Merck & Co Inc. (MRK) Management Presents at Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference 2018 - Brokers Conference Transcript

So, thanks everybody for joining us for the Merck's session. I would refer you to disclaimers at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. It's very much my pleasure to welcome Ken Frazier and Roger Perlmutter. Ken as you know serves as President and CEO of Merck. He originally joined the company in 1992 as Vice President and General Counsel or General Counsel and Secretary of the Astra/Merck Group and was named CEO of Merck in 2011.

And Roger has served as Executive Vice president and President of Merck Research Laboratory since 2013. He originally joined Merck in 1997 as a Senior Vice President before serving as Head of R&D at Amgen from 2001 to 2012. So we're fortunate to have them with us today. Congrats on the company's progress and the improving outlook for the business and the pipeline.

Ken, I thought I'd ask you to maybe start off at a high level on the prospects for the business. I don’t know if you have any opening remarks.

Ken Frazier

Sure.

Unidentified Company Representative

And then we'll go into the Q&A.

Ken Frazier

Thanks for having us. Let me just start with saying that I'm very excited by the prospects of the business. I think we have great opportunities in front of us. I've been in this job now eight years and when I look at the opportunities that we have in our pipeline with oncology, not just with KEYTRUDA, although KEYTRUDA is a formidable opportunity for us, but with Lynparza and LENVIMA as well as with a number of other proprietary earlier stage assets that we have in the pipeline, you look at that and you look at our vaccines portfolio.

This portfolio is the strongest portfolio I've ever seen inside Merck anchored by GARDASIL, which is of course not a new vaccine, but is looked at through new eyes by public health authorities around the world in terms of gender neutrality, in terms of eliminating HPV disease and all the things that come along with it including cervical cancer. The opportunities Roger can describe in greater detail for our next generation pneumococcal vaccine and RSV vaccine, a CMV, vaccine, dengue vaccine among others.

When we look at our hospital specialty business, the growth of BRIDION has been fantastic, but beyond that our opportunity the Afferent's cough compound which could also perhaps be used in endometrial pain, the opportunity that we have with HIV which Roger can talk about in greater detail. Our animal health business which is I think the best animal health business that there is in the world in terms of its profitability, in terms of its growth, a strong contributor to what we're doing as a company. And then the early stage pipeline, so it's a very exciting time at Merck with a lot of opportunities to invest in turn.

Unidentified Company Representative

Excellent, and on the first quarter call you had stated that you viewed Merck's long-term revenue prospects as underappreciated. Could you expand on that view?

Ken Frazier

Well, yes. Often people ask us what are you going to do about [indiscernible] because that's coming up. And when I look again at the opportunities that we have with our KEYTRUDA franchise and that's across multiple tumor types, when I look at LENVIMA and then plus I think they are underappreciated assets in terms of what they can be going forward. I think those were good deals for Merck to do and I think those are two medicines that can grow a lot going forward.

And as I mentioned, I think GARDASIL will be a tremendous opportunity for us. As this vaccine is viewed completely different than it was five or six years ago as people began to say we've got to eliminate HPV disease. As all the things I just finished talking about a minutes ago, across our entire portfolio I think there is tremendous opportunities for growth in vaccines. Hospital and specialty, animal health and I'm just very excited by that.

Unidentified Company Representative

And how do you think about that period, so including the pediatric extension, Januvia will face generics in January of 2023, so obviously the business is going to grow a lot between now and then, the pipeline is going to evolve, I'm sure you'll be pursuing additional external transactions. So how do you see the business evolving to that point and then through that Januvia [indiscernible]?

Ken Frazier

Well, the good news is, I think that the assets that we have will go a long way towards dealing with the Januvia patent expiration. But you're right, we're going to continue to look for opportunities to augment our pipeline through business development and without giving any guidance over the next few years I actually am extremely optimistic and confident about our ability to grow the top line going into that patent expiration and then I would have an aspiration.

Unidentified Company Representative

And then maybe you could comment and you've mentioned you are obviously not issuing new guidance here at our conference, although if you change your mind you can feel free to do so.

