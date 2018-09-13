Pivotal Software. (PVTL) CEO Rob Mee on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Pivotal Software. (NYSE:PVTL) Q2 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call September 12, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Helyn Corcos - VP, IR

Rob Mee - CEO

Cynthia Gaylor - CFO

Walter Pritchard - Citi

Heather Bellini - Goldman Sachs

Sanjit Singh - Morgan Stanley

Brad Zelnick - Credit Suisse

Matt Hedberg - RBC Capital Markets

Bhavan Suri - William Blair

Raimo Lenschow - Barclays

Jennifer Lowe - UBS

Nikolay Beliov - Bank of America

Good afternoon. My name is Cheryl and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Pivotal's Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call.

Helyn Corcos, Vice President of Investor Relations, you may begin your conference.

Helyn Corcos

Good afternoon and welcome to Pivotal’s second quarter fiscal 2019 earnings call. We will be discussing the results and guidance reported in our press release which is posted on our Investor Relations website. This call is being simultaneously webcast and a replay will be available on our website. Also available on the website are our prepared remarks, supplemental tables and our updated investor presentation.

With me today are Rob Mee, our CEO; and Cynthia Gaylor, our CFO.

During the call, we will make forward-looking statements such as our guidance for the third quarter and fiscal year 2019, related to our business.

These statements are based on our current expectations and information available as of today and are subject to a variety of risks uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results may defer materially as a result of various risk factors that have been described in our in our S1 prospectus and our periodic filings with the SEC.

As a result, we caution you against placing undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events, except as required by law.

In addition, during today’s call, unless otherwise stated, references to our results are provided as non-GAAP financial measures and are reconciled to our GAAP results which can be found in the earnings release and supplemental tables.

With that, let me hand it over to Rob.

Rob Mee

Thanks Helyn and thank you to everyone joining us. Pivotal delivered another strong performance in the second quarter. We remain focused on customer success and winning new customers with our differentiated, multi-cloud platform.

We generated total revenue of $164.4 million, up 30% compared to Q2 last year, driven by existing customer expansions and new customer wins. This resulted in strong subscription revenue growth of 51%. We exited the quarter with 354 subscription customers, up 19% year over year, which underscores the growing customer demand for our platform.

I’d like to start by sharing some perspective on how the software development landscape has evolved and why Pivotal is uniquely positioned to capture this large and growing market opportunity.

Five years ago, when we started Pivotal, our customer meetings often began with an explanation of why a company should invest in application modernization, why Cloud would be transformative to their business, and why being good at software development would create strategic advantages. Today, companies come to Pivotal fully aware that the world has changed around them. They no longer arrive asking why, but instead they ask how. How can we modernize our development practices? How can we ship new software more frequently? How can we move from legacy to the future?

Pivotal offers our cloud-native platform, developer tools, and a unique methodology necessary to modernize enterprises. Organizations that work with us learn to build iteratively, deliver continuously and operate securely and reliably at scale. We’ve developed a measurement framework that we call the 5Ss - for Speed, Scalability, Security, Stability, and Savings - to help customers quantify the success outcomes from adopting Pivotal Cloud Foundry and implementing modern agile, devops, and continuous delivery practices learned from Pivotal Labs.

The increased productivity our customers achieve is impressive. We’ve done a deep dive with a cohort of our largest customers, and, on average, they release new software over 60% faster, are able to spend 35% more time writing code, and spend 90% less time provisioning new environments.

Time spent on common operational tasks, like operating system patching, is also reduced by over 90%. And, by reducing the OS patching burden, we found that these clients are much more likely to quickly apply security remediations.

We are able to repeatedly deliver these outcomes because our approach is to work side by side with our customers helping them adopt modern development and operational practices, ultimately making these their standard ways of working.

As companies move existing applications to PCF, they see improvement in developer productivity, operational efficiency, and security. Our Application Transformation service is designed to help customers assess their existing portfolio and then migrate workloads onto PCF.

We believe this leads to accelerating consumption of our software and ultimately results in successful customers who expand their subscriptions with Pivotal often before their original subscription terms have ended.

During Q2, we added 15 new customers, including PepsiCo and Autozone, among others in the federal, supply chain management, medical equipment, office supply, and telecom sectors. We continue to have a leading customer net expansion rate of 150% as existing customers grow their usage of PCF, including companies such as Vanguard and TD Ameritrade.

I’d like to discuss three specific examples of the innovative ways our customers are using our platform, based on wins in the quarter. First, TD Ameritrade, a leading provider of investment services, expanded their relationship with Pivotal. They started working with Pivotal Labs two years ago to build a new mobile Account Opening application and a new version of their Institutional Advisor software.

