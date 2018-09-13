Integral Technologies, Inc. (ITKG) Corporate Update Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Integral Technologies, Inc. (OTCPK:ITKG) Corporate Update Conference Call September 12, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Doug Bathauer - Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Greg Grammer - Private Investor

Operator

This conference call contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the 1933 Securities Act and Section 21E of the 1934 Securities Exchange Act. These statements include, without limitation, predictions and guidance relating to the Company's future financial performance, and the research and commercialization of its technologies. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminologies such as, may, should, expects, plans, anticipates, believes, estimates, predicts, potential, continue, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, but they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, as a result of such factors, risks and uncertainties, as competition in the markets for the products and services sold by the company, the ability of the company to execute its plans, other factors detailed in the Company's public filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2016, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov, and the parties maybe unable to agree upon definitive agreements. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements.

This conference call contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A …

Doug Bathauer

Welcome everyone to the September 12, 2018 Conference Call for Integral Technologies Incorporated. First of all, I want to thank everyone for being with us taking the time to be here with us. I know you all I have plenty of things to be doing, and again just thanks for all of your time and support that you put into this.

Let me first start off with an apology. Just prior to this call, I reread my first CEO letter to shareholders. And in that letter, multiple times I stated my commitment to shareholder communication. I talked about how I really understood what it was like to be a shareholder and feeling they were left in the dark, did not talk to and not knowing what was going on, what’s the plan. And on this -- on that commitment, regrettably I failed you the last 12 months. You’ve all deserved better from me. I recognize that and I apologize for that. Contrary to outlay as appeared the last year, we very much value our shareholders and we don't take you for granted at all. You deserve better and we and I will do better.

I also want to address our delinquent filings unembarrassed by the fact that this has happened number one in the fact that it's gone on for so long. We are better than that and certainly not a situation that I ever thought we would be in. It's not by -- it certainly hasn't been intentional. It's not anything that we've done on purpose or position we wanted to be in, but nonetheless that's where we found ourselves. So I do want to let everybody know before the call gets going here, we -- the audit for the year ending June 2016 will be completed in the next day or so and we will be filing that 10-K. It should be actually filed by the end of next week and we're doing everything we can to remedy these delinquencies and resolving those issues, and also just to assure everybody we are making significant changes internally to ensure that we’ve timely filings in the future. And we don't have this occur again.

So we're making as I said, significant internal and infrastructure changes just to put some safeguards in there, just to make sure that we got ourselves from this happening again. And as a reminder, the filing that we be coming out will be for the year that ends in 2017. So obviously it will be rather old information and almost 12 months old. It won't include financials for PolyOne or anything that has happened essentially for almost the last 12 months, but just want to make sure we got that out there. There is a lot of talk and conjecture and things like that. We certainly are going to continue to file, get ourselves caught back up and get on the right path for that. Just wanted to clear with that right off the bat.

Secondly, as we normally do I want to layout what the agenda looks like for this call. First of all, we will be scheduling another conference call within the next two weeks. Not exactly sure of that date yet, and on that call we will be providing more information as far as detailed information about some of the internal changes we're making, just to improve upon our filing on our reporting, on our SEC obligation. And we will also be providing a much more detailed progress report on where we are with the battery as well as some of the impacts that’s going to have on the company going forward.

So I say that because we're going to try to answer most every question we can on this call, but in case we don't cover something here, just within the next few weeks we will have another call out there and be available to answer any of those other questions that you may have. And this is also important for us as I said earlier, it's -- the shareholder communication has really been at the core of what we've been about the last several years. And I certainly understand our credibility has taken a hit because of the lack of communication and we really want to get back on the right path with that and start rebuilding some of that credibility with you. And that's in large part where we want to have that second conference call following this one very shortly, because we should have quite a bit more information to answer that in a relatively short period of time.

So today's agenda, what we will start with is I do want to review PolyOne. What that relationship means, the significance of it. So I do want to do that and then after we cover the section on PolyOne, I do want to have a Q&A on PolyOne. So on -- as I’m starting to wrap up discussing PolyOne, I will give everybody a bit of a heads up, we're about ready to begin Q&A. And during that time, we will have questions, but only pertaining to PolyOne.

After that we will then cover the battery where we are with the technology, where we are with the monetization of the battery. And as we're doing in that previous groups, we will have a Q&A specifically as it pertains to the battery.

And then the last section of the call, we will cover our low conductive or high conductive and then some other things I want to make sure that I cover and discuss. And after that section, we will then have more of an open-ended Q&A at the end of the call. And as we do get started, I do want to make it aware to everyone that we do have a hard stop at 5:30 Eastern. So we -- I think we can get everything covered in that period of time, but we are looking at that hard stop at 5:30. So, roughly 50 minutes from now.