Ken Frazier

I'll let you know.

Unidentified Company Representative

But maybe you could provide some more perspective on when we should expect a longer term view from Merck? And I'll also tie in another question I had which is, investors have heard management talk about the opportunity to drive leverage, but investors have also said well, I've heard some mixed messages, because on the last call the company has been emphasizing its need to spend against the growth and reinvest. And so maybe you could provide some additional clarity on that message on leverage, as you respond.

Ken Frazier

So let me start with the leverage point, our goal is to provide leveraged P&L and we believe what the opportunities that we have in front of us that we're going to be able to drive margin improvement over the longer term and for a number of reasons. First of all, I keep coming back to the fact that I think the growth of these assets is underappreciated.

I think as KEYTRUDA grows, I think while some people are concerned about how important KEYTRUDA is to Merck, the flip side of that is that the mix shift actually works in our favor for those kinds of things. As you look forward, the kinds of milestone payments that we have to make for Lynparza and then begin to move and recede into the past, I think that we'll be able to drive margin improvement from the operating efficiencies that we continue to drive inside the company.

So I would say without equivocation we look forward to really substantially meaningful margin improvement over the long terms. You have a sign of that is we have such great opportunities to invest in things like KEYTRUDA in the short run that we feel like it would be irresponsible for us to not make those investments because the most important thing to drive in the margins is obviously the growth of the top line. And that sort of gets me to the whole issue around long term guidance.

You might remember when I became CEO we did have in place long-term guides, we had three more years to run and we made the decision 25 days in, that was not the right thing from given the opportunities that we thought that we had. So I'm just going to say about long-term guidance, we haven’t decided to do it or not to do it, but I sometimes worry when there's that kind of guidance in place, does management focus more on the guides than it does the real opportunities. And the same thing I would say with margins, I would love my margins to grow immediately.

I'd love to get more money to the bottom line, but I want to make sure that I take advantage of the unprecedented opportunities at least in my experience in Merck that we have with KEYTRUDA and other things to drive their long-term growth, because we can see that when you get to a particular tumor type, first with a compelling data like survival data. You actually have a very strong position, it's hard to deflate [ph]. So from our standpoint it's growing the top line and I'm really mostly focused on while not forgetting about the bottom line and efficiency.

Unidentified Company Representative

So if we could pivot to Roger, so Roger since you only get questions on lung cancer, I'll actually start on a broader topic and by the way congratulations on the approval in Europe. It's about time patients' have access to their combination ALIMTA, could you discuss the growth drivers for KEYTRUDA beyond lung cancer and specifically what additional indications you expect over the next year or so?

Roger Perlmutter

Well, I think everyone recognizes that KEYTRUDA is the broader spectrum antineoplastic agent introduced into clinical practice probably since radiotherapy. And it has such a broad spectrum of activity that it causes problems in terms of prioritization. We've taken the position that we need first to enter those areas where we think we can do the most good for immunologically response in tumors we begin with SAVAGE [ph] studies and advance into first line and ultimately into adjuvant and neoadjuvant.

Lung cancer clearly is the most improvement cause of cancer death, was an obvious place in which to pursue featured activity and we've had five major studies demonstrating improvements in overall survival, including as you point out the combination with agents and pemetrexed in which the KEYNOTE-189 study which has had a ratio approval of survival of [indiscernible] and that's quite remarkable and having a big impact in the United States, and Europe and elsewhere.

But beyond that, we have already 13 indications in eight different tumor times including one broad indication for patients with microsatellite instability and currently under review five major indications that include the expansion out of non-squamous into squamous cell carcinoma and combination with KEYNOTE- 47 study which has a PDUFA date coming up next month. We have the monotherapy data 042 which also is a priority review coming up. We have the Merck cell data, not large tumor population, but a very impressive treatment result coming up. We have additional data coming up from head and neck cancer, from the KEYNOTE-048 first line I would point out which we top lined recently.

