Main Street Capital's NAV, Dividend, And Valuation Compared To 14 BDC Peers (Post Q2 2018 Earnings) - Part 2

This two-part article is a very detailed analysis comparing MAIN to some of the company’s BDC peers. I am writing this two-part article due to the continued requests that such an analysis be specifically performed on MAIN and some of the company’s BDC peers at periodic intervals. For readers who just want the summarized conclusions/results, I would suggest scrolling down to the “Conclusions Drawn” section at the bottom of each part of the article.

Focus of Article:

The focus of PART 2 of this article is to compare MAIN’s recent dividend per share rates, yield percentages, and several other dividend sustainability metrics to fourteen other BDC peers. This analysis will show recent past data with supporting documentation within Table 3 below. This article will also project each company’s near-term dividend sustainability which is partially based on the metrics shown in Table 3 and several additional metrics shown in Table 4 below.

By analyzing these metrics, one will better understand which BDC generally has a safer dividend rate going forward versus other peers who have a higher risk for a dividend decrease. This is not the only data that should be examined to initiate a position within a particular stock/sector or project future dividend per share rates. However, I believe this analysis would be a good “starting-point” to begin a discussion on the topic. At the end of this article, there will be a conclusion regarding various comparisons between MAIN and the fourteen other BDC peers. I will also provide my current BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation and price target on MAIN.

Side Note: As of 9/7/2018, Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) and Medley Capital Corp. (MCC) had stock prices that “reset” lower regarding each company’s quarterly dividend accrual. In other words, each company’s “ex dividend date” for the quarter has occurred. MAIN, Apollo Investment Corp. (AINV), Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC), FS Investment Corp. (FSIC), Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN), NEWTEK Business Services Corp. (NEWT), Oaktree (OAK) Strategic Income Corp. (OCSI), Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (OCSL), PFLT, PSEC, Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC), Blackrock (BLK) TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC), and TPG Specialty Lending Inc. (TSLX) had stock prices that have not reset regarding each company’s monthly/quarterly dividend accrual. Readers should take this into consideration when the analysis is presented below.

Dividend Per Share Rates and Yield Percentages Analysis - Overview:

Let us start this analysis by first getting accustomed to the information provided in Table 3 below. This will be beneficial when comparing MAIN to the fourteen other BDC peers regarding quarterly dividend per share rates and yield percentages.

Table 3 –Dividend Per Share Rates and Yield Percentages

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, obtaining historical stock prices from NASDAQ and each company’s dividend per share rates from the SEC’s EDGAR Database)

Using Table 3 above as a reference, the following information is presented in regards to MAIN and fourteen other BDC peers (see each corresponding column): 1) dividend per share rate for the calendar second quarter of 2018 (including any special periodic dividend); 2) stock price as of 6/8/2018; 3) trailing 12-month dividend yield (dividend per share rate from the calendar third quarter of 2017 through the calendar second quarter of 2018 [includes all special periodic dividends]); 4) annual forward dividend yield based on the dividend per share rate for the calendar second quarter of 2018 using the stock price as of 6/8/2018 (for monthly dividend payers, the latest monthly dividend per share rate during the quarter); 5) annual forward dividend yield based on the dividend per share rate for the calendar second quarter of 2018 using the NAV as of 3/31/2018 (for monthly dividend payers, the latest monthly dividend per share rate during the quarter); 6) trailing 12-month dividend increase (decrease) percentage (for monthly dividend payers, dividend per share rate fluctuation from June 2017-June 2018); 7) dividend per share rate for the calendar third quarter of 2018 (including any special periodic dividend); 8) stock price as of 9/7/2018; 9) trailing 12-month dividend yield (dividend per share rate from the calendar fourth quarter of 2017 through the calendar third quarter of 2018 [includes all special periodic dividends]); 10) annual forward dividend yield based on the dividend per share rate for the calendar third quarter of 2018 using the stock price as of 9/7/2018 (for monthly dividend payers, the latest monthly dividend per share rate during the quarter); 11) annual forward dividend yield based on the dividend per share rate for the calendar third quarter of 2018 using the NAV as of 6/30/2018 (for monthly dividend payers, the latest monthly dividend per share rate during the quarter); and 12) trailing 12-month dividend increase (decrease) percentage (for monthly dividend payers, dividend per share rate fluctuation from September 2017-September 2018). Let us now begin the comparative analysis between MAIN and the fourteen other BDC peers.

