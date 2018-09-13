IBM's Price Makes Sense For Shareholders

Investment Thesis

IBM's (IBM) top line had been contracting for a number of years. And as such, many shareholders have sold out of the stock. Today I argue that while its fundamentals have stabilized, there are reasons to believe that there might be a minuscule amount of growth ahead.

Given the total apathy its shares have experienced lately, IBM trades at a very depressed multiple to what it could trade if it were to prove to investors that it still has some growth left in it.

Background

I have argued in my previous article that IBM has great potential still left in it, but that it has so far shown no ambition to unlock value for its shareholders. Given that Buffett (BRK.B)(BRK.A) has come and gone, it shows that he too has thrown in the towel on this management team. Now, realistically, Buffett's activist days are long over. Presently, Buffett remains more of a passive investor with a lot of pull.

Additionally, we should bear in mind that IBM today is nowhere near as strong as it was back in 2011, when Buffett initiated his position in IBM. However, and here is the crux of my argument, neither is the price that investors are being asked to pay for its shares.

Buffett obviously works very hard on his public persona and would not revisit IBM today. Nevertheless, I do feverishly question whether Buffett would consider investing in IBM today had he not invested in IBM in back in 2011?

Recent Results

IBM's Q2 2018 results were mixed. On the one hand, results offered seasoned investors enough information to make them pause for thought. Management used the opportunity to highlight that "this is our best constant currency growth in seven years." IBM was indeed able to post 2% growth (constant currency) in the quarter.

On the other hand, IBM's Cognitive Solutions division, which accounts for approximately 23% of total revenue in Q2, was only flat. Further, more important could be the fact that its Cognitive Solutions continues to be less profitable over time. In more detail, in the same period in 2015, Cognitive Solutions' gross margin was at a stunning 85.7%. Then, in 2016, these gross margins fell to 82.2%, followed by 79.0% in 2017. More recently, in Q2 2018, its gross margin for this division reached 77.7%. In other words, its most profitable business line continues to rapidly diminish in profitability. Thus, while IBM succeeds in largely pushing forward this segment's revenue and growing it by approximately 13% since 2015, it has done so while largely becoming less profitable. Seen as how this segment's business line is made up of software revenue, one would expect it to be very profitable, but one would not expect it to see its profitability to be so volatile.

Next, in Q2 2018, IBM's Technology Services & Cloud Platforms accounted for the bulk of IBM revenue at 43%. And once again, largely the same trends can be seen, with its revenue going from $8.5 billion in Q2 2015 to $8.6 billion in Q2 2018. However, unlike its Cognitive Solutions, this business unit has succeeded in showing slightly more stability, with its gross margins only falling from 42.2% to 39.4% in Q2 2018.

Moving on, IBM's Global Business Services is its third-largest unit and accounted for 21% of total revenue in Q2 2018. This unit's gross margin stood at just 25.9% in the quarter and punches way below IBM's corporate margin of 46.0%. And it too has seen its gross margins contract from 29.7% in Q2 2015 to 25.9% in Q2 2018.

Now onto some good news, the businesses which IBM has cherry-picked within each unit as its strategic imperatives, have all delivered revenue growth above their respective units. Why is this important? Because as CFO Kavanaugh highlighted on the call, IBM's selected businesses, which IBM describes as-a-service, now accounts for roughly 60% of IBM's revenue on an annual basis.

In summary, I have attempted to show that IBM had been chronically underperforming, both on its top line and its gross profit margins. However, there are reasons to believe that IBM's as-a-service lines, which delivered growth of 24% on an annual basis, might be just what IBM needed to unlock pent-up shareholder value.

Valuation

Source: author's calculations, morningstar.com

For all intents and purposes, IBM is a huge conglomerate. And as readers will be familiar with - conglomerates typically trade at a discount. Thus, it is not quite appropriate to compare Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) valuation with IBM's, given that Alphabet makes more than 80% of its revenue from advertising. However, Alphabet, and Microsoft (MSFT) have both seen their valuations rise, on what I believe to be their exposure to the cloud sector.

Furthermore, as readers will be very familiar, IBM's cloud operations accounted for 23.5% of IBM's total revenue in Q2 2018. And here is the icing on the cake, which I believe will lead to this stock's catalyst. IBM's cloud operations have been growing at a solid 20% over IBM's trailing 12 months. However, as we can see in the above table, IBM's cash flows are being valued at less than half of its peers - implying a huge margin of safety in its stock's current price.

Takeaway

IBM says it expects its full-year 2018 free cash flow to approximate $12 billion - highlighting to investors that IBM trades for just 11 times free cash flow, which when combined with some small growth, makes this too cheap to be ignored.