So the spectrum is very large. Hepatocellular carcinoma is coming along, and the combination studies as well. I think everybody in this audience knows that if you look at clinicaltrials.gov there are some more than 850 studies that are using KEYTRUDA and more are being added every single day. So the breadth is enormous and even tumors that previously seemed to have relatively little activity with KEYTRUDA, that includes visceral tumors, microsatellite stable colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, obvious, we're beginning to get a sense that it would be possible to gain access to those tumors because additional pro-inflammatory stimuli when added to KEYTRUDA can add benefit. That's just a partial tour, but it gives you a sense of the spectrum of opportunities that exist to improve human health with KEYTRUDA.

Unidentified Company Representative

That's very helpful. And obviously KEYTRUDA has had extraordinary news flow and has drawn a lot of attention, but some say a little too much attention and asked the question, well what else is Merck doing outside of oncology?

Roger Perlmutter

Sure.

Unidentified Company Representative

So could you talk a little about the R&D efforts outside of oncology and some of the areas that investors might be under-appreciating?

Roger Perlmutter

Right. So, clearly oncology is, a lot of our effort goes into the oncology space, KEYTRUDA and beyond, but our company has a long history of discovery and development in primary care medicine and in other areas. We started first with the vaccine portfolio. As Ken mentioned, GARDASIL, not a new vaccine, I was involved in the studies going back to my first tour of duty at Merck for what became GARDASIL 4 and at the time just again as Ken mentioned the concern in the population was that in some way or another the availability of a papilloma virus vaccine would stimulate promiscuity in the teenage population.

That concern has evaporated and instead what you hear now from all the major advocacy groups, all the cancer societies, ACS, NCCN in the United States and from governments in Europe is, we are interested in the idea of using GARDASIL and now GARDASIL 9 which we were able to register a few years ago the 9 valent papilloma virus vaccine. We're interested in using that to try and eliminate papilloma virus infection in the human population.

Older individuals still benefit from papilloma virus vaccination as we have shown and that's currently under review in the United States. And in addition, to the extent we can gain access to both boys and girls early on we in principle could eliminate that reservoir and that could have a very profound effect not just on cervical cancer but on a variety of other solid tumors and approximately 50% of head and neck cancers are caused by papilloma virus infection. We've not shown that the advent of papilloma virus immunization reduces that number, but the expectation certainly is that that would happen because papilloma virus has been central for the tumor.

Beyond GARDASIL, we have a very broad spectrum of programs in the pneumococcal conjugate vaccines where we already have a big presence from PNEUMOVAX 23 and we're deeply engaged in this. And our V114 program is in Phase 3 with many other programs behind it to address both, adult and neonatal immunization, childhood immunization, neo-nascent toddlers.

In addition beyond that, cytomegalovirus, when I go to academic centers, the pediatricians there are most interested in talking with me about the cytomegalovirus because it is in essence the rebel of our era and responsible for a very substantial percentage of congenital abnormalities in the developed and developing world. Something that we think we're going to be able to do something about our CMV vaccine in Phase 2. We have a very broad program in respiratory sin-SISH-u virus and related pulmonary viruses.

We also have programs in dengue. I think all of you are familiar with what we were able to do with Ebola virus vaccine, although that just takes advantage of our enormous strength in vaccines, that's not a commercial opportunity per se, but something that we felt was important to do for the world. That's just the vaccine piece. If you look at our hospital and specialty care programs, enormous opportunities there as well. We spent some talking today in small groups about our P2X3 inhibitor which is being developed in Phase 3 for chronic cough.

The outcome of those studies from an efficacy point of view is no sense and doubt we've already published our Phase 1 and Phase 2 data. The question is durability over a 48-week period and the adverse experience profiles. But I think most of you recognize that cough is the most common complaint in the general practice environment the patients bring to their primary care physicians. So that's an area where we can I think do a lot of good over time.

And the hyper stimulation effect that's caused by a legitimate simulation of the P2X3 receptors or rather the damping down that we can achieve with 7264 that is a great opportunity in other areas besides chronic cough including pain associated with the endometriosis most likely and several other settings as well. And beyond that we get into our whole infectious program, which includes very broadly our HIV therapies we just registered Doravirine, the second generation, Non-Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitor building on many, many years ago foundation of the [indiscernible] and we are now adding two at MK-8591 the long-acting nucleoside [indiscernible] ACE inhibitor which has the unique character of being a translocation inhibitor as well, the first of its class and it's very long-acting.