MAIN:

Using Table 3 above as a reference, MAIN declared a dividend of $0.19 per share for April, May, and June 2018. When the three monthly dividends are combined, this was a total quarterly dividend of $0.57 per share which was unchanged when compared to the prior quarter. MAIN also declared a special periodic dividend of $0.275 per share for the second quarter of 2018. This special periodic dividend was unchanged when compared to the last time this type of dividend was declared (fourth quarter of 2017). MAIN’s stock price traded at $38.73 per share on 6/8/2018. When calculated, this was a trailing 12-month dividend yield (when including special periodic dividends) of 7.28%, an annual forward yield to MAIN’s stock price as of 6/8/2018 of 5.89%, and an annual forward yield to the company’s NAV as of 3/31/2018 of 9.63%. When comparing each yield percentage to MAIN’s BDC peers within this analysis, the company’s trailing 12-month yield and annual forward yield based on its stock price as of 6/8/2018 continued to be notably below average while its annual forward yield to the company’s NAV as of 3/31/2018 continued to be modestly above average.

To provide readers several additional, important metrics to consider regarding each BDC’s dividend sustainability, Table 4 is provided below. Again, it should be noted there are additional dividend sustainability metrics that I perform for each company. However, those metrics are more elaborate in detail and require additional analysis/discussion which I believe is beyond the scope of this particular article. That type of analysis would be better suited when analyzing each company on a “standalone” basis versus a comparison article. Readers can always send me a personal message (“pm”) to discuss any of the BDC peers within this analysis when it comes to more technical dividend sustainability metrics. I have discussed some of these more elaborate metrics in prior MAIN, ARCC, GAIN, NEWT, OCSI, OCSL, PSEC, and TSLX articles (see my profile page for links to prior articles regarding those companies).

Table 4 – Several Additional Dividend Sustainability Metrics

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using data obtained from the SEC’s EDGAR Database [link provided below Table 3])

Using Table 4 above as a reference, a very important metric to consider regarding a BDC’s long-term dividend sustainability is each company’s cumulative undistributed taxable income (“UTI”) outstanding shares of common stock ratio (“forward-looking” data). Cumulative UTI is “built up”/retained taxable income (“TI”) in excess of previously paid dividend distributions since an entity’s initial public offering (“IPO”) or after the most recent tax year when an entity overdistributed its TI. This figure/metric has been covered, at length, in previous BDC dividend sustainability articles. To calculate this ratio, I take a company’s cumulative UTI and divide this amount by its outstanding shares of common stock. The higher this ratio is, the more positive the results regarding a company’s future dividend sustainability.

Since most BDC peers have continued to gradually net increase their outstanding shares of common stock, this ratio shows if a company has been able to increase its cumulative UTI balance by a similar proportion. MAIN had a cumulative UTI coverage of outstanding shares of common stock ratio of 0.49 as of 6/30/2018 (see blue reference “C”). When calculated, this was a (0.40) decrease during the calendar second quarter of 2018. While this decrease may seem a bit alarming, I would point out MAIN usually has a “dip” to this ratio at the end of a quarter when a special periodic dividend is distributed. Even with this recent larger decrease, MAIN’s ratio continued to be more attractive versus the mean of 0.29 of the fifteen BDC peers within this analysis (ARCC, FSIC, and TSLX had a higher ratio as of 6/30/2018).

In my opinion, another important metric to consider regarding a BDC’s dividend sustainability is a company’s weighted average annualized yield on its debt investments. MAIN had a weighted average annualized yield on the company’s debt investments of 10.48% as of 6/30/2018 (see blue reference “D”). This percentage was slightly above the mean of 10.24% of the fifteen BDC peers within this analysis. When compared to the prior quarter, MAIN’s weighted average annualized yield on the company’s debt investments increased 0.23%. This was consistent with the overall trend within the BDC sector due to the one-quarter “spike” in the U.S. London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) earlier in the year (various debt investments still “reset” this past quarter) partially offset by the continued “spread/yield compression” due to the suppression of long-term rates/yields. However, it should be noted this spread/yield compression has started to “reverse course” more recently.