So with that, I do want to get into PolyOne. In PolyOne, I believe we announced at the end of February and just as a very high level view of PolyOne, this is the agreement, relationship that we have been looking for since the inception of ElectriPlast. From the beginning of this technology what we’ve wanted to do, to take the technology to a partner that has the capabilities of selling, marketing, manufacturing probably commercializing our technology. That is what PolyOne is. It's that long-sought after relationship that we’ve been wanting and we absolutely believe it is the right partner. And I say that without any hesitation or any reservation as far as that goes.

So I’m going to give a little bit of background of the relationship, then also want to provide a little bit of how this is working and what we can all expect from this. So PolyOne is somebody that we have known each other for several years. And I've been in contact with them for several years as well. And the reason PolyOne is an ideal candidate for us, number one, is they’re a global company. So they have [indiscernible] offices in multiple countries around the world.

Number two, they are large-company, but yet they're not so large that they’re difficult to work bigger system. So they do about -- they do roughly about $4 billion a year in revenue. They are headquartered just out of Cleveland, Ohio and their managerial structure is relatively flat. And by that I mean I can pick up the phone and talk to most -- anybody that I need to within the PolyOne organization unlike some of these other big global bohemian's [ph] where it's very difficult even talk to somebody or even try to work something out with them.

So with PolyOne we had -- again have an ongoing relationship for several years. They’ve been aware of what we do and we certainly been aware of what they do. One of the other big reasons PolyOne is an -- was an ideal partner for us is because one of their expertise is they do long fiber manufacturing and that is the core of what ElectriPlast is. We -- our Conductive Plastic is Long Fiber Conductive Plastics. And throughout this call I will refer to that as LFT, which is the common phrase for that. That’s a real key component because PolyOne already had and certainly currently has LFT manufacturing lines that are already in place. And they are already selling LFT product for non-electrically conductive purposes. So they’re very familiar with long fiber. They know it inside and out and they have all the manufacturing capabilities in order to do that.

The other thing about PolyOne that was really important for us is the fact that they are a relatively nimble company for somebody of their size. They will go after markets and really attack them and be able to put a lot of resources and people resources into it very quickly. So that’s why for them we had two primary companies we've really been targeting for a long-term partnership relationship and PolyOne was one of those two.

And how PolyOne had come about, I think this is important to know, because we talked about a lot of these things on the call. The comment PolyOne would make to me quite regularly over the years is, and here is a quote "come to me when you got something". And essentially what that meant was when you actually commercialize this technology, you go ahead and come talk to us, because as I've been saying for years on these calls nobody has really commercialized long fiber conductive plastic. PolyOne is not been able to do that than any other numerous companies out there have never been able to do it. And so what they were looking for as well as everybody else in the industry was for somebody to prove that this was commercially viable. We've known that all along just nobody else have proven [Ph] it.

So what had happened is when we start announcing those automobile orders, actually before we started announcing those automobile orders, we did make that phone call to PolyOne and say hey we've got something, let's begin those discussions, because we have now commercialized long fiber technology in electrically conductive space. So that’s the why now. Once we became commercially viable on a large scale -- by large-scale I mean Tier 1s with large OEMs. We were taking very much seriously by the plastics industry at that point. So we started meeting with them very soon after our automotive orders came through. And it was in less than 12 months we had then announced our -- the deal completion, the one that we've disclosed to everyone.

And during those 12 months, and this is an important -- probably more like 10 months, but during those 12 months, what was taking place was not so much in due diligence on their part as it was the two of us working together to make sure this relationship was going to work for everybody. Things like are they capable of manufacturing to the specifications that we need and to the specifications that our customers are going to need, what are the sales opportunities, what are the markets that need to be gone to first, what is our current business look like, how are they able to grow and expand off of that current business, what customers of ours are similar -- are the same customers they’re [indiscernible], continue and build off of.

So during that period of time as we were negotiating this agreement, they had actually manufactured material and send it to our existing customers. So the materials is manufactured on their lines. It was already preapproved by many of the customers that we have. We met jointly with some of our customers and their customers. So the point of all that is, on the time that we signed the agreement, we were ready to then begin business. It was not a matter of, oh, let's see what we can do. The cycle started nearly immediately after the agreement was signed. And again, there's certain things that obviously could have been done then. We could know the whole sales force and started marketing campaign or sales campaign yet because they have access to the technology that all the things behind-the-scenes making sure they had manufacturing capability and the material they were manufacturing was suitable to customers, all that have been taken place prior to.