After successfully bringing those new applications to market, TD Ameritrade decided to embark on an ambitious application modernization effort in order to deliver better customer experiences and support the growth of their business. Significant parts of their application portfolio will now run on Pivotal Cloud Foundry.

Second, we had another significant expansion with Vanguard. They are modernizing their application portfolio to improve time to market, reduce costs, and support international growth. As part of this expansion, Vanguard will deploy PCF on their AWS public cloud environment, complementing their existing deployment on their vSphere based private cloud. By running PCF on both their public and private cloud environments, Vanguard will improve developer productivity and reduce operational complexity.

And third, I’d like to talk about a new logo win we had in Q2 at Autozone. AutoZone is the nation's leading online and in-store distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories. They are working with Pivotal to accelerate the development of new applications that will support the growth of their business, including inventory management, credit and returns, and order management all of which will be deployed onto PCF.

We continue to win new customers and see significant expansions from existing customers because we are delivering the right products and services to help enterprises modernize their most important applications. In doing so, we help customers increase developer velocity, reduce IT costs, and operate more securely.

Customers are excited that we deliver one platform enabling a consistent application runtime for everything from cloud-native applications to legacy workloads to databases and analytics services.

We had some exciting product news in Q2 related to Pivotal Function Service. Over the summer at Google Next, Pivotal joined Google in launching a new open-source serverless project called Knative.

Knative layers on top of Kubernetes and provides the building blocks necessary to support a new category of application known as functions. Pivotal believes that functions will be used to build the next generation of event driven applications to support a variety of new services including IoT systems.

After making significant contributions to Knative, we will use this along with our own project Riff to create Pivotal Functions Service. Like all of our products, PFS will be built with an industrialized open source core and will deliver enterprise ready features to ensure high developer productivity, operational efficiency and security.

In addition, we released significant updates to PCF in the quarter. These include new versions of Pivotal Application Service, or PAS, and Pivotal Container Service, or PKS.

PAS 2.2 was released in July. With this release, PAS became generally available for the Azure Stack platform. Along with the Dell Technologies Pivotal Ready Architecture, we now provide two great options for on-prem deployments of our products on modern hyper-converged cloud infrastructures.

PKS 1.1 was released in June. It includes an update to the latest version of Kubernetes and important enhancements to make deployments easier, more secure and robust. We’ve seen Kubernetes early adopters plagued by complexity, especially related to networking and storage. Our development efforts are focused on making PKS the best way for enterprises to run Kubernetes on-prem or in any cloud.

On the sales and marketing front, we are investing to address strong and growing customer demand. We continue to expand our direct sales capacity and are focusing on field enablement and enhancing our technical sales talent.

Furthermore, our strategic partnerships with Dell Technologies and VMware complement our direct sales force. We work with both companies to market and sell our products and services through their direct and channel sales organizations. We are encouraged by the early traction we are seeing with PKS in our customer pipeline.

Dell, through vxRail, offers Pivotal Ready Architecture, a hyper-converged system built ready for PCF, which is attracting significant interest from customers building new private clouds.

In addition, there are three things I’d like to highlight around our partner ecosystem. Global systems integrator, HCL extended its partnership with Pivotal to build a global network of 'Cloud Native Labs' where enterprises will be able to build new applications as well as modernize existing applications for deployment to PCF. HCL lab advocates will be trained by Pivotal across these products and methodologies.

Second, Microsoft named Pivotal the Azure Consumption Partner of the Year for the second consecutive year, which is a testament to the great experiences that our customers have had deploying PCF onto the Azure cloud.

Third, Solstice, a consulting firm specializing in digital innovation, recognized us for our commitment to accelerating digital transformation and fueling growth with their 2018 Partner of the Year award.

In summary, we remain excited about Pivotal’s opportunity and the business we are building at scale. Our focus on delivering an industrialized open-source platform complemented with strategic services to help enterprises modernize their most important applications uniquely positions us to capture a major market opportunity.

With that, let me turn it over to Cynthia to review our financials in more detail.

Cynthia Gaylor

Thank you Rob and welcome everyone. Thanks for joining today. Our second quarter performance was highlighted by continued strong growth at scale.

Total revenue grew 30% year-over-year to $164.4 million driven by the strength of our subscription revenue as existing customers expanded and we grew our new customer footprint. The growing adoption of our PCF platform resulted in subscription revenue growth of 51% year-over-year to $97.5 million.

