Does Clorox Have Some Cleaning To Do?

This article has been written by Olivier Gelinas for Dividend Stocks Rock.

Everyone knows about Clorox (CLX) and many have even used their products for several decades as well! Whether it’s from cleaning products, cat litter, containers or water filtration, you already crossed Clorox’s path. The company generates sales through their well-known brands on the market. Their 2018 financial year reported a total of $6.1B in sales, from which 80% comes from those well-known brands. The company retains the Dividend Aristocrat title since they were able to increase their dividend distribution for four consecutive decades. I understand a defensive company such as Clorox might not be the most entertaining company. But sometimes, your portfolio needs a little cleaning to shine again.

Understanding the Business

Source: The Clorox Company – 2018’s Q4 Presentation

Clorox is a manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products. The company built over the years an impressive brand name portfolio, which represents 80% of their most recent sales numbers. From those brands, most of us will know of course, the Clorox brand, but also Glad, Pine-Sol, Hidden Valley, Kingsford, and Brita. CLX benefits from their well-known brands which own the #1 and #2 spots in many categories and different countries.

CLX employs more than 8,700 employees throughout the world to support their operations. The management knows they can’t depend solely on brand names for the foreseeable growth, which is why they expanded their products to health and wellness products. This expansion was recently highlighted by the acquisition of Nutra Next, a supplements company, which was announced in March 2018.

Another aspect to be on the lookout for is their 2020 strategic plan. A plan which targets good organic growth, in addition to the corporate responsibility from the management.

Growth Vectors

Source: Ycharts

CLX is a defensive holding. Defensive stocks aren’t known for their incredible potential for growth, but more for their stability and strong position in their industry. The most realistic growth scenario for the company would be in acquisitions. CLX benefits from a high cash flow, from which a good amount is invested in R&D at the moment. A well-timed acquisition could result in margin increases, in addition to diversification in their products and brands portfolio.

Another aspect that the company could invest time and efforts in would be innovation in their products. CLX knows that the industry is tough on costs and margins output. But they also know that consumers are always pleased with new and useful products. The investments in R&D should be sustained if not increased in the upcoming years to allow the marketing of new products.

Latest quarter in a flash

On August 2nd, the company reported the following results:

Non-GAAP EPS of $1.66 (+8%), beating estimates by $0.09.

Revenue of $1.69B, missing estimates by $30M.

Dividend of $0.96/share, no increase from Q3.

Clorox’s CEO Benno Dorer had a few words on those figures:

We continue to deliver growth in a tough cost environment behind robust innovation that's providing superior value to our consumers and helping expand our brands into more households."

Dividend Growth Perspective

On a brighter side, CLX’s dividend track is off the charts - with over four decades of dividend increases and in a good place to continue such behavior. The dividend output is pleasingly following the overall share value. The huge cash flows earned by their brands easily support the dividend output. The 14% dividend increase in 2018 might be a little hard to keep up. But investors could expect a reasonable mid-single-digit growth for upcoming years.

Source: Ycharts

As for every (or almost) defensive stock, the dividend yield is pretty low. That doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a bad thing. But as mentioned earlier, the company seeks potential growth through acquisitions. In a cost-oriented industry, CLX prefers to invest a bit more in their R&D and future acquisition projects.

Source: Ycharts

Considering an increasing earnings figure, I think the payout could be higher. Of course, CLX's dividend is sustainable at this level. Well-managed free cash flows allow room for growth and maybe an increase in that payout number. Mature and established businesses such as CLX should be able to return a little bit more to their investors.

Potential Downsides

CLX’s industry is a matured one. Players in it are big and often have the money to support price wars. Top competitors that we can think of are Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), P&G (NYSE:PG), and S. C. Johnson. With a lack of diversification, the company could face problems with their cash cows, as consumers won’t be paying higher prices solely for a brand name. If retail prices are not an option, innovation will be key in order to sustain those sales figures.

Related to the first issue, margins saw decreasing trends in the last quarters. Higher commodity and logistics costs are the major culprits of such decreases. But other issues have been pinpointed, such as tax legislation, currency conversion, and hedging and discontinuation or divestiture in certain branches of the business.

Valuation

The company’s P/E ratio is around 23. The household product industry average of 21 indicates that CLX isn’t too far away from the rest of their peers. At a glance, I’d say that it might be a little late to get on board. Let’s use a dividend discount model in order to find out if that is really the case.

Source: Ycharts

In this DDM, a 7% short run dividend growth is used, along with a 6% dividend growth for the long run. A discount rate of 9% was also factored in.

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix Inputs Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $3.84 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 7.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 6.00% Enter Discount Rate: 9.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 8.00% 9.00% 10.00% 20% Premium $266.33 $176.97 $132.32 10% Premium $244.13 $162.22 $121.29 Intrinsic Value $221.94 $147.47 $110.26 10% Discount $199.75 $132.73 $99.24 20% Discount $177.55 $117.98 $88.21

Please read the Dividend Discount Model limitations to fully understand my calculations.

The intrinsic value from the DDM is pretty much in line with the current price we have on the market. At $146, the stock would be correctly valued. This means it might be a little late to get in to fully benefit from CLX’s stocks. It’s also not the cheapest defensive stock to buy right now, so I wouldn’t take a gamble on share price either at the moment.

Final Thought

Clorox is a well-known household product. Their lineup has been around for years, building a brand name for themselves and for the company to benefit a lot from it. CLX reported strong numbers on their last quarter. But margins are still falling and revenues also missed estimates, which is a concern.

For an investor seeking a good income source, CLX could be a good way to go. A real downside to that is stock price and valuation. As quickly showed above, the stock price is quite high, and valuation is pretty much on point with input data. At this point, I’d hold on CLX and follow a bit more on their future acquisition and diversification plans. If they succeed, the company might just be wiping off the competition!

Seriously, if you made it this far, it’s because you liked what you read. Don’t be a stranger; leave a comment and tell me what you think! I’m asking you one more thing; click on the “Follow” button (it’s orange, you can’t miss it!) and you will get notified each time I write a great piece like this one.

Disclosure: We do hold CLX in our DividendStocksRock portfolios.

Additional disclosure: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance.

Many investors focus on dividend yield or dividend history. I respectfully think they’re making a mistake. While both metrics are important, aiming at companies that have and show the ability to continue raising their dividend by high single-digit to double-digit numbers will make your portfolio outperform others. When a company pushes its dividend so fast, it’s because it is also growing its revenues and earnings. Isn’t this the fundamental of investing – finding strong companies that will grow in the future? If you are looking for a great combination of dividend and growth, check out my picks at Dividend Growth Rocks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLX.

Business relationship disclosure: This article has been written by Olivier Gelinas for Dividend Stocks Rock.