So from that standpoint a lot of work have been done in the negotiation of it. And once that agreement signed, I can tell you that PolyOne -- I don't want to exaggerate here, but they really jumped on this. They have a dedicated management and sales team that's focused on this. They have people dedicated to it. It's very much part of their core business strategy going forward for this. And in large part it is to do with autonomous vehicles and ADAT systems and the ADAF [ph] systems that’s a lot of things like backup cameras, collision avoidance, things that were seen in many of the at the current day vehicles, they all require tremendous amounts of shielding. And that's where we really see tremendous opportunity in those.

So soon after signing the agreement, I can tell you multiple occasions teams of PolyOne people have flown in to our Michigan office for training and strategy sessions with our engineers. We have jointly met with all of our customers, and we've also had a roadshow/customer meetings in Europe as well. And ongoing meetings, I can tell you that we have contact with PolyOne multiple times a week. This is not a sign a license go away, everybody hopes it works out. It's much more the approach of a -- much more of a partnership approach at this point in time as our engineers pass [ph] on their knowledge from applications and we utilize their sales and marketing and all their infrastructure manufacturing capabilities.

So quite simply put what PolyOne does is they're doing the sales, the marketing, the manufacturing, that's what they do and we provide engineering support when they need help on the application side of things. And also with that, which is a big plus for us it eliminates our need to manufacture. And I’ve talked about this a little bit on previous calls, we really -- we were doing our own manufacturing for the last 2 or 3 years, primarily as a reason to get to the point we have gotten to it PolyOne. We needed to be able to do that to supply a Tier 1. Not have to count on somebody else to do that for us and so our manufacturing really served its purpose.

But as we started getting the automotive orders the demand, particularly on small company are rather tremendous, some of you may be familiar with the automotive industry that every order that’s placed that's going to require and tie in BS [ph] number for each specific material. Your manufacturing facilities have to be at ISO standards, which those continue to get more strenuous all the time. So it was very apparent to us really all along that the ability for us to be the manufacturer for a long period of time really just wasn't going to be that practical or maybe even possible just because of the demand that automotive does have. So PolyOne we stepped into that and they have all those resources, all those capabilities.

So with that said, we did -- as a -- for the record, we no longer manufacture out of [indiscernible] and that’s a good thing. So we don't have any of that commitment, none of that liability, and none of those capital costs that are associated with that. All that has been shifted over to PolyOne. And just to the heads up, we will start Q&A in just -- in the next five minutes or so. So actually get to …

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] …

Doug Bathauer

I also want to touch on the deal structure with PolyOne. As our 8-K did show, with every detail of the agreement it is there. Everything is public with the exception of the royalty rate, and the exception of who our current customers are. I think that's correct in what I just said there. And the royalty rate was not disclosed in large part because not really a normal customer thing that you would do that, because certainly from the PolyOne perspective you don't want your potential customers knowing what royalty rates you’re paid. And more importantly, in future negotiations, PolyOne also is going to [ph] want future license partners to know what royalties they are paying for other people.

And so for us when it came down to the negotiating part of it, what we really needed to know is certainly the upfront money was a value to us, but the most valuable part of this whole agreement was the royalty rate. So could we have potentially negotiated a little bit higher upfront? Yes, we probably could have. But at the end of the day to the higher royalty rate is what really -- is what's really important for Integral. We want that ongoing revenue stream. And I can't comment on what the royalty rate is, but I will say that it's a royalty rate that we’re extremely pleased with. And [indiscernible] -- I will say we’re a little surprised, a little surprised to that, but we are just [indiscernible].

And then another point on that agreement is that they need [technical difficulty]. This was wanting to follow-up about $10 million to the company?

Doug Bathauer

I’m sorry, could you say that again. I apologize.

Unidentified Analyst

I was just wondering to follow-up on, you said you -- we did get paid a $1 million for -- from PolyOne?

Doug Bathauer

We did.

Unidentified Analyst

But we were unable to talk about the royalty fees as of this moment?

Doug Bathauer

That’s -- we will never talk about the royalty fee, just to be quite candid with you, because at that point what you're doing is giving away information that PolyOne would not want public, because it could put them in a disadvantage when they’re negotiating with future license partners, or when they are even in a supply agreement or something to that effect. So that -- the royalty rate is not something that will ever be disclosed publicly.

Unidentified Analyst

I guess, one other thing -- then, I guess, a little while back you had mentioned about the engineers may not have know the scope or the parameters of the product that ITKG has, so it might have been hard for the other companies to, I guess, fathom how this product could be used and the delicacies of those moments? I mean, has all engineers now been on board as far as they know the direction of exactly how these are supposed to be prepared for each client and for the products that are being produced?