All of these have enormous possibilities and we still are active in the antibacterial area. We just announced our success in Phase 3 for Zerbaxa which is a broad spectrum antibiotic to be used for resistant organisms and we'll be filing soon relebactam to complement imipenem an antibiotic that we developed thirty years ago. That remains very important around the world. So we have a lot of activity there and then there's cancer.

Ken Frazier

There's a lot there too.

Roger Perlmutter

So, when Ken talks about the breadth of opportunities that exist now, I mean this is the season ladies and gentlemen when we're engaged in prioritization, when we in the company Ken and I sit down and try and figure out how can we deploy the resources that we have based on the revenue that we have and maintain a balance between top and bottom line because we always want to get leverage on the bottom line. And the issue is, we have such a large set of opportunities to invest in and they're so important. It's a struggle and a bigger challenge now as Ken said than at any time certainly in our tenure together which is a long time by the way.

Unidentified Company Representative

That's very helpful. Maybe we could talk a little bit more about the P2X3 inhibitor. The data was published, I don't know, a few years ago. Maybe it wasn’t that long ago.

Roger Perlmutter

Two different sets, one a few years ago and then one more recently.

Unidentified Company Representative

Okay, but it didn't really catch a lot of attention at that time, so what do you think let's say the market underappreciated about the profile of that product in chronic cough?

Roger Perlmutter

I don't know. I think that the - the fact of the matter is that chronic cough is extremely common. I think that the epidemiologic studies that have been done probably exaggerate to some extent the prevalence of it because people talk about 10% of the population having chronic cough, which is I think kind of absurd. But chronic cough is very common, it's a common complaint and to the extent that you can interfere with what we believe is the underlying pathology.

It improves people's performance quite a lot. People find it quite disruptive to be coughing all the time. I'm listening in this audience as I do now in every audience that where I have the privilege of being able to see a lot of people in one space and you can hear people coughing. There are people in the room who are coughing and some of those people have been coughing for months. The distraction factor is pretty large. So if you have a drug that is safe and well tolerated and that can reduce that, I think there's going to be a large market for it.

Unidentified Company Representative

And then maybe this is too simplistic a question, but how concerned will the FDA about be about potentially masking underlying health issues right? I mean whether it be reflux that's causing the chronic cough, whether it be, I don’t know, lung issues, et cetera, et cetera. I mean how do you study the drug and ensure to the FDA that you're not maybe repressing a symptom of something that could be more concerning to patients health?

Roger Perlmutter

Yes, I don't actually think that's going to be a major concern for the agency because it we're not really giving an analgesic or a cough suppressant per se, but dealing with what is kind of an exaggerated feedback loop. So I don't, I mean the longer term studies would be required to see if there are individuals who for one reason or another fail to recognize some grade or more morbid condition as a result of this, but I think it's unlikely. I think there are other concerns. I mean the biggest concern with P2X3 antagonism is there's a mechanism based adverse effect on taste sensation and for some people actual abrogation taste for others metallic taste, for some it's unpleasant.

I think what impressed me when we licensed this compound from Afrin what impressed me in looking at the data that was early on was that even in the face of meaningful taste disturbances at higher doses than we are using in our Phase 3 study, people stayed on the drug. They would rather have the cough eliminated and suffer a taste disturbance. So it clearly is interfering in their life in some important way and we'll see how that plays out in larger studies.

Unidentified Company Representative

That's very helpful. Thank you. Let me pause and see if there are any questions from the audience. Yes there's one up here, just bear with us for a minute right up here please.

Unidentified Company Representative

Hi, I just have a question related to the branded drug pricing, so as we understand like the distribution payments are kind of tied to gross prices and over the years the gross price inflated, so the distribution payments have increased as well. So I wonder in your perspective do you feel like the distributors current payment levels reflect the value that disputers provide.

