Go Slow On Southern Company

What news has people up in arms recently?

Michael Wald has now written two articles on Southern Company (NYSE:SO) and the prospects of its project to add 2 nuclear reactors to Georgia Power’s Plant Vogtle, here and here. As Michael points out, there is certainly reason to be concerned about these two Westinghouse AP1000-based generators. First, there is the Westinghouse bankruptcy, driven in large part by cost overruns at projects similar to that at Plant Vogtle. Second, this latest cost increase comes just a short period after the last time project completion costs were determined. And JEA, based around Jacksonville, Florida, which has a take or pay 20-year contract on power from the Plant Vogtle reactors (which they must pay even if the reactors never produce power), is certainly quite unhappy with its role in the whole process. Finally, it is worth noting that while Southern Company’s share of the cost increase is $1.1 billion, the total amount of the increase is $2.4 billion. That brings the total estimated cost of the project to some $27 billion.

Why setting your hair on fire over this news is unwarranted

Well, it’s never a good idea to panic. That is why I use the metaphor of setting your hair on fire. Given the new information on the costs of Plant Vogtle, a sober analysis of whether or not Southern Company is still a good investment partner is in order.

The slide above from the latest earnings presentation shows adjusted EPS (minus the charges for cost overruns at the Vogtle and Kemper projects) shows reasonable earnings. While full-year guidance is essentially flat, this is after some fairly significant asset sales. The 80% payout ratio for the dividend payment is a bit steep, but not unsupportable by a utility.

Basically, I see nothing wrong with operations at Southern Company, and the assessment of whether or not it is still a good investment partner rests on what the credit agencies think of its debt situation and what happens with the Plant Vogtle nuclear plants.

Looking at what Moody’s has to say, I see that much that they downgraded some of the debt. Southern Company’s own debt remained at Baa2 (although the outlook is still negative). Georgia Power, however, was downgraded from A3 to Baa1. Alabama Power (OTCPK:APRCP) kept its A1 rating, and Mississippi Power (OTCPK:MPRWL) actually got upgraded to Baa3. Given the recent cost increases and the remaining issues with Kemper, I think this is in line with what was expected and doesn’t put the Vogtle project into jeopardy.

One thing that needs to be kept in mind when evaluating what might happen with Plant Vogtle is what happened with SCANA Corp. (NYSE:SCG) and its South Carolina project. I honestly think that if the Plant Vogtle project was going to be terminated, the best time was last year, shortly after Westinghouse went under. If Southern Company shuts it down now, it will have to contend with all the baggage from the SCANA closure, including the attempt by the legislature to claw back some of the rate hikes that were to pay for the project.

The slide above shows why I think this project will go forward despite what some participants are saying. Right now, Southern Company has some $4.0 billion in cash, much of it borrowed, that it expects to be able to recoup from current and future rate hikes. The other participants are in pretty much the same boat. JEA is making a lot of noise about wanting the project canceled. I don’t really blame them, as the deal they signed gives them the shaft with no real say in the project. But in the end, they don’t get a vote on whether or not the project goes forward.

Southern is committed to continuing the project, and I have heard nothing about any of those companies that actually have a say voicing any sentiment to close the project down. I suspect that Southern Company and Georgia Power are working behind the scenes to make sure the vote comes out the right way. We will know for sure by the end of the month.

What does Simply Wall St say?

Simply Wall St uses data from S&P Global Market Intelligence to make some very informative charts. I like them because I can typical see things easier and faster in a graph like the one above than I can in a table of just numbers. Above is a chart of historical and expected values for revenue, cash flow and earnings for Southern Company. I am somewhat concerned that revenue and cash flow growth seems flat, but that is likely the result of recent and future asset sales. That EPS is growing by double digits is a good thing. I am content to collect the nice dividend Southern Company pays given the data. I was thinking of buying more, but this data tells me I have enough shares for now.

How safe is the dividend?