The next metric shown in Table 4 above is each BDC’s weighted average interest rate on all debt outstanding as of 6/30/2018. MAIN had a weighted average interest rate of 4.06% on the company’s outstanding borrowings as of 6/30/2018 (excludes commitment fees and loan issuance costs; see blue reference “E”). This compared to a weighted average interest rate of 3.92%, 3.87%, 4.29%, and 4.23% as of 6/30/2017, 9/30/2017, 12/31/2017, and 3/31/2018, respectively. When compared to the fourteen other BDC peers within this analysis, MAIN continued to have a slightly below average weighted average interest rate on all debt outstanding. As of 6/30/2018, 30.02% of MAIN’s debt outstanding bore floating-rates (credit facility) while 69.98% of the company’s debt outstanding bore fixed-rates (debentures and unsecured notes).

The (17) basis point (“bps”) decrease in MAIN’s weighted average interest rate on all debt outstanding during the calendar second quarter of 2017 was due to the fact the company fully redeemed its $92 million unsecured 6.50% notes while utilizing its currently lower cost credit facility to a greater extent. I believe taking a “snapshot” of each BDC’s weighted average interest rate on all debt outstanding allows readers to better understand which companies will experience generalized characteristics in the future (thus impacting future net investment income [NII]/TI).

The last metric shown in Table 4 is each BDC’s proportion of debt investments with floating interest rates as of 6/30/2018 (additional forward-looking data). MAIN’s proportion of debt investments with floating interest rates was 74.00% as of 6/30/2018 (see blue reference “F”). MAIN’s percentage was less attractive, in the recent/current rising interest rate environment, when compared to the mean of the fifteen BDC peers within this analysis of 87.97%. Only AINV’s proportion of debt investments with floating interest rates as of 6/30/2018 was lower at 69.71%. While these percentages continued to remain modestly-materially below the mean of the fifteen BDC peers within this analysis, both AINV’s and MAIN’s percentage has modestly increased over the past year.

Once again using Table 3 as a reference, MAIN declared a dividend of $0.19, $0.19, and $0.195 per share for July, August, and September 2018, respectively. When the three monthly dividends are combined, this was a total quarterly dividend of $0.575 per share which was a $0.005 per share increase when compared to the prior quarter’s combined monthly dividends. MAIN’s stock price traded at $39.83 per share on 9/7/2018. When calculated, this was a trailing 12-month dividend yield (when including the special periodic dividend) of 7.12%, an annual forward yield to MAIN’s stock price as of 9/7/2018 of 5.72%, and an annual forward yield to the company’s NAV as of 6/30/2018 of 9.52%. When comparing each yield percentage to MAIN’s BDC peers within this analysis, the company’s trailing 12-month yield and annual forward yield based on its stock price as of 9/7/2018 continued to be modestly-notably below average while its annual forward yield to the company’s NAV as of 6/30/2018 continued to be modestly above average. This third percentage is not alarming when it comes to MAIN’s dividend sustainability due to the company’s internalized management structure (lower costs/expenses as a percentage of NII/TI; a positive catalyst/factor) and periodic generation of net realized/capital gains.

Various Comparisons Between MAIN and the Company’s Fourteen Other BDC Peers:

A large number of readers have continued to request that I provide yield percentages, dividend per share rates, and other metrics for the BDC stocks I currently cover in ranking order. As such, using Table 3 and Table 4 above as a reference, the following metrics are provided for MAIN and the fourteen other BDC peers within this analysis:

Trailing 12-Month Yields as of 9/22/2017 and 9/7/2018, Respectively (Including Annual Dividend Change; Based on Lowest to Highest Percentage as of 9/22/2017) (Good General Indicator of “Back-Testing” Dividend Sustainability; Exceptions Apply):

1) MAIN: 6.95%; 7.12% (3% Monthly Dividend Increase Calendar Q3 2017 – Q3 2018; 2 Stable Special Periodic Dividends)

2) SLRC: 7.76%; 7.54% (3% Dividend Increase Calendar Q3 2017 – Q3 2018)

3) PFLT: 7.92%; 8.58% (Stable Monthly Dividend Calendar Q3 2017-Q3 2018)

4) GBDC: 8.17%; 7.32% (Stable Quarterly Dividend Calendar Q3 2017 – Q3 2018; 1 Reduced Special Periodic Dividend Due to Lower Cumulative UTI Versus Prior Year)

5) TSLX: 8.31%; 8.95% (Stable Quarterly Dividend Calendar Q3 2017-Q3 2018; 4 Varying Special Periodic Dividends)

6) OCSL: 8.71%; 8.06% (24% Dividend Net Decrease Calendar Q3 2017 – Q3 2018)