Ken Frazier

So the answer to your question is no. I think when you look at the current situation in the U.S. and I assume you're talking about U.S. largely, and you're looking at for example a company like Merck, we’re across our entire U.S. portfolio the aggregate rebate from discount is now 50%. I’m not so sure that system makes a lot of sense when you have such a huge disparity between list price and net price and I think the President is very much focused on that.

He is very much focused on that because frankly it drives a lot of the out of pocket problems that the consumers have, so there's a whole discussion about the price of the drug over here. And then there is a separate and I think more important issue which is what does the patient actually payout of pocket. And I think the good news is that they are very much focused on where those rebates go and how come none of that seems to be providing any relief at the actual pharmacy counter for consumers.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you and also followup question may be never direct, do you think there should be direct payments from drug manufacturer to PBMs.

Ken Frazier

Well, that’s sort of a similar question too. I think there should be direct payments from drug manufacturers to PBMs. Well that’s part of the current system where people make those payments in order to position their drugs on formularies for PBMs. That has always been the case. I think Merck owned a PBM in 90s called Medco. And I think if we'd known that we could get these kinds of rebates we might have made a different decision about spending it.

Roger Perlmutter

But one point that Ken often makes is that we don’t want to be in a situation where the sick are subsidizing the well in terms of the payment scheme and in many ways we've ended up there and clearly. That's something that should be addressed.

Unidentified Company Representative

Maybe we could pivot to Merck’s M&A strategy, so obviously you've done some pretty compelling deals for Lynparza and Lenvima, but investors still want more. And so, if you could comment on maybe can you come in at a high level and then Roger if you could just talk about the deal environment as you see it? Obviously your team is assessing all sorts of opportunities all the time, but most transactions don't - consider transactions to not happen, you know is there any reason for us to think that maybe your pace of activity will increase in the next year or two?

Ken Frazier

For the high level I would say we're very much focused on business development and augmenting our pipeline. The challenge is right now assets are very richly priced in the environment and the question becomes how do we acquire things at a reasonable price, so that we can create value over the long term. Particularly two of the later stage assets and for us historically the real sweet spot has been acquire a something very early where we can bring forward our clinical expertise and I think he chooses an example of that. Pembrolizumab is a good drug, but let's not underestimate how the drug was studied and the value that was created there.

Roger Perlmutter

So, just as you say, I think that we are constantly serving the world for good opportunities and there are many interesting opportunities out there. But to Ken's point the pricing environment doesn't always work for us. I do want to emphasize that we're quite active in business development and so we acquire small companies and we acquire compounds. We just talked about the Afrin compound as one example going to a very substantial proportion in fact the majority of our developed pipeline in one way or another came from the outside which is very healthy.

It's very healthy even for a large biopharmaceutical company like Merck which is very resourceful and has a very distinguished cadre of researchers, very capable, nevertheless we are few and they are many and you should expect that a lot of the discoveries are going to come from the outside. And most recently we acquired a small company called Viralytics in Australia for in order to gain access to their modified coxsackievirus as an oncolytic virus to be use in combination with KEYTRUDA has very interesting properties by itself.

There's going to be a lot of interesting information coming out of that over time. We have a lot of expertise in the generation of viruses that have biological activity and can be used in humans and of course we have KEYTRUDA that combination makes a lot of sense. In other circumstances we've found things that we were interested in but you couldn't make the value work because in the current environment they're just the prices are very, very high and our expectation is that those who will normalize in one way or another over a period of time ,will see.

Unidentified Company Representative

Very good and one final question, so obviously we talked about your view that investors may under appreciate the longer term growth drivers at the company, are there any plans to shed any more light on the pipeline or provides more clarity on how you see that playing out?

Ken Frazier

Yes, so that's one of the things that we discuss all the time is, when might be the right time to provide more insight in transparency into what's happening in the scientific enterprise, just stay tuned about something that we're thinking about.

Unidentified Company Representative

Excellent. All right, we’ll thank you very much for joining. I appreciate you being here Ken and Roger.

Ken Frazier

Thank you.

Roger Perlmutter

Thank you.