Subscription performance was driven by the expansion of existing customers, demonstrated by continued strength in our dollar-based net expansion rate of 150%, coupled with 19% growth in our customer base relative to Q2 of last year, finishing the quarter with a total of 354 subscription customers.

Subscription revenue represented 59% of total revenue, compared to 51% a year ago and continues to be the primary driver behind our top line growth, revenue mix shift, and margin improvement.

As a reminder, we have a subscription based business model for our software with PCF at the core of our offering. This provides us with a high level of visibility into future revenue. Our subscription revenue is recognized ratably over the term of our contracts, which are typically between one and three years.

We price our software primarily on the number of application workloads or instances a customer expects to deploy on the platform. This means that our revenue grows as existing customers expand the use of our platform and as we add new customers. We generally bill our customers annually in advance, although for our multi-year contracts, some customers pay the full contract amount upfront.

Now turning to services. Services revenue grew 9% to $66.9 million and represented 41% of total revenue compared to 49% a year ago. Our strategic services have been a critical driver of our rapid subscription growth and a strategic differentiator for us. We use Labs to acquire new customers who have PCF affinity, while helping existing customers drive success on the platform, leading to the expansion of their overall software spend.

As we continue to scale, we will leverage partners and system integrators to build virtual services capacity to enable customer success and grow our PCF subscriptions over time. We expect our services revenue to grow in the mid-single digits.

Our subscription gross margin was 93%. We expect subscription gross margin to remain in the low 90% range.

Services gross margin was 27%. We expect continued quarterly variability in services gross margin due to the timing of engagements and project seasonality.

Total gross margin improved 8 points year over year to 66% in Q2, primarily driven by the strong subscription revenue growth and the continuing shift of our revenue mix towards subscription.

Turning to operating expenses. Sales and marketing expenses were $64 million or 39% of total revenue. We will continue to make investments in sales and marketing to enable the field while adding technical sales talent as we drive customer demand and market adoption.

R&D expense was $41.6 million, or 25% of total revenue. R&D remains a key area of investment as we look to deliver compelling products to our customers, stay fresh on the product innovation curve and continue to differentiate our offerings across a changing market landscape.

G&A was $17.3 million, or 11% of total revenue. Operating loss for the quarter was $14.6 million, with a margin loss of 9%, improving 15 points from Q2 of last year. We are encouraged by the operating leverage we are seeing across our business even as we invest strategically to drive future growth. However, as we continue to invest in product innovation and field sales, we do not expect to continue to maintain operating loss margins at these levels and expect variability before we reach sustainable break even.

Net loss per share was $0.06 based on 257 million weighted average shares outstanding compared to a loss of $0.13 per share and 216 million shares in Q2 of last year.

Now, turning to the balance sheet and cash flow items. We exited Q2 with $672 million in cash and cash equivalents, up $26 million sequentially. Cash flow from operations was $18.4 million and free cash flow was $16.2 million, driven by the timing of customer payments associated with multi-year deals paid in advance.

Our cash flows have meaningful variability on a quarter to quarter basis due to the seasonality of our business, timing associated with our billing cycle and working capital related items. While we expect continued progress towards sustainable positive free cash flow, it will not be linear given seasonality trends.

Now turning to RPO or Remaining Performance Obligations - an indicator of our future revenue streams. RPO provides a comprehensive view and visibility, as it represents the estimated value of our billed and unbilled subscriptions and services, on and off the balance sheet. We finished the quarter with $790 million of RPO and we expect approximately 50% of these obligations to be realized in the next twelve months.

As a reminder, we expect seasonality in RPO with variability quarter-to-quarter from a peak in Q4, relative to subsequent quarters. Separately, we expect the strength we are seeing in the federal sector, to impact RPO as the contracts typically have a one year term which is shorter than our historical averages.

Short term and total deferred revenue, which are components of RPO, can vary from quarter-to-quarter due to contract start dates, timing and multi-year prepayments. RPO smoothes the lumpiness associated with deferred revenue quarter-to-quarter.

In Q1, start dates and prepayments worked in our favor, while in Q2, we did not experience the same level of favorability. Looking ahead to Q3, we expect short term and total deferred revenue to be flat to slightly down compared to Q2, in line with historical seasonality.

Overall, we are pleased with our second quarter performance and our outlook for the remainder of the year. I will conclude by reviewing our non-GAAP guidance for Q3 and for fiscal year 2019.

Please note that growth rates are based on the midpoint of the guidance range compared to Q3 or to fiscal year 2018. For the third quarter, we expect subscription revenue to be between $97.5 million and $98.5 million, representing growth of approximately 48%.