Doug Bathauer

Yes, when I mentioned that they’ve had teams of people fly in, that's exactly what’s been taking place. It's primarily engineers coming in and that's part of the training process. And PolyOne is also looking to put dedicated personnel, specifically for that as well. So it is not something -- it's going to happen overnight, because right now our engineers are the -- there will only people to really have commercialized long fiber shielding, long fiber plastic and the shield in automotive, and that's a large part of what we're doing right now is transferring that technology to PolyOne. And certainly I can't say, oh, everything that we know [indiscernible] certainly not the case, but what's happening now is as we start going to customers and working on newer applications, that’s how a lot of that knowledge is passed on. And one other point I want to make to that, as far as the agreement goes, if they need intent help on application design and things like that, that itself is not part of the agreement, and that will be something that would be a -- an à la carte paid for service that PolyOne have to pay for, if they need something very deep and intense on that.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. So I guess we are not at this conference or at this Q&A, you’re not able to talk about Nova?

Doug Bathauer

What do you want to know about Nova? I can talk about Nova.

Unidentified Analyst

Well, was there a long-term alliance with them?

Doug Bathauer

We did have a strategic alliance with them, but quite frankly it's not an alliance that is -- it's no longer needed simply because PolyOne is -- there's not a comparison quite frankly. PolyOne is a global company with all the ISO standards and all of those things. And it has far surpassed what Nova can provide for us and certainly it's a very open conversation that we had with Nova throughout the last year [indiscernible], so they [indiscernible] what we’ve gone on with PolyOne and what the ultimate outcome is going to be for those. We absolute could have done without them, make no mistake. I mean, it was a -- we really needed them of that taking the time, but it's really that steppingstone to get where we’ve gotten.

Unidentified Analyst

So you sound good …?

Doug Bathauer

I’m sorry, the next Q&A will we -- we would be able to talk about Ultimate then. Well, we may touch on that a little bit in battery too as well. So we will get to that on the next topic. So I appreciate it. I will go to the ...

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Doug Bathauer

Okay. Next question. It's a [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, Doug. This is Scott.

Doug Bathauer

Hi, Scott. How are you doing?

Unidentified Analyst

Pretty good. For PolyOne, they acquired PlastiComp shortly after they purchased the rights to use ElectriPlast. With the purchase of our technology and the purchase of PlastiComp do those two events tie together something?

Doug Bathauer

They do. And I just want to make one quick clarification. Again, maybe it's more of a technicality, Scott, that they licensed our technology. So they didn’t technically purchased it. So this is a FYI there. Yes, good question, because PlastiComp and I try not to get too deep in the weeds here from a technical detail standpoint. PlastiComp primarily is a long fiber and LFT manufacturer. And they’re known as one of the premier manufacturers of LFT technology. Most of their manufacturing and applications have been for more structural things. So a lot of what LFT have been in years past has been using fiberglass and using LFT and fiberglass and use it in instructional things like solar panels that kind of thing, not using it for electrical conductive purposes. So the significance of PlastiComp, number one, is it really shows the -- it shows the overall commitments of PolyOne to long fiber technology. So [indiscernible] company that specializes in long fiber technology, so that in itself is rather significant, and it really gives them a much larger foothold in manufacturing in North America as well. I can tell you is, up until that acquisition have taken place, most of their manufacturing was done -- of the ElectriPlast material was done in Spain. With PlastiComp coming on board, it really starts opening up the possibilities for much, much larger capacity in North America as well. And on that note too, because I had a couple questions about this from people after that acquisition will come up was the way our license agreements written with PolyOne. We are confident. We receive a royalty on all long fiber material that is sold for shielding. So anything that PolyOne sells with long fiber and goes to shielding, we receive a royalty on that. And that may not sound much a big deal on the surface, but to us that's one of the most significant thing about the agreement itself, because whether its PlastiComp or PolyOne or anybody, any sales that are generated of long fiber for shielding, we receive royalty on that. So in a roundabout way the PlastiComp acquisition opens up even more possibility for licensing royalty. And for them, again, it's the biggest sight for me as it did shows that level of commitment, but they’re -- as far as they’re putting towards long fiber technology as a whole.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Yes, that’s really [indiscernible].

Doug Bathauer

Sure enough. And next this is a 914 number, Europe. Hello. I think it might be Greg. Are you there?

Greg Grammer

Oh, thank you.

Doug Bathauer

Okay. Go ahead, Greg.

Greg Grammer

Well, I appreciate -- hello, this is Greg Grammer. I know you won't be able to answer question of -- this business and where it might go, but can you give us some idea of, if you call long fiber say one product line and batteries another product line, how many of these product lines are you going to need to make ITKG a viable operation?

