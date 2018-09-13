Ctrip: Avoid For Now

For Ctrip, it's likely to get much worse before it gets better.

Revenues grew 17% y/y, accelerating over the prior quarter's growth, but still a far cry from the ~40% growth that Ctrip was achieving last year.

Ctrip (CTRP) is a company that I used to like a lot, but now, against the backdrop of a Chinese market in bear territory and severely declining growth for Ctrip itself, I'm a bit more hesitant. Ctrip - one of China's online travel giants that is making a push into serving "second-tier" cities in China, and is the Chinese equivalent to Expedia (EXPE), has certainly seen better days. Like most Chinese stocks, Ctrip is nearing 52-week lows, having lost nearly 20% this year to date:

CTRP data by YCharts

I'm heavily invested in China - I believe the current bear market presents a strong buying opportunity in a market that is trading at a significantly lower valuation than the S&P 500, and is poised to rise on the back of inevitable trade agreements between Washington and Beijing - but I'm not comfortable investing in Ctrip, whose growth has materially slowed down. The fact that U.S. counterparts like Expedia and Booking Holdings (BKNG) have had a recent spate of trouble doesn't help, either. Within the China technology space, I'm partial toward e-commerce names such as JD.com (JD), Pinduoduo (PDD), and search titan Baidu (BIDU), but I'd avoid Ctrip for now.

Another one of the reasons I'm inclined to steer clear is that, despite its growth fallout, the company still trades at a premium to its U.S. counterparts. On either a P/E ratio or forward revenue basis, Ctrip is either the most expensive or second-most expensive stock relative to peers:

CTRP PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

This premium used to be excusable when Ctrip was producing >40% growth as it was last year, but it's clear now that the company has run into serious execution issues. Against these risks, I'm not willing to buy Ctrip unless it falls into discounted territory against peers.

Ctrip raised its outlook alongside Q2 earnings - but only by a hair. Previously, Ctrip had guided to quarterly growth rate of 12-17% y/y, but for the third quarter, Ctrip has slightly bumped up its outlook to 13-18% y/y. In my view, however, the modesty of this guidance raise represents a further cementing of the fact that Ctrip has permanently settled into a mid-teens growth rate.

There will be a time to buy Ctrip again, but at the moment, the stock has a lot more to lose (even against other Chinese technology stocks) as both the Hang Seng and mainland markets continue falling.

Q2 download

Here's a look at Ctrip's second-quarter results:

Figure 1. Ctrip 2Q18 results Source: Ctrip investor relations

Revenues grew 17% y/y to ¥7.36 billion, or the equivalent of $1.11 billion - surpassing Wall Street's expectations of $1.07 billion, or +13% y/y. Ctrip also materially accelerated its revenue growth from the 11% growth it achieved last quarter - though, as previously mentioned, for a company that was able to produce ~40% revenue growth last year, this isn't too impressive.

Ctrip is seeing growth in its more full-service offerings, as seen above. Note in particular that packaged-tour revenues grew 31% y/y to ¥839 million, while corporate travel revenues also jumped 28% y/y to ¥199 million, and Ctrip ended the quarter with 170k corporate accounts. Growth in these areas is especially important as Ctrip's largest source of revenues - transportation ticketing - slows down to flat. This isn't meaningfully out of line with peers, however, as both Booking and Expedia have reported flat airline ticket growth. Ctrip has also turned to "multi-modal transportation" offerings by pushing further into bus and train tickets to diversify away from air.

Ctrip also saw substantial growth in one of its subsidiaries, Skyscanner - an online fare aggregator, similar to KAYAK. Here's further commentary from Jane Sun, Ctrip's CEO:

Skyscanner is already one of the largest travel platform in the world. Despite its large base it saw nearly 25% global MAU year-over-year growth in the quarter. Growth in direct booking of Skyscanner continued with 600% year-over-year growth, as more planners migrated to the platform. While Trip.com has become the largest direct booking partners it still only contributes low single-digit percentage on Skyscanner's total worldwide bookings. We are confident that we can raise this number to around 20% to 30% in the long run by further improving Trip.com's competitiveness, pricing and strong service capability."

Unfortunately, margins suffered somewhat in the quarter. Gross margins fell to 79.5%, down 250bps from 82.0% in the year-ago quarter. Make no mistake, Ctrip's margins are still high and represent very attractive unit economics, but if this slide is going to be symptomatic of a longer-term trend, investors have a right to be worried - Ctrip's gross margin profile, after all, is lower than U.S. peers:

EXPE Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The company was able to make up for some of this gross margin slide by showing cost discipline on the operating cost side. Total operating expenses fell to 70% of revenues, down from 72% in the year-ago quarter, helped by small efficiencies in product development and sales and marketing. Total operating margins, however, still lost 80bps to 9.8%, down from 10.6% in the year-ago quarter. Pro forma EPS, meanwhile, clocked in at ¥1.90 ($0.29), up 23% y/y versus ¥1.56 in the year-ago quarter.

Final thoughts

With all the risk swirling right now around China stocks, Ctrip - with risks of its own on the growth front - isn't the most compelling stock to buy. Looking longer term, I like the fact that Ctrip has taken great pains to extend travel toward the growing "second-tier" cities of inner China, and that Ctrip is still growing faster than the broader travel industry, but there will be an opportunity down the road to buy into Ctrip at a better price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.