in a very cooperative phase with the Ministry of Environment and Forestry in Indonesia. They've made several trips to job sites, several meetings to establish the parameters of our operations going forward. It's not the intention of the government to close down the operations or to affect the operations in any way.

But we've been going through a process of working constructively to identify areas that we can improve, identify areas that we can do to comply with the decrees. But on certain items, there are going to have to be adjustments to reflect what the realities of those management systems are, environmental management systems are, which are documented and have operated according to what was set out from the start and have not had any impacts, environmental impacts that were unintended. So that's part of the overall package that we're negotiating.

And again, we are optimistic that we'll be able to reach a conclusion of these negotiations and focus on the long-term future of the operation, as we complete those negotiations in the balance of this year.

Piyush Sood

So just curious, if there's a time line from either parties for these negotiations? I mean, could we see a full resolution this year, or do you think this could slip into the next year?

Kathleen Quirk

We certainly don't expect it to – both parties have established a time line to get it done this year. And so we feel like we've made substantial progress toward that objective. And as I said, it's – we're more in the mode now of documenting the principles that have been agreed. And so certainly, our objective and the government's objective to wrap it up during 2018.

Piyush Sood

And do you see any stumbling blocks along the way? Or do you think there's just a procedural issue at this point there's just negotiations and thrashing out those points?

Kathleen Quirk

You always have – when you're in this sort of a process, there are always some devils in the details. But really, the big principal items have been agreed. There's motivation by all the parties to get it done. So I think the ingredients are there to finally get this done after many years of work.

Piyush Sood

So staying on the initial date. The Company did face some operating challenges over there earlier this year, and the guidance for 2020, 2019 was tweaked to, sort of, reflect it. So do you think the guidance has been sufficiently derisked at this point? Or is Freeport still working through that issue?

Kathleen Quirk

Well, in our industry, you've got mine plans, and those mine plans are updated frequently with the best set of information that you have. We did update our guidance during 2018 to deal with some issues of start-up that we're having in one of the underground mines. We have reflected our best estimate for what that ramp-up would look like. And we'll be getting more information as we go forward.

In terms of looking at what this particular production for this mine that we're talking about in 2019, it's roughly 2% of our consolidated production. So it's not a huge contributor during 2019. It'll grow over time to be a larger contributor. But we're focused – the team's very focused on the underground transition. We have experience.

We feel we have the right resources, and we've invested the right capital to get us into a position where this transition can go smoothly. But there are always things that we'll be addressing as we go forward. But what you have now is our best estimate based on our judgment of what we can achieve.

Piyush Sood

Just want to open it up to the audience, if someone has a question. Otherwise, I'll just keep going.

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Great. Thank you. So we spoke a little bit about, obviously, the supply side of the equation as it relates to copper. What have you been seeing of late on the demand side? And have you seen any change in the industry, I guess, from the perspective of EV adoption and that growth? And where do you foresee? Or have you guys done any work as it relates to what sort of a demand driver EV infrastructure and automobile penetration might actually be for copper?

Kathleen Quirk

Well, it's in its early stages or phases, right now, but it's moving very quickly. And the whole renewable energy, electrification conversion that's going on or transformation that's going on is highly copper-intensive. So you may see in a – you may see 3x to 4x more copper intensity in electrification than you would in a conventional engine. And so we see that's moving. And this market was already looking like there's going to be shortages – or not shortages, but deficits that would have to be dealt with over time.

And there are many estimates out there, and I think you've had a wide range of estimates. But you're seeing municipalities and governments moving the mandate renewables and moving the mandate EVs. And it's happening maybe more so in Europe and particularly, in China and elsewhere in Asia than you might see here in the U.S. But that's going to be a big feature of the copper market and one that wasn't there previously.

It was more of a, how does copper grow based on GDP. But this is the new area of growth that could move very, very quickly. And so we're very, very positive about the potential that, that has for copper.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Thank you. I actually have two follow-up questions tangential to that. You mentioned China as being a little bit more aggressive around the EV renewables. Can you just talk about maybe what you're hearing as you talk to folks who operate over there? And also, given the importance of Cobalt in EVs, have you changed strategy at all around the few remaining Cobalt assets that you have, or how are you thinking about that?

Kathleen Quirk

Well, I think what we are hearing around China is, their growth in EV units is moving very rapidly. And the commitment to it and building out the infrastructure and power supporting it is something that is – that we're hearing a lot more about in China and elsewhere in Asia. And in terms of Cobalt, you've seen what’s happened with the Cobalt pricing moving up so rapidly and then here recently, weakening some.