Doug Bathauer

This is really a good question. In reference to PolyOne, it is preliminary to be able to say how big that market is or what they expect. And certainly because PolyOne is a public company, I can't make any comments about that anyway because anything I say impact them and their analysts are calling in [indiscernible] to be an issue. But what I can tell you is PolyOne would not enter into something like this to put the resources into those that they have, that they’ve already put into unless there was not significant opportunity. And I know that’s a very vague answer by saying significant, but it is a very large market and right now they have the lead. Nobody else is doing it. We are right there in [indiscernible] of it, so really believe that is significant. And then that -- your question as far as battery goes, and I will try to touch on this more on battery because this kind of gets to [indiscernible] do a little bit. The battery technology itself as an application has value and that's something that we want to unlock. But totally separate from the PolyOne agreement if somebody needs to be supplying material for that battery technology, and that does not fall under the PolyOne agreement. So that you have another opportunity either for another license agreement with PolyOne or the opportunity to license this to somebody else, somebody is going to be doing the manufacturing to actually supply that to the plates -- in the plate technology. And I think at this stage of the game, I actually do not know which one is going to be the [indiscernible] new producer. I can't tell you that shielding technology is a little bit more mature just because we are ready -- we are already commercialized and have multiple applications out there, multiple customers. So I would anticipate the licensing revenue on that to pickup much quicker than battery. But again batteries are going to have some value to the application itself. So those are the two primary things. It's the shielding technology, which is what we licensed to PolyOne. And then the -- I’m going to call it a conductive technology, which is what is battery and heated [ph] devices and antennas and things like that. But it is to preliminary to conjecture. I mean we have the projections, but it's nothing that can be shared publicly and at some point of time, yes, I'd love for PolyOne to share that, but I just don't know when they do it. They’re even -- they’re quite more restricted than we are because they’re [indiscernible] company.

Greg Grammer

Fair enough. I wanted to actually ask a little bit more here.

Doug Bathauer

If its PolyOne related, that’s fine. Yes, because I’m only 55 minutes left. So I apologize, but let me just take one more here and then I will move on to the next topic, trying to get through everything. Okay. Next question.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, this is Kent [ph]. Good morning.

Doug Bathauer

Hello, Kent.

Unidentified Analyst

A question, after seven months of being able to resize the due diligence and all the [indiscernible] before, but after seven months of really getting into what you are capable of doing and how broad your technology is? What do you think PolyOne will tell their shareholders on conference call like this about this licensing agreement and for the benefit of their shareholders?

Doug Bathauer

Right now I can tell you they wouldn't say anything about this yet, because -- and I do know this at their Shareholder Day, they did talk about this technology and spoke about the license too at the Plastic Show they had a Media Day and they had a Shareholder Day. And they did talk about it, but they -- and all the key people that represented this technology were there as well. So -- but what they won't say and I just touched on it earlier is they won't give any sort of guestimation as far as how large the market is primarily because once they put that out there it instantly goes back to their analysts and you have to start changing projections and things like that. So I don't think you’re going to hear much from PolyOne as far as what the numbers look like and so they actually start posting some decent numbers. But I can tell you in -- when the Plastic Show, and I apologize I don’t remember the date, this Spring, ElectriPlast was talked about in license agreement -- was talked about for their Shareholder Day as well as with their Media Day. And I think -- I don’t know if you ever look at their Web site, they do put in the news occasionally on their Web site that involved us and we had a couple of -- there's been a couple of media articles written where they are quoting and they’re talking about ElectriPlast than more they're talking about them. That obviously for -- I don’t want to take away from this at all, but obviously were a bigger deal to PolyOne, the bigger deal to us than they’re to, then we are to them. This -- I can't speak for them, but again if they didn't see this was a significant opportunity they wouldn’t put the resources [indiscernible] they have and I can tell you that there's a lot of people involved in this right now on their end. And I've got time for one more. Okay. Next question?

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, Doug. It's Dave. How are you doing?

Doug Bathauer

Hey, doing well.

Unidentified Analyst

Good. How would you expect PolyOne to view things of those delinquent SEC filings? They made a substantial investment in your company as well as many of your investors have made substantial investments into your company. Have they communicated to you kind of [indiscernible] you got to get this stuff taken care of because we’re a high-profile company, we want to do business with other companies that take these types of matters as seriously as we do?

Doug Bathauer

Fair question, but it's actually no. And the fact is when we signed the deal with them, we were delinquent at that time. And I can tell you it's not -- its [indiscernible]. So if they have issue with it, it's not been mentioned and they’re more -- their interest is in the technology and through that almost a year of talking with them, getting the agreement done. [Indiscernible] thought about this. There actually was no talk or mention of us being public or anything to do with filing to our financials for that matter. The only time we got into that when it came time for press release and really the going back and forth as far as what had to be released because we’re a smaller company. Certain thing had to come out in the form of an 8-K from a disclosure standpoint that I -- now that you asked that question, I -- we really never came up until it came time for the press release involved in the -- with the agreement itself. So that’s the answer I know. But it really has not come up during the negotiation or post relationship.