7) GAIN: 8.81%; 7.78% (5% Monthly Dividend Increase Q3 2017 – Q3 2018; 2 Stable Special Periodic Dividends)

8) TCPC: 8.89%; 9.94% (Stable Dividend Calendar Q3 2017 – Q3 2018)

9) OCSI: 8.95%; 7.30% (18% Dividend Net Decrease Calendar Q3 2017 – Q3 2018)

10) NEWT: 9.16%; 7.50% (9% Dividend Net Increase Calendar Q3 2017 – Q3 2018)

11) ARCC: 9.59%; 8.77% (3% Dividend Increase Calendar Q3 2017 – Q3 2018)

12) AINV: 10.19%; 10.97% (Stable Dividend Calendar Q3 2017 – Q3 2018)

13) FSIC: 11.00%; 10.20% (15% Dividend Decrease Calendar Q3 2017 – Q3 2018)

14) PSEC: 14.59%; 9.68% (21% Dividend Decrease Calendar Q3 2017 – Q3 2018)

15) MCC: 12.99%; 13.23% (38% Dividend Decrease Calendar Q3 2017 – Q3 2018)

When comparing each company’s trailing 12-month dividend yields, a general conclusion that can be drawn is that the lower a company’s percentage was as of 9/22/2017, the lower the probability of a dividend decrease (or the higher the probability of a stable/increasing dividend) during the calendar fourth quarter of 2017-third quarter of 2018 (and vice versa). Again, there are some exceptions to this general “trend” (for instance OCSL [rank 6] and OCSI [rank 9] who dealt with a “spike” in non-accruals) but I believe one can see some patterns arise when analyzing this specific metric.

For instance, since MAIN (rank 1), SLRC (rank 2), PFLT (rank 3), GBDC (rank 4), TSLX (rank 5), GAIN (rank 7), TCPC (rank 8), NEWT (rank 10), and ARCC (rank 11) had a relatively low (below 10.00%) trailing 12-month dividend yield as of 9/7/2017, I do not believe it was a surprise each company either had a stable or slightly increasing dividend per share rate during the calendar fourth quarter of 2017-third quarter of 2018 (in MAIN’s, GBDC’s, TSLX’s, and GAIN’s case also declaring special periodic dividends). As one moves down this list, it is also not surprising FSIC (rank 13), PSEC (rank 14), and MCC (rank 15) had a material (at or greater than 10%) decrease to the company’s dividend per share rate during this timeframe. MCC and OCSL also continued to have the largest percentage of investments on non-accrual status as of 6/30/2018. As covered in PART 1, this was a negative trend that factored into each company’s fairly recent/recent notable dividend reduction.

Annual Forward Yield Based on Stock Price as of 9/7/2018 (Based on Lowest to Highest Percentage) (Another Good General Indicator of Near-Term Dividend Sustainability; Exceptions Apply):

1) MAIN: 5.72%

2) GAIN: 6.86%

3) GBDC: 6.89%

4) OCSI: 7.18%

5) SLRC: 7.58%

6) OCSL: 7.66%

7) TSLX: 7.80%

8) NEWT: 8.28%

9) PFLT: 8.58%

10) ARCC: 8.94%

11) PSEC: 9.68%

12) TCPC: 9.94%

13) MCC: 10.18%

14) FSIC: 10.20%

15) AINV: 10.97%*

* = Over the past several years, a notable portion of AINV’s dividend has been classified as a “return of capital” (“ROC”) distribution. Simply put, AINV has distributed dividends in excess of the company’s net investment company taxable income (“ICTI”).

Annual Forward Yield Based on NAV as of 6/30/2018 (Based on Lowest to Highest Percentage) (A Very Good General Indicator of Near-Term Dividend Sustainability; Exceptions Apply):

1) MCC: 6.22%

2) OCSI 6.26%

3) OCSL: 6.39%

4) GAIN: 6.95%

5) SLRC: 7.48%

6) PSEC: 7.70%

7) GBDC: 7.93%

8) PFLT: 8.25%

9) FSIC: 8.57%

10) ARCC: 9.15%

11) AINV: 9.27%

12) MAIN: 9.52%

13) TSLX: 9.54%

14) TCPC 9.86%

15) NEWT 12.75%

Regarding this specific metric, I would point out this type of comparative analysis in a prior quarter correctly identified PSEC with heightened risk of a near-term dividend reduction. It was determined PSEC had the second highest annual forward yield of 10.60% based on each company’s NAV as of 6/30/2017. It also identified, at the time, several other BDC peers during each respective time period. Simply put, I believe this specific metric has proven to be highly useful.