We expect total revenue to be between $163 million and $165 million, representing growth of 27%. We expect operating loss to be between $23 million and $22 million, representing improvement of 10%.

We expect net loss per share of $0.09 to $0.08 based on weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 258 million. For the fiscal year, we expect subscription revenue to be between $386.5 million and $390.5 million, representing growth of approximately 50%.

We currently expect total revenue to be in the range of $647 million and $653 million, representing growth of 28%. We expect operating loss to be between $86 million and $83 million, representing improvement of 34%.

We expect net loss per share of $0.36 to $0.34 based on weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 251 million. In closing, I’d like to reiterate that as we focus on customer success, expanding workloads and growing our new customer footprint on our differentiated, multi-cloud platform, we expect to continue to drive subscription growth and operating leverage over time.

Thank you again for joining the call. We will now turn it back to the operator to take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Our first question comes from the line of Walter Pritchard of Citi. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Walter Pritchard

Hey thanks, Cynthia. Appreciate the color on the RPO versus the backlog – sorry the RPO versus deferred revenue. I’m wondering if you can just sort of help us understand subscription revenue growth, bookings growth, billings growth, sort of how did those all compare in the quarter and is there any trend this year that we should think about as we are kind of putting together the models and trying to understand how those trend, understanding your Q3 commentary which is sort of the underlying growth drivers and how they might manifest in those metrics?

Cynthia Gaylor

Yes so I think it’s a great question. Thanks Walter. I mean, I think when you look at the kind of the subscription revenue growth, the outperformance in Q2 was driven by favorable expansions as customers increased their workloads and footprints on the platform. In terms of the – we’re driving significant growth at scale with the subscription revenue in the quarter and for the year, pretty much on any metrics. You know billings and deferred revenue and RPO as we said in the prepared remarks, RPO we think is a comprehensive metrics and an indicator of our future revenue stream because it includes the estimated value of build and unbuild subscriptions and services both on and off the balance sheet, so it gives you kind of that future look and it also because deferred can be lumpy quarter-to-quarter due to contract start date timing and multiyear prepayments RPO really smoothes the variability that you’d see in some of the other balance sheet items and we think it provides visibility into our revenue streams on a go-forward basis, so does that answer your question?

Walter Pritchard

Yes, it does. And then maybe for Rob, just on the services side, I’m wondering anything tangible that you can talk about in terms of how much of the services work in the ecosystem might be being fulfilled by you versus partners and sort of looking out a year so how you think that could trend in terms of driving the traction with partners?

Rob Mee

Yes, I mean within the company and within the sales force and you know from a pivotal perspective as we evolve in our products to become complex and more powerful the services strategy has really been recognized across the company and in the field there’s something that’s very strategic to those outcomes. So, we don’t want to back off on it at all. And yes, as Cynthia I think mentioned that we were planning to grow our services business in low single digits, which means that we are really leading into the partner strategy. So in addition to Cognizant and Accenture to the SI’s that we mentioned in the past, we will get a great new partner in HCL another global SI who are building out their capability very fast. We also have a number of I guess what we’ve looked from a regional and more [Indiscernible] customers, excuse service providers who are also really expanding their pivotal relationship and the number of engagements they are taking on with partners. I mentioned at times proficient and solstice [ph]. So I think was more and more of our customers and their – more and more of our partners and their technical resources moving through our platform acceleration type training more and more of them doing co-development with us, a lot of our actions, information, engagements in particular which we scaled up over the last year we are doing in partnership with system integrators and consultant companies.

So I think more and more of that is going to be done by them. We are actually feeling really bullish about that.

Walter Pritchard

Great. Thanks for taking the questions.

Your next question comes from the line of Heather Bellini of Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Heather Bellini

Great. I had a couple of questions, but I guess most importantly I wanted to talk about your deferred revenue seasonality in 2Q. And I hear what you are saying about RPO, but if we look back you have seasonally seen deferred revenue grow sequentially in the second quarter if I look back over the last two years. And I’m most focused on short term VRA. This quarter you didn’t, so you didn’t see normal seasonality, but you are telling us to expect the normal sequential decline in Q3 that you appear to be coming off a slightly weaker 2Q and again, I’m just wondering if you could just walk us through – your comments about normal seasonality in Q3 despite the fact that you are not seeing in 2Q and I guess the related question on top of that is as you focus more and more deals to services partners, how does this impact your DR [ph] performance also. I guess is the percentage of DR that’s driven by services coming down and maybe that’s one of the reasons why you had the seasonality change in the second quarter? Thank you.

