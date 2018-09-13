Weekly Municipal Bond CEF Trades: A Fund With A 5.54% Yield Trading At A 10% Discount

Introduction

Closed-end funds do not seem like the best place to be for active traders, at least on paper. However, these products have been our bread and butter for a while now, and as long as we are capable of detecting opportunities and successfully acting on them, we intend to keep on rolling.

Active followers have taken note of the 'Weekly Review' series, and it would only be appropriate to complement these articles with a follow-up, like this one, whose goal is to highlight the funds of interest to us.

Statistical Comparison And Potential Trades

Over the past week, the price of the main index - iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) plummeted. In short, the past week was unfavorable for most of the fixed income instruments. The recent sharp falling could be considered as the end of the steady recovery, which was started at the end of April.

An important factor which should be taken into consideration is the 10-year Treasury note yield and the fact that it is pretty close to the psychological levels of 3%. In the previous times when we saw a breakout of that level, it was accompanied by a decrease in the price of the main municipal bond CEFs benchmark. The US Treasury yields have a crucial role in the performance of the sector. Munis are sensitive to the changes in the interest rates because their portfolio is comprised of assets with longer maturity compared to high yield bonds, for example. Respectively, municipal bond CEFs have a higher duration.

Below I have plotted a comparison chart between the price of the iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF and 10-year Treasury note yield. You can easily notice what is the relationship between them.

Source: Barchart, iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF & CBOE 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index (blue line)

Most of the funds in the sector are trading at a discount and based on the current market conditions, the period is favorable for expansion of the "Long" positions, and it is still difficult to find a statistical reason to include "Short" candidates in our portfolio.

The potential "Buy" candidate which I am going to review today is Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund (NYSEMKT:NBH). My first task will be to review the investment approach of the fund:

The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax.

We strive to construct a portfolio of tax-exempt bonds that can provide an attractive current yield, while generating superior relative returns through complete interest rate cycles.

We seek to maximize return potential predominantly through rigorous security and sector selection.

Under normal market conditions, at least 80% of total assets will be invested in municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years and we seek to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration between 3 and 8 years.

At least 80% of municipal bond investments are rated in the four highest categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization or are unrated but judged to be of comparable quality by the portfolio managers.

Currently, the fund has relatively low Z-score compared to the rest of the Munis in the sector. Additionally, the discount is more than 10% and its five-year return on NAV is relatively good. When we combine all of the factors I think this fund deserves our attention.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund

Source: CEFConnect.com, Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund

Compared to the rest of the national Munis Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund seems undervalued. On the first chart, you can see what are the discount and the yield on the net asset value of that fund compared to the rest of the national municipal bond CEFs. The second chart only compares its discount to the average discount of its peers. The average discount of the group is 7%.

Source: VixCentral.com

Source: CEFdata.com, Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund

The current dividend is $0.0624 per common share. The last cut of the rate was in May 2018. The current yield on net asset value is 5.02% and the current yield on price is 5.54%.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund

From the effective leverage perspective, the fund's leverage is close to the average of the sector. The average leverage for the sector is 35.6% and the effective leverage of Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund is 38.29%.

The investments with a rating of "AA" are 28.6% of the total portfolio. If you are seeking a fund, which invests locally, Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund seems to be a right choice. The assets in the portfolio from issuers located in the United States are 98.91%. As a disadvantage, I consider the fact that 10.9% of the assets are labeled as "Not Rated."

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

Here, we have a potential hedging reaction in the face of BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF). Over the past year, their net asset values tend to move together but we observe a price deviation.

Source: Ycharts, BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund

Conclusion

Municipal bond closed-end funds seem beaten up, shaken by dividend cuts - which are a healthy necessity most of the time - and full, or perhaps not as much by now, of investors who are scared of the rising interest rate environment. There is a good reason to consider restructuring your portfolio in accordance with the bigger picture. However, in our view, the selling might have gone too far, and there are candidates from this sector for a mean reversion trade, at the very least.

Based on the data that I have reviewed, NBH can be a potential "Long" addition to your portfolio.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 9/09/2018 and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

