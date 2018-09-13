Sonos: Don't Force It

The big excitement around the Sonos (SONO) IPO was due to the potential around voice-assisted speakers. Investors though need to remember to not force a narrative that doesn't actually exist as highlighted in my original research on the stock. The speaker company appears no more than the typical consumer product stock that has struggled in the public markets this decade.

Weak Results Ignored

The investors bidding up Sonos heading into the first quarterly results as a public company clearly missed the internal projections of the company. Via the S-1, the speaker company already had guided to revenues of up to $208.4 million.

Sonos hit the high end of the target, but the market naturally wasn't excited by a revenue decline during last year of nearly $15 million. The FQ4 results heading into the holiday season will be better due to the recent launch of the Sonos Beam and the ongoing success of the Sonos One. The Beam is a three-in-one speaker that plays home theater content, streams music and allows voice control from Amazon's (AMZN) Alexa. The market got too excited by that last part.

The full-year guidance of about $1.1 billion assumes revenues roughly at the analyst estimate of $248 million for the last quarter of the fiscal year. The forecasts assume about 15% revenue growth for the quarter and somewhere around 10% for the year. The guidance for next year is again close to the 10% range.

The whole problem with Sonos is that they are a consumer products company in the same realm of GoPro (GPRO) and Fitbit (FIT). Without a cut of the streaming music or voice-assistant search revenues, Sonos is reliant on lumpy new product sales.

Without access to these growth areas in services, the speaker company is left to a slow-growing, money-losing operation. Analysts forecast ongoing losses in FY19 not supporting any reason to get excited about the stock. Sonos greatly lacks a catalyst though the stock was bought up to $21 on multiple occasions for invalid reasons.

Smart Speaker Weakness

On top of this issue with being reliant on product sales, the US smart speaker market already has reached levels where sales will exhibit slow growth heading into 2019. eMarketer expects smart speaker users to grow less than 10% in 2020 with users growing from 69.7 million to only 76.5 million.

The bigger issue is the debate on the amount of users that are utilizing the voice assistants to make buying decisions. The Information suggests consumers are using an Alexa-enabled device for repeat purchases while eMarketer suggests the total is closer to 28% of users with limited expansion going forward. Again here, the growth is heading toward a screeching halt just as Sonos is getting aggressive in the sector.

Naturally, these numbers don't prevent Sonos from grabbing market share. The issue is that the speaker company doesn't have the exciting market that most viewed when snapping up the stock above $20.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Sonos is a money losing consumer product developer and not a next generation technology company. Once taking that view on Sonos, the stock isn't that appealing. The key is to not force a narrative that doesn't exist.