Cynthia Gaylor

Great questions, thanks Heather. So I think a couple of things. So we do have seasonality in deferred and you know it’s kind of this trend on Q3, 2Q to Q3 of last year which we are expecting to see again this year. The other piece of it – sort of seasonality but there’s also lumpiness because you have to remember we had 354 subscription customers. Our net expansion rate is 150% which is market leading. And when you think about kind of an enterprise software business with – and when we talk about this on the Q1 call as well, but we have few customers, our average revenue per customer is at a higher level. This can accentuate the variability quarter-to-quarter relative to another type of subscription company that’s maybe you know high volume, lower value on a revenue per customer basis.

So there’s definitely lumpiness due to the contract start dates, due to the timing, and due to the multi-prepayment, multiyear prepayments. And then I think on top of that as we talk about on the Q1 call when you look at Q1 going into Q2, in Q1 on the P&L that also flow to the balance sheet we had some tailwinds related to favorable in quarter linearity. So I think what you're seeing is partly related to the dynamic of Q1 to Q2, partly related to the typical seasonality with the Q2 to Q3, and then contract start dates, timing and multiyear prepayments just given where we are in terms of the strategic nature of our customers, what our expansion rates are and again timing, contract start dates and multiyear prepayments associated with that type of customer base.

Heather Bellini

Okay. And if I could just ask one follow-up in regards to your new customer signing over 50,000. I guess, I'm just – I know the sales force this year is incented with new logos, whereas last year they were not. If you look at the number of customers that you added this quarter versus the same period year ago it's roughly the same. I'm just wondering and obviously it was better in Q1. But how do you think about that flywheel starting to build in the back half of the year?

Cynthia Gaylo

So I think we are seeing traction, as we talked about on the Q1 call, last year was an expansion year. We wanted to make sure that our strategic customers in their kind of first or second big expansion were successful on the platform and expanded their footprint. We have the right sales structure in place and incentive structure for the field to start the flywheel or keep the flywheel going on new logos. You have to remember though on the customer count we use a very conservative definition, its revenue in quarter, and so it's not a bookings or booking type of metric, it’s revenue metric.

And so, we're feeling very good about the number of new customers and new logos. And then maybe I would ask Rob to maybe talk a little bit just about PKS, because I think that has been a driver not only of new logos coming to Pivotal, but also existing customers kind of buying new products which kind of fit into the business model as well.

Rob Mee

Yes. We definitely seeing a lot of uptake in our pipeline for PKS and a lot of our existing customers jumping on the PKS quite quickly and in fact now getting into production which and its first year of delivery we've seen some pretty fast uptake. And as we continue to expand the abstractions that we support on the platform not just containers but soon to come function with PFS, we see that we're going to attract not just additional workloads from existing customers, but new customers coming on who are attracted by those particular abstractions. We're starting to see a lot of customers coming in wanting to buy PKS, wanting an enterprise Kubernetes solution and we're seeing some momentum now coming from the VMware partnership and the pipeline there as well. So I think in term of new logos we're going to see continued improvement.

Heather Bellini

Great. Thank you.

Your next question comes from the line of Sanjit Singh of Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Sanjit Singh

Hi. And thank you for taking my question. I wanted to talk about to some of the question around billing to the underlying growth rate. If I look at Q1, Q1 was definitely much better than we all expecting and Q2 was also a little bit short of what we're expecting. So I guess the question here in term of framing out what we think the underlying growth rate of the business is? Cynthia, if you look at RPO, could you maybe give us a sense of what RPO grew year-over-year? Or is that's also a messy metric because of duration or something else? Maybe ACV might be a good number or any sort of metric that you can help us understand given the volatility that we've seen in Q1 and Q2. What the underlying growth rate of the business you feel like you're tracking to?

Cynthia Gaylo

Yes. So I think the underlying growth rate of the business, I mean, you can really see in subscription revenue, that's growing over 50%, right. So I would point you through that metric as well as the 150% net expansion rate which is top of the industry, right? And so I would think those two in terms of where we're currently growing at, that's where we're growing and those two are probably the best indicators. Now, understanding that folks want to look at some of these other metric, we do think RPO is comprehensive for all the reasons I talked about. And it's also a really large number relative to our total revenue. And so, if you're thinking about visibility into what the future revenue streams were -- are going to be, that provides you kind of a sense of coverage if we don’t sell anything else. And so, again, we think its comprehensive metric. We currently don't disclose the growth rate on RPO, but going into next year you'll have compares on that.