Unidentified Analyst

Do you think it benefit to them by you not filing, so that …

Doug Bathauer

No.

Greg Grammer

… possibly the royalty is not disclosed in the public domain?

Doug Bathauer

No, no, because the royalty rate will never be disclosed. So …

Unidentified Analyst

So you have limited -- when you have limited revenue, it's obviously …

Doug Bathauer

So, well, what’s true, but the thing with them is since they have so much revenue, it will probably be difficult to tie our royalty rate back to their direct sales, so yes, that’s a good question. But I got to go to the topic number two here real quick. So through to it. Appreciate the [indiscernible] question.

Operator

Q&A session is over.

Doug Bathauer

Again, we just have about 20 minutes left. So let me just move on here little bit. Do you want to talk about battery? In this session we will take as long as what the -- as with the PolyOne section took. I can tell you what’s exciting about battery now is we’ve been since we invented the plate, certainly to get this to the point of monetization has taken much, much longer than what we anticipated. We've taken several past and has had several opportunities along the way. And have really come close to closing deals, but the position we are as we recognize, this is a significant step for the company. As I was saying earlier in the call, the battery plate itself has value and then the sales that can be generated from that not only from a supply standpoint, but from a potential royalty standpoint are rather significant as well. So as we continue down the battery path as far as who we work with, who we partner with, it really is and it's important to us making sure who ever we work with has the ability to fully commercialize this. So I compare this to PolyOne, we have no doubt. They can take this thing all the way to commercialization. They’ve done it. That’s what they do. We were extremely comfortable with them. On the battery side, we just have to be sure who ever we work with fully utilize this technology and get as far along the commercialization -- commercialize this is greatly as possibly we can, because most of our earnings and revenue from battery is going to be based off of the royalty from the plates as well as the sale of material. So where we are and that's were some of the time has been involved [indiscernible] then in assessing some of the various opportunities for us that knowing once you enter into that agreement there's really no going back. So where we are today is we have three viable credible options that we are assessing right now. And one of the process assessing the terms of those offers and determining what's the best pathway for us, not just short-term, but long-term. It's real easy to and I've done it before, it's real easy to look at what's right in front of you as far as what issues and problems you have to make a decision based off of right now. But we believe that the battery technology is something that will be impactful to Integral potentially for years to come. So we just want to be measured and not be reactionary in what we do. And we do know over the last year it's been confirmed we do [indiscernible] outside people. So we do have something here. So we recognize the value in that. We also know just because of the success that ABC has been having with their bipolar technology, we certainly know the bipolar is becoming an accepted technology in the lead acid world. And on top of that, the timing is really good now too simply because there's a lot of interest and a lot of momentum in power storage as a whole. More so outside the U.S than in, but the U.S is starting to pick it up a little bit as well. So cannot put a timeline on it. We all know we made mistakes by doing that in the past, but we are in the assessment stage of some incredible offers right now. And really just trying to what -- what's the best thing for short-term and long-term measuring those out and what we’re looking for, we are looking for some level of money upfront just to access the technology, we are looking for supply right and we’re looking for revenue. So pretty simply put that's what we're looking for through all this. And we're more comfortable with the technology now than we were even a year-ago. So we're comfortable with it a year-ago, but that’s where we are. It's definitely taken several months longer to get something close on this than what we would have hoped it would have. But in large part that really had to do with -- it would have been the accepting of terms that were not necessarily what was best for us in the long-term. I’m just about ready to start some Q&A.

Operator

Q&A session has started. [Operator Instructions]

Doug Bathauer

…. We will be in a position to go into more detail about how we see the direction of this going and as far as the potential impact for the company short-term and long-term on battery. First question.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello. So just wanted to …

Doug Bathauer

Sorry, whoever that caller is, every time you’re not -- I can't hear you [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible] again, another tricky question. Batteries today are getting even more complex than ever with the difficulty of being able to read that where the market is going, I would think just about ready to tear your hair out. But without saying anything that I shouldn't, we actually -- my son and I we brought [ph] very large vehicles with ultra large batteries and the manufacturers are having really difficult time producing quality product in the kind of quantities that will be needed in the future. And the guess is that bipolar may just come into its own within the next year or two. Any comment?