The question is, the Cobalt in the battery, and whether that will be something that will continue with the intensity that it has. We're focused on copper. That's really where we're – where we feel we have the competitive strength and technical capabilities. So not so much. We do have a refinery in Cobalt, but it's a small part of our business.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello. Can you talk a little bit about automation within mining? Caterpillar's talked a lot about that. And just what type of returns on investment you're seeing in kind of the early returns on automation?

Kathleen Quirk

It is something we're spending a lot of time on in our organization because we do see the returns that it's able to bring. It kind of starts with the systems that we have and the data that we have and we benefit – Freeport benefits from having a standard set of data at all of its operations.

And the fact that we operate all of our assets, we can have a standardized set of data that we can basically use that data to drive processes and automation through the operations very, very efficiently. But it is something that we are investing in. We are not doing as much on the autonomous trucks in – on surface mining that you may see in some other industries.

So as iron ore for example, right now, the economics of that really isn't something that works yet for us. It may work over time. But we are using automation autonomous trucks underground. And those have – that technology is improving. And it's able – it's enabling us to get to areas to mine that otherwise would have been unsafe. So – but it is the real opportunity in our industry. And we and other mining companies are investing a lot with our suppliers to – in that because it is something that we feel strongly about for the long-term.

Unidentified Analyst

Just coming back to your capital projects you've invested, and you've listed the seven to eight Brownfield, Greenfield projects. I mean, just, can you just – what do you exactly need for the management team to bring these projects to the board for the board to approve them? Do you want to see the market in a clear deficit? Do you want see the copper price at a certain level for a period of time, I mean, you talked about the long lead times. Presumably, there was a clear deficit. Presumably, you'd want to have the capacity there, and it's going to take some time to build. So can you help me think about that trigger point for Freeport?

Kathleen Quirk

Yes. Well, what we're doing internally is going through a process with all of the opportunities we have, development opportunities that we have to rank those opportunities as what's the best risk/reward? How do they fit into our portfolio? How should we sync with those projects? So we've got projects that are at different stages of study.

And what we're doing is, putting some emphasis on some opportunities that – in the U.S. that could be actionable, putting some emphasis on trying to get those projects to the same level of evaluation that we have for instance at – in South America and our project in Chile. So we want to get the projects, the three, four projects that we have all at the same level of study so that we can decide how to sequence those. These are projects, I think, that'll happen over time.

But we want to make sure that we're sequencing them in the right way, that we're allocating our – not only our financial capital but our capital – human capital to do those projects and execute them in an efficient way. We're not any – we're not in any sort of rush to go out and do it.

We don't have a specific deadline or expiry affecting us. So we're really trying to be very disciplined about how we rank the projects, and we want to make sure that when we do go forward with the major project, and we're talking about projects that have capital costs several billion dollars.

We want to make sure that we selected the right project that has the potential to really make an impact on the company, generate returns for us and can be a rock solid project that will be able to be managed good times and bad. So that's what we want to do. And we want to make sure that we have the right data before we make a decision on which one to do first.

Unidentified Analyst

Maybe just following on that, you mentioned that you had a little bit more of a focus on some of the U.S. opportunities, maybe just help explain why more of the focus on the U.S.?

Kathleen Quirk

We've got a series of Grade 7 mines in the U.S. And we have – not only do we have the existing reserves. We have a large resource position behind those extensions of our existing operations. And when we look at the – they're generally lower grade than maybe some of the international properties. But there are a number of offsetting benefits to our U.S. operations.

We have a strong workforce, we have reliable workforce and we've been able to move that workforce up and down depending on our business needs. It's a very efficient workforce in terms of looking at productivity and efficiencies. Even though our operations are low-grade, our benchmarking shows us our workforce in the U.S. is among best in the world.

We have source of – low-cost source of energy in the U.S., which is positive compared to some other places we operate. Our tax situation in the U.S. is also a factor. Not only do we have the benefits of the tax reform that came out late last year, but we also have some tax attributes and net operating losses that make our tax situation more attractive in the U.S. And then just the nature of our ownership in the U.S., many of the assets, we own 100%.

So the development of those projects would come relative to FCX as opposed to other companies. But generally, the other factors around economics, there are some many positive aspects of the synergies we have, of already having operations in the U.S., something that we're attracted to. And we want to try to see what we have to compete with. We're making our operations really compete for capital with other locations to make sure we select the best projects to move forward on.