Sanjit Singh

Got it. And then as we look into the second half with Q3 typically being a seasonally weak quarter. As you look into your pipeline and I think for it’s a pretty big on a new ACV basis, how are you feeling about your pipeline heading in to Q4 in term of how that pipeline look the day versus maybe this time last year?

Cynthia Gaylo

So we're -- I mean, we're feeling good about our second half of the year in our pipeline. As you probably noted we raised our guidance for Q3 and that full year from where we were coming into the quarter on our last call. And so we're feeling good about the pipeline. As you know Q4 is a big quarter for us. And you may remember as well that just over a year ago we were on a calendar year basis, right? So our year ended in December 31, and now we're on a fiscal year basis where we are four – five calendar, and so that definitely plays into some of the dynamic around quarterly variability as well in terms of when renewals will be coming due on a big Q4 as well as expansions. And so, we're feeling good going into the second of the year and that's reflected in our guidance that we gave today.

Sanjit Singh

Appreciate it. Thank you very much.

You next question comes from the line of Brad Zelnick of Credit Suisse. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Brad Zelnick

Great. Thank you and thanks so much for taking the question. Cynthia, I appreciate the limitations of all the various metrics that you report given the lumpiness of your business and the impact of start dates and prepayments, but I just ask the question which I think is already been asked before, but maybe to ask a little bit differently. What are the metrics you're managing to internally and how did you perform against metrics in 2Q and how you feel you're tracking for the full year?

Cynthia Gaylo

So, I mean, we track the metrics that we publicly report and then we do have a different and I talk about that's a little on the Q1 call, the different models that we look at that are customer base and field productivity base and we triangulate on two or three different models. And so we're tracking. I would also just -- we are pleased with our performance in the first half of the year and we had a strong quarter overall based on the metrics that we do publicly disclose.

Brad Zelnick

Okay. That's helpful. And just maybe one for Rob, Rob you announced your partnership with Google with plans to incorporate Knative into PFS. Has that changed your roadmap a little bit for PFS? And is there any update on when it becomes available? Thanks.

Rob Mee

Yes. I mean, to a certain extent we're dependent on Knative going GA, for PFS to go GA, so in one sense it kind of we have a dependency or impact there. We are contributors to Knative. And we've actually contributed a quite a lot to Knative by virtue of our work that we've already done in our open-source project risk. So, we're pretty excited about when that comes out because we think we have the opportunity to find the standard layer for function based applications much the same way the Spring Boot has defined a standard way to build micro services, as well as PFS running every cloud, means, the customer's codes is portable across environments. And importantly this architecture can run in a customer data center.

And so, we think that's a next evolution of functions architecture, it's a new class of event driven applications. So we're going to take our time and make sure that it gets out with all the industrialized open-source capability that Pivotal usually puts into this and in a multi-cloud fashion, but it is coming.

Brad Zelnick

Great. Thanks Rob.

Your next question comes from the line of Matt Hedberg of RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Matt Hedberg

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking my questions. Rob, in your prepared remark, I think Cynthia you mentioned it too, you've talked about some of the success you're seeing with PKS and VxRail from EMC and VMware. I guess, I'm want to dig into that little bit more, as it benefit to your direct sales force, what sort of incentives are in place to drive that behavior? It seems like a pretty big leverage point for you guys?

Cynthia Gaylo

So, on PKS specifically we're really driving our go-to-market strategy along with VMware, right? And so we -- and Dell Technologies more broadly. In terms of incentive structure across the family of companies there is quota on Pivotal products across those deals teams. And on PKS specifically our field certainly sees that it’s a way to drive new logos and we're seeing the early stages of traction there. You also have to remember PKS which just released a quarter or two ago, so its early days, but we're encouraged by what we're seeing and we were expecting tailwinds coming out of the family and go-to-market with VMware and Dell.

Matt Hedberg

That's helpful. And maybe another one for you is a follow-up. The commentary on billing and short term in RPO is helpful. I guess, I'm curious in terms of the revenue guide and the revenue outlook I think your full year guidance implies and I think Q4 comes down a little bit. And I think by Q2 through Q4 its about the same revenue dollar amount, maybe some of that is conservatism, but is there anything else that we should think about regarding seasonality or rev rec timing for kind of that -- and its total revenue and I understand, but anything else which you think about from a seasonality perspective?

Cynthia Gaylo

Yes. I mean our business as you know, Matt is seasonal quarter to quarter and you can see that reflected in the year-on-year trends when you look at any individual quarter. We did raise our guidance for Q3 and the full year. And I think as you think about how we guide, we're focus on providing reasonable guidance, balancing our expectations for growth and the investments we need to make. And our marketing customer dynamic assumptions are included in guidance when we continue to see solid customer demand kind of across the board.