Doug Bathauer

Yes, I do. And that was really what I was alluding to with the success that ABC. They inspire a concept of been having. As you probably know, bipolar technology in general has been around from 1920s. [Indiscernible] nobody has ever commercialized it. And that's what ABC has been able to do over the last couple of years is, they have I think [indiscernible] to four licensees globally with their license of bipolar as a whole. And that is a -- that's very significant for us, because it's just showing the viability in the commercialization and market acceptance of bipolar, this is lead acid bipolar. And there's lots of batteries out there, lots of applications for all kind of things, and we are -- we feel that bipolar certainly has its niche right now. And -- it's niche is very big. I mean, [indiscernible] go into the stop start motor as the electric vehicles I don’t being necessarily replacing the lithium-ion on that either. If there's multiple places where we believe that fit there, but more importantly, we are seeing commercial acceptance on already with ABC. So we are really encouraged by that and we do believe bipolar certainly a big part of battery going forward. Got to jump to the next call here real quick, so we can stay in our 60 minute timeline.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you very much.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello there.

Doug Bathauer

[Indiscernible]?

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. [Multiple speakers].

Doug Bathauer

Hi.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello?

Doug Bathauer

I got you.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, so I wonder if you had asked about the monthly revenue stream from PolyOne?

Doug Bathauer

No, I don't. And I was saying earlier, that's not something I'll be able to comment on for some time because any comment I make on PolyOne projections impacts their projections. And I'm actually not able to -- its not something we’re going to be able to talk about.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. I wasn’t -- so I wasn’t taking so much of projections, but rather what kind of revenue stream you might have at this point?

Doug Bathauer

And I really would -- and I hate to do this, but I mean, I just can't say anything just because my hands are tied from the PolyOne side of things, just because that’s kind of where it's at. Certainly as we start -- as revenue starts flowing through to our financials, then that’s something we're going to be able to talk about a little bit more, once we actually start seeing those that we will be able to start projecting out a little bit. But in the early stages of this, it's just going to be -- we’re not going to be able to. And I apologize, I'd love to do that, but I just -- we just can't.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Doug Bathauer

Because they carry a lot of [indiscernible], so I’m not going to do anything to cause some issues there. I got to do one more question here and then I will jump to the next. Hello there?

Unidentified Analyst

I just had a question -- hi, there. I just had a question about the batteries whether the companies are talking to are the U.S based or they PolyOne similar size bigger or can you tell us a little bit more about it?

Doug Bathauer

Right now we’re talking to companies that are U.S and non-U.S based. And some are smaller than PolyOne and some are -- it depends on what your tuck in revenue or just general size. So that's the best answer I can give you. But I would say most of the momentum so far has been non-U.S. That’s certainly one of the things we're contemplating right now is U.S. I can't explain why, but most there's just been more momentum overseas that hasn't in here.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible] what an overseas company with that [indiscernible] do anything with an American company wants the technology?

Doug Bathauer

It depends on how the terms of the deal are. Whether or not it's -- whether we sell the technology, whether we license the technology or partner, and those are all things that are all the things we’re contemplating right now. It's certainly not been -- this is something we’ve been open about from since we started with the battery. We would have no problem outright selling that technology versus licensing it and then us getting the royalty on the back end of it as well. So we’re -- that's what we're doing right now is contemplating what the best pathway is, and which of those terms coming out are make the most sense for everybody.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Doug Bathauer

And we are -- basically we’re -- well, yes, go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Well, I guess my last question is, what [indiscernible] up in Michigan? That’s some -- you’re doing some kind of battery partnership or something?

Doug Bathauer

Yes, Ultimate battery company. That’s something we still work with regularly.

Unidentified Analyst

And there's still a working relationship with them right now, but they’re not [indiscernible]?

Doug Bathauer

I just can't say anymore. And as far as [multiple speakers].

Unidentified Analyst

I appreciate your time.

Doug Bathauer

Right. Thank you. And then we are down to about [indiscernible] let me just jump off the Q&A real quick and hopefully just get to this last past real quick.

Operator

Q&A session is over. Muted.