Weighted Average Annualized Yield on Debt Investments as of 6/30/2018 (Based on Highest to Lowest Percentage) (Another Very Good General Indicator of Near-Term Dividend Sustainability; However Also Generally Heightens Risk for Investment Depreciation):

1) GAIN: 13.00% (0.4% Net Increase When Compared to 6/30/2017)

1) PSEC: 13.00% (0.8% Net Increase When Compared to 6/30/2017)

3) TCPC: 11.60% (0.5% Net Increase When Compared to 6/30/2017)

4) TSLX: 11.40% (0.7% Net Increase When Compared to 6/30/2017)

5) FSIC: 11.10% (0.7% Net Increase When Compared to 6/30/2017)

6) AINV: 10.70% (0.4% Net Increase When Compared to 6/30/2017)

7) MAIN: 10.48% (0.44% Net Increase When Compared to 6/30/2017)

8) ARCC: 10.40% (1.0% Net Increase When Compared to 6/30/2017)

9) SLRC: 10.30% (0.4% Net Increase When Compared to 6/30/2017)

10) MCC: 10.00% (1.0% Net Decrease When Compared to 6/30/2017)

11) OCSL: 8.80% (1.5% Net Decrease When Compared to 6/30/2017)

12) PFLT: 8.70% (0.5% Net Increase When Compared to 6/30/2017)

13) GBDC: 8.50% (0.6% Net Increase When Compared to 6/30/2017)

14) OCSI: 7.90% (No Change When Compared to 6/30/2017)

15) NEWT: 7.68%** (0.68% Net Increase When Compared to 6/30/2017)

** = In regards to NEWT’s low percentage, it should be noted a sizable percentage of the company’s net ICTI (a more technical term for TI) comes from capital gains associated with the sale of its small business administration (“SBA”) Section 7a government-guaranteed loans. Premiums associated with these types of loans have ranged between 8%-14% over the past 5+ years. Simply put, these premiums have remained fairly consistent, even during times when other pockets of debt/credit markets have experienced heightened volatility when it comes to pricing/yields. In addition, NEWT continually recognizes recurring dividend income from some of the company’s many control investments. As such, NEWT’s low weighted average annualized yield on debt investments is a bit deceiving when it comes to dividend sustainability.

Cumulative UTI Outstanding Shares of Common Stock Ratio as of 6/30/2018 (Based on Highest to Lowest Ratio) (Great Indicator of Dividend Sustainability and Potential for Future Special Periodic Dividends):

1) TSLX: 0.96 (1.01 as of 3/31/2018)

2) ARCC: 0.80 (0.74 as of 3/31/2018)

3) FSIC: 0.63 (0.61 as of 3/31/2018)

4) GAIN: 0.49 (0.32 as of 3/31/2018)

4) MAIN: 0.49 (0.89 as of 3/31/2018)

6) GBDC: 0.26 (0.02 as of 3/31/2018)

7) OCSI: 0.14 (0.09 as of 3/31/2018)

8) OCSL: 0.12 (0.13 as of 3/31/2018)

8) TCPC: 0.12 (0.07 as of 3/31/2018)

10) MCC: 0.10 (0.18 as of 3/31/2018)

10) NEWT: 0.10 (0.14 as of 3/31/2018)

12) PSEC: 0.06*** (0.04 as of 3/31/2018)

13) PFLT: 0.04 (0.02 as of 3/31/2018)

14) AINV: 0.00; No cumulative UTI (0.00 as of 3/31/2018)

*** = Based on an IRC tax year-end of August 31st (tax year 2018 began 9/1/2017)

SLRC: Not enough information is provided regarding taxable income/cumulative UTI to calculate this specific metric

Conclusions Drawn (PART 2):

This article has compared MAIN and fourteen other BDC peers in regards to recent dividend per share rates, yield percentages, and several other dividend sustainability metrics. This article also discussed MAIN’s near-term dividend sustainability. Using Table 3 above as support, the following were the recent dividend per share rates and yield percentages for MAIN:

MAIN: monthly dividends totaling $0.575 for the calendar third quarter of 2018; 7.12% trailing 12-month dividend yield (when including special periodic dividends); 5.72% annual forward yield to the company’s stock price as of 9/7/2018; and 9.52% annual forward yield to the company’s NAV as of 6/30/2018

Since MAIN as of 6/30/2018 had a slightly above average weighted average annualized yield on the company’s debt investments (positive factor), a modest cumulative UTI balance (positive factor), an attractive weighted average cash LIBOR floor (not discussed this quarter; still a positive factor), a slightly below average interest rate on all debt outstanding (positive factor), and a below average percentage of floating interest rate debt investments (generally a negative factor when/if LIBOR rises), I believe the company should have an annual forward yield to its NAV slightly-modestly above the average of the fifteen BDC peers within this analysis.

When combining this data with various other analytical metrics not discussed within this specific article (some factors were covered in PART 1), I believe the likelihood of MAIN having a stable monthly dividend for December 2018-February 2018 is a very high (90%) probability****.

When combining the analysis above with various other analytical metrics not discussed within this specific article (some factors were covered in PART 1), the following probabilities regarding the fourteen other BDC peer’s near-term dividend sustainability is provided:

TSLX: Very high (90%) probability of a stable “base” dividend and minor special periodic dividend for the calendar fourth quarter of 2018

SLRC and ARCC: High (80%) probability of a stable-slightly increasing dividend for the calendar fourth quarter of 2018 (regarding ARCC a modest probability of a special periodic dividend)

GAIN and PFLT: High (80%) probability of a stable dividend for October-December 2018***** (regarding GAIN at least a modest probability of a special periodic dividend)

FSIC, GBDC, OCSI, OCSL, and TCPC: High (80%) probability of a stable dividend for the calendar fourth quarter of 2018 (regarding FSIC and GBDC at least a modest probability of a special periodic dividend)

PSEC: High (80%) probability of a stable dividend for the months of November 2018-January 2019******

AINV: Modest to relatively high (70%) probability of a stable dividend for the calendar fourth quarter of 2018

MCC: Due to the pending acquisition of this BDC and Medley Management Inc. (MDLY) by Sierra Income Corp., it has been deemed unwarranted to project future dividend per share rates until the merger is complete

NEWT: Due to the fact management has already disclosed to the public an estimated annual cash dividend of $1.80 per share for the calendar year 2018, it is deemed unwarranted to project this company’s dividend for this particular period.

**** = Monthly dividends have currently been declared through November 2018 (per GAAP)

***** = Monthly dividends have currently been declared through September 2018 (per GAAP)

****** = Monthly dividends have currently been declared through October 2018 (per GAAP)

Looking back to last quarter’s projections, I believe I correctly assigned the lowest probability of a stable dividend to MCC (even though no BDC had a reduced dividend per share rate). While MCC had some minor cumulative UTI as of 3/31/2018, I correctly projected this balance would continue to decrease during the calendar second quarter of 2018. This was mainly due to the correct assumption NII/net ICTI would notably decrease, there would be a continued decrease to the company’s weighted average annualized yield, and there would continue to be an elevated non-accrual rate. Looking ahead, I believe AINV’s dividend metrics need to be monitored as calendar year 2018-2019 progresses.

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

From the analysis provided above, including additional factors not discussed within this article, I currently rate MAIN as a SELL when the company’s stock price is trading at or greater than a 75% premium to the mean of MAIN’s projected NAV as of 9/30/2018 range ($24.35 per share), a HOLD when trading at greater than a 55% but less than a 75% premium to the mean of MAIN’s projected NAV as of 9/30/2018 range, and a BUY when trading at or less than a 55% premium to the mean of MAIN’s projected NAV as of 9/30/2018 range. These ranges are unchanged when compared to my last MAIN article (approximately three weeks ago).

Therefore, I currently rate MAIN as a HOLD. As such, I currently believe MAIN is appropriately valued (not overvalued, not undervalued). My current price target for MAIN is approximately $42.60 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a SELL. This price target is unchanged when compared to my last MAIN article. The current price where my recommendation would change to a BUY is approximately $37.75 per share. This price is also unchanged when compared to my last MAIN article.

As of 9/7/2018, I currently have a BUY recommendation on the following BDC stocks analyzed above (in no particular order): 1) SLRC; and 2) TCPC. However, both stocks are near my HOLD range (noted for additional clarity). A majority of the remaining stocks I currently cover are a HOLD.

Final Note: Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader’s current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