When I was doing my research for this article, I came across this article by Aristofanis Papadatos. I was left a tad perplexed about what he thought. The body of the article listed lots of reasons the dividend wasn’t safe, but then the author concluded that it was and that SO was priced at a good value now. Not that FCF (Free Cash Flow) is a good metric to use in evaluating regulated utilities. Since they are guaranteed a return on investments, utilities can borrow a lot more money than most companies, because they know the investment will be successful (well, unless they run way over the original budget anyway). So, regulated utilities frequently have negative FCF.

I will start with the latest 10-K. There I see that the CFFO (Cash Flow from Operations) for 2017 was $6,395 million. I see that the shares outstanding were 1,008.2 million. Southern Company also paid out $38 million in dividends for preferred shares (and for preferred shares of its subsidiaries).

Source: Author's calculations and company's SEC filings

Remember, this is an exercise to see how badly the wheels have to come off before CFFO no longer exceeds the dividend payments. Above, I have assumed that over the next 60 months Southern Company will pay out $1 billion each 12-month period to pay down debt accumulated for Vogtle and Kemper. I also assume that over this period it will issue more preferred shares so that those payments will go back to about the level they were in 2015. We already know that Southern is issuing around $800 million in new equity to help cover cost overruns at Vogtle, so I assume around that much new stock will be issued each year for the next 5 years.

So, assuming that CFFO is 10% lower over the next 12 months than it was for 2017, if CFFO declines less than 8.5% a year, Southern will have enough CFFO to pay the dividend I project (which is growing 3% a year). This tells me that the dividend is pretty safe.

What’s a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel-based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). Looking at the David Fish’s CCC List (which contains data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years), I see Southern Company has 18 years of annual dividend increases.

I will use the currently declared dividend of $2.40 as the payment for the next 12 months. I will use 3% as the dividend growth rate (I used this the last time I wrote about SO, and the actual dividend increase was a penny more a year than I projected). Because of the current yield, I will use 2% (rather than the 3% I used last time) as the terminal dividend growth rate.

Source: Author's calculations

Using those parameters, I calculated that the NPV (Net Present Value) of the expected dividend stream is $58.19. When last I wrote about SO a year ago, I wanted an additional 20% margin of safety because of uncertainties around its big projects. While the uncertainty with Kemper is now gone, I think the uncertainty around what will happen with Plant Vogtle is even bigger now than last year. While I don’t expect the project to be canceled, I can’t be sure it won’t, and I am fairly certain that either way the costs will be higher than they are now projected to be. So, I want a 25% discount to the NPV of the dividends, which makes my buy price $44. That is right about where the market price currently sits.

Right now, my 430 shares of SO represent about 3.5% of my DGI portfolio, or about what I consider a full position. When I started work on this article, I had been considering a purchase depending on where the market price fell relative to my buy price. However, the current price isn’t low enough to add given how much I already own and the still-unresolved issue with Vogtle. For those who have less than they might want, the price is okay right now.

However, I think it likely that it is worth waiting to see what decision is actually reached on Plant Vogtle. I expect some significant share price movement if the project is canceled, but not much if it continues. This is because I think the risks that are present if the project continues are already priced in, but the risks and changes from a project cancellation are still mostly unknown.

What to watch for going forward?

Going forward, the big thing to keep an eye on is Plant Vogtle and its two new nuclear reactors. While this might not be the 800-pound gorilla, it’s still at least 500 pounds. What happens at Southern will be whatever the project needs.

Conclusion

Southern Company has struggled over the last few years with two big projects. The first, Kemper, has already been terminated. The second, Plant Vogtle, with its 2 nuclear power plants made by now-bankrupt Westinghouse, continues to rack up additional costs. Later this month, there will be a vote by the owners on whether to continue the project. Given that the NPV of the predicted dividend stream is so close to the current market price of the stock, I think dividend growth investors will find a better opportunity after the decision on Vogtle is made. I see no reason to sell, however, as the dividend appears reasonable safe.

Simply Wall St provides me free access to its premium paid service so I can use data they provide to help support my investment thesis. I use their data and graphs when it supports my case.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended. The price I call fair valued is not a prediction of future price, but only the price at which I consider the stock to be of value for its dividends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SO, D.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.