Unidentified Analyst

Morgan Stanley put out a report a couple weeks ago on key-man risk, which highlighted Richard as not just a leader for Freeport but a leader of the mining industry more generally. So I'm wondering if Freeport has put any thoughts into succession plans or leadership development initiatives that you could share with us?

Kathleen Quirk

Our board spends time on succession. Our management team spends time on succession at all levels of the organization. And our board regularly works with the management team to identify candidates for succession and in several jobs. So ultimately, it's something that the board certainly takes seriously. But we do have a very good team. We've had a team that has been together for a very long period of time. We haven't been a company that's had a lot of turnover in various levels of management. So there's a lot of confidence that we have a broad team that can continue to carry on. And so – but it is something that we do work as a management team and our board to address.

Piyush Sood

Kathleen, couple of questions for me. So the Timok project in Europe has been in the news recently because of some imminent news. So as a partner in that project, do you see it as one of the key projects you want to be involved in over the longer term? Do you ever see it becoming one of the flagship mines, maybe somewhere in the next decade or afterwards?

Kathleen Quirk

I think it's a project that we are excited about. And one of the reasons why when we had to sell some assets in 2016, we sold part of this asset, but retained what we thought would be an attractive option for Freeport in the future. So the lower zone of this resource, which is longer-term in nature, is something that we think could be part of the portfolio longer-term and could be developed into a large block cave mine in the future. But it's longer-term in nature.

And so for right now, we're focused on looking at the development options that we have for our El Abra asset as well as the ones in the U.S. I mentioned. And another one we're very excited about is the Lone Star project, which you’ve heard us talk about, which not only is – has an attractive project to develop the oxide ores, which is roughly 4 billion pounds of copper but potentially, longer-term, for that mine to be something deeper and something that could be the size of Morenci at one-time or the size of Grasberg even, 60 billion pounds of copper potential.

So we've got a lot of things in the portfolio that we're excited about. The Timok assets is one of those, but it's just one of many. And in the near-term; we're going to be disciplined. But we're going to continue to advance these options so that we're prepared at the right time to move forward.

Piyush Sood

Can you just talk about, across your mines globally, trends you're seeing on the cost side? Obviously, maybe diesel, I'm not sure on mining, various parts, tires, labor, just kind of go around. Maybe you're getting a break on ForEx and certain areas but kind of walk through that, what you're seeing on the cost side?

Kathleen Quirk

Yes. Historically, there's been a correlation between copper prices and input costs. Here, recently, I mentioned we've seen a number of dislocations. And that's been one of them. You've had oil prices moving higher at a time when copper prices have declined 15% to 20%. So we are seeing that flow into our cost structure.

On labor, generally, you have tight labor markets, not just in the U.S., but you have it in other places. In South America, we did recently get our labor agreement, at Cerro Verde renewed a three-year agreement. And the currency, as you indicate, has helped us some to offset some of the cost.

But costs – there is a – something that we're really keeping our eye on and focusing on, is we are seeing where the economy in the U.S. moving positively that we are seeing some tightness in various market, in trucking and in a number of aspects of our cost structure that are being affected. And of course, we're working to mitigate those every place we can. But we are seeing some cost inflation.

Piyush Sood

Kathleen, last one for me. At this point, you've managed to lower Freeport's leverage quite substantially. So where do you see, kind of, a long-term target for leverage, as well as any new thoughts on the dividend, how that's going to shape over the next few years?

Kathleen Quirk

We're proud of the deleveraging plan and the execution of that plan that was accomplished, where we took our debt down from $20 billion plus to – net debt now is in the $7 billion range. And leverage ratio, based on the last 12 months is on the order of 1x. So it's – we've really turned the corner on that.

We did initiate a dividend earlier this year, and we will – our board is – it's something our board looks at on an ongoing basis. Philosophically, we are looking to return cash to shareholders. Now we have some headwinds to deal with in that regard and dealing with the current uncertainties around markets currently. And we're also working through this transition period in Grasberg where we're converting from an open pit mining to underground. But if you look at our underlying business, you'll see that we generate a lot free cash flow.

And historically, we have a track record of maintaining a strong balance sheet, as a foundation and investing in projects that – on the disciplined basis that make sense, but really looking to return cash to shareholders in the form of dividends or share buybacks. And that's something that we look forward to in the future.

Piyush Sood

Kathleen, we've almost run out of time. So thank you so much.

Kathleen Quirk

Thank you. Thanks everyone.