When you think about seasonality specifically I don't there's anything specific to kind of draw out. I think the beauty of subscription is we do have quite a bit of revenue visibility and that's reflected in our guidance and some of these metrics we've been talking about and its smooth out some of the lumpiness you might see on the balance sheet specifically.

Matt Hedberg

Great. Thanks.

Your next question comes from the line of Bhavan Suri of William Blair. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Bhavan Suri

Thanks for taking my questions guys. I guess just want to touch on sort of the breadth of the platform and how customers view it. You sort of got this broad type of breadth where you got the opinionated platform in PCF, but un-opinionated offering in PKS which seems to expand some of the applications that we're going address. Is that that the way we think about it? Is that how customers think about it? Or they're picking one of those sort of a starting point?

Rob Mee

That's an interesting question. I would actually say that we're delivering PKS in an opinionated way. PKS or perhaps say with PKS we are delivering Kubernetes in an opinionated way. And really our customers think of PKF is part of the PCF platform and has all that the day to and security and update capabilities that come with the PCF platform that they've known before. And if they don't know that then they are attracted to those capabilities because what we're seeing in the market as people are really struggling with the complexity of running kubernetes at scale. And so we think we've got a really good way to do that.

I will say that definitely in term of the potential to expand the ecosystem because the Kubernetes ecosystem and the third-party services, data services, for example, are growing very rapidly. PKS expands our ecosystem quite a bit, but I think that's going to be very helpful going forward.

Bhavan Suri

That's really helpful. And then one quick one on the non-core products, obviously you got GemFire and Greenplum. We got this from investors and obviously, we're trying to figure out you, but if you look at those non-core products like one that I mentioned, maybe just something about the cumulative size and color of the growth rate that would be helpful. So we are sort of where those sort of a drag in the sort of business overall? Or they sort of growing in line? Thank you.

Rob Mee

We're continuing to see customer demand for our data products, but increasingly our customers wanting to have those data products delivered as a services or is of service delivery of their data stores, so we've really oriented our roadmap to deliver these technology using PCF and whether that's Pivotal cloud cache or PCC which is a GemFire based solution. We imagined in self-service multicloud caching PAS or GPDV which we're working to make available through PKS. We feel that our data products are evolving in that way. And so in that sense it's just kind of difficult to say, are the data products that drag on our cloud platform, because they really are part of the cloud platform as a whole.

Bhavan Suri

Interesting. And thanks to taking my questions, guys. Sorry, go ahead.

Rob Mee

And you will see new opportunities to that.

Bhavan Suri

Yes. There's a number of data management guides in the cloud. Eventually, I'll take it offline, but it sort of a service deliveries just kind of an interesting that our customers didn't talk about sort of that approach from – let's just shift everything to cloud? Thank you. Thanks for taking my question.

Rob Mee

Sure. Thank you.

Your next question comes from the line of Raimo Lenschow of Barclays. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Raimo Lenschow

Thanks. Quick question on competition. Like now that you have. PKS and PCS like how are you kind of if you go in to customers and like how are you seeing the competitive field shaping out with your offering versus what's out in the market?

Rob Mee

I think with PCF really offering a single platform with consistent application runtime for all of these different things; for cloud-native applications and legacy workloads and one platform essentially that can provide for the major workload abstraction, apps, containers and functions, and to do that on any public cloud or on-prem we feel like we're unmatched in the market by any of the competitive solutions.

Raimo Lenschow

And did that changed when you -- now that you have PKS – so that was my second question like what's the customer's appetite PCS versus PKS, are they seeing a complementary? Is there – are they favoring one over the other? How do you see that playing out?

Rob Mee

They are definitely complementary and we see it is expanding our ability to support more of the customer workloads. We have one very large customer -- one of our biggest customers on PAS, our Pivotal Application Service what is traditionally been known as PCF, who have also bought into PKS and they're using it as a staging ground and moving a lot of their legacy workloads upon to PKS to get the efficiencies of simply moving applications into containers and deploying them on PKS. And they're beginning to size in this – the most strategic of those application PKS on the PAS to get some of the initial benefits of that application abstraction. And so, when we saw that I don't know that was something that we really anticipated, but that was a really interesting use case for us. And we're seeing a lot of that kind of thing in the market.

