Time To Buy Raytheon?

While I like most of the big names in the space, I haven't liked Raytheon largely due to what I felt was overvaluation.

The defense sector has been one of the best investments over the past five years.

The Aerospace and Defense sector has been one of my favorites for quite some time. In fact, after writing an article about how I found Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) to be undervalued, I decided to add more of the name to the March to Freedom Fund last month. I’ve also found that Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) offers good value. One defense sector name that I haven’t been too fond of over the past couple of years is Raytheon (NYSE:RTN). The stock has performed well over the past five years.

Source: YCharts

Raytheon has outperformed the Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by almost 30% and has more than doubled the S&P 500.

Of the big defense contractors, however, it has been my least favorite simply because I have found the others to have more impressive business results as well as a better valuation. While I find Raytheon to be trading close to fair value presently, the most recent quarter has me more intrigued than ever with owning the stock. Let’s find out why.

Company Background

First, a little background on the company. Raytheon has been in business since 1922 and is the fifth largest military contractor in the world today. The company is comprised of four divisions, which include Integrated Defense Systems, or IDS, Missile Systems, or MS, Intelligence, Information & Services, or IIS, and Space & Airborne Systems, or SAS. Raytheon generated more than $25 billion in revenue last year. It has a market cap of nearly $57 billion.

Second-Quarter Results

Raytheon reported second-quarter earnings results on July 26th.

Source: Raytheon’s Second Quarter Earnings Presentation, page 3

The company saw earnings grow 47% to $2.78 per share. This also beat analysts’ estimates by $0.43. Even without tax reform, which was a $0.33 per share benefit, EPS still improved 30%. Sales grew 5.5% to $6.6 billion, coming in $120 million ahead of expectations.

The following slide breaks down sales for each segment of the company.

Source: Raytheon’s Second Quarter Earnings Presentation, page 5

IDS had 4% sales growth due mostly to international sales for the Patriot missile defense system. During the quarter, Raytheon booked more than $300 million worth of sales for the Patriot air and missile defense system with Romania. More awards from Romania for the missile defense system are likely over the next few years, which could bring the total sales for the Patriot program to almost $2 billion. In addition, the company expects to receive awards for the Patriot program from Poland and Sweden, which could be worth $6 billion and $1 billion, respectively. MS and IIS both had revenue growth of 8% in the quarter on a year-over-year basis. Both segments saw increases in total sales for their classified programs. SAS was flat from the prior year.

Raytheon booked $8.7 billion worth of deals during the quarter, which was 33% higher than last year’s total. The company now has a backlog of nearly $40 billion, more than 10% above last year’s figure. International sales are expected to account for ~36% of sales for the year and make up almost 40% of the company’s backlog. These deals show how well the business is performing overseas.

In other news, Raytheon was awarded the contract to develop and deliver the next-generation distributed aperture system, or DAS, for the F-35 fighter jet produced by Lockheed Martin. The DAS sends high-resolution images in real-time to the pilot’s helmet display. Previously, Northrop Grumman supplied this content, but Raytheon’s DAS is less costly and appears to be more reliable.

Based on the strength of second-quarter results, Raytheon raised the midpoint of its earnings per share guidance for the year to $9.88 from $9.80 previously. It also sees sales in the range of $26.7-27.2 billion, up from a range of $26.5-27 billion earlier. Beating on the top and bottom lines, while also increasing guidance, is a very bullish signal to me. Analysts who were factoring in the company’s prior guidance would likely have to increase their price target given the higher expected earnings and sales totals.

Raytheon’s Dividend History

For industrial companies, whose earnings are more tied to the health of the economy than other sectors, I like to see ten-year and five-year dividend growth rates of at least 10%. Higher dividend growth often means company management sees solid earnings growth going forward. While not perfect, it does give me a window into the company’s thinking.

Raytheon has increased its dividend for the past fourteen years, making the company a Dividend Contender.

Source: YCharts

Over the last ten and five-year time periods, Raytheon has increased its dividend by an average of 12% and 10.1%, respectively. Both totals meet my dividend growth for industrial criteria. On March 21st, the company increased its dividend by 8.8%. Shares yield 1.74% as of Tuesday. This is nearly identical to the yield of the S&P 500 (1.77%) but below the yield of the 10-Year Treasury Bond (2.98%).

Income investors might not be attracted to Raytheon’s low dividend yield, but it is the strength of the company’s business and dividend growth that has me interested in purchasing the stock.

My Valuation for Raytheon

Raytheon's business seems to be in good order, and the company's dividend history meets my criteria for purchase, but this doesn't mean much if the stock isn't trading at a good value. If you’re not familiar with how I value stocks, I take the current price and compare it to fair values and price targets from a number of different sources to see how over or undervalued shares are currently. I then take the average of these values to determine a price target. For companies that have increased their dividend by at least a decade, which Raytheon has, I am willing to pay 5% above what I consider fair value, because I can be fairly confident that the dividend is likely to continue due to the company navigating the last recession while increasing its dividend.

Current Yield # Years of Dividend Growth 5-Year Dividend CAGR 1.74 % 14 10.1% CFRA 1-year price target CFRA Fair Value Morningstar Fair Value $245 $185.87 $212 Forward P/E F.A.S.T Graphs 5-Year Avg. P/E Value Engine 1-Year Price Target 20.2 16.8 $205.88 Value Engine Fair Value VL Safety & Financial Strength Price Target $201.38 1 / A++ Under $214

Before I even consider owning a stock, I use Value Line’s safety and financial strength to help me determine if the company’s financial situation is on solid ground. I am looking for at least a 2 for safety and a B++ for strength. Value Line awards Raytheon a 1 for safety and an A++ for financial strength. These are the highest scores that Value Line gives either metric.

Shares of Raytheon currently trade at a price of nearly $199. Using the midpoint of expected earnings per share of $9.88, the stock has a price-to-earnings multiple of 20.1. This is a 16.6% premium to the stock’s five-year average P/E ratio of 16.8, but it is below the S&P 500’s P/E of 25. CFRA has a one-year price target of $245, offering 23.1% upside from the current share price. CFRA’s fair value is $185.87, meaning shares are about 6.6% overvalued at present. Morningstar has a fair value of $212, which would have Raytheon shares trading at a 6.5% discount to their fair value. Value Engine has a one-year price target of $205.88 and a fair value of $201.38, which would make shares 3.5% and 1.2% undervalued, respectively.

Average these totals out and I find that Raytheon is 1.9% undervalued. That might not seem like much upside potential, but I have been following the company for some time and this is the first time that I see the stock having much upside at all. With more than decade of dividend growth, I would be willing to pay 5% above what I consider to be fair value. Any price under $214 and I would bless the purchase of Raytheon.

Conclusion

Raytheon stock has been on roll the past few years. Year to date, it is up 6%, easily beating most of the other large defense contractor stocks. Raytheon is up more than 40% since the start of 2017. The company’s second-quarter results showed good growth in almost every area, and the backlog and potential for deals in the future is very impressive.

For the first time in a while, I find Raytheon to be slightly undervalued. That being said, due to the stock’s impressive gains over the past 21 months, I would like to see a bit more upside before pulling the trigger on Raytheon. On a pullback, the stock is near the top of my shopping list.

What are your thoughts on Raytheon? Is there another defense contractor you prefer? Feel free to leave a comment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.