Doug Bathauer

Sorry about that, I just [indiscernible] and muting everybody. A couple of other topics and then I want to hit on real quickly that we’ve talked about in the past. One is the -- what we are terming as the lower conductive material. We were driving some sales off of that last year. And quite frankly the time and resources that we are putting towards the battery and PolyOne, we just don't have the people resources to put towards that right now. We certainly have identified who those partners are going forward with that and view that as something that we’re going to be doing in the future, but realistically it's probably not going to be until sometime early next year before we are able to do that. Lots of opportunity there still, but the margins don't really even compare to with the long fiber, with the battery is, so that's just because of our size on limited people [indiscernible] take a backseat for the moment. The other thing is what I refer to is the purely conductive applications, and those are things like antennas, heated devices, things that are current runs through like with the battery plates, that is in no way shape or form part of the PolyOne agreement. So we are in discussions right now. And again it is discussions, not negotiations. We are talking with companies right now about similar relationship with them similar to what a PolyOne agreement is on some of those applications, because antennas, it's still a big market out there. Heated device is still a very big market. And also obviously the battery plates we really see is a -- as a large market. So ultimately I believe the battery technology could also drive this part of our business as well. As the battery market matures, certainly the opportunity for sales of the conductive material will be much greater. So those are as far as looking for active partners to further things, certainly in that space we are looking for that same thing. We have two or three people who identified and we've begun that conversations with, that’s not in any serious negotiation what yet. And to reiterate the low conductive, we do have partners identified. It's just a matter of having the time and people resources to get that off the ground. And now this leading business, as a whole just talking more from a communication standpoint, a lot of you probably already know that, but we do keep on our Web site on the conductive page, we keep that very, very active. The purpose of that page is primarily just as an education tool, talking about things in general that relate to our business. And sometimes things that maybe don't directly relate to that still it's going to be talking about autonomous vehicles, shielding batteries, things like that. We really like what we're doing with the conductive side. I just want to reiterate everyone that, that purely there is an educational piece. From time-to-time though, we will have direct communication from to shareholders on there. So I would encourage you to check back and look at that from a -- with some regularity, because multiple times a week information is added to that page. And sometimes it's very pertinent to use as shareholder, other times it's more -- again just more general information that is what's driving the ElectriPlast business as a whole.

So in summary and I probably -- we will be able to get one quick question if I talk that's not here. Just continue to thank you guys your time and your support. And I know it's been a rough year. Absolutely apologize for -- the [indiscernible] that was left in the lack of communication. I understand how that works when there's no communication that will [indiscernible] still the bad things, and it's just the nature of it. It's how people are. I own that, that’s on me. Nobody else is responsible for that. Should have been communicating all the time, definitely should have been doing or after the PolyOne agreement, because the fact is the best things ever happen in this company is what we’ve been waiting on for three years. The 10-K will be filed in the very near future. We will be scheduling another conference call. We should have that date out within the next two weeks. And on that, we will be discussing some of the changes we're making to ensure smoother operation going forward. Also we will give an update on the battery and the progress there, how that’s going to lead towards future business. And that’s pretty much it. So I’m going to just do one -- probably have time for one …

Operator

Q&A session has started. [Operator Instructions]

Doug Bathauer

And that's really close to 60 minutes which is not typically what we are able to do. And if you have any questions in the meantime, please feel free to email, reach out, let somebody know. If we can't answer the question directly, we will do our best to address it on the next conference call. And I’m going to take this caller, because this has been the one that’s I’m not been able to hear, [indiscernible] bring him on. So …

Greg Grammer

Hey, Doug. It's Greg. Can you hear me now?

Doug Bathauer

I can hear you now.

Greg Grammer

Hey, finally. So just quickly, so how much -- obviously, two question. One is like the cash on hand and financing operations going forward. How is that occurring? And then the second one is for PolyOne, I know you can't give any revenue numbers, but we’ve been -- the [indiscernible] a while ago, I’m [indiscernible] the clients, have they won any new business? I mean, I know you can't [indiscernible] or anything, but how is that going?

Doug Bathauer

I can't really say if they wanted [indiscernible] new business. But what I can say is the meetings we’re having, we’re seeing some success on acceptance. That’s the -- I mean that's [indiscernible] give just close to what I can say. So we’ve been pleased with what the initial response has been on that. And automotive, still take time. So obviously the first places we went on the people we already have orders with, going to new people, you still run into a little bit of the same -- you actually test prototype, those kind of things that we're bumping into some pretty good programs. And feeling good about how things are starting off with them. And cash on hand, those kind of things, obviously a $1 million would certainly helpful.

Doug Bathauer

In that and we're also looking -- certainly looking to battery as something that we really hope to be helpful. And going forward, providing from an upfront basis to help monetize this along the way as well. So it don't have any immediate plans to become the capital markets or anything like that, if that's the gist of the questions. And on that note too, Greg, I totally did not mention this earlier. We -- from a cost containment standpoint cutting, we just -- we significantly cut costs over the last 12 to 18 months even prior to PolyOne and certainly post. So any kind of bonus, going forward is significantly less than what it's been in years past. So just trying to make sure we be clean [ph] and tight and [indiscernible] again reducing or eliminating the manufacturing, but we have to do is really a big save for us as well, because it's -- there's a lot of things we no longer have to do now because of that.

Greg Grammer

Okay, great. Great.

Operator

Q&A session is over. Muted.

Doug Bathauer

So again, I appreciate everybody's time. Sorry if I just cut you off there, Greg, but it's trying to stick to that 60 minutes pretty solidly. Again, be looking for the next call trying to be coming out. Any other questions, please shoot me an email or leave a voicemail, and I will do something -- we'll do our best to get things answered. Again, as always, appreciate all the years of support and patience everybody have shown and again apologies. We are going to do better. Anyhow take care. That’s it.

Operator

Good day.