Raimo Lenschow

And then – Okay. Quick question for Cynthia, like everyone early on was trying to get to like, what's the underlying progress of the business. You mentioned RPO number, but obviously you don't want to give us last year's RPO. Is that – can you talk to that? Is that just the difficulty of going back and reordering all the contracts and stuff like that? Is that kind of provides me to think about it that's why we don't get that number?

Cynthia Gaylo

No. I mean, the numbers are fully audited, so its not an audit issue, its more we haven't historically disclose that number and its not in our S1 on historical basis. And so it just something we're not disclosing at this time, the past quarters. But as I said going into next year you'll have a comparative point there and again the underlying idea behind RPO, it shows you visibility into our future revenue streams and as a multiple of our current revenue is quite large.

Raimo Lenschow

Yes. Okay, perfect. Thank you.

Your next question comes from the line of Jennifer Lowe of UBS. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Jennifer Lowe

Great, thank you. I had a question, just around the environment and specifically I think there’s an emerging debate around how much of the current robust spending environment is cyclical in nature i.e. to that economy and people have some extra dollars to spend versus potentially a more structural acceleration, IT spending that could be multiyear and I know it’s sort of hard to opine on those things without some history. But, just based on where you’re seeing your own customer base, as you talk to customers are they – are they sort of thinking 12 months out in terms of how they purchase and deploy pivotal and have one app and then those CLOs [ph] or are you seeing more commitment to multi-year timelines around modernization at this point?

Rob Mee

Thanks Jennifer, interesting question. So I think as we look at the market and the technologies that people are using to solve these kinds of digital transformation initiatives and whatever there’s a lot of movement, there’s a lot of evolution and competition. But we are definitely seeing that as compared to several years ago, a much greater variety of customers in all segments that are on these initiatives and that’s essentially becoming a larger market for us. And that is – it’s a little bit difficult to quantify it, but just in the perspective of the market getting bigger for us and more customers wanting to become more competitive at building software and building digital products, it’s really great for us. And the other part of that is that I think they are recognizing that it is an essential question for them becoming good at software and that is a multiyear very dedicated kind of a movement, they can’t just do it half heartedly or do it [Indiscernible] they have to really go through an organizational transformation, technology capability, workforce and increasingly our customers are asking us how do we do this and can you guide us through this transformation. It’s definitely a multi-year thing and I think that’s good for us.

Jennifer Lowe

Great. Thank you.

Your last question comes from the line of Nikolay Beliov of Bank of America. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Nikolay Beliov

Hi, thanks for taking my questions. I was hoping, it’s a question both for Rob and Cynthia, to begin to some of the underlying metric when you look at your sales organization. At least at the high level, what trends are you seeing in terms of sales productivity, hiring plans, sales retention, sales cycles and win rates against the competition?

Cynthia Gaylor

Sure. I might take those in backwards order. We are very pleased with our win rates that we’ve been seeing in the first half of the year and in Q2. We are continuing to make significant investments in the field and across sales and marketing which includes enabling the field as well as building out technical talent to help support the field and support our customers. And so, we’re continuing to make investments there and you can kind of see that in our P&L.

In terms of productivity, we’re seeing no real changes in terms of ramping the field, although we do have a heightened focus on enabling the new folks that we hire them and so that’s an area of investment for us for sure.

Nikolay Beliov

Got it. And Cynthia, just to go by the – field a little bit more, you ended last fiscal year at 8.8 first quarter with 800 million and this quarter was 790 million, is that kind of typical seasonality you’re seen in the past with RPO and RPO build up and the step like function increase in the second half?

Cynthia Gaylor

Yes, that’s a great question and in the prepared remarks this quarter but as well as last quarter in the prepared remarks in Q&A, we expected that – we expect our RPO will be variable quarter-to-quarter and it will peak in Q4 just given the dynamic and the seasonality around Q4 and then the relative – relative to subsequent quarters Q1 to Q3 of the following year we would expect RPO to be slightly up to slightly down and so when you look at Q2 it performed in line with this and so I know RPO is somewhat of a new metric under 606, but again we really do this it’s a comprehensive metric around and a forward indicator on our revenue.

Nikolay Beliov

And just to go back to my very first question, have you seen any change within the sales cycle?

Cynthia Gaylor

No we haven’t seen any changes in the sales cycle. I would say – we are just as a reminder and again we talked about this in Q1 as well. I mean we are an enterprise focus subscription business and we have sales cycle that are typical for large enterprise type of customers who are making strategic purchases.

Nikolay Beliov

Thank you.

I would now like to turn the call back over to the presenters for closing remarks.

Rob Mee

Thank you everyone for your great questions. I appreciate your